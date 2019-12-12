Your Complete Guide to Tacoma New Year's Eve 2019 Events

All the Tacoma New Year's Eve 2019 Events to Know About, from The Commodores to First Night 2020

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means it's time to decide how you're going to kiss 2019 goodbye and usher in a brand new decade. Whether you're a last-minute partier or you're looking for an extravagant way to kick off the new year, we’ve compiled the 21 Tacoma New Year’s Eve events you need to know about here, from the Commodores at the Emerald Queen Casino to the family-friendly First Night 2020 event downtown. There's also plenty of Roaring '20s-themed events around town to choose from, so you can party like Jay Gatsby well into 2020.

COMMUNITY

First Night 2020

First Night is an alcohol-free and family-friendly event in downtown Tacoma that features the “world’s shortest parade,” as well as a variety of performances across several stages, and interactive family activities. Best of all, it offers a Kid’s Countdown, which rings in the New Year at 9 pm, making this the ideal spot for families and those with early bedtimes alike.

Downtown Tacoma





MUSIC

2020 New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year with live music from the Main Squeeze and Tacoma's very own Decent at Best. The mix of soul, hip-hop, funk, and rock will put 2019 in the rearview with style.

Spanish Ballroom

Dueling Pianos New Year's Eve Party

For those who've never been to a dueling piano performance, New Year's Eve is the perfect time to correct that error. Ring in 2020 with craft cocktails, a midnight toast, and a one-of-a-kind show.

Keys on Main

New Years Eve Bash: The Commodores

One of the most renowned Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time delivers a free concert to ring in 2020. The band is a brand unto itself, going strong for over 50 years, with seven No. 1 songs, and over 70 million albums sold.

Emerald Queen Casino

New Year's Eve at Jazzbones

Ring in the New Year and dance your way into a brand new decade with some epic beats that'll spin until 2019 is firmly in the rear view.

Jazzbones

New Year's Evil at The Plaid Pig

Tacoma-based metal band Permian will be joined for a little New Year's Evil by Helles, Drug of Choice, and Reach Theory at this boisterous musical event.

The Plaid Pig

PARTIES

2019 New Year's Eve Sock Hop at BJ's

You have your pick of decades to celebrate on New Year's Eve, as the Roaring '20s and the '80s are in high demand. Or for a quaint change of pace, you can try a '50 sock hop and some bingo to celebrate all that 2020 has to offer.

BJ's Bingo & Gaming

Fireball New Year's Eve Party 2020

Spend the last night of 2019 riding the mechanical bull, spinning the drink wheel, and enjoying plenty of New Year's Eve party favors—including the Fireball Whisky Toast at midnight.

Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.

New Year's Eve Black & White Masquerade Ball

Come dressed in black and/or white attire (formal or not) and don a masquerade mask as you karaoke until it's 2020 with host Mercy Me.

Bob's Java Jive

New Year's Eve Neon Nights Skate Party

Strap some wheels to your feet and skate into 2020 at this neon-lit New Year's Eve party that will keep the music going and the soda pop flowing well after the clock strikes midnight.

Skateworld Tacoma

New Year's Around the World

Be a virtual world traveller as New Year's celebrations around the world are streamed live until it's time to welcome 2020 in the Pacific Northwest.

Black Fleet Brewing Taproom & Kitchen

New Year's Eve Karaoke

Introverts and karaoke normally mix like oil and water, but New Year's Eve is the ideal time to sing the night away with friends—wallflowers or not.

The Mule Tavern

NYE '80s VIDEO PROM

Party like it's the '80s and dance to all the hits and music videos from the era with VJ Aaron Hurts. There'll be vendors and a photo booth, too.

The Church Cantina

Ring in the New Year

Hit the dance floor this New Year's Eve with plenty of '90s jams and grungy tunes, then be sure to stay and mix those vibes with a Fireball Whisky toast at midnight.

The Swiss

Roaring '20s New Year's Eve

The Roaring '20s are very much in fashion as 2019 fades into the collective memory. This time, Mx. Louvel is on hand to lead a night of unforgettable performances that'll hasten the arrival of 2020.

The Mix

Ring In 2020

DJ Paul Wheeler brings an old-school funk and R&B vibe to this New Year's Eve bash that will otherwise be accentuated with beer, brats, and bocce. Come for a little slice of Bavaria, stay for the champagne toast at midnight.

Rhein Haus

Rockin' In the New Year

Be someone's wingman (or let them be yours) at this rockin' New Year's Eve celebration that will have you quoting Maverick, Goose, and yes, even Iceman, all while listening to live music.

Top Gun Bar & Grill

New Years Eve at The Ram

Join in some dancing, music, games, and plenty of drink specials. Be sure to partake in the all-night happy hour menu, too. All the better to ring in the New Year.

Ram Restaurant & Brewery

PERFORMANCE

1920s New Year's Eve Variety Benefit Show

Ring in the New Year with a variety show in benefit of Oasis Youth Center in Tacoma. It'll be a Chicago-style roaring '20s show like no other.

Urban Grace

New Year's Eve 2020

Matthew Broussard was runner-up at the International Roastmasters Invitational, so prepare to laugh 2019 out the door with some stand-up comedy and the obligatory two-item minimum.

Tacoma Comedy Club

Puttin On The Glitz 2020 at Alma Mater

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style with a 1920s-themed burlesque show that includes vaudeville acts and musical theater. Then, dance the night away with special musical guests Mirrorgloss and DJ Broam.

Alma Mater