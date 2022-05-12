We're Hiring a Community Calendar Editor!

Spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner—know what that means? If your first answer was "festival season," we might have just the job for you.

We're looking for a Community Calendar Editor to maintain our calendars dedicated to the most fun, community-oriented, seasonal events Seattle and Portland have to offer. Year-round, that means our festivals, community, geek & gaming, sports & recreation, and shopping calendars, plus seasonal events like Pride, Halloween, and New Year's Eve (we know, time flies!).

If you're a stickler for details, you're comfortable with behind-the-scenes work, and you love going to live events, we'd love to hear from you.

Sponsored

We're in search of an energetic, hardworking self-starter who is dedicated to our mission of making EverOut the most comprehensive resource for local events on the internet. This position will consist largely of creating listings for community events using our custom content management system, as well as scouring social media and local websites for new events and managing email submissions. Candidates should also be strong writers, as writing some event descriptions for community events will be involved, but this is primarily not a writing position.

Though the job is remote, candidates must live in either Seattle or Portland proper and should be intimately familiar with things to do in both. Experience at a publication or in another fast-paced, deadline-driven environment where accuracy is key is preferred.

Responsibilities include:

Use EverOut’s custom content management system to enter and edit community calendar events, including festivals, sports, and holiday activities

Regularly check social media and local websites for events in both Seattle and Portland

Manage email submissions from event organizers

Work with EverOut's Head of Content to ensure events are entered in a timely fashion

Work alongside EverOut's Arts Calendar Editor, Music Calendar Editor, and Food Editor to ensure all Seattle and Portland events not in those sections are listed

Select community events to be included in weekly EverOut articles, write short descriptions for them, and make edits as needed

Write occasional roundup-style articles of events for holidays and special occasions

Required skills and experience:

Data entry/database experience

Excellent attention to detail and organization

Basic HTML knowledge

Deep understanding of the PNW entertainment scene, including sports and geek events

Strong writing skills

Proficiency with social media, including Facebook and Twitter

The ability to work quickly and efficiently under deadlines

A proactive, fast-learning, and self-motivated team player

This is a full-time, remote position, with a salary range starting at $35,000 depending on experience. EverOut's working hours are 9:30 am-5:30 pm, Monday-Friday. Benefits include health insurance, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick leave, IRA matching, and annual salary review.

If you’re interested, please send PDF versions of your resume and cover letter to hello@everout.com by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. In your cover letter, please tell us about three of your favorite local* festivals or community events.

*In either Seattle or Portland, depending on where you live (or a mix of the two!)

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We especially encourage BIPOC and members of the LGBTQ+ community to apply.