10 Destination Restaurants to Check Out in Washington



Ba Sa

Siblings Trinh and Thai Nguyen run this modern Vietnamese restaurant named for a type of catfish frequently used in the Vietnamese dish ca kho to, a Nguyen family favorite. The two were exposed to the restaurant industry at an early age due to their parents running the restaurant Pho T&N in Poulsbo, and later went on to pursue culinary careers—Trinh trained at New York's Institute of Culinary Education, while Thai cut his teeth at Daniel Boulud’s famed restaurant Restaurant Daniel and returned home to run Pho T&N after his parents retired in 2018. The establishment specializes in Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine with French techniques and locally sourced ingredients—think dry-aged ribeye beef pho, sizzling lemongrass lamb, and ube panna cotta.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Bar Bacetto

Last year, Mike Easton, the chef behind the sought-after Italian spot Il Nido and the much-missed pasta purveyor Il Corvo , opened this "airy little pasta bar that lets the seasons write the menu" in the small Eastern Washington town of Waitsburg. If you (like us) are still mourning the death of Il Corvo, it's definitely worth making a pilgrimage.

Waitsburg

Dine-in



Hi Life

Looking for a fun day trip destination? Rondo and Tamari Bar 's sister restaurant Hi Life is located next to the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal, where it serves up jewel-like bento boxes, poké bowls, and its namesake whiskey highballs, which are carbonated in a special Suntory Toki machine. Other offerings include a Japanese curry with wagyu and kurobuta pork and a bowl of Pike Place Chowder 's signature clam chowder topped with house-made chili oil.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup, dine-in



LASA Sandwiches & Pearls

This casual family-owned restaurant in Lynnwood, specializing in bubble tea and Filipino sandwiches, is reason enough for a trip up north. We're smitten over the sisig-style fries and the decadent halo-halo. Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen calls it "deliriously delicious" and raves about the lechon kawali roll: "You take a bite, and the rest of the world falls away. The baby pork is so sweet and soft, faintly milk-flavored (hence lechon), accented by the fragile, crackly outer crust of fat, which melts away the veryest second your tongue touches it."

Lynnwood

Pickup, dine-in



Los Hernández Tamales

Winner of a James Beard "America's Classics" award in 2018, this mom-and-pop Union Gap spot has been around since 1990 and is famous for its tamales made with hand-milled corn masa, especially the asparagus and pepper jack variety available in the spring and the year-round pork and chicken ones.

Union Gap

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



May Kitchen + Bar

The pure, primal delight of Thai food lies in the balance of flavors, that perfect harmony of sweet-spicy-sour-salty-bitter lighting up the pleasure center of your brain like a pinball machine. May Kitchen + Bar on Vashon Island takes that magic to another level with a beautiful bit of dinner theater—a tableside pad thai preparation where a server dresses your rice noodles before your eyes, asks you how you like yours, deftly flicks the corresponding amount of cane sugar, chili flakes, and crushed peanuts right onto your plate, and blends it all with lime juice and banana flowers (slender white tubular blossoms that create a puckeringly astringent sensation in your mouth). The whole thing is served wrapped in a banana leaf and with the fixings on the side, so you can adjust your own plate accordingly as you eat. The trip to Vashon is well worth it for this and various other pleasures on the menu.

Vashon

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



mommafish

Chef Joan Samson previously attended a Japanese culinary school in Los Angeles and fought to find a place as a female chef in the male-dominated sushi world. Now, she brings a 35-year-long obsession with sushi and decades of restaurant experience to this pint-sized hidden gem on Whidbey Island, serving "bespoke" sushi bowls, hand rolls, and poké made with premium ingredients. Impressively, she also runs the restaurant single-handedly alongside her husband, who's in charge of the front of house and engages in warm, friendly conversation with customers. The restaurant eschews ingredients like imitation crab, canola oil, high-fructose corn syrup, and GMO rice in favor of organic vegetables, tamari, and sustainable seafood, and you can taste the difference in every bite.Take your bowl down to the Adirondack chairs by the beach and savor it amid the crashing waves.

Whidbey Island

Pickup, dine-in



Proper Fish

This shop (from the owners of the erstwhile food truck Nosh) is about as close you can get to British-style fish and chips in the Pacific Northwest. Theirs come wrapped in newspaper for authenticity and have earned praise from the likes of J. Kenji López-Alt—they were also declared the best fish and chips in Seattle by the Seattle Times back in the Nosh days.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup, dine-in



Seabird

Brendan McGill's famed Bainbridge Island restaurant Hitchcock reopened as a seafood and vegetable-focused concept called Seabird last year, and the place made the cut for Esquire's list of the best restaurants in America not long after. Executive chef Grant Rico's menu includes Dungeness crab custard, uni French toast, Chinook salmon crudo, sablefish, a "seacuterie" platter, wood-fired halibut, whole roasted yelloweye rockfish, and king salmon, with desserts like seaweed ice cream (!) and honey sorbet with milk granita. The restaurant also features a raw bar with local oysters, spot prawns, geoduck, green sea urchin, Dungeness crab, and more. Drinks range from the "Seabird Old Fashioned" (rye whiskey, sorghum syrup, and wild cherry bark and kombu bitters) to the "Parabolic Martini" (shellfish-rested Highside gin, vermouth blend, and Suze).

Bainbridge Island

Dine-in



The Wandering Goose

In fall 2021, Capitol Hill's dearly departed Southern restaurant The Wandering Goose made a triumphant return at the destination-worthy Tokeland Hotel , which was purchased by chef/owner Heather Earnhardt nd her husband Zac Young in 2018. The revived location is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves hearty, homey fare like Dungeness crab melts and fried rockfish sandwiches in addition to—of course—its famous fried chicken plate with either salt and pepper or "sweet heat dipped" chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and collard greens. Complete the meal with a side of fluffy buttermilk biscuits.

Tokeland

Dine-in