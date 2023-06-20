EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
10 Food & Drink Specials to Try During Pride 2023 in Seattle

Rainbow Cake, Croissants, and More
by Julianne Bell
June 20, 2023
|
Like
Embrace ROYGBIV with Dahlia Bakery's pride-themed croissants. (Dahlia Bakery)
Taste the rainbow with an assortment of vibrant pride specials from local bars and restaurants. We've gathered these ephemeral drinks and treats for you here, from El Lugar Bodega Bar's paloma slushy to The Flora Bakehouse's rainbow cake. For more ideas, check out our guide to the biggest Pride events you need to know about, our guide to queer-owned restaurants, our Pride calendar, and our food and drink guide.

B Proud beer at Aslan Brewing

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASLAN BREWING CO. (@aslanbrewing)

Festive drinks at Big Mario's

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Big Marios (@bigmariospizza)

Pride cupcakes at Cupcake Royale

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cupcake Royale (@cupcakeroyale)

Rainbow croissants at Dahlia Bakery List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dahlia Bakery (@dahliabakery)

A pride paloma slushy at El Lugar Bodega Bar List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EL LUGAR - La Bodega Bar (@lugarbodegabar)

Rainbow cake at The Flora Bakehouse List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Flora Bakehouse (@theflorabakehouse)

A pride cone at Molly Moon's Ice Cream

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by molly moon's ice cream (@mollymoonicecream)

Crikey IPA at Reuben's Brews List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reuben's Brews (@reubensbrews)

Sprinkle cookies at Shikorina Pastries List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shikorina (@shikorinapastries)

Flag cookies from Sugar Bakery

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sugar Bakery (@sugarbakery)

