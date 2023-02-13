EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Seattle > Picks & Guides > Valentine's Day 2023 Guide
Food Specials

10 Last-Minute Bites You Can Still Get for Valentine’s Day 2023 in Seattle

Chocolate Cake, Free Pizza, and More
by Julianne Bell
February 13, 2023
More from Valentine's Day 2023 Guide
Treat yourself to some decadent desserts from Coyle's Bakeshop. (Coyle's Bakeshop)
Calling all the procrastinators out there: Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to book reservations months in advance to enjoy a fun and festive Valentine's Day. We've gathered some tasty specials for the holiday, from free pizza at Pagliacci Pizza to sweets at spots like Hot Cakes and Coyle's Bakeshop. For more ideas, check out our complete Valentine's Day guide or our cheap & easy calendar for more last-minute, affordable things to do today.

Footlong hot dogs from Bigfoot Long's at Fair Isle Brewing Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bigfoot Long's Seattle (@bigfootlongs)

Chocolate cake from Coyle's Bakeshop Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coyle's Bakeshop (@coylesbakeshop)

Wine & roses molten cake from Hot Cakes

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hot Cakes (@getyourhotcakes)

Themed cocktails from Linda's Tavern Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Linda's Tavern (@lindastavern)

"Love Bites" from Mighty-O Donuts

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mighty-O Donuts | Seattle, WA (@mightyodonuts)

The "Odd-Maté," "Cupid Deluxe," and "Venetian" at Oddfellows Cafe Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oddfellows Café + Bar (@oddfellowscafe)

Free slices from Pagliacci Pizza (from 4-8 pm at all locations except Madison Valley and UW)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pagliacci Pizza (@pagliaccipizza)

Funfetti guava ganache heart cakes from Patrick's Cafe & Bakery Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patrick’s Cafe and Bakery (@patrickscafeandbakery)

Cloudforest Chocolate Ishpingo & Mango from Salt & Straw

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw)

Chocolate-dipped strawberry tres leches cake from Rey Amargo Add to a List and Tres Lecheria Add to a List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tres Lechería (@tres_lecheria)

