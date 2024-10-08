10 Seasonal Treats to Try in Seattle This Fall

Bang Bang Cafe Like List and Bang Bang Kitchen Like List
Sisters Yuki and Miki Sodos used to serve the most delightful mini pumpkin pies topped with torch-brûléed marshmallows at the erstwhile Cafe Pettirosso Like List (RIP), and now they've brought the seasonal treats back to their homey Belltown spot Bang Bang Cafe and its Othello sibling Bang Bang Kitchen.
Belltown
Coffeeholic
Why heed the pumpkin spice siren call of the green Starbucks mermaid when you could instead have Coffeeholic's (far superior) pumpkin cheesecake latte? The seasonal favorite features a fluffy, cloud-like layer of cheesecake foam, graham cracker crumbs, and an extra drizzle of syrup on top.
Columbia City, Greenwood, Bellevue
Coyle's Bakeshop Like List
Rachael Coyle's impeccable Greenwood bakery is currently celebrating the season with their "bakeshop pumpkin bun." The treat consists of a yeasted, cardamom-spiced pumpkin dough filled with a bay leaf vanilla pastry cream and topped with crunchy walnut streusel—enough said.
Greenwood
Hello Robin
As per yearly tradition, Robin Wehl Martin's cookie shop is baking up batch after batch of spiced, semisweet chocolate chip-studded pumpkin cookies in honor of fall.
Capitol Hill, University Village
Kemi Dessert Bar Like List
Pastry chef Kelly Miao's playful, nostalgic Asian American pop-up Kemi Dessert Bar is currently accepting pre-orders for a $42 "Falling for Fall" sweets box for pickup at her upcoming brick-and-mortar bakery location in the former Coping Cookies Like List space on Capitol Hill from 12-4 pm this Saturday, October 12. The package includes five-spice pumpkin Basque cheesecake, jasmine apple crumb cake, a hojicha toasted s'mores Rice Krispies treat, a black sesame Rice Krispies treat, and a miso sesame cookie. It's worth noting that this is your last chance to snag some of Miao's desserts before the shop opens, so place your orders by 5 pm on Thursday, October 10.
Capitol Hill, Phinney Ridge
Lowrider Cookie Company
The dachshund-inspired cookie bakery is getting cozy with its monthly specials, which include spiced pumpkin maple cookies, vanilla-iced oatmeal molasses cookies (inspired by the store-bought Mother's iced oatmeal cookies), and the sensationally named "stuffed peanut butter explosion" (a peanut butter cookie crammed with peanut butter filling and flecked with chocolate and peanut butter chips).
Central District, Georgetown
Paper Cake Shop Like List
In tribute to the Korean zombie flick Train to Busan (add it to your Halloween watch list if you haven't seen it!), Rachel Yang and Gabby Park's cake shop created a vegan cake inspired by the Busan street food favorite ssiatt hotteok (a type of sweet brown sugar-filled pancake with nuts and seeds). Their interpretation features sweet potato sponge cake, crunchy ssiatt praline buttercream filling, brown sugar cinnamon caramel, brown sugar frosting, and ssiatt brittle.
Wallingford
Pinoyshki Like List
Pinoyshki's seasonal specials serve the dual purpose of observing both sweater weather and Filipino American History Month, with pinoyshki flavors like cheesy kaldereta (a comforting Filipino-style beef stew with melted cheese) and vegan ginataang kalabasa (pumpkin coconut stew).
Capitol Hill
Raised Doughnuts Like List
Throughout October, Mi Kim's shop is offering three new doughnut flavors (chai mochi, Vietnamese coffee, and strawberry passionfruit) in addition to pumpkin fritters and Oreo doughnut holes. Maple bacon bars are available on Fridays only, while a special pumpkin pie filled doughnut will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.
Central District
Temple Pastries Like List
Lending new meaning to "devil's food cake," Temple's frightening red devil cake looks like something straight out of Chappell Roan's "My Kink Is Karma" video—it's a demonic dessert cunningly fashioned out of chocolate cake, chocolate bavarois filling, cake crumbles, and whipped dark chocolate ganache. Other fall baked goods include the "Basic B*tch" (a not-so-basic pumpkin spice latte cake with coffee cremeux, spiced whipped ganache, and coffee Italian meringue buttercream) and the Italy-inspired "Tuscan Dream" (olive oil cake with fig compote, mascarpone whipped cream, and French meringue buttercream).
Central District
At last, a crisp chill has permeated the air, trees have begun to shed their leaves, and Seattle cafes and bakeries have begun to serve pumpkin everything. Pull on a cable-knit sweater and indulge your secret Christian Girl Autumn side with seasonal delicacies like pumpkin cheesecake lattes, sweet potato cake, and chai mochi doughnuts. For more ideas, check out our guide to harvest season and our food and drink guide.