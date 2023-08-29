10 Things to Eat and Drink During Labor Day Weekend in Seattle

The "Absolutely Fabulous" cocktail at Bait Shop Like List
View this post on Instagram
Radicchio salad at Brimmer & Heeltap Like List
View this post on Instagram
The "Boysen-Baby" at Coping Cookies Like List
View this post on Instagram
A nectarine Danish at The Flora Bakehouse Like List
View this post on Instagram
Kimchi everything doughnuts at The Flour Box Like List
View this post on Instagram
Free burgers (!) at Li'l Woody's
View this post on Instagram
Foot-long hot dogs from Bigfoot Long's at El Lugar Bodega Bar Like List
View this post on Instagram
Peaches and cream ice cream at Puffy Pandy Like List
View this post on Instagram
Strawberry basil doughnuts from Raised Cakes & Doughnuts Like List
View this post on Instagram
The limited-time Hello Kitty Crush drink at Tiger Sugar Like List
View this post on Instagram