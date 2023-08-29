EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Labor Day

10 Things to Eat and Drink During Labor Day Weekend in Seattle

Free Burgers, Foot-Long Hot Dogs, and More
by Julianne Bell
August 29, 2023
Scoop up some free burgers at Li'l Woody's this weekend. (Li'l Woody's)
What good is a three-day weekend if you don't stuff it with special little treats? We've hand-picked some edible and drinkable luxuries for you here, from free burgers at Li'l Woody's to peaches and cream ice cream from Puffy Pandy. For more ideas, check out our guide to destination restaurants in Washington, our Labor Day calendar, and our food and drink calendar.

The "Absolutely Fabulous" cocktail at Bait Shop List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bait Shop Bar (@baitshopseattle)

Radicchio salad at Brimmer & Heeltap List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brimmer & Heeltap (@brimmerandheeltap)

The "Boysen-Baby" at Coping Cookies List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coping Cookies (she/her) (@coping.cookies)

A nectarine Danish at The Flora Bakehouse List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Flora Bakehouse (@theflorabakehouse)

Kimchi everything doughnuts at The Flour Box List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Flour Box • Bakery + Cafe (@theflourboxseattle)

Free burgers (!) at Li'l Woody's

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lil Woody’s (@lilwoodys)

Foot-long hot dogs from Bigfoot Long's at El Lugar Bodega Bar List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EL LUGAR - La Bodega Bar (@lugarbodegabar)

Peaches and cream ice cream at Puffy Pandy List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Puffy Pandy (@puffypandy)

Strawberry basil doughnuts from Raised Cakes & Doughnuts List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raised Doughnuts and Cakes (@raiseddoughnutsandcakes)

The limited-time Hello Kitty Crush drink at Tiger Sugar List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Sugar Seattle (@tigersugar.seattle)

Remind Me