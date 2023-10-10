17 Film Festivals and Series to Check Out Around Seattle This October



FILM FESTIVALS

If you’ve already picked out your dream Cannes outfit:

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of recent festival faves like Sundance Film Festival 2023 Jury Award winner Going Varsity in Mariach. I'm jazzed for fresh perspectives from Frederick Wiseman and Errol Morris, my documentarian dads, whose new films explore rural French cuisine (Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros) and the life of former British spy David Cornwell (aka espionage writer John le Carré). Special guests, who will attend select screenings of festival flicks, include directors Irene Lusztig, Andrew H. Brown, and Vanessa Hope, 2012 Washington State Poet Laureate Kathleen Flenniken, and Plan C founder Amy Merrill, among many others.

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown (Oct 5–12)

Tacoma Film Festival

The Tacoma Film Festival, which Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede deemed "the Sundance of the Pacific Northwest" last year, will return to celebrate all things independent cinema. ("What makes this festival one of the best in the region," says Mudede, "is the charm of its main location and smart programming.") Expect a killer roster of documentaries, shorts, and narrative films. I'm most intrigued by Fancy Dance, a family drama about Indigenous women and the justice system, which will screen on closing night.

Grand Cinema, Tacoma (Oct 5–12)

Orcas Island Film Festival

All hail Orcas Island's annual film festival, which the Stranger has praised since its 2014 inception. (Last year, former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig called it "our Cannes." Those are big shoes to fill.) The festival may not be set against a Mediterranean backdrop, but the island's Eastsound village is pretty damn scenic, too. Plus, last year's flicks earned a whopping 27 Oscar nominations, so you're bound to bear witness to something Letterboxd-review-worthy. For instance, Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn The Boy and The Heron, the director's first feature film in 10 years, will screen. Quirky satire king Alexander Payne (Sideways, Election) will also return with the '70s-set comedy-drama The Holdovers, which stars Paul Giamatti as a cantankerous New England prep school instructor tasked with supervising students on Christmas break. I'm also intrigued by this year's Palme d’Or winner, Anatomy of a Fall, as well as The Disappearance of Shere Hite, a Nicole Newnham-directed (Crip Camp) doc on the feminist sexologist and female orgasm pioneer. Cannes Best Director winner Trần Anh Hùng's historical gastromance The Taste of Things sounds like the perfect digestif.

Various locations, Orcas Island (Oct 11–15)

8th Annual Seattle International Fashion Film Festival

The Seattle International Fashion Film Festival's eighth annual edition should motivate you to chop your hair into an Anna Wintour-inspired bob. For those who prefer their cinema with a side of sartorial inspiration, the fest can't be topped—this year, they'll screen films from 14 countries, including documentaries, commercial fashion films, and "narratives with intricate storytelling," and there'll even be a red carpet for real-time outfit-scoping.

Carco Theater, Renton (Sat Oct 14)

If you view filmmaking as a radical art practice:

Social Justice Film Festival

Now in its 11th year, the hybrid five-day Social Justice Film Festival will continue to push for positive change by spotlighting diverse justice movements worldwide. Expect flicks that dive deep into the climate crisis and racial, reproductive, and LGBTQIA+ activism. I'm looking forward to imagining a world beyond policing with Beyond Walls, a "series of documentary films and a panel discussion presentation that defines and amplifies what prison industrial complex (PIC) abolition means." Beyond Extinction, which "traces Indigenous matriarchs who revive traditions and fight to save an ancient burial ground in Slocan Valley," sounds awesome, too.

Various locations (Oct 11–22)

Seattle Queer Film Festival

A loud-and-proud voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival is now presented in a hybrid format, blasting an expansive range of queer stories onto big screens (and your computer screen, if that's your preference). I'm pumped for 18 days of queer magic, with in-person screenings planned October 12–22 and virtual screenings October 22–29, plus buzzy parties, live podcasting, filmmaker panels, and workshops. This year's festival theme, "Queer Joy is Cinematic," will bring the ebullience with 50 programs and over 80 films at Northwest Film Forum, Broadway Performance Hall, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, and Ark Lodge Cinema.

Various locations (Oct 12–29)

If you want to impress your Bumble date with your international cinema knowledge:

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This year's Seattle Latino Film Festival closes out National Hispanic Heritage Month with vital cross-cultural perspectives from Hispanic and romance language-speaking countries. Venues city-wide and beyond will host screenings for the festival's 15th annual edition; I'm stoked for standouts like Ariel: Back To Buenos Aires, in which dancers from different migration backgrounds ask themselves about their deeper motivations to participate in the medium, and the several short film compilations that'll screen at the Beacon.

Various locations (Oct 6–14)

18th Tasveer Film Festival

Exploring the complexities of South Asia and its diaspora, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (TSAFF) creates space for ongoing conversation through screenings, panel talks, and workshops. The 11-day hybrid festival and "newly minted Oscar-qualifying event" will include a curated selection of 23 features and dozens of short films this year, 33 of which were created by female-identifying directors. Presented in dozens of languages, the lineup promises "an unparalleled global cinematic journey" that reflects the rich tapestry of South Asian stories. I'm intrigued by Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest, which tells the story of Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, "the Indigenous trailblazer who battled racism, gender discrimination, and political opposition in her quest to become the first Nepali woman to summit Mt. Everest."

Various locations and Virtual (Oct 12–22)

Seattle Polish Film Festival

Celebrating its 31st anniversary this year, the Seattle Polish Film Festival, produced and presented by the Seattle-Gdynia Sister City Association, will continue to spotlight buzzy contemporary Polish films. The festival kicks off on October 13 with screenings of Swarm, a remote island drama, and It Came From the Water, a pandemic-era horror set at a Warsaw seaside party. ("This is the first Polish film about zombies," the promotional materials promise. Sign me up!)

SIFF Film Center, Uptown (Oct 13–22)

Seasonal film series and special events:

If The Maltese Falcon is your favorite book:

Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series

Look out for cigarette smoke and midnight jazz riffs: Greg Olson, Seattle Art Museum's film curator from 1977 until the position's elimination in 2020, will return with Dark Dreams: The Original Film Noir Series. Olson's noir expertise has been long praised by local voices like film writer and professor Dr. John Trafton, who deemed this year's lineup a "thrilling and mesmerizing journey for die-hard noir fans and the uninitiated," and journalist Charles R. Cross, who called Olson "Seattle's all-time-best film curator." Nine films spanning 60 years of noir style will screen at SIFF Cinema Egyptian.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Oct 11–Nov 30)

If you live in Patagonia fleece:

Autumn Movie Nights

Fall has officially fallen, which means you have a limited number of days to bundle up in your fleece-lined best and watch an outdoor movie before the prospect becomes totally miserable-sounding. Freeway Park has you covered—they'll screen seasonal faves on the second Friday in October and November, which means you'll get a little more time among the changing leaves before you head inside for the next six to eight months. (Just me?) Movies start at 7 pm and free popcorn, snacks, and drinks are provided; in other words, just show up. For Friday the 13th, Tremors will remind you to avoid any and all worms.

Freeway Park, Downtown (Oct 13–Nov 10)

If you still own a VCR (or don’t, but get nostalgic thinking about it):

The 13th Annual International Independent Video Store Day

Long live physical media, am I right? If you're a VHS zombie like me, shamble on over to Scarecrow on October 21 to celebrate independent video stores at this all-day event, which includes exclusive sales on select titles from Criterion and OCN this year, plus 50% off all used items. Can't stop by the cavernous video mainstay? No big deal—head to Scarecrow's YouTube channel instead, where you'll find the company's own Emalie Soderback and Matt Lynch livestreaming the day's events, interviewing special guests, and more. Pro tip: If you make a donation to Scarecrow, they'll read your message live on the air.

Scarecrow Video, University District (Sat Oct 21)

If you’re not afraid of the dark:

All Monsters Attack! 2023

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Tobe Hooper faves, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series continues to shudder this weekend with some of the weirder, more psychedelic entries in the series, like this year's undersung Huesera: The Bone Woman (theme: motherhood is scary stuff) and The Hunger (theme: ravenous hotties). You can't go wrong with the folktale-derived hauntings of Kwaidan, either—the film will screen next week in its original three-hour cut, which has only been shown in the US since 2015.

Grand Illusion, University District (Oct 1–31)

Scarecrowber

Physical media mavens Scarecrow Video, the city's own nonprofit video archive and resident experts on all things cinematic, are celebrating Halloween all month long at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. (Horror flicks are "every video store clerk's favorite genre," says SIFF, and I'm inclined to believe it.) Video Store Day is coming up on October 21, so show Scarecrow some love by checking out the flicks they've curated for the scawie series. Scarecrowber will continue to ooze with Cujo this weekend. Later in the month, I'll be shivering for Near Dark and Possession. (If you can't make it to a theater this month, never fear—Scarecrow's revamped mail-order rental website has your back.)

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Oct 2–30)

Korean Horror

SIFF film programmer and Harvard grad Hannah Baek leads the way on this exploration of the key themes, stylistic trends, and critical moments in South Korean horror cinema history. Fans of The Wailing and Train to Busan shouldn't sleep on it. Over four weeks, a series of screenings at SIFF Cinema Egyptian will be followed by hybrid talks on ghosts, succubi, devils, zombies, viruses, and more at SIFF Film Center. South Korean horror tends to use these creepy tropes as signifiers of larger sociopolitical issues of xenophobia, colonization, gender violence, and class—you know, all that stuff that keeps you up at night. Two major selling points for this series? Themed costumes are "highly encouraged," and you don't have to be a horror hound to show up and learn something new.

SIFF Film Center, Uptown (Oct 8–30)

Unstreamable – Nowhere

Your internet besties (former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns) will present another flick that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least) as part of their ongoing project Unstreamable, which has blossomed from a column on Scarecrow Video's blog into a live screening series. Burns and Keimig, who've written "more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history" (Matt Baume), will share their exhaustive knowledge of lost media on the big screen. If you're into moody Los Angeles rave culture and ‘90s mainstays like Heather Graham, Ryan Phillippe, and Christina Applegate, Gregg Araki's Nowhere should do the trick—the stylish psych-out flick watches them all do drugs and laze about while they're stalked by an alien. It could happen to you!

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Oct 25–29)

Collide-O-Scope Halloween

It's HalloweeEEEeeeEEEeeeen! (Please read that in your best Vincent Price voice.) If you are an indecisive Gemini (hi! I feel your pain!) and you need one Very Good recommendation, it is this: Collide-O-Scope's Halloween show at the Egyptian. Collide-O-Scope comes from the brilliant minds of Michael Anderson and Shane Wahlund (The Stranger’s own video wizards!). They string together cinematic masterpieces using found footage from some of the deepest, dankest corners of pop culture. It's always great—they've been at it for over a decade, and you can see them monthly at Here-After—but their proclivities for summoning the truly strange and shocking recorded bits of our history shines like werewolf eyes in the moonlight during their annual Halloween extravaganza. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Tues Oct 31)