17 Places to Find Great Cheesecake in Seattle

Friday, July 30, is National Cheesecake Day. We've rounded up this list of options in town, from the cult-favorite ube cheesecake at Hood Famous to the burnished Basque and fluffy Japanese varieties at other bakeries, so you can channel your inner Golden Girl without paying a visit to a certain factory. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
Bakery Nouveau
The popular bakery offers both a classic vanilla cheesecake with a fruit glaze or a rich mocha dark chocolate cheesecake. Each comes with a graham cracker or chocolate crumb crust.
Burien, Capitol Hill, West Seattle
Pickup
The Confectional
For years, fans have flocked to this Pike Place standby, which specializes in heavenly cheesecakes and stocks a variety of flavors, including a Seattle take on classic New York cheesecake, raspberry white chocolate, quadruple chocolate, peanut butter chocolate, mochaccino, lemon white chocolate, and caramel. They also offer cheesecake dips and truffles.
Pike Place Market
Pickup
Dahlia Bakery
Tom Douglas's newly reopened and expanded bakery may be best known for its famed triple coconut cream pie, but they also serve a tangy, refreshing key lime pie cheesecake.
Belltown
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, indoor seating
Dingfelder's Delicatessen
On the hunt for a classic New York cheesecake? Capitol Hill's Jewish deli aims to do the Big Apple one better with its "better than NY NY cheesecake™," available by the slice or as a whole cake (which can range from 4-400 slices, in case you need to feed a crowd).
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery
Fuji Bakery
Japanese cheesecake (also known as soufflé cheesecake or cotton cheesecake) is known for its light, fluffy, airy texture. The inimitable French-Japanese bakeshop Fuji Bakery makes its own version of the classic, available by the slice or as a whole cake. Advance pre-orders may be required, so be sure to call ahead to check availability or order online.
Chinatown-International District, Interbay
Pickup
Holy Bee's Bakery
A far cry from the sugary wedges you might ordinarily picture when you think of cheesecake, Basque burnt cheesecake is inspired by the Spanish tarta de queso and offers a more sophisticated flavor profile, with a slightly bitter, burnished crust and a soft, creamy, jiggly interior merging for a crème brûlée-like effect. This Belltown bakeshop owned by a couple sells the specialty by the slice or as six-inch or eight-inch cakes and offers flavors like chocolate, green tea, and ube in addition to the original.
Belltown
Pickup, delivery
Hood Famous Cafe and Bar
You can't talk about cheesecake in Seattle without talking about Chera Amlag and Geo Quibuyen's Filipinx-inspired bakeshop, which made a name for itself in its pop-up days with its signature brilliant purple ube cheesecake with a coconut butter crust. But don't sleep on the other, less well-known flavors, such as white chocolate guava, Vietnamese coffee, and coconut pandan.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, delivery
Kiki Bakery
Miyazaki fans will appreciate this Taiwanese bakery with a black cat mascot (inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service), which serves Japanese soufflé cheesecake and other sweets.
Haller Lake
Pickup, delivery
Koku Cafe + Market
Inspired by kokumi, the elusive "sixth taste" that describes a "rich flavor" or mouthfeel found in fats, this Japanese teahouse and market serves sandwiches, salads, and rice bowls replete with funky fermented flavors and house-made ingredients, like miso and black garlic compound butters, and also serves fluffy Japanese cheesecake on its dessert menu.
Uptown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
La Dulce
This Saturday, just a day after Cheesecake Day, this Filipinx bakery pop-up will bring its creamy, gooey Basque cheesecakes in original and ube flavors to GoPoké in Chinatown-International District, in addition to treats like silvanas (Filipinx frozen cookies) and dipped croissants. (Bonus: GoPoké will also be participating in the C-ID Food Walk that day and will be offering $6 mini poké bowls for the occasion.) In case you can't catch them there, their cheesecakes are available for pre-order (with additional flavors like mango, coffee Kahlua, Biscoff, white chocolate matcha, and hojicha) and are now also available at Sip & Smile in Renton anytime with no preorder required.
Chinatown-International District, Renton
Pickup
Machiavelli
Capitol Hill's beloved Italian red sauce joint makes a creamy cheesecake with real vanilla bean from scratch for dessert.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, indoor seating
Macrina Bakery
For an adorably diminutive option, try Macrina's seasonal mini vanilla cheesecake with a walnut biscotti crust and fresh blueberries tossed in marionberry jam.
Various locations
Pickup
Modern Japanese Cuisine & Desserts
Past Stranger contributor Naomi Tomky has written, "While the udon soup makes for a lovely lunch and the sushi is fresh and serviceable (particularly lovely when eaten on the tables of the hidden back patio—which, both covered and heated, is lovely year-round), what lifts this from neighborhood café to citywide destination are the pastries. Japanese pastry chef Setsuko Tanaka turns out an assortment of delectables every day, each one a masterpiece, both visually and in flavor." The selection currently includes baked cheesecakes and Japanese-style no-boke matcha cheesecake.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, delivery
Nana's Green Tea
This Japanese teahouse chain known for its desserts made with ceremonial-grade matcha serves a New York-style cheesecake made with yuzu jam, available by the slice (in-store) or as a six-inch or eight-inch cake (for pre-order). They also offer whole matcha burnt Basque cheesecakes for pre-order.
South Lake Union
Pickup, delivery
Saltadena Bakery
This Bellingham bakery occasionally serves slices of cheesecake drizzled with sauces like date caramel, blueberry compote, and cherry compote. Check their online daily menu or call ahead for availability.
Bellingham
Pickup
Simply Desserts
You'll find cheesecakes in flavors like Bailey's Irish cream, lemon cheesecake, and white chocolate at this tiny Fremont bakery.
Fremont
Pickup
Zylberschtein's
The Pinehurst Jewish deli and bakery makes its New York-style cheesecake with a homemade graham cracker crust and seasonal fruit.
Pinehurst
Pickup, delivery
17 Places to Find Great Cheesecake in Seattle
Friday, July 30, is National Cheesecake Day. We've rounded up this list of options in town, from the cult-favorite ube cheesecake at Hood Famous to the burnished Basque and fluffy Japanese varieties at other bakeries, so you can channel your inner Golden Girl without paying a visit to a certain factory. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.