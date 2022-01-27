22 Hygge Cafes, Bars, Bakeries, and Restaurants to Try in Seattle

Cafe Hagen, the Dane, and More Places to Cozy Up Scandinavian Style

By now, you've probably heard of the concept of "hygge," a Danish and Norwegian buzzword defined as a "mood of coziness and comfortable conviviality with feelings of wellness and contentment." It's also exactly what is called for to get through a drizzly gray Seattle winter. If you'd like to cultivate more of this feeling in your life, you can find our list of particularly hygge places in Seattle below, from bakeshops and cafes to neighborhood bars and Scandinavian-inspired spots. For more ideas, check out our full food and drink calendar.

Barnacle

Renee Erickson's petite jewel-box aperitivo bar attached to the Walrus and the Carpenter serves up fine craft cocktails in a snug space.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Bottlehouse

The Madrona wine bar and bottle shop encourages guests to "dwell, drink, be well" (its motto) with a rustic, laidback atmosphere.

Madrona

Pickup, dine-in



Byen Bakeri

Baked goods and pastries are a key element of hygge, and this bakeshop specializes in Scandinavian sweets like kringles, cinnamon rolls, and Danishes. Pair your treat of choice with a cardamom latte for maximum coziness.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery

Brimmer & Heeltap

Ballard's comfortable neighborhood gastropub and bistro is the perfect place to linger over a craft cocktail. Make sure to admire the copper penny-tiled floor, which took over 7500 cents to achieve.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Cafe Hagen

Located in South Lake Union, this Scandinavian-inspired cafe aims to promote the hygge lifestyle, serving specialty coffee from Hagen Coffee Roasters, as well as family-recipe pastries, brunch, snacks, beer, and wine.

South Lake Union

Pickup, dine-in

Celine Patisserie

If you're in search of excellent espresso and impeccable European-style pastries with a modern twist (like Earl Grey croissants and savory breakfast galettes), you'll find them at this neighborhood Greenwood bakery.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



The Cozy Nut

With a warm woodsy interior and quirky taxidermy-squirrel decor, this pint-sized neighborhood bar feels like a hidden forest nook.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Damn the Weather

Just like the name suggests, star bartender Bryn Lumsden's brick-walled Pioneer Square bar is an ideal place to seek solace from an inclement day with a craft cocktail.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in



The Fat Hen

This bright, bustling Ballard space is a brunch favorite for its baked egg skillets, eggs Benedict, and house-made pastries.

Ballard

Dine-in

Freya

Named after the Norse goddess of love who rides a chariot pulled by two cats, this cafe inside the Nordic Museum offers Scandinavian food like smørrebrød (Danish open-faced sandwiches), Danish dogs made with Uli's sausage, and "personal smorgasbords" (spreads of meat, cheese, and pickles with names like "Mormor's Pantry"). You'll also find soups, salads, beer, wine, and craft cocktails made with the Scandinavian spirit aquavit and the Icelandic spirit brennivin.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

General Porpoise Doughnuts

With white walls, marble counters, and pops of cheery color, Renee Erickson's lovely doughnut shop serves yeasted doughnuts with seasonal jams, jellies, curds, and custards alongside espresso from a variety of roasters.

Various locations

Pickup, dine-in



Harry's Fine Foods

This Capitol Hill corner-store-turned-bistro offers a convivial, welcoming space and comfort food like grilled cheese, chicken and waffles, and their signature French fries, showered with fried rosemary and sage and a sprinkle of salty cheese.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in

JarrBar

Pike Place's tiny Spanish-inspired bar is bathed in soft golden light and serves tinned fish, Iberian wine, and cocktails.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Le Caviste

This downtown gem from former Le Gourmand sommelier David Butler is the next best thing to stopping into a Parisian wine bar, with charcuterie and cheese boards and French-inspired specials.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in

Nielsen's Pastries

In business since 1965, this Queen Anne bakery is known for its curiously named traditional Danish treats, like the "potato" (a pastry puff filled with custard and whipped cream, covered with a layer of marzipan, and dipped in Dutch cocoa powder) and the "snitter" (a sort of flat cinnamon roll).

Queen Anne

Pickup

Petite Soif

This charming wine bar in Beacon Hill serves wine by the glass and bottle alongside small plates. Their "bottle sharing" program allows patrons to open a bottle of wine from their selection to split with other guests at "by the glass" prices—the current offerings are scrawled on a chalkboard by the bar.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, dine-in

Preserve & Gather

Come for the beautiful geometric wallpaper at this Greenwood cafe; stay for the house-made pastries, fruit preserves, granola, yogurt, and more.

Greenwood

Pickup

San Fermo

Get cozy with blankets and outdoor heaters at this seasonally inspired Italian restaurant in Ballard.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Skål Beer Hall

This Viking-influenced Scandinavian beer hall, named for the Norwegian word for "cheers," features craft beer, wine, cider, mead, and specialty cocktails.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Sugar Bakery

You'll find breakfast, cookies, pastries, desserts, cakes, coffee, and other hot beverages at this popular local bakery.

First Hill, Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Union Saloon

This beloved Wallingford neighborhood haunt provides modern comfort food and a warm atmosphere.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in

The Whale Wins

With a rustic wood-fired oven and plenty of natural light, this Renee Erickson spot serves local, seasonal small plates.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in