23 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Seattle

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle , P ick Your Toast Coast to Coast, and More Events Under $25



Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

DJ/DANCE PARTIES/LIVE MUSIC

Dance Yourself Clean NYE

What year is it again? Party like it's 2013 with the indie-electronic hits of your favorite alt bands; we're talkin' the likes of MGMT, LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala, The 1975, and plenty more.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $20-$25)

ECSC & Wig Out! Present: NYE Rock-n-Soul Utopia

Vintage soul specialists ECSC and garage rock purveyors Wig Out! will join forces for a totally far-out New Year's Eve sock hop featuring an all-vinyl set.

(Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, free)

Global Groove New Years Party

Move and groove between two rooms of cumbia, Latin funk, global disco, and rare vinyl tracks from DJs La Mala Noche, Big Peach, Hot N' Spicy Disco, Rizoma, and Maku Yeika at this lively end-of-year dance party.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $20-$25)

New Year's Eve at Art Marble 21

Count down the clock with a cocktail in hand and infectious tunes at your ears courtesy of music video DJ Eric Nelson, club selector Meglados, and electronic mixer Fraze.

(Art Marble 21, South Lake Union, free)

New Year's Eve Extravaganza with ZEKE, Dwarves, Pike Vs. The Automaton, Acid Teeth, and More

This New Year's Eve extravaganza will cater to Seattle's punk and metal fanatics with ten bands spread across two stages including hardcore thrashers ZEKE, Chicago-based punks Dwarves, doom trio Pike Vs. The Automaton, and more.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $25)

The Official Neumos + Barboza New Year's Eve Party

Enjoy two parties for the price of one as beloved venues Neumos and Barboza celebrate the end of 2022 with nonstop dancing, surprise musical guests, and drag performances, and plenty of bottles to pop.

(Neumos/Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$20)

Shell Records Presents: Joe Waine, Scott Yoder, Reverse Death, and 129,600

Start your new year off right by supporting local music with performances from ambient pop gem Joe Waine, theatrical rock artist Scott Yoder, psych rock trio Reverse Death, and experimental outfit 129,600.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $8)

SHINE - New Year's Eve 2023

"I don’t mean to be a fatalist here," writes former Stranger music calendar editor Kim Selling, "but the spots of downtown and SLU-adjacent areas we know and love will not last forever, thanks to hungry ghost developers and rapidly expanding corporate campus tumors. For this reason, among many others, Kremwerk should be supported at all costs. So even if the complex’s annual NYE throwdown SHINE weren’t one of your best bets for dance music billing on the biggest party night of the year, I’d still tell you to get your ass to Minor Avenue." The venue’s three stages will be stacked with everything from upbeat house, dark techno, unrepentant disco, and acid camp club music. Don't miss sets from DJs Arel, N SO, Mirin Doja, Wifi, Sepha, and so many more!

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $17.85)

Sunset New Year's Eve Bash with Smoker Dad, Peyote Ugly, Family Worship Center, and TV Star

Say goodbye and good riddance to 2022 with an impressive lineup of local talent including "Southern fried" rockers Smoker Dad, psych-rock quartet Peyote Ugly, garage rock band Family Worship Center, and alt-country outfit TV Star.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle

This year's fireworks spectacle at the Space Needle promises to be "their biggest celebration ever," with the return of fireworks for the first time since before the pandemic and the addition of drones and lights. Get glam and scope out the pyrotechnics in person, or fuel up on champagne at home and tune into the live broadcast, which will have fancy-pants special effects that can only be seen via TV or live stream. Plus, stop by Seattle Center early in the night to catch a free set from Groove Nation inside the Armory, followed by a dance party with DJ Arson Nicki at the Fountain of Light before midnight.

(Space Needle, Uptown, free)

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night - New Year's Eve

Dance like you're 22 at this Taylor Swift-themed New Year's party featuring all your favorite tunes from her country days to the aptly titled Midnights, and everything in between. This is probably the only acceptable place to request "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" at the DJ booth.

(ALMA Tacoma, Tacoma, $25)

FOOD & DRINK

2022 New Year's Eve

Looking for a fun, laidback New Year's Eve? Obec Brewing has you covered. Stuff yourself with glorious slow-cooked beef in a various of configurations (including tacos, nachos, quesadillas, ramen, and more) from the truck Birrieria Pepe El Toro. Then watch the fireworks and clink glasses in a complimentary toast at midnight.

(Obec Brewing, West Woodland)

New Year's Eve Dinner

For a low-key celebration, head to Plenty of Clouds, which will be offering festive specials and a steady flow of bubbles in addition to its regular menu. There's no dress code, and reservations are recommended but not required.

(Plenty of Clouds, Capitol Hill, $10 - $30)

Pick Your Toast Coast to Coast

Not sure if you'll be able to make it to midnight? Or maybe you're just looking for some flexibility in your New Year's Eve plans? Canoe Ventures has you covered. Their four Belltown bars will each toast to midnight in a different time zone, with no cover: East Coast Time at Trade Winds Tavern (9 pm PST), Central Time at Vinnie's (10 pm PST), Mountain Time at Navy Strength (11 pm PST), and finally, West Coast Time at Rob Roy (12 am PST). Better yet, each venue will offer special cocktails served in glittery disco balls (that you get to take home with you!), and Rob Roy will have photo ops to document the night. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even hit up all four toasts.

(Various locations, Belltown, free)

'Vous Year Eve

Sip on some moonshine like it's New Year's Eve 1923 at this art deco-themed gala featuring electro-swing tunes from DJ Morgue Anne.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, free)

ARTS & PERFORMANCE

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Nonprofit theater company Penguin Productions will welcome 2023 with a seemingly impossible show—they'll perform all of Shakespeare's plays, with three actors, in 90 minutes. What better way to get energized for the new year than with a rapid-fire romp through the Bard's greatest works?

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

Kings: A Drag King Show—NYE 2023

Boys and toys will return to the stage for this glittery New Year's Eve edition of Kings, Seattle's only ongoing drag king show. The organizers promise that this performance will be "ridiculous," and the Kremwerk kings always find new ways to flip the script, so sip champagne and sit back for the spectacle.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $10-$20)

Last Day of Current Exhibitions

If you haven't yet caught Museum of Museum's current exhibitions on view, New Year's Eve is your chance—the contemporary art center will offer half-price admission on December 31. Pop by to scope out Tariqa Waters's GUM BABY , a technicolor "temporary memorial to the assured" (which will run through April 30), and Hollaback to the Future , a speculative exhibition curated by Moses Sun, for some creative inspiration to carry into 2023.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill)

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Sing-along

"Rooooooxannnne!" Belt it out to Baz Luhrmann's feverish, theatrical love story Moulin Rouge! at this New Year's Eve screening and sing-along, which promises free "bling rings" and a music video countdown.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14)

New Year's Eve Celebration with Comedian Katie Hannigan

2022 just isn't funny anymore, so ring in the new year with stand-up comic and Lady Journey podcast cost Katie Hannigan, who you may have caught on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert or at one of her nightly routines in NYC. (To start 2023 off on a thrifty foot, you might learn a thing or two from Hannigan about getting creative with your health insurance.)

(Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake, $25)

The Room Spoon Years Eve

“You're tearing me apart, Lisa!” Say sayonara to 2022 at this screening of the worst film ever made. The plot's not important, but prepare to spend 90 minutes with an unnerving masochist and a "drug-dealing manchild." Compostable spoons will be provided for chucking in the air, and the film will end in time to check out some fireworks .

(Central Cinema, Central District, $16)

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still secrets to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Plus, it's free—what do you have to lose? This New Year's Eve edition should be a special treat to welcome in the new year with an air of mystery.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

West Seattle Comedy Show: New Years Eve Edition with Birungi

Seattle-based Ugandan comic Birungi will light up the stage alongside special guests "lesbian crybaby" Gretchen Hahn and Rain City Jerks podcast host Jack Slattery for this hilarious New Year's Eve offering, which will feature two hours of stand-up to start the new year with a chuckle.

(Admiral Pub, North Admiral, $20-$25)