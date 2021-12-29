24 Cheap & Easy New Year's Eve Events in Seattle

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

All events take place Friday, December 31.

DANCE PARTIES

Dance Yourself Clean (NYE) Seattle

"Dance Yourself Clean" into the new year with the hits of your favorite alternative rock bands such as LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala, The 1975, and much more.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

The Neumos and Barboza New Year’s Eve Party!

Celebrate the end of 2021 at The Neumos and Barboza New Year's Eve Party featuring DJ PrettyPlease, Sway and Swoon feat. Stas Thee Boss, JusMoni, and DJ Yaddy.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $15)

New Year's Eve at AM21

Say hello to 2022 at Art Marble 21 with music from DJ Fraze.

(Art Marble 21, South Lake Union, Free)

NYE at The Woods

Celebrate the end of 2021 with a dance party soundtracked by Shan Da Don & guests. Complimentary beer toast at midnight included.

(The Woods, Capitol Hill, $10)

Sponsored

NYE SNAP! 90s vs 2000s Dance Party

Party like it's 1999 this New Year's Eve with the '90s vs '2000s dance party. Trashy Trash DJs AC Lewis, Colin Jones, Mad Max, and Introcut will bring '90s and Y2K hits that will have you feeling nostalgic.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $20-$25)

SCREW IT! A NYE Dance Party at Screwdriver Bar

Dance away your worries with a casual dance party to celebrate the new year. DJs from Emerald City Soul Club, Trickbag Record Party, as well as Sarah Savannah & Maxwell Edison, will be spinning tunes to get you in the spirit. Screwdriver Bar, Belltown ($10 suggested donation)

LIVE MUSIC

Filth is Eternal

2021 may be leaving us, but filth is eternal! Join Filth is Eternal, Heiress, Lacabra, and Saint Helen for a night of metal and hardcore.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $15)

Irish New Year

Celebrate the New Year on Irish time (4 pm PST) at this family-friendly celebration with music from That Irish Guy that will have you to bed at a reasonable hour.

(Murphy's Pub, Wallingford, Free)

Kraken's 10 Year Anniversary and NYE Party

Join Kraken's 10th annual New Year's Eve Party with music from FCON, Good Touch, Mangy, and Kids on Fire.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $10)

New Year's Eve at Cafe Racer

Say goodbye to 2021 at Cafe Racer with an incredible lineup of musicians including Breaks and Swells, Reposado, Araless, and Another Magic.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $20)

New Year's Eve at Jules Maes Saloon

Join Jules Maes for a night of local music to celebrate the new year featuring Brewski, Missing Punks, Lushy, and DJ Forrest Gump.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown, $10)

New Year's Eve at Stoup

Catch performances by the Sneaking Suspicions and John Strayer and nosh on Peruvian fare from the food truck Don Lucho's. Plus, find out what the upcoming year has in store for you with a spiritual reading.

(Stoup Brewing, Ballard, free)

New Year's Eve with Sundance & Andy Vance

Say goodbye to 2021 with a night of music and dancing. Sundance + Andy Vance will provide the tunes with complimentary party favors and a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12!

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $10)

New Years Party with Tennis Pro, Upset the Children and Chance to Steal

Celebrate the end of 2021 with indie-pop bands Tennis Pro, Upset the Children, and Chance to Steal.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $15)

NYE with Eric Blu & The Sou Revue, Mister Blank, Tribunal

Join Central Saloon this New Year's Eve for a night of funky and soulful sounds with Eric Blu & The Soul Revue, Mister Blank, and Tribunal.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Redneck Girlfriend, Graceland 5, and Swaggerlies

Celebrate the new year with country-rockers Redneck Girlfriend joined by Graceland 5 and Swaggerlies. Moonshine toast at midnight included!

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $20)

PARTIES

New Year's Eve Pinball Tournament and Dance Party at The Ice Box

Start the new year off right with Ice Box's 3 strike player of the month pinball tournament. Plus, DJ Turbolici0us will be setting the mood. Play, dance, win, and say goodbye to 2021!

(The Ice Box, Fremont, $5)

QUEER

CC Attle's New Year's Eve Celebration

Welcome in the start of 2022 at CC's! All 35 screens will be lit up with highlights from the Space Needle as the clock strikes midnight.

(CC Attle's, Capitol Hill, free)

New Year's Eve with Bosco

Send off 2021 with a drag show with music from DJ Baby Van Beezly and performances from the cast of MX., including Seattle-based RuPaul's Drag Race contender Bosco, plus Kennedy Colby, Cara Mel, Kristie Champagne, Mila Skyy, Stacey Starstruck, and Irene Dubois. The night will also include a complimentary champagne toast.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $20-$400)

New Year's Party at Steamworks

Welcome in 2022 at Steamworks Seattle. They promise that a "flood of men" will enter the doors starting at midnight. Live music from DJ Jimi Jaxon!

(Steamworks, Capitol Hill, free)

NYE at The Cuff

Join the Cuff's New Year's Eve celebration with tunes provided by DJ Alfonso Tan and DJ Sinna G. Countdown to midnight with a beer toast and ball drop hosted by Kitty Glitter and the Go-Go Crew.

(Cuff Complex, Capitol Hill, $20)

FILM

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Sing-along

What more is there to say about this event that the title does not communicate? Based on that alone, you have already decided whether you wish to attend or stay far, far away. When I was in college, I went to see Moulin Rouge with my boyfriend right before I left town for a several-months-long job at a summer camp. Months later, when I returned, he asked me if I’d had a chance to see the film, apparently forgetting that I’d seen it sitting next to him, holding his hand the entire time. We’re celebrating our twenty-year anniversary next year, so that’s love for you! In his defense, Moulin Rouge does have a way of scrambling one’s brain with its nonstop assault of startling art direction, pop music, and Ewan McGregor in a sweaty tank top. We recently re-watched it, and when I wasn’t needling my partner about a slip of the mind from two decades ago, we kept marveling at how well it holds up. A good time had by all. MATT BAUME

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14)

The Room NYE Edition: The Return!

The theater will continue its year-end tradition of screening Tommy Wiseau's (writer/director/producer/lead actor/distributor) PSA about sleeping with your best friend's girl. Best watched under the influence of something or other.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $17)

PERFORMANCE

Good Comedy New Year's Eve Edition

Celebrate the new year with a lineup of stand-up comics who have performed at Bumbershoot, Just for Laughs Montreal, and other fests, including Bo Johnson, Chris Mejia, Courtney Karwar, and Chase Mayers.

(Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont, $20-$25)

VIRTUAL

T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle

The Space Needle will once again ring in the new year with fireworks, but no crowds will be allowed onsite, so you're encouraged to "stream in the new year" from home (where you'll be warmer anyway!). If you're intrigued by the idea of watching "the first-ever live fireworks show to be augmented live with exclusive special effects that can only be seen on TV or streaming online," check this out.

(Free)

Rockin' Rockfish Noon Year's Eve

My editor keeps telling me that he's pretty sure Seattle Aquarium's virtual Rockin' Rockfish Noon Year's Eve noontime celebration is just for kids, but after watching last year's dispatch, I think people of all ages will get a kick out of it. For one, it's at noon—a literally incorrect hour to welcome the New Year. But I love the unhinged idea of a "Noon Year" (what even is it?) and time is fake, etc. For second, the image of host Diana Cardiff dancing along to Mikey the Rad Scientist's riff on "Auld Lang Syne" in front of the aquarium's giant-ass tank where two divers are also dancing is honestly delightful. Seattle to its core. In any case, the gang is getting back together again this year to celebrate the New Year 12 hours before it happens. Diana will be joined by Jasmine Williams in her hosting duties, with Mikey the Rad Scientist making another musical appearance. There will be lots of facts about Puget Sound and the critters that live in it as well as a dance party. Registration for this (free) event closes at 10 am on December 31. JAS KEIMIG

(Seattle Aquarium, free)