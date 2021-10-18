25 Noteworthy Restaurants To Try For Fall 2021 Seattle Restaurant Week

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at a slew of different restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices. Due to the continuing pandemic, the format has been adapted a bit: This fall, restaurants have the flexibility to offer $20 lunches, $35 and/or $50 dinners, and can offer takeout, delivery, and/or onsite dining. Over 200 restaurants are participating, so it can be daunting to figure out where you want to eat first. We've rounded up this list of restaurants worth trying so you can make the most of this event—everywhere from Karachi Cowboys and Korochka Tavern to Taku and Communion. We've also noted which ones have been designated as Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, Black-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ-owned, and/or family-owned, according to the official Seattle Restaurant Week guide. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Cafe Munir

Stranger contributor Naomi Tomky wrote, "Tucked away in a residential corner of Ballard, this Lebanese restaurant makes diners rethink ordinary ingredients. Hummus takes a star turn with the addition of lamb sizzled in butter, pears grab attention when mixed with tahini, pomegranate, and parsley, and simply grilled chicken skewers are the signature dish (though partial credit goes to the debaucherously garlicky sauce that comes with it). The lengthy menu of mezzes—small plates—highlights local, in-season vegetables with Middle Eastern flavors like baby onions preserved in Lebanese wine and honey with fresh cheese, and winter greens with Aleppo chili. And almost everything goes well with the traditional Lebanese spirit, arak, available plentifully here."

Ballard

Takeout

Family-owned

Biang Biang Noodles

Named for the onomatopoeia of the sound of the noodles being slapped on the counter as they’re being made, biang-biang noodles are a type of Xi'an-style hand-pulled noodle characterized by their thick and chewy consistency. This Capitol Hill restaurant specializing in them will offer lunch and dinner menus with noodle options for curry chicken, curry tofu, mala spicy beef, stewed pork belly, or mapo tofu, plus green onion pancakes, vegetable spring rolls, popcorn chicken, and iced tea or milk tea.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery, onsite dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ-owned, family-owned



Crawfish King

Stranger contributor Megan van Huygen wrote, "Crawfish King in the International District has been around for almost a decade, on 8th and Lane, up by the freeway. It’s been carefully decorated to look like a Sea Galley, and their main thing is Cajun-style seafood boils. They offer all the usual shellfish characters—lobster, a few species of crab, mussels, clams, headless and headful shrimp, others—and you can pick one of their preordained shellfish combos or just assemble your own and pay per pound. They sauce it all up and dump it on the table (on a plastic tablecloth) and it’s a giant marvelous mess and will get in your hair and behind your glasses...We were dazzled by every single thing about this place and will probably be back for lunch, like, tomorrow."

Chinatown-International District

Takeout, indoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Communion and That Brown Girl Cooks!

Chef Kristi Brown of the celebrated catering business That Brown Girl Cooks and her son and business partner Damon Bomar opened their highly anticipated "Seattle soul food" restaurant Communion in the Central District last December. The restaurant was just featured in the New York Times' 2021 favorite restaurant list—critic Tejal Rao wrote, "The vibes at Communion are warm and welcoming, and it’s not unusual to strike up a conversation with the table next to yours while snacking on some grilled okra, or to be invited to an art opening by a stranger at the bar. But the neck-bone stew will, at least for a few minutes, make chatting impossible. It’s so delicious, it requires all your attention — the crisp-edged strands of smoky meat, the big tender lima beans and the deeply flavored broth. But every dish has a certain pull, from the catfish and grits to the local clams and mussels in coconut milk."

Central District

Ready-to-heat

Black-owned



Cure Cocktail & Charcuterie and Remedium Island Grill

Cure Cocktail & Charcuterie bartender Joe Wargo was selected as Seattle's favorite bartender by Stranger readers in 2019. The cocktail bar has since migrated into the owners' Filipino restaurant Remedium Island Grill (also on Capitol Hill), which features kamayan-style feasts, crackling chicharron burgers, sizzling pork belly sisig plates, pandan and ube waffles, and more.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery, outdoor dining, indoor dining



grayseas pies

Baker Gracie Santos' pandemic-borne pop-up specializes in adorably diminutive pies. For Seattle Restaurant Week, she'll be offering mini chicken adobo pot pies, followed by peach mango pies (likely inspired by the popular version from the fast-food chain Jollibee) for dessert with the lunch option and cassava langka pies for dessert with the dinner option. It's a great chance to check out her offerings if you haven't gotten to try them at one of her events yet.

Various pickup locations

Takeout

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned



How to Cook a Wolf

The name of this popular restaurant in Ethan Stowell’s lauded upscale Italianate restaurant empire is the title of an M.F.K. Fisher book, and the rustic cuisine is local/seasonal/delicious. Both the Madison Park and Queen Anne locations will be participating in Restaurant Week, with slightly different dinner menus: Madison Park will have dishes like rigatoni amatriciana and sea scallops, while Queen Anne will feature spaghetti nero and Alaskan halibut.

Madison Park, Queen Anne

Takeout, indoor dining, outdoor dining



Karachi Cowboys

The "Pakistani soul food" pop-up Karachi Cowboys, inspired by the Pakistani home cooking of founder Nasir Zubair's father's family and the food of his African American maternal grandparents, opened a restaurant on Capitol Hill last June. This is their first time participating in Restaurant Week, and their menu, which features curry popcorn, a thali platter (with a choice of tadka dal, chana masala, or halal kheema), and dessert (a choice of velvety masala chocolate mousse or warm pistachio-stuffed dates with spicy honey and rose petals), looks intriguing.

Capitol Hill

Indoor dining, outdoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned



Korochka Tavern

In 2019, Meg van Huygen wrote of this Russian bar, "Korochka Tavern does Russian bites—primarily dumplings and pickled things—along with American-style cocktails that nod toward Eastern Europe. Co-owners Kendall Murphy, who grew up here, and Moscow-born Lisa Malinovskaya are besties who opened Korochka in 2016... Korochka is also very pretty, which I wanted to be mad about but can't. The gilded wallpaper, floral dishware, and dead bear on the wall are verging on twee, but the shop retains a cozy, unpretentious chill that's helped by the free Tetris machine and the geezers filtering in from the dives down the block." The bar was forced to leave its original Lake City location in 2019 after its lease was terminated, but has happily settled in a new location in Wallingford since then. Their Seattle Restaurant Week menu features a $35 dinner for two, with a plate of house-made pickles with dark rye bread and Bulgarian feta, Russian-style pelmeni or vareniki (dumplings filled with chicken and pork or potato and cheese), and two piroshkis of your choice (beef or cabbage). For $50, you can get the same meal with the addition of special cocktails.

Wallingford

Takeout, delivery, indoor dining

Women-owned



Le Coin

This underrated restaurant in Fremont from chef Josh Delgado, an alum of Hood Canal's Alderbrook Resort and Spa, offers a modern American update on classic French cuisine. For Restaurant Week, they're offering a luxe menu with starters like prawn crudo and grilled carrots with herb pistou, main dishes like local shellfish risotto and wild sockeye salmon, and desserts like pineapple sorbet and triple cream Brie with honeycomb.

Fremont

Indoor dining, outdoor dining



Little Chengdu

This Sichuan noodle house is offering a $20 lunch combo and a $35 dinner combo, with options like mapo tofu, dan-dan noodles, custard buns, smashed cucumbers, twice-cooked pork belly, and spicy shrimp dumplings.

Mount Baker

Delivery

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned



Mamnoon and Mamnoon Street

Mamnoon and its more casual South Lake Union sibling Mamnoon Street serve upscale, bold, and perfectly seasoned Lebanese/Syrian food, including a selection of delicious, freshly baked flat and leavened breads. Both restaurants will be featuring a $20 lunch for Restaurant Week: Mamnoon's menu will feature labneh with house-made pita, harra frites, and a choice of chicken shawarma or falafel, while Mamnoon Street's menu will have a "Levant-Mex" pita taco platter served with quinoa tabbouleh, hibiscus-lime mahalabia, and pomegranate-orange San Pellegrino.

Capitol Hill, South Lake Union

Takeout

Family-owned, women-owned



The Mar·ket

Chef Shubert Ho's acclaimed Edmonds seafood restaurant The Mar·ket, which has amassed a vocal following for its lobster and Dungeness crab rolls, recently opened a location inside the Seattle Art Museum. Their two-course Restaurant Week menu includes dishes like Taylor Shellfish oysters, shrimp okonomiyaki, clam chowder, grilled halloumi cheese, grilled chili skate, and salmon and prawns in coconut curry sauce.

Downtown

Takeout, indoor dining, outdoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Nirmal's

The Stranger's Tricia Romano selected Nirmal's as one of the best Indian restaurants in Seattle, writing, "There’s a dearth of good Indian food in Seattle; after eight years in New York, I was spoiled. But Nirmal’s in Pioneer Square is nearly as good as what you find in the Big Apple, maybe better. . .The food swerves left—there are dishes I’d never heard of (prawn phalnaire, goat roghni), most have strong distinct flavors, and the heat doesn’t drown out the dish, only enhances it. Costly, but worth it." The Indian restaurant's Restaurant Week menu features starters like samosas and murgh angara (grilled chicken leg meat marinated in chilis), curries like vegetable masala and nizami goat curry, and desserts like ras malai (soft chhena cheese patties with pistachios and spiced cardamom milk) and gulab jamun (fried dumplings in coconut powder with sugar syrup).

Pioneer Square

Indoor dining

Women-owned, family-owned



Omega Ouzeri

The Stranger's Rich Smith has proclaimed Omega Ouzeri one of the best Greek restaurants in Seattle, writing in 2017, "I had some laudable toast points at Omega a few months ago. Besides that, this bright, casual spot on Capitol Hill offers up refreshing, semi-pricey Greek fare. The servers will non-pretentiously offer useful information about anise-spiked clear spirits that anchor their bar program, and the octopus is truly great. Go there with a friend, share a couple small plates and an entrée, and leave half-loopy in an ouzo cloud." The spot's Restaurant Week menu is meant to transport you to Greece with dishes like pita with tzatziki and butternut squash hummus, grilled lamb kabobs, vegetarian moussaka, mastiha rice pudding, and baklava.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, indoor dining

Women-owned, family-owned



Paseo

The Stranger's Leilani Polk wrote, "Pretty much the only game in town where you can get roast pork done Cuban style, i.e., meat that falls apart to melt in your mouth. It’s a little sweet, but so good, they habitually run out of it, which can be rather annoying if you’re in need of a fix. Though you can’t get an authentic Cuban sandwich on Cuban bread, you can get the closest approximation to it, a 'Paseo Press,' with roast pork, sweet banana peppers, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, and caramelized onions melted together on a baguette with a hot press."

Fremont, SoDo

Takeout, delivery, indoor dining, outdoor dining



Revel

This longtime Fremont favorite from married couple Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi specializes in modern Korean-inspired comfort food. Their three-course Restaurant Week menu includes short rib wontons with chili oil and crispy garlic, tuna rice bowls with fennel kimchi, chocolate mochi cake with peanut butter caramel, and more of the bright, inventive fare that the restaurant has become known for.

Fremont

Takeout

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Rondo

This Capitol Hill izakaya has gained popularity for its Japanese mazemen (brothless ramen), ramen, teishoku (panko-breaded pork loin cutlets), bento boxes, and other delights. Step up your lunch game with their Restaurant Week "SRS Lunch Set," with a chef's choice assortment of seasonal sashimi, chawanmushi (mushroom egg custard), mushroom and wagyu minced cutlet, a mini salad, Japanese pickles, and rice and miso soup. For dinner, they'll have a "niku meal" (black tantan ramen and mini wagyu donburi), a "kaisen meal" (a chirashi-sushi parfait and uni chawanmushi), and a "SRS boss bento" (chirashi sushi with uni and ikura, wagyu beef and kinoko minced cutlet, shu mai, a creamy uni croquette, and an autumn pumpkin potato salad).

Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery, indoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Sawyer

Former Lark chef de cuisine (and two-time Cochon555 winner) Mitch Mayers' restaurant is named in tribute to the building's previous life as a sawmill and offers an extensive menu with a playful, elevated-casual take on New American comfort fare. During Restaurant Week, you can try their pork belly steam buns, Swedish lamb meatballs, shrimp pozole, cookie dough dilly bars with Theo Chocolate semifreddo, and "cuatro leches" cake on a three-course dinner menu for $35.

Ballard

Takeout, delivery, indoor dining, outdoor dining

Family-owned



Taku

James Beard-nominated chef Shota Nakajima has made waves since becoming a fan favorite on Top Chef: Portland. His highly in-demand bar and restaurant Taku, inspired by the street food of Osaka, highlights the marinated, battered, and twice-fried karaage chicken he grew up with. Taku's first-ever Restaurant Week menu allows you to throw caution to the wind with the spot's signature "Fuck It Bucket," which is filled with three pounds of nuggets and one pound of fries, plus a bento or kabocha gratin and two cocktails (a non-alcoholic ginger-miso pear spritz and a draft cocktail), all for $50.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery, indoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Tamari Bar

The Stranger's Rich Smith has endorsed this excellent Japanese izakaya and is a fan of its Suntory Whisky Toki Highball machine. Their Restaurant Week menu features two different premium bento boxes for $50 each, one filled with fresh sashimi and the other filled with fall-inspired appetizers like balsamic beef short ribs with shiitake mushrooms and simmered kabocha squash with spicy pork.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, indoor dining, outdoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Toulouse Petit

Leilani Polk wrote, "Seattle's other noteworthy Cajun-Creole restaurant has a more extensive menu than what you find at French Quarter Kitchen, minus the absinthe, and plenty of what you find on it is delicious (try the jambalaya). But their breakfast and brunch is where it's at: pork cheeks confit hash (which was featured on the Food Network show The Best Thing I Ever Ate), the Bayou Fisherman's Breakfast (shrimp, fish, crawfish, and tasso, served in a mini-skillet with grits and a fried egg on top), and Cajun meatloaf and eggs are just a few of the savory options. After dark is also a fine time to visit—the candles placed on the walls all around the room are lit, filling the place with a dreamy, flickering orange glow." While brunch will not be available, the spot will be offering a two-course $20 lunch menu for Restaurant Week, featuring options like frisée salad, French onion soup, Creole prawn and tasso linguine, Pacific prawns and chicken jambalaya with homemade andouille sausage, po' boys, and more, as well as a three-course $30 dinner menu with choices such as smoked trout, fried oyster salad, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, buttermilk beignets, and pear and walnut bread pudding.

Queen Anne

Takeout, delivery, indoor dining

Family-owned



Vendemmia

Like chef and owner Brian Clevenger’s other restaurants, the critically acclaimed Vendemmia features handmade pastas, with a heavy emphasis on seasonal vegetables (the place takes its name from the Italian word for harvest). For Restaurant Week, they'll feature a menu of hamachi crudo, chicken liver and wild mushroom mousse, chicories, butternut squash arancini, cappellacci di zucca, braised pork belly, and brodetto.

Madrona

Takeout, indoor dining, outdoor dining



Yoroshiku

The Stranger's Angela Garbes wrote in 2016, "It was pouring rain the day I visited Yoroshiku, and as I slurped my way through a bowl of spicy miso ramen ($13), I couldn't think of anything I'd rather be eating. Every spoonful of broth—salty, nutty, and just a little bit funky—was also fiery, but in a smoldering kind of way, building as I worked my way through the dish. Rich, buttery slices of chashu (braised pork belly) offset the heat, as did sweet yellow-corn kernels and a scattering of crunchy sesame seeds." This year's Restaurant Week menu includes the very same spicy miso ramen, as well as several other varieties and three exclusive specials: maguro dashi ramen, spicy wagyu ramen, and creamy pumpkin ramen. End your meal with kabocha zenzai (kabocha pumpkin with sweet red bean paste and vanilla ice cream) or a Japanese persimmon.

Wallingford

Takeout, delivery, indoor dining, outdoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Zylberschtein's Delicatessen & Bakery

Standard Bakery owner Josh Grunig's Jewish-style deli and bakery is another restaurant participating in Restaurant Week for the first time. Upgrade your lunch with their $20 menu, which comes with a brisket "frankel" sandwich or a vegetarian broccolini version, a choice of a plain or chocolate cake-swirled cheesecake square, and a choice of a Dr. Brown dark cherry soda or a San Pellegrino limonata.

Pinehurst

Takeout, indoor dining, outdoor dining