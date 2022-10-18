25 Noteworthy Restaurants To Try For Fall 2022 Seattle Restaurant Week

19 Gold Like Add to a List
If you and your friends are looking for comfort food on a blustery fall day, this Taiwanese spot is definitely worth a try. Pick from a $20 lunch menu (with an appetizer and main dish) or a $35 dinner menu (with bubble tea or beer, an appetizer, main course, and dessert) and enjoy dishes like popcorn chicken, crispy honey pineapple prawns, braised duck wings, soup dumplings, beef noodle soup, and malatang.
Fremont
Dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned, family-owned
Bok a Bok
Winner, winner, chicken dinner: This rapidly expanding fried chicken chain, which incorporates Korean and Southern influences and has been featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, is offering poultry feasts for two or four, complete with a signature salad and one to two side dishes, at all five of its locations.
Burien, Capitol Hill, Kirkland, University District, White Center
Takeout, delivery
Family-owned
Chengdu Taste
Chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt has called this chain "the best Sichuan restaurant in America," so you know it's a safe bet. Their $35 lunch menu includes favorites like sliced pork with garlic chili sauce, mapo tofu, toothpick lamb, and "guess guess" shrimp.
Chinatown-International District
Takeout, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
Crawfish King
Stranger contributor Megan van Huygen wrote, "Crawfish King in the International District has been around for almost a decade, on 8th and Lane, up by the freeway. It’s been carefully decorated to look like a Sea Galley, and their main thing is Cajun-style seafood boils. They offer all the usual shellfish characters—lobster, a few species of crab, mussels, clams, headless and headful shrimp, others—and you can pick one of their preordained shellfish combos or just assemble your own and pay per pound. They sauce it all up and dump it on the table (on a plastic tablecloth) and it’s a giant marvelous mess and will get in your hair and behind your glasses...We were dazzled by every single thing about this place and will probably be back for lunch, like, tomorrow."
Chinatown-International District
Takeout, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
Dumpling the Noodle
Choose your own adventure at this spot offering hand-pulled noodles and dumplings: the "Comfort Afternoon" (a $50 meal for two with bulgogi beef dumplings, sweet chili fried chicken, kale in sesame dressing, crispy chicken wontons, beef pancake rolls, and chili beef "lamen"), the "Beer Partner" (a $65 meal for three with pork onion buns, pork chive shrimp dumplings, pork wontons with spicy sauce, sweet chili fried chicken, sweet and sour cucumbers, beef pancake rolls, and chili beef "lamen"), or the "Vegan Explorer" (vegan dumplings, crispy vegan wontons, kale in sesame dressing, bok choy mushroom dumplings, tofu pancake rolls, and chili garlic tofu "lamen").
Greenlake, Wallingford
Takeout, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen
Tina Fahnbulleh, who was born in Liberia and raised in Ghana, started this catering business in 2016 after she was unable to find the West African food she loved in Seattle. Her Restaurant Week menu includes lemongrass crab cakes, kelewele (spicy fried plantains), banku (fermented corn and cassava dough) with grilled tilapia, cabbage stew with five-spice duck, and kala "puff-puffs" with ginger clove ice cream.
Capitol Hill, Central District
Takeout, dine-in
Black-owned, women-owned
Grayseas Pies
Thanks to changes in recent years, pop-ups can now participate in SRW, and we're all for it. This business, launched by baker Gracie Santos as a way to cope with stress during lockdown, will sling some savory Filipino-influenced baked goods, including a chicken adobo pot pie and a giniling-inspired shepherd's pie, plus two optional (but adorable) pocket-sized apple pies.
Beacon Hill
Takeout
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned
HaiDiLao
Come prepared for dinner and a show at this wildly popular hot pot chain: The chain is known for its outstanding customer service and free entertainment, including "noodle dancers," who perform a stunning dance as they stretch dough into 10-foot-long, ribbon-like swathes. The $50 Restaurant Week package comes with a soup base of your choice, meat and/or vegetable combos for cooking, an appetizer, and a beverage.
Downtown, Bellevue
Dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
How to Cook a Wolf
The name of this popular restaurant in Ethan Stowell’s lauded upscale Italianate restaurant empire is the title of an M.F.K. Fisher book, and the rustic cuisine is local/seasonal/delicious. The Madison Park and Queen Anne locations will each serve their own $50 menus, with dishes such as burrata, chicken liver mousse, pappardelle, risotto, veal gnocchi, New York steak, and chocolate amaretto cake.
Madison Park, Queen Anne
Takeout, dine-in
Itsumono
Since opening in early 2021, this hidden gem has gained a loyal following for its modern, inventive small plates. For Restaurant Week, they'll be serving starters like hamachi crudo and yuzu cauliflower karaage, main dishes like tikka tonkatsu curry and mapo tofu "lasagna," and bananas foster andagi (Japanese deep-fried buns similar to doughnuts). There's also a special Averna Manhattan cocktail available for $13.
Chinatown-International District
Dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
King Leroy
If you haven't had the opportunity to visit famed chef and restaurateur Renee Erickson's newest spot, here's your chance. The establishment, which donates some of its proceeds to fund culinary school scholarships at Seattle Central Community College, pays homage to classic Northwest dives with simple bar snacks and drinks. During Restaurant Week, you can try specials like taco salad, a fried bologna sandwich, grilled cheese, tater tots, black-eyed pea salad, and more. $20 will get you a main dish and a side dish with a free Snoqualmie Root Beer for a limited time.
South Lake Union
Takeout, dine-in
Woman-owned
Koku Cafe + Market
Sure, you've heard of umami, but what about kokumi? Kokumi is the elusive "sixth taste" that describes a "rich flavor" or mouthfeel found in fats, and it's also the inspiration behind this Japanese cafe and market in Queen Anne. For $20, choose from a selection of rice bowls (including gochujang-brewed pork, mirin-soaked chicken, ginger koji tofu, Japanese curry, or tamago gohan), along with miso soup and the drink of your choice (beer, wine, sake, or a house-made tonic).
Queen Anne
Takeout, dine-in
Mamnoon and Mamnoon Street
Mamnoon and its more casual South Lake Union sibling Mamnoon Street serve upscale, bold, and perfectly seasoned Lebanese/Syrian food, including a selection of freshly baked flat and leavened breads. Mamnoon's $20 lunch menu features labneh with house-made pita, a half-order of harra frites, and a choice of chicken shawarma or falafel, while Mamnoon Street offers a $35 lunch and dinner menu with mushroom baba ghanoush, "baharat-coa" (a Middle Eastern take on barbacoa with a baharat spice blend), and "saf-flan" (a flan with saffron milk custard).
Capitol Hill, South Lake Union
Takeout
Family-owned, women-owned
Money Frog
This "no-frills" pan-Asian bar and brunch spot from Hangry Panda owners Joe and Lucy Ye and Taurus Ox co-owner Khampaeng "KP" Panyathong serves fun, reimagined bar food. A $20 happy hour menu lets you pick two side dishes, such as chicken-fried frog legs, condensed milk prawns, soft-shell chili crab, or a jaew bong bacon cheeseburger, paired with a drink, like the cheeky "Pineapple Pizza" (tequila reposado and pineapple juice, with a togarashi rim and a pepperoni slice garnish). If you're hungrier, opt for the $50 dinner deal, which comes with a drink, a side dish, and a main dish, like duck carbonara or steelhead red curry.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in, delivery
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, family-owned
Nirmal's
Former Stranger editor-in-chief Tricia Romano selected Nirmal's as one of the best Indian restaurants in Seattle, writing, "There’s a dearth of good Indian food in Seattle; after eight years in New York, I was spoiled. But Nirmal’s in Pioneer Square is nearly as good as what you find in the Big Apple, maybe better. . .The food swerves left—there are dishes I’d never heard of (prawn phalnaire, goat roghni), most have strong distinct flavors, and the heat doesn’t drown out the dish, only enhances it. Costly, but worth it." The establishment's SRW menu features starters like samosas and murgh angare (grilled chicken leg meat marinated in chilis), curries like vegetable masala and nizami goat curry, and desserts like ras malai (soft chhena cheese patties with pistachios and spiced cardamom milk) and gulab jamun.
Pioneer Square
Takeout, dine-in
Women-owned, family-owned
Osteria La Spiga
Chef Sabrina Tinsley's cozy Capitol Hill osteria is a time-honored standby for northern Italian cuisine. They'll have a $35 three-course dinner menu and a $50 four-course dinner menu for Restaurant Week, with options like tagliatelle, gnocchi, lasagna, panna cotta, and tiramisu.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Black-owned, Indigenous-owned, women-owned, family-owned
Raccolto
Brian Clevenger's West Seattle restaurant has earned acclaim for its fresh handmade pasta and pure, simple vegetable and protein dishes. During Restaurant Week, they're offering a $35 three-course meal with choices such as focaccia, oysters with champagne mignonette, kale salad, roasted Brussels sprouts, burrata, chanterelle spaghetti, ling cod risotto, pork loin, maple panna cotta, and olive oil cake.
West Seattle
Takeout, dine-in
Revel
Husband-and-wife team Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi have earned many James Beard Award nominations for Revel, their hip Korean-French street food destination, which makes them a Restaurant Week no-brainer. Their $35 menu, available for takeout or dine-in, includes a snack (sweet chicory salad or short rib wonton), a main dish (albacore rice tuna bowl or spicy miso pork), and a dessert (poached pear or black rice pudding).
Fremont
Takeout, delivery, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned
Rondo Japanese Kitchen
This bustling Capitol Hill izakaya has gained popularity for its Japanese mazemen (brothless ramen), ramen, teishoku (panko-breaded pork loin cutlets), bento boxes, and other delights. During SRW, step up your lunch game with their $20 set, which comes with two kinds of seasonal sashimi, sweet shrimp chirashi, spicy miso salmon poké salad, age-dashi tofu with ginger mushroom dashi sauce, cream cheese panna cotta topped with pumpkin cinnamon sauce, an Angus beef potato croquette, and negi-shio kalbi don.
Capitol Hill
Takeout, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
Samara
Chef Eric Anderson's neighborhood bistro Samara serves simple, seasonal wood-fired fare in Ballard's Sunset Hill neighborhood. A sample $65 SRW menu (subject to change) features dishes like grilled radicchio salad, charred Mission figs, oven-roasted carrots, buttered Dungeness crab, almond-crusted halibut, toasted s'more cake, and blackberries and nectarines with pistachio olive oil cake.
Ballard
Dine-in
Family-owned
Spice Waala
The popular Indian street food spot Spice Waala, which began its life as a farmers market stand, will serve a $20 takeout menu with papdi chaat (AKA "Indian nachos"), butter chicken, and basmati rice at both its Ballard and Capitol Hill locations.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Takeout
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, family-owned, women-owned
Tavolàta
The Stranger named this classic Ethan Stowell spot one of the best Italian restaurants in Seattle in 2017. The Belltown, Capitol Hill, and Stone Way locations are each offering a $50 menu for SRW, with choices like marinated olives, salumi, bruschetta, burrata, tonarelli, pappardelle, truffled risotto, and buttermilk panna cotta.
Belltown, Capitol Hill, Stone Way
Takeout, dine-in
Theary Cambodian Foods
Located inside Tukwila's global food hall Spice Bridge Like Add to a List , this stall from chef Theary Ngeth serves hard-to-find Cambodian food with the goal of keeping the culture's culinary tradition alive. For SRW, they'll serve kar-khun-touy-go jia-mouy kievv (braised, roasted oxtail with steamed meat roll, cassava roots, and baby carrots, served with a turkey-beef blend, baby bean sprouts, chopped herbs, lime, fried garlic, and chili oil and a Chinese donut). Get the whole thing for $35, or spend $65 and get enough for two, plus two beef curry pastries.
Tukwila
Takeout, dine-in
Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned
Toulouse Petit
The Stranger's former managing editor Leilani Polk wrote, "Seattle's other noteworthy Cajun-Creole restaurant has a more extensive menu than what you find at French Quarter Kitchen, minus the absinthe, and plenty of what you find on it is delicious (try the jambalaya)...After dark is a fine time to visit—the candles placed on the walls all around the room are lit, filling the place with a dreamy, flickering orange glow." The spot will be offering two-course $20 and $35 lunch and dinner menus for Restaurant Week, featuring options like fried chicken and andouille gumbo, jambalaya, po' boys, buttermilk beignets, and more, as well as three-course $35, $50, and $65 dinner menus with choices such as oysters, pan-seared sea scallops, Creole blackened wild Alaskan king salmon, Wagyu sirloin steak, and pear and walnut bread pudding.
Queen Anne
Dine-in
Family-owned
Tutta Bella
In search of an affordable but romantic date night? This Neapolitan pizzeria chain has you covered with a four-course dine-in menu that includes burrata peperonata, Caesar salad, your choice of two pizzettas, and tiramisu, all for $65.
Various locations
Dine-in