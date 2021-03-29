25 Noteworthy Restaurants To Try For Spring 2021 Seattle Restaurant Week

Frugal gourmands everywhere rejoice over Seattle Restaurant Week, which happens twice a year and lets diners tuck into prix-fixe menus at many different restaurants hoping to lure new customers with singularly slashed prices.

In the wake of COVID-19's devastating impact on the restaurant industry, this year's proceedings are going to be a bit different. Despite the name, Seattle Restaurant Week will last the entire month of April. And, though three-course prix-fixe meals will still be available, the participating restaurants (over 200 this year) will also have more flexibility over what specials and deals they'd like to highlight, and takeout and delivery will be emphasized more than before.

Plus, with a new "Buy One, Give One" option, diners can now choose to donate $10 to the King County nonprofit Good Food Kitchens, which provides local funds to help restaurants and community kitchens (like the ones at Musang and That Brown Girl Cooks) prepare meals for those in need.

We've rounded up this list of restaurants worth trying so you can make the most of this event—everywhere from Korochka Tavern to Salare to Tamari Bar. We've also noted which ones are Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, Black-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ-owned, and family-owned. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

19 Gold

This Taiwanese comfort food spot opened in Fremont in July 2019 and has earned raves for its malatang, bubble tea, braised duck, Taiwanese beer, and other dishes. Their Seattle Restaurant Week menu will feature a three-course menu with choices like popcorn chicken, chicken-fried steak, mala soup dumplings, beef noodle soup, three-cup chicken, and crispy red bean pancakes.

Fremont

Onsite dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned



Artusi

Spinasse's next-door aperitivo bar is the perfect place to live out your breezy Italian The Talented Mr. Ripley fantasy with bitters-centric cocktails and snacks. Stranger contributor Corina Zappia selected it as one of the best Italian restaurants in Seattle in 2017, writing, "Whether you’re looking to expand beyond fernet or prefer your amaro in a well-balanced gin or whiskey cocktail, the knowledgeable bartenders here can guide your sword from behind the perch of their massive square-shaped bar table. The small plates win just as many awards as the drinks here, so you might want to order some handmade pasta or salami to go with that Americano."

Capitol Hill

Takeout

Biang Biang Noodles

Named for the onomatopoeia of the sound of the noodles being slapped on the counter as they’re being made, biang-biang noodles are a type of Xi'an-style hand-pulled noodle and are thick and chewy. This Capitol Hill restaurant specializing in them will offer lunch and dinner menus with options for spicy mala beef, stewed pork belly, cumin lamb, mapo tofu, green onion pancakes, vegetable spring rolls, and wings, with iced tea or milk tea.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, onsite dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ-owned, family-owned

Buy One, Give One



Cafe Campagne

Chef Daisley Gordon's French bistro tucked away in Pike Place Market is a Seattle classic. The Stranger's Tobias Coughlin-Bogue once wrote, "The menu is simple and to the point, and sticks to the French classics. They offer pâté sandwiches served cold on tiny pastry-puff buns; a slider version of their excellent lamb burger; moules marinière; those addictive beef skewers from their yearly Bastille Day fete; and socca, a perfectly pliant chickpea pancake slathered in salty, piquant black olive tapenade. There's a reason this place has earned the city's undying adoration."

Downtown

Takeout, delivery

Black-owned



Crawfish King

Stranger contributor Megan van Huygen wrote, "Crawfish King in the International District has been around for almost a decade, on 8th and Lane, up by the freeway. It’s been carefully decorated to look like a Sea Galley, and their main thing is Cajun-style seafood boils. They offer all the usual shellfish characters—lobster, a few species of crab, mussels, clams, headless and headful shrimp, others—and you can pick one of their preordained shellfish combos or just assemble your own and pay per pound. They sauce it all up and dump it on the table (on a plastic tablecloth) and it’s a giant marvelous mess and will get in your hair and behind your glasses...We were dazzled by every single thing about this place and will probably be back for lunch, like, tomorrow."

Chinatown-International District

Takeout, delivery, onsite dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Cure Cocktail & Charcuterie and Remedium Island Grill

Cure Cocktail & Charcuterie bartender Joe Wargo was selected as Seattle's favorite bartender by Stranger readers in 2019. The cocktail bar has since migrated into the owners' Filipino restaurant Remedium Island Grill (also on Capitol Hill), which opened last year and features kamayan-style feasts, crackling chicharron burgers, sizzling pork belly sisig plates, pandan and ube waffles, and more.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery, outdoor dining, onsite dining



Haymaker Eastlake and Haymaker West

Like chef Brian Clevenger's other acclaimed restaurants, such as Vendemmia and Raccolto, Haymaker features a mix of handmade pasta and local seafood and vegetables, but it also adds some more typical American dishes like a burger and a grilled prime New York steak. For Seattle Restaurant Week, they'll be serving a chef's tasting menu with charred asparagus, hamachi crudo, burrata, and meatballs, plus a choice of conchiglie pasta, seared tuna, or short ribs, with chocolate terrine, kumquat sorbet, or blue cheese with honey and crackers for dessert. You can also upgrade your entree to a prime New York steak or halibut.

Eastlake, West Seattle

Takeout, outdoor dining, onsite dining



How to Cook a Wolf

How to Cook a Wolf is part of Ethan Stowell’s lauded upscale Italianate restaurant empire, with locations in Madison Park and Queen Anne. The name is the title of an M.F.K. Fisher book, the place is smaller and more intimate than Stowell’s others, and the rustic cuisine is local/seasonal/delicious. The Madison Park location will be serving a three-course prix-fixe menu with options like marinated olives, Wagyu beef short rib carpaccio, wild mushroom and nettle pesto pappardelle, bucatini amatriciana, sea scallops, vanilla panna cotta, and ricotta cannoli, while its Queen Anne counterpart will have its own three-course menu with dishes like charred broccolini, ahi tuna crudo, nettle romesco risotto, rigatoni with wild boar bolognese, lemon tarts, and flourless chocolate cake.

Madison Park, Queen Anne

Takeout, outdoor dining, onsite dining



Kamonegi

This pint-sized Japanese spot from chef Mutsuko Soma, who was named one of Food and Wine's best new chefs for 2019, has racked up national accolades for its tempura and handmade soba noodles, which Soma painstakingly makes from scratch using Washington buckwheat, and is participating in Seattle Restaurant Week for the first time this year. (The entire process takes her two to three hours.) The restaurant's Seattle Restaurant Week menu will feature a $20 lunch set with a choice of handmade soba (garlic mixed mushroom, Japanese beef curry, tan tan pork, or shrimp tempura with avocado) and a choice of an onigiri rice ball (plum shiso, smoked salmon, cod roe and spicy mayo, house-made "Spam," or shrimp tempura with sweet soy), as well as a $50 dinner set with a choice of any two soba noodle dishes and a tempura set (either shrimp and seasonal vegetables, or just seasonal vegetables).

Fremont

Takeout

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned



Korochka Tavern

In 2019, Meg van Huygen wrote of this Russian bar, "Korochka Tavern does Russian bites—primarily dumplings and pickled things—along with American-style cocktails that nod toward Eastern Europe. Co-owners Kendall Murphy, who grew up here, and Moscow-born Lisa Malinovskaya are besties who opened Korochka in 2016. . .Korochka is also very pretty, which I wanted to be mad about but can't. The gilded wallpaper, floral dishware, and dead bear on the wall are verging on twee, but the shop retains a cozy, unpretentious chill that's helped by the free Tetris machine and the geezers filtering in from the dives down the block." The bar was forced to leave its original Lake City location in 2019 after its lease was terminated, but has happily settled in a new location in Wallingford since then. Their Seattle Restaurant Week menu features a $35 dinner for two, with a plate of house-made pickles with dark rye bread and Bulgarian feta, Russian-style pelmeni or vareniki (dumplings filled with chicken and pork or potato and cheese), and two piroshkis of your choice (beef or cabbage). For $50, you can get the same meal with the addition of special cocktails.

Wallingford

Takeout, delivery, onsite dining

Women-owned



Mamnoon and Mamnoon Street

Mamnoon and its more casual South Lake Union sibling Mamnoon Street serve upscale and bold, perfectly seasoned Lebanese/Syrian food, including a selection of delicious, freshly baked flat and leavened breads. Both restaurants will be featuring a $20 lunch for Restaurant Week: Mamnoon's menu will feature labneh with house-made pita, harra frites, and a choice of chicken shawarma or falafel, while Mamnoon Street's menu will have fresh mint lemonade with orange blossom, za'atar lamb burgers, and baklawa with pistachio, walnuts, and orange blossom.

Capitol Hill, South Lake Union

Takeout

Family-owned, women-owned

Buy One, Give One



Marination, Marination Ma Kai, and Super Six

Daydreaming about the Hawaiian getaway you'll take once air travel is safe again? Here's the next best thing: Both locations of Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton's Hawaiian-Korean favorite Marination and its Columbia City sibling Super Six will be participating in Seattle Restaurant Week. The Marination locations will serve a $50 meal for two with a pack of sliders or tacos, a choice of mac salad or slaw, a "mai kai" cocktail, and chocolate chip cookies, while Super Six will have meals for one or two people with Caesar salad, huli huli chicken bowls, chocolate chip cookies, and a bottle of wine.

Capitol Hill, West Seattle, Columbia City

Takeout, delivery, outdoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned, LGBTQ-owned



Nirmal's

The Stranger's Tricia Romano selected Nirmal's as one of the best Indian restaurants in Seattle, writing, "There’s a dearth of good Indian food in Seattle; after eight years in New York, I was spoiled. But Nirmal’s in Pioneer Square is nearly as good as what you find in the Big Apple, maybe better. . .The food swerves left—there are dishes I’d never heard of (prawn phalnaire, goat roghni), most have strong distinct flavors, and the heat doesn’t drown out the dish, only enhances it. Costly, but worth it." The Indian restaurant's Restaurant Week menu features starters like samosas and murgh angara (grilled chicken leg meat marinated in chilis), curries like vegetable masala and nizami goat curry, and desserts like ras malai (soft chhena cheese patties with pistachios and spiced cardamom milk) and gulab jamun (fried dumplings in coconut powder with sugar syrup).

Pioneer Square

Onsite dining

Women-owned, family-owned



Omega Ouzeri

The Stranger's Rich Smith has proclaimed Omega Ouzeri one of the best Greek restaurants in Seattle, writing in 2017, "I had some laudable toast points at Omega a few months ago. Besides that, this bright, casual spot on Capitol Hill offers up refreshing, semi-pricey Greek fare. The servers will non-pretentiously offer useful information about anise-spiked clear spirits that anchor their bar program, and the octopus is truly great. Go there with a friend, share a couple small plates and an entrée, and leave half-loopy in an ouzo cloud." The spot's Restaurant Week menu features three courses for $35 or four courses for $50, with options for tzatziki and Santorini fava bean dip, Greek salad, white bean soup, grilled octopus, pork fricassee avgolemono (braised pork shoulder), galaktopita (custard pie), and chocolate baklava. Optional add-ons for the "fourth course" include mezze plates, bottles of Greek wine, or specialty vodka or whiskey cocktails.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery, onsite dining, outdoor dining

Women-owned, family-owned



Raccolto

Brian Clevenger's West Seattle restaurant has earned acclaim for its fresh handmade pasta and pure, simple vegetable and protein dishes. For Restaurant Week, they're offering a $35 or $50 three-course meal with optional $25 wine pairings. Options include burrata with arugula pesto, gem lettuce salad, rigatoni, pork shank with risotto, true cod, halibut, prime New York steak, lemon sorbet, and flourless chocolate cake. Add on the house focaccia bread or Castelvetrano olives.

West Seattle

Takeout, onsite dining



Salare

James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan's acclaimed restaurant Salare is participating in Seattle Restaurant Week for the first time ever this year. The $50 three-course menu includes callaloo (a vegetable stew with spinach, green peppers, okra, and habanero), tempura soft-shell crab curry, and sweet potato pone (a baked custard). Two optional beverages, the "Dear Sparrow" (silver and Jamaican rums, Bénédictine, pineapple and tamarind cordial, and lime) and Mark Ryan's "The Vincent" wine, will also be available.

Ravenna

Takeout, delivery

Black-owned

Buy One, Give One



Spice Waala

Capitol Hill's popular Indian street food spot Spice Waala, which recently opened an outpost in Ballard, will also be participating in Seattle Restaurant Week for the first time. The restaurant has not listed a special menu but offers dishes like kathi rolls, chaat, and snacks like masa aloo fries and bhel puri (savory rice puffs).

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, women-owned



Sushi Kappo Tamura

Sushi Kappo Tamura owner/sushi chef Taichi Kitamura emphasizes sustainable fish, and the sushi is among the best in town. For Restaurant Week, they'll feature a $20 lunch special with six pieces of nigiri and a spicy tuna roll, as well as $35 and $50 dinner specials with miso soup, nigiri, a sushi roll, and yuzu and yogurt panna cotta for dessert.

Eastlake

Takeout

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Tamari Bar

The Stranger's Rich Smith has endorsed this excellent Japanese izakaya and is a fan of its Suntory Whisky Toki Highball machine. Their Restaurant Week menu features a $20 lunch special (a $30 value) with miso soup and rice, oo-toro sashimi, ora king salmon sashimi, hotate and uni, karaage, garlic shrimp, potato salad, and short ribs in sweet balsamic vinaigrette sauce, as well as a $50 dinner (a $60 value) with chirashi sushi (oo-toro, ora king salmon, hamachi, sweet shrimp, crab, ikura, and unagi), plus uni shooters, garlic shrimp, lobster tempura, wagyu tataki with uni, crispy halibut, and duck carpaccio. All month long, they'll also be selling cocktails for $9, including their famous Suntory Whisky highballs and their Roku gin and tonics.

Capitol Hill

Takeout, delivery

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Taste of the Caribbean

This spot is worth a visit for its vibrantly flavored and spiced Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine. For Restaurant Week, the restaurant is offering a $35 dinner with a choice of Jamaican beef patties or fried plantains, jerk chicken or curry shrimp, and Jamaican rum cake for dessert.

Central District

Takeout, delivery

Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned



Tavolàta

The Stranger's Tricia Romano deemed this ever-popular Ethan Stowell spot one of the best Italian restaurants in Seattle in 2017. During Restaurant Week, all of its three locations will feature a $35 meal with choices for plates like bruschetta, salumi boards, burrata, and grilled asparagus and choices for entrees like tagliarini, spaghetti, gnocchi, porchetta, and hanger steak.

Belltown, Capitol Hill, Fremont

Takeout, outdoor dining, onsite dining



Toulouse Petit

The Stranger's Leilani Polk once wrote, "Seattle's other noteworthy Cajun-Creole restaurant has a more extensive menu than what you find at French Quarter Kitchen, minus the absinthe, and plenty of what you find on it is delicious (try the jambalaya). But their breakfast and brunch is where it's at: pork cheeks confit hash (which was featured on the Food Network show The Best Thing I Ever Ate), the Bayou Fisherman's Breakfast (shrimp, fish, crawfish, and tasso, served in a mini-skillet with grits and a fried egg on top), and Cajun meatloaf and eggs are just a few of the savory options. After dark is also a fine time to visit—the candles placed on the walls all around the room are lit, filling the place with a dreamy, flickering orange glow." While brunch will not be available, the spot will be offering a two-course $20 lunch menu for Restaurant Week, featuring options like frisée salad, French onion soup, Creole prawn and tasso linguine, Pacific prawns and chicken jambalaya with homemade andouille sausage, po' boys, and more, as well as a three-course $35 dinner menu with choices such as smoked trout, fried oyster salad, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, buttermilk beignets, and pear and walnut bread pudding.

Queen Anne

Takeout, delivery, onsite dining

Family-owned



Watson's Counter

This Ballard restaurant featuring a menu of nostalgic comfort food is another newcomer to Seattle Restaurant Week. Stranger contributor Jordan Michelman writes, "It is inordinately hard to balance high quality coffee service with high quality food. Many places try; they often split the difference, offering one part of the equation with excellent execution and the other as an afterthought. . .This is what makes me want to jump up and down in the street shouting about Ballard's tiny little coffee bar Watson’s Counter, whose founder, James Lim, brings a biotech background and coffee management experience to the project, along with a deep and abiding love of food." For their Restaurant Week menu, the spot is featuring an all-vegetarian "school lunch" with a choice of a vegetarian fried "chicken" sandwich or bibimbap with Quorn ground "beef," a side of their fries or potato chips (zesty jalapeño, sweet Maui onion, "funky fusion," or sour cream and onion), a 12 oz drink, and a cookie from the local bakery pop-up My Friend's Cookies.

Ballard

Takeout

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned



Xiao Chi Jie

This Chinese spot in Bellevue is an underrated pick for juicy soup dumplings that rival the ones sold at the super-popular local chain Dough Zone Dumpling House. A Restaurant Week menu has not been listed, but the regular menu features sheng jian bao, pan-fried soup dumplings, garlic cucumber, Sichuan cabbage, matchstick potatoes, Hainanese chicken rice, and "eggy pockets" with various fillings.

Bellevue

Takeout, delivery, onsite dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned, family-owned, women-owned



Yoroshiku

The Stranger's Angela Garbes wrote in 2016, "It was pouring rain the day I visited Yoroshiku, and as I slurped my way through a bowl of spicy miso ramen ($13), I couldn't think of anything I'd rather be eating. Every spoonful of broth—salty, nutty, and just a little bit funky—was also fiery, but in a smoldering kind of way, building as I worked my way through the dish. Rich, buttery slices of chashu (braised pork belly) offset the heat, as did sweet yellow-corn kernels and a scattering of crunchy sesame seeds." While a Restaurant Week menu has not yet been listed for 2021, the restaurant's regular menu features house-made pickles, sockeye salmon carpaccio, pressed sushi rolls, Hokkaido fried chicken, chirashi, ramen, okonomiyaki, and other artful Japanese fare.

Wallingford

Takeout, delivery, onsite dining, outdoor dining

Asian American and/or Pacific Islander-owned









