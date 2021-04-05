25 Patios in Seattle to Check Out This Spring

As Seattle thaws and enters spring, and as restaurants continue to offer socially distanced outdoor seating, there's never been a better time to dine al fresco. We've rounded up 25 patios in Seattle where you can soak up the sun, from the tropical vibes at Marination Ma Kai to rooftop margaritas and tacos at Patio Cielo. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

BALLARD

Brimmer & Heeltap

If you read too much Frances Hodgson Burnett as a child, you'll appreciate this charming Ballard cocktail destination's lush secret garden patio, with plenty of greenery and glowing string lights.

Pickup or outdoor seating

Ray's Cafe

Ray's Cafe (the less expensive, more casual sibling to Ray's Boathouse) is a classic Seattle summertime destination for its mind-boggling waterfront views. The seafood-focused menu ranges from grilled wild Alaskan salmon to true cod fish and chips.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

The Walrus and the Carpenter

Glug a glass of cold Muscadet alongside a heap of briny bivalves at Renee Erickson's acclaimed oyster bar, which features expanded outdoor seating with picnic tables.

Outdoor seating and limited indoor seating

BEACON HILL

Musang

Melissa Miranda's lauded Beacon Hill restaurant features a covered patio and even has special branded Musang blankets for sale for chilly nights.

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating

CAPITOL HILL

Oddfellows Cafe + Bar

Linda Derschang's crowd-pleasing Capitol Hill cafe and bar has added outdoor patio seating and also recently reopened its lovely back patio garden for reservations.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Patio Cielo

If enjoying margaritas and tacos while watching the sunset from a rooftop sounds like a good time, you'll want to check out this spacious patio located high above Mezcaleria Oaxaca. On the way out, be sure to grab an order of fresh churros for the road.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Terra Plata

James Beard Award-winning chef Tamara Murphy's pioneering "earth-to-plate" restaurant Terra Plata is justifiably famous for its rooftop patio. The menu includes things like truffled potato chips, roast pig, Peruvian chicken, and Moroccan steak sandwiches.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Bottlehouse

The Madrona wine shop and cafe features a verdant patio (dubbed the "greenhouse"), as well as a "wine garden" in the back. Choose from an extensive selection of beer, cocktails, wine, and cider, as well as comforting fare like truffle mac and cheese, cheese boards, and sandwiches.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

L'Oursin

The lively, modern French bistro is currently taking private patio reservations for its "plateau royale" seafood tower, inspired by the tiered seafood feasts frequently found in Brittany and Normandy and in the brasseries of Paris. Their rendition will involve three full tiers of the finest ice-cold Pacific Northwest shellfish, plus some boissons (drinks) à la carte, including Muscadet, kir bretagnes, Calvados and tonic, and more.

Pickup or delivery

Marjorie

Donna Moodie's warm, inviting restaurant has a cheerful courtyard patio with twinkling lights and lots of plants. Be sure to try the famous plantain chips.

Pickup or outdoor seating

COLUMBIA CITY

Super Six

Owned by Marination owners Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton, this Columbia City restaurant has a patio with picnic tables and plenty of room to spread out—Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo recently named it as one of their favorites in our Tell Us Something Good column.

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating

EASTLAKE

Serafina

The Italian Eastlake standby's patio garden is a longtime favorite and a great place to inhale some rigatoni bolognese or bucatini carbonara al fresco.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

FREMONT

Stampede Cocktail Club

This funky Fremont cocktail lounge has a large patio with lots of plants and picnic tables for camping out while you sip tropical drinks like the "Thunderfucker" (Avua Amburana, green Chartreuse, pineapple gum, and lime) and dine on dumplings.

Outdoor seating

GEORGETOWN

Ciudad

This Georgetown charcoal grill spot recently reopened its sprawling patio and dining room and has added a new spring menu, with offerings like fava bean falafel, sangria, and roasted asparagus with spicy coppa, dried olives, and a fried egg.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Fonda La Catrina

The Stranger's Tobias Coughlin-Bogue selected Fonda La Catrina as one of the best Mexican restaurants in Seattle in 2017, writing, "Fonda la Catrina serves contemporary, slightly fancier versions of classic Mexican dishes—tortas, tacos, enchiladas, etc.—alongside a wonderful selection of margaritas. . .They've also got an excellent brunch menu, and the service and atmosphere is head and shoulders above your average family Mexican joint." The spot also boasts a colorful courtyard patio with plenty of room.

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating

LESCHI

Meet the Moon

This neighborhood spot in the heart of Leschi serves updated versions of comfort-food staples and is located next to the marina, so you can gaze at the water on your postprandial stroll.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

PHINNEY

Bongos Cafe

This perpetually underrated spot in Phinney offers super-solid Caribbean and Cuban food (try the Desi sandwich) and a stretch of white sand with colorful patio furniture that will instantly transport you to the beach vacation you've been fantasizing about all year.

Outdoor seating or limited indoor seating

PIONEER SQUARE

The London Plane

The lovely, airy Pioneer Square cafe and bakery has draped some bright blue awnings and string lights over its storefront and has patio furniture for outdoor seating.

Pickup or outdoor seating

QUEEN ANNE

Citizen

This Queen Anne restaurant features Mexican-Korean fusion fare and has ramped up its outdoor dining, which encompasses a large patio, private dining bubbles, and a beer garden. They've also added more cocktails to their menu.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Paragon

Enjoy spring offerings like grilled Caesar salad and lavender bergamot cider from local Channel Marker Cider at this restaurant's covered and heated urban garden patio.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

SOUTH LAKE UNION

Mbar

This rooftop bar spinoff from the acclaimed Middle Eastern restaurant Mamnoon boasts a nearly unimpeded 360-degree view of Seattle, as well as couches, fire pits, and even a hanging egg chair.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Agua Verde Cafe

Sun yourself on this waterfront cafe's patio and take in the vista of Portage Bay while tucking into hearty Mexican food like quesabirria, carne asada plates, and nachos, as well as a cocktail menu from the Capitol Hill rum den Rumba.

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Mountaineering Club

The Stranger's Nathalie Graham wrote that this swanky Pacific Northwest-themed rooftop bar at the Graduate Hotel "offers sweeping views of Lake Washington and Lake Union and everything beyond them, and a bird's-eye view of the U-District. You can spy on the cars crawling across the I-5 bridge like some kind of omnipotent deity."

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

WALLINGFORD

Westward

Perch beside a fire pit on one of the famous Adirondack chairs at this seafood-centric Mediterranean restaurant (also owned by Erickson) and admire the view of Lake Union. The restaurant is currently offering seafood towers with fresh Washington oysters, verjus mignonette, a hot sauce flight, golden whitefish caviar, Baja blue shrimp, scallop ceviche, raw geoduck, and Dungeness crab salad.

Pickup or outdoor seating

WEST SEATTLE

Marination Ma Kai

There's no better place to contemplate the Seattle skyline and pretend you're on an island getaway than the local Hawaiian-Korean franchise Marination's Alki outpost Ma Kai. The restaurant is reopening their patio this Friday after being open for takeout and delivery only. Order some "aloha fries" (hand-cut twice-fried fries, kalua pork, mayo, kimchi sauce, furikake, and a sunny-side-up egg) and frosé.

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating