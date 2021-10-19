27 Wicked Fun Halloween 2021 Events in Seattle

Spoopy season is upon us with Halloween creeping just around the corner, and getting festive means seeking out goblins, ghouls, and ghastly terrors. But fear not, we’ve rounded up all the best themed events and haunted attractions around for thrillseekers and folks looking to get into the spirit. For some tamer fall events (booooo), check out our guide to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hay rides, or our guide to fall drinks and desserts.

MUSIC & PARTIES

BeautyBoiz go BOO: Seven Deadly Sins

The BeautyBoiz collective was first conceived at a Halloween house party, so they always turn it out for their annual costume bash. This year, they're taking over Supernova with seven sinful performances (each member will embody one of the seven deadly sins), an epic dance floor with DJs Ricki Leigh, PAPI.WAV, and Alfonso Tan, an open runway complete with fashion photographers, gogo dancers, and appearances from local legends.

Supernova Seattle, SoDo (Sun Oct 31)

Boo! Seattle

See the likes of Blossom, Kaskade, Rusko, and more on three themed stages and scream your lungs out on ghoulishly fun rides at this spooktacular Hallo-weekend festival which will also feature larger-than-life art installations and roaming performers.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Oct 29-30)

Diwaloween

The Indian festival of lights meets Halloween at this luminous bash thrown by BollyGrooves. Anshul and Tamm will play Bollywood and haunted mashups while you get your fortune told, don free glow-in-the-dark accessories and enjoy free candy, have your lewk captured by professional photographers, and more.

The Crocodile, Belltown (Sat Oct 30)

Halloween Block Party : Ardalan : Miguel Migs : Lisa Shaw : Uniting Souls & guests

This humongous Halloween block party will encompass four rooms in two venues—Ardalan will oversee the undead at the Monkey Loft's zombie disco while Club Sur will have a Noche de Los Muertos theme featuring Miguel Migs with vocals from Lisa Shaw. Drag your body onto the dance floor for sets by more local DJs and Uniting Souls residents plus check out zombie cocoon art installations and zombiefied dancers.

Monkey Loft, SoDo (Sat Oct 30)

Halloween 2021 Day Party : SafeSpace Ent. presents "Boogie Town"

Come on down to Boogie Town where you'll be "transported back and forth in time from 'cuttin a rug' to the 'twerkalator.'" This daytime affair will highlight Black culture and community with a soul food menu by Lindo, '70s bops by DJ BOP, and fashion via a costume contest that will award a cash prize to "best dressed" and "best in character."

The Station, Beacon Hill (Sun Oct 31)

Bollywood Horror Halloween Costume Dance Party with DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid

"Cower at the thundering dhols and shiver at the piercing wails of Bollywood divas" at the Seattle debut of the longest-running Bollywood Halloween party in the world (19 years and counting!) hosted by Portland-based duo DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid. They'll be joined by Seattle's own Adam McCollom on the dhol—an Indian double-headed drum—at this costume mandatory dance night.

LoFi, South Lake Union (Sat Oct 30)

PERFORMANCE

The Atomic Bombshells... PUT A SPELL ON YOU!

Seattle burlesque troupe The Atomic Bombshells is brewing some serious magic in their cauldrons for this one night only BOO-lesque spectacular. You'll be dazzled by award-winning show-ghouls and guys, special guest stars Sailem, Woody Shticks, and Markeith Wiley, and maybe even some surprise guests. Show up and show out for the audience costume contest, and you'll have a chance at winning some scary good prizes.

Oddfellows West Hall, Capitol Hill (Sun Oct 31)

HAUNTED HO[US]E: Our House is on Fire

This immersive theater art experience will frighten you the best way they know how: with the reality of climate change. Curated by Lux Gypsum and featuring collaborative visual and performance pieces, you'll "wander through a dark maze, haunted by the shadows of our time... from the deflective bargaining of 'Fossil Fool' business executives to the desperate pleas of the hungry ghosts of consumerism." Afterward, shake it off during live music performances and take comfort in the fact that a portion of the event funds will go towards frontline climate actions.

Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont (Oct 29-30)

La Fin

The cast of Valtesse Productions brings back their sexy and sinister revue for Halloween, "Dripping in erotic art, red and black velvet curtains, ornate rooms, secret corners, candles, and sensuality." Marvel at dance and burlesque performances in addition to contortion and aerial arts acts. Guests are encouraged to attend in costume, or red and black cocktail attire/fetish wear.

Little Red Day Spa, Industrial District (Oct 22-30)

Misfit Cabaret Presents Asylum Seattle

The San Francisco-based Darling Misfits and their fearless leader Kat Robichaud will unlock the secrets of Alcazar Asylum in a horrifically fun cabaret including acts by burlesque babe Mia Maravilla, drag darlings, "demon aerialist" Jenny Penny, and more. Settle in for an evening of cult classic horror tropes cut with contemporary music, movie references, musical medleys, and dry humor.

Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont (Friday-Saturday, Oct 22-30)

This Is Halloween

Inspired by the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, this original musical adaptation features Can Can Productions' signature cabaret and burlesque production stylings, live orchestral music, haunting vocals, and video projections. This is pumpkin king Jack Skellington as you've never seen him.

Triple Door, Downtown (Friday-Sunday, Oct 15-31)

Thrill The World

The Friends of Normandy Park Foundation presents the annual Thrill the World event in partnership with the Seattle Thrillers dancers. The Thrillers will perform Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" choreography in tandem with numerous other groups worldwide. Along with the thrilling performance, the event will include a costume contest, a pumpkin giveaway, a socially distant kids' craft booth, live music by Vote for Pedro, a scavenger hunt, a beer garden, and more.

Normandy Park Towne Center (Sat Oct 30)

FOOD & DRINK

A Nightmare on Wall Street

As a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. Staff will dress up in costumes, and there will be a different theme each weekend if you want to join in. Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year's lineup includes cocktails inspired by Sleepaway Camp, It, Carrie, The Babadook, Nightmare on Elm Street, Jaws, and more, available for both takeout and dine-in. Navy Strength, Belltown (Oct 1-31)

Halloween Pub Crawl 2021

The people behind SantaCon have put together this popular costumed Halloween bar crawl—the biggest and longest-running of its kind in Seattle. The festivities will include live entertainment and drink specials.

Box House Saloon, Pioneer Square (Oct 23, 30)

Speakeasy Halloween at Tavern Law and Needle & Thread

Step into another dimension with two different themed "spook-easies" at sibling bars Tavern Law and Needle & Thread. Each will feature food specials, craft cocktails, and entertainment.

Tavern Law, Capitol Hill (Sat Oct 30)

Witches Tea

Round up your coven for a witchy tea service at the historic and possibly haunted Hotel Sorrento. Costumes are encouraged, and craft cocktails will be available in addition to the menu of teatime treats.

Hotel Sorrento, First Hill (Sun Oct 31)

Zombie Soiree

Make like a zombie and amble over to this undead-themed dinner at Hotel Sorrento, featuring a graveyard menu, cocktails, photo booth, tarot readers, ghost tours, and a costume contest with prizes like hotel stays and gift certificates.

STELLA., Capitol Hill (Sat Oct 30)

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Bates Motel Replica

Last Christmas, Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles built a mini replica of the Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek in front of his home. Now, he's turned to another famous cinematic motel, but this time with a Halloween flavor: He's reconstructed the Bates Motel from Psycho, complete with an ice machine, newspaper box, and housecleaning cart. As King 5 reports, "Knowles encourages visitors to swing by the corner of 10th Avenue West and West Bothwell on the northwest side of Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. The display will stay up until after Halloween and then Knowles said he will replace it with a new and updated version of the Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek."

10th Ave W & West Bothwell Street, North Queen Anne (Oct 15-31)

Pumpkin Bash

The zoo's cutest critters, including the Asian small-clawed otters, pudus, snow leopards, sloth bears, and many more will be presented with pumpkin treats for crunching, smashing, and/or stomping. While getting a glimpse at this animal enrichment, you'll also want to keep an eye out for trick-or-treat stations around the zoo for candy and stickers.

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Oct 30-31)

T’Challaween — A South End Tribute to Our Heroes

The South Seattle Emerald presents a one-mile, socially distanced costume parade in tribute to our heroes, role models, frontline workers, and more. The spooky procession will make its way down the Beacon Hill Greenway and conclude at the South End Public Market where you can get a jump on your holiday shopping. Don your Halloween costume (superhero or otherwise) and stretch your legs while catching treats from "no-touch" candy tossers. The event will also include a costume contest and a spooky house decorating contest.

Beacon Hill Greenway, Beacon Hill (Sat Oct 30)

Run Scared 2021

Make a break for it like something's chasing you at the 13th annual Run Scared, which will give scaredy cats the option to walk or run two miles, a 5K, or a 10K around your own stomping grounds (virtual option) or at Seward Park (where candy awaits at the finish line). The event will benefit The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Seward Park (Sun Oct 31)

Skeleton Skate Halloween

Seattle's horror drag queen supreme Old Witch wants all your sorry bags o' bones out on the roller rink for this skeleton skate featuring drag performances "from beyond the grave," a costume contest, the world's tiniest haunted house, and a midnight drag show in the Freddie Krueger Never-Ending Nightmare Lounge. Skate, rattle, and roll to live music from Having Issues, Profit Prison, and Itchy Kitty.

Southgate Roller Rink, White Center (Sun Oct 31)

Wild Waves Fright Fest

Bring your little goblins during the day for family friendly activities including Booville, weekend screenings of Halloween movies, and performances by Xakary the Magician. Come nightfall, the park will be overrun with monsters at Fright by Night and you can test your bravery in a haunted maze or on scream-inducing rides.

Wild Waves Theme Park, Federal Way (Friday-Sunday, Oct 8-31)

ARTS

Seattle Erotic Art Festival 2021

An expansive event brimming with sex positivity, the Seattle Erotic Art Festival curates top-notch erotic art from around the world to feast your eyes on. During regular festival hours, check out the art, festival store, and daily entertainment including poetry readings, pantomime, and acrobatic displays. After hours, there's a marked vibe change to sexy party times with more titilating performances, DJs, dancing, and a bar.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown (Oct 29-31)

Seattle Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2021

Find one-of-a-kind conversation starting pieces for your home (read: tasteful Halloween decor!) at this expo which brings together vendors and dealers from all over the country. You'll discover oddities of all sorts here, including taxidermy and preserved specimens, original artwork, horror pieces, antiques, quack medical devices, clothing and jewelry, skulls and bones, funeral collectibles, and more.

Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Downtown (Sat Oct 30)

SLAY Film Festival

From the folks who bring you the sexy film fest HUMP! and stoner showcase SPLIFF, comes the second annual SLAY Film Festival to scare your pants off. Expect everything from "classic ghost stories and slasher films, to dystopian cults and political nightmares." Special guest Old Witch will host in-person screenings over Hallo-weekend and is sure to have some tricks up her sleeve.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian and Virtual (Oct 22-30)

ATTRACTIONS

Georgetown Morgue

This annual haunted village of doom—which takes place in an actual former morgue—hosts scares all throughout autumn.

Georgetown Morgue, Industrial District (Sept 24-Nov 6)