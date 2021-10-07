28 Cheap & Easy Seattle Events This Weekend: Oct 8-10, 2021

Seattle Pride: All Together Now, a Monster Mash Market, and More Last-Minute Things To Do

Forgot to make plans this weekend? Fear not. As per usual, we've rounded up choice picks to fill your free time that require little fuss. This weekend brings several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, from the SODO Flea Market to the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall's Monster Mash Market. If a change of scenery sounds good, you can go take in some seasonal small town charm at Maple Valley Days, or immerse yourself in fall color at the Seattle Japanese Garden's Maple Festival. For more ideas, peruse the picks in our complete guide to October events or best things to do this week.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Dave Hause In-Store Performance

Head to the independent record emporium Easy Street for a laidback performance by Americana musician Dave Hause as he celebrates the release of his new album Blood Harmony. There will even be a bar for the over 21 crowd.

Easy Street Records, West Seattle (free)



KEXP Presents: Rose City Band w/ Caitlin Sherman & somesurprises

Just one of guitarist Ripley Johnson's three musical projects, Rose City Band serves as a personal creative outlet and produces songs of the country rock variety. On his latest album, Earth Trip, he explores recurring themes "such as pining for summers spent in the company of friends to newer meditations on space, stillness and the splendor of the natural world."

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($10)

NIGHTLIFE

Sponsored

Y2Gay: Amateur Drag Competition + Early 2000s Dance Party

The glamorous Jane Don't will host this throwback party that's sure to include drag renditions of turn of the millennia divas such as Britney, Xtina, and Destiny's Child. If you end up being less than impressed by the amateur drag queens, you'll have the opportunity to strut your own stuff at the dance party after.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

FILM

Free Friday Night Movies In The Park

Layer up and bring a blanket for good measure before you post up on the Burien Town Square Park lawn to watch free family friendly movies on a blow up screen throughout October. This Friday, watch Shrek and Donkey on their quest to overthrow the devious Lord Farquaad in 2001's Shrek.

Burien Town Square Park, Burien (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FALL

Maple Festival 2021

Fall colors are unfolding amongst the Seattle Japanese Garden's collection of maple trees, making for breathtaking views and stunning photo ops. Annually, the garden takes part in the Japanese tradition of momijigari (紅葉狩り), or leaf watching. Weekends will include a scavenger hunt, but self-guided maple tour brochures are always available at the gatehouse and the Northwest Nikkei exhibit is on display daily.

Seattle Japanese Garden, Washington Park ($4-$8)

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Pier Sounds Concert Series

Take in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay layered with tunes from D'Vonne Lewis and Friendz (c/o Earshot Jazz Festival) while enjoying a late lunch from local food trucks at this series presented by The Friends of Waterfront Seattle.

Pier 62, Waterfront (free)

SAM Performs: Timber

"Math rock meets sound bath" during this astounding hour-long performance by six percussionists on "tuned" 2x4s, also known as simantras. The world-famous composition by composer Michael Gordon is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and this iteration produced by Aaron Michael Butler & Erin Jorgensen features light design by local designer Kevin Blanquies and custom-made instruments by master carpenter Isaac Anderson.

Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown (free)

Automotive Steamhorse

Northwest indie alt-rockers Automotive Steamhorse stack shoegaze traditions for their own development of experimental post-punk and neo-psychedelia stylings. KIM SELLING

Barboza, Capitol Hill ($8-$10)

OUTDOORS

Guided Nature Walk: Finding Fungi; Mushroom Foray

Wander through Seward Park with lead naturalist Ed Dominguez and discover whimsically named fungi varieties like boletes, turkey tails, shaggy manes, witch's butter, and more.

Seward Park Amphitheater, Seward Park (free)

FESTIVALS

11th Annual Cider Fest

Nothing says fall like cider, and this festival from Freeway Estates Community Orchard promises plenty of it for free, along with music performances, pie slices for sale, and more. You'll be able to take a one-way loop tour of the orchard with "interpretive stops" and quizzes.

Freeway Estates Community Orchard, Green Lake (free)

Turkfest

Produced by the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington (TACAWA), this festival takes place annually in October as part of Turkish Heritage Month. Learn more about the culture during this virtual program of performances and presentations by dancers, musicians, and artists from around the country and Turkey.

Virtual (free)

HALLOWEEN

GTPM Monster Mash Market

The quirky Seattle landmark Georgetown Trailer Park Mall (it's exactly what it sounds like) is embracing the season with a Monster Mash Market, more than quadrupling the amount of normal vendors for a spooky shopping spree where you can find vintage wares, enjoy live music and art, have your littles test run their Halloween costumes during a kids' costume contest complete with early trick-or-treating, or challenge a friend to a hula hoop contest.

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, Georgetown (free)

PRIDE

Seattle Pride: All Together Now

Seattle Pride is throwing a big party right before National Coming Out Day with several of our favorite local LGBTQIA+ performers, including Chong the Nomad and Betty Wetter. There will also be food trucks, drag queen bingo, an "alcohol garden," COVID vaccines, and more.

Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill (free)

FALL

Snohomish Fall Tree Tour

Environmental conservation org Green Snohomish's guided walking tour will stroll by the city's heritage trees, providing background on those as well as some historic houses.

Carnegie Building, Snohomish ($7 donation encouraged)

SHOPPING

Artist Attic Sale

NW Art Alliance, hosts of "The Best of the Northwest" art events, are resuming their hosting duties for a blowout sale of art supplies, seconds, and more from local artists—find some gems and things you didn't know you needed.

Fairview Christian Church Hall, Roosevelt (free)

Costume Shop Sale

You might score yourself a Halloween costume as you rummage through treasures from Tacoma Musical Playhouse. The community theater promises vintage clothing, costumes, jewelry, assorted fabric, donated items, kids' dancewear, and a whole lot more.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Tacoma (free)

SODO Flea Market

This monthly market and community gathering space brings together the finest vendors from Seattle, surrounding WA cities, and Portland. Families and pets are more than welcome, making this an ideal weekend outing. Shop a selection of over 50 vendors, including Kind of Swell vintage, vintage kids' clothing and home goods from Aisling, upcycled goods from Orange Blossom, and High Fiber Knitwear. Pilgrim Coffeehouse and Whateke food truck will be onsite for you to fuel up.

SODO Flea Market, SoDo (free)

GEEK

Grit City Comic Show

This one-day convention focuses on comics and their creators, but you can also expect cosplay, gaming, toys & collectibles, and special guests. Run by Jet City Comic Show, this local and affordable companion event is about half the size of their flagship con.

Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center, Tacoma ($10)

EXHIBITS

Spirit Returns 2.0

This revived exhibit celebrates decades of growth and progress, explores the complex relationship between the Duwamish Tribe and settlers who arrived in the 1850s, and examines history from an indigenous perspective. Spirit Returns 2.0 is "a testimony or swələxʷ (perseverance)," sharing the Duwamish peoples' way of life on reclaimed land and the return of Chief Seattle's cedar bark hat. Visitors can also peruse never-before-seen letters from early settler David S. "Doc" Maynard and dig into the personal stories of key members of the Alki Point landing party.

Duwamish Longhouse, North Delridge (free)

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience, including Jackie Brown and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Up this week is a double feature of Hagereseb (2015) and Daughters of the Dust (1991). “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)

NIGHTLIFE

I'M NOT OKAY! An Emo & Pop Punk Dance Party!

DJ Baby Van Beezly will play throwbacks from The Used, My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, and more to an angsty crowd. Scream along; you probably remember all of the lyrics.

High Dive, Fremont ($10-$12)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FALL

Maple Valley Days

Peruse vendor booths, take in live music, and nosh on food truck fare from Zaytoona Mediterranean, Chayen Coffee, Five Hooks Seafood, Cheesesteak Madness, Pinoy Eats, and Stacks Burgers. The event will also offer activities for kids and a free Thrive Fitness workout class.

Lake Wilderness Park, Maple Valley (free)

SUNDAY

HALLOWEEN

A Halloween Basement Bazaar

Basement Bazaar is back for a special Halloween edition, with vendors hawking everything from enamel pins to stained glass to handmade wands. Purchase a raffle ticket or five from any of the booths for the chance to win prizes from the vendors themselves. DJ Candyland will get the basement bumpin' in their bazaar debut.

Bar House, Fremont (free)

MUSIC

Freakout Presents: Joshy Soul w/ Shaina Shepherd & thom.ko

Multitalented Joshy Soul wears a lot of hats, singer and model being chief among the list which also includes writer, producer, art director, stylist, and "roller-skating provocateur." His feel-good debut single "Celebration" will get you grooving during this show which will also includes performances from Seattle fave Shaina Shepherd and thom.ko.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($12)

READINGS & TALKS

Mount Rainier: An Artist's Tour with Molly Hashimoto

Renowned Seattle artist and author Molly Hashimoto will celebrate the release of her new book, Mount Rainier National Park: An Artist's Tour, with a brief talk about the park's natural history and her decades-long career, a book signing, and an art workshop for adults and kids.

Seward Park Audubon Center, Seward Park (free)

SHOPPING

Tacoma Sunday Market

A new season brings Tacoma Sunday Market into a new space where you can browse heaps of vintage clothing, antiques, records, handmade goods, and more on two floors. Vintage sportswear purveyor Throwbacks Northwest will even be hosting a vintage auction.

Alma Mater Tacoma, Tacoma ($1)

CULTURE

Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Downtown Redmond's hub for Mexican culture and arts will proudly display an art exhibition featuring the work of Latino artists across the region.

Centro Cultural Mexicano, Downtown Redmond (free)

PERFORMANCE

Howl Nights

We can't be sure, but actual howling might be involved at this series of multi-disciplinary art events, which will include dance, music, film, and interactive art. Organizers will hold space for artists and the community as folks process their grief and outrage at the state of the world. This week will bring the opportunity to take in a "fantastical post-apocalyptic postballet" and more by artists Madeleine Gregor, Christin Call, and others.

The Shed, Georgetown (free)