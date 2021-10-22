34 Cheap & Easy Seattle Events This Weekend: October 22–24, 2021

A Wild Mushroom Show, Climate Pledge Arena Community Day, and More Things to Do for Less than $15

If you were holding off on making plans due to the impending “bomb cyclone,” rest assured that it sounds a lot worse than it actually is. We’ve rounded up a bunch of easy-breezy things to do as you weather the more-blustery-than-usual conditions, from the Climate Pledge Arena Community Day and the nearby Kraken Home Opener Party at Dick's to the PSMS Wild Mushroom Show 2021 and the virtual Diwali: Lights of India festival. For more ideas, check out our picks for Seattle Restaurant Week, which starts on Sunday, or our guide to Halloween events, some of which are also this weekend.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Free Friday Night Movies In The Park

Layer up and bring a blanket for good measure before you post up on the Burien Town Square Park lawn to watch free family-friendly movies on a blow-up screen. Tonight is a double feature of Frozen and Frozen II.

(Burien Town Square Park, free)

HALLOWEEN

She's All That: '90s Halloween Prom Party w/ Boy Band #All4Doras

Relive your favorite '90s teen movie prom scene at this party hosted by DJs Pryme and Lo Knows. Dress the part in '90s prom attire or your Halloween costume and break your cheesy dance moves out of the vault for throwback tracks and a special performance by "Seattle's only boy band tribute" #All4Doras.

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

MUSIC

Goat Club, SURETHING! + more

SURETHING invites you to "witness our band’s rebirth" as they debut some new songs at this show, which will also feature quirky band Goat Club (who can often be spotted sporting goat ears). More guests are to be announced, so turn up to find out who else turns up.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

James Coates

James Coates hails from the small town of Sumner, between Seattle and Tacoma, but bears a rich and raspy voice reeking of Southern charm. His gift for lyrical storytelling is reminiscent of Joni Mitchell, and he's opened for international acts such as Corinne Bailey Rae and Sheryl Crow. His latest album, One Last Ride, was released in 2020 and we can only hope that title isn't literal.

(McMenamins Anderson School, free)

Let's Take A Journey

Tonight's lineup of Chris Tower, Sam Hipp, Madlon, and Myndgruv (who's playing a b-day set!) will take you on a sonic tour through the genres of melodic house and techno. You'll also get a first listen of Madlon's track "Falling Reflections," as the event celebrates its upcoming release.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $11.20)

Marshall Law Band, Kung Fu Vinyl, Kumité

Seattle household name Marshall Law Band "focuses on individual empowerment and positive community change through the filter of hard-hitting hip-hop vocals laid over funk instrumentation." Beloved not only for their musical talents but their community work as well, the band's upward trajectory is one to root for. They'll be joined by "rhyme-slaying emcees" Kung Fu Vinyl and dark hip-hop band Kumité.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $15)

Saint Hussy, Moving Pieces and The Howlers

Building on the legacy of Seattle's '90s grunge movement, Tacoma-based alt-art rock band Saint Hussy brings a "sound that ranges from prog to metal with a dash of blues." You'll also hear from six-piece "cosmic rock" band Moving Pieces before they hunker down for the winter to record their debut album, plus glam, garage, and blues duo The Howlers.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

The Bewitching Hour

Suit up for a costume contest and make sure your neck is loose for some "bass nasty" headbanging at this show with dubstep headliner HATE08 and "evil minions" Juced, Hellshvdor, and Zeal da Deal.

(The Underground, Belltown, $10)

The Shrine

The multitalented Ahamefule J. Oluo presents The Shrine, a new monthly live music showcase of the "absolute best" musicians in Seattle and beyond. Oluo brings his longstanding dream to fruition and imagines a night of community and connection fostered by music and dance. The series' inaugural night will be emceed by Don Grey and will feature a band including D’Vonne Lewis, Skerik, Marina Christopher, Jerome Smith, Josh Rawlings, and vocalist Talaya.

(Lo-Fi Performance Gallery, South Lake Union, $15)

VISUAL ART

Catalyst: a Kind of Good immersive pop-up art installation

Catalyst will bring together works from 30+ artists over three days "to create an immersive installation that is both individual and collective." The concept originated from Seattle-based musician Erin Austin of OK SWEETHEART as an outlet following a cancer diagnosis and the pandemic. Merging music, sculpture, painting, and design, this body of work is meant to feel communal while retaining the unique characterizations of its makers. Each night will include special events that will lend a deeper context to the exhibition.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

50th Anniversary of Keeping the Market Celebration

It's been 50 years since the Seattle community rallied to save Pike Place Market from demolition and launched the “Let’s Keep the Market” initiative. Celebrate the milestone with commemorative gifts, craft demos, market history tours, live mural painting, and other activities throughout Pike Place.

(Pike Place Market, free)

Celebración comunitaria del Día de Muertos / Día de Muertos Community Celebration

Local Mexican dance groups Bailadores De Bronce, Joyas Mestizas, and Teocalli Cuatlicue, plus music group Huehca Omeyocan, will brighten up the waterfront for this free community festival. There will also be craft vendors and traditional skulls on display.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Diwali: Lights of India

Celebrate India's festival of lights, Diwali, which "symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." Light a bunch of candles and flick on this virtual presentation, which will feature music, dance, visual art, martial arts, a cooking demonstration, and more.

(Virtual, free)

First Hill Autumn Clean Up

The Freeway Park Association will provide tools and snacks as you get in your good deed for the day—plus get your steps in—at this neighborhood clean-up.

(Freeway Park, First Hill, free)

Harvest Fest

The waterfront park/campground/outdoor activity hub is throwing their first-ever harvest fest, with a Halloween costume parade, fall crafts, live music from the Smilin' Scandinavians, vendors, food and drink, and more.

(Vasa Park Resort, West Lake Sammamish, $5 for adults, $3 for children)

International Archaeology Day

The Burke Museum is observing the day with an afternoon of outdoor activities in the Burke Yard such as Roman tablet making, flint knapping, and more. History buffs will also be able to get an interesting perspective on the city's history by viewing early Seattle artifacts from the museum's archaeology collections.

(Burke Museum, Northeast Seattle, free)

Paint the Park

The Garfield Superblock project, which aims to renovate the grounds around the Garfield Community Center and Garfield High School to "reflect the immense cultural diversity and rich history of the Central Area," has teamed up with Seattle Neighborhood Greenways for a fun day of community building and activities. Hear the latest renovation updates and plans and contribute to a celebratory community art piece. You'll also be able to enjoy a live DJ set by Blendiana Jones, a free parkour pop-up workshop with Parkour Visions, screenprinting with Garfield grad Matt Metzger, and food from local vendors like Insightful Thoughts DPL and the Def Chef.

(Garfield Community Center, Central District, free)

DRAG

Dungeons and Drag Queens

Watch as drag queens hilariously launch a campaign in the popular RPG Dungeons and Dragons. Seattle's hottest fantasy queens Issah Man, Kylie Mooncakes, and Sugar Darling will improv their hearts out as different characters while dungeon master Paul Curry narrates and oversees their adventure and Carson Grubb further sets the scene with improvised live music.

(Jai Thai, Capitol Hill, $10 - $15)

MSG: Seasoned Techno and Drag

Showgirl, model, and “walking Nagel illustration” Rowan Ruthless hosts this night of dance and drag with beat-heavy sets by Succubass and Hommegranate, and performances by Hoochiepapa, Michete, and Rowan herself.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10 - $15)

T4T: All Trans Drag Show

An all transgender-produced and -cast drag show, this celebration of trans drag artists is carving out space for the trans community. Tonight's category is fantastic femmes, with host Bee'Uh BombChelle and performances by Siren St. James, Solana Solstice, Rosé Monét, and Tinashea Monét.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $11.20)

FOOD & DRINK

Halloween Pub Crawl 2021

The people behind SantaCon have put together this popular costumed Halloween bar crawl—the biggest and longest-running of its kind in Seattle. The festivities will include live entertainment and drink specials.

(Box House Saloon, Pioneer Square, $0 - $10)

MUSIC

DXDW VII: Rainbow Coalition Death Cult, Punktuals, Upwell, Fart Harvester

The seventh edition of local rock and punk festival Dave by Dave West will rock your socks off with a lineup of high-energy sets by Rainbow Coalition Death Cult, Punktuals, Upwell, and Fart Harvester (our best advice is to try to hold your farts in at the show lest they be harvested, but we're not going to look too much more into this).

(Substation, Fremont, $7)

Lamarr Family Values

Hip-hop trio Lamarr Family Values melds lively beats with flows that are a whole mood. They'll be joined by Seichii and Charles Zaid.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

The Prids / Sun Atoms / Fotoform

Portland-based post-punk/indie rock outfit The Prids specialize in "a moody form of indie rock influenced by '80s college radio stalwarts" (AllMusic) and run the label collective This-a-Way Records. For this show, they're organizing a food drive with the YWCA Central Area Food Bank, so bring along a non-perishable food item(s) if you're able. They'll be joined by fellow Portlander Sun Atoms and local dreamy post-punk band Fotoform.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10 - $12)

VISUAL ART

Scarfff Comics Newspaper Issue 8 Release Party and Art Show

Independent, artist-run comics newspaper Scarfff will celebrate the release of their vampire-themed eighth issue. The shindig will be held at Push/Pull's new location, featuring work from Marc Palm, David Lasky, Sarah Diehl, and Jake Slingland, Scarfff print club risographs, original comics, and zines from the issue's contributors. Plus, you'll be able to snag Scarfff back issues for free. If you can't make it, artwork will be on display through November 16th.

(Push/Pull, Ballard, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Kraken Home Opener Party at Dick's

Get hyped up for the Kraken home opener with this pre-game and viewing party at the Queen Anne Dick's Drive-In. You'll be able to load up on poutine with a station from Edgewater, listen to live bands, sip drinks in a beer and cocktail garden, and pose for pics in a hot tub boat photo booth. The first 30 guests will receive a free custom mini-hockey puck cake by local pastry artist From V With Love, and guitarist Roger Fisher of Heart will perform at 6:30 just before the game at 7 pm.

(Dick's Drive-In Restaurant, Uptown, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Climate Pledge Arena Community Day

Climate Pledge Arena will throw open its doors for an open house, showing off its new digs for hockey, basketball, music, and more. KEXP DJs Eva and Kennady will host a community stage with local favorites Terror/Cactus, Chong the Nomad, Shaina Shepherd, and Hollis. Plus, the arena is also getting in the fall spirit with a harvest market, which will set up just next door at Seattle Center with food and beverage purveyors curated by the Seattle Farmers Market Association.

(Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown, free)

FILM

VHS Movie Night at Cafe Racer! "The Monster Squad"

Junie of the experimental hip hop/thrash band Nauticult is sharing her superb VHS collection in a Sunday film series at Cafe Racer. Up this week is the comedy horror The Monster Squad, which features the Universal monster crew—Frankenstein's monster, Wolf Man, Mummy, and Gill-Man—all led by Count Dracula as they seek world domination.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, free)

HALLOWEEN

Opera on Tap: Monsters and Villains

Opera on Tap Seattle, a company that aims to make opera accessible and progressive, presents a Halloween-themed edition of their boozy musical event featuring the "wicked, nefarious and despised characters of opera." Bring on the drama and the high notes!

(The Royal Room, Rainier Valley, $15)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

PSMS Wild Mushroom Show 2021

Geek out over fungi at the Puget Sound Mycological Society's annual event, which will offer a display of over 200 species of local mushrooms, plus lectures on all things mushrooms, mushroom cooking and tasting, photos of mushrooms, commercial vendors, arts and crafts, and a cultivation table with oyster mushroom-growing kits.

(Saturday–Sunday, North Seattle College, Licton Springs, $10)

What the World Needs Now: Community Celebration

Black-community-led, arts-centered public health initiative What the World Needs Now's two-month campaign is culminating in a two-day livestreamed event featuring a lineup of artists, organizers, performers, policymakers, and public health advocates from the greater Seattle area and across Washington State. Friday night will feature a virtual dance party and Saturday afternoon will feature a community celebration, all with the intention of imagining creative solutions to get us through the next phase of the pandemic.

(Friday–Saturday, virtual via Seattle Public Library, free)

HALLOWEEN

Pumpkin Walk 2021

Take a leisurely stroll along Bainbridge Gardens' historic nature trail, which will be lined with hundreds of carved and handpainted pumpkins, then examine a plump pumpkin and take your best guess at its weight at the event's annual pumpkin weighing contest. Battle Point BBQ will also be available on Saturday. Donations towards the Bainbridge Island Boys and Girls Club will be accepted.

(Friday–Sunday, Bainbridge Gardens, free)

VISUAL ART

Center on Contemporary Art (CoCA) Presents Tell More II

Tunisia-born and Seattle-based artist Rajaa Gharbi "merges the findings of her socio-linguistic excavations into languages—the Arab, Amazigh and others—with calligraphy to create a lush palette of reds, blues, purples and golds" in this solo exhibition that artistically and accessibly touches on the discourses and history of her homeland.

(Friday–Saturday, Center on Contemporary Art, Pioneer Square, free; closing)

Boren Banner Series: Sadie Wechsler

Seattle-born, Portland-based photographer Sadie Wechsler has developed a new work that was inspired by the ecological history of First Hill. The artist consulted the Burke Museum and members of the Duwamish Tribe to get an accurate representation of the "plant communities" that were present in the area circa 1850, before white settlers transformed the land through logging, leveling, and urban development.

(Saturday–Sunday, Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free; opening)