36 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 4-6, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Artists at the Center: Red Eagle Soaring

This week, The Seattle Center's Artists at the Center series will feature a showcase of music and spoken word from Red Eagle Soaring, a local mentor program for Native youth. Performers will include Nikki Suyama (accompanied by Logan Ulavale), Dallas Pinkham, and Thomas Friday.

(Armory Theater, Uptown, free)

Calabro with Big Pig Apocalypse and School Of Rock Issaquah Adult Band

Seattle shredders Calabro will energize the crowd with their punchy guitar rock. They will be joined by fellow local rock bands Big Pig Apocalypse and School Of Rock Issaquah Adult Band.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

City of Industry, Despairer, and Nurser

Seattle's own heavy-hitting hardcore three-piece City of Industry will surely play tunes from their latest album, False Flowers, following sets by local thrash metal outfit Despairer, and Nurser.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Dain Norman

Check out singer-songwriter Dain Norman fresh off the release of his new EP Shades Of Blue, which takes inspiration from psych-rock of the '60s-'70s.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Lega'C Jones & Friends

Lega'C Jones will stir up a night of neo-soul with friends Real Kozby, Keif Urban, Ralph Reign, and Seven Da Pantha, who will add elements of hip-hop and electronica.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $7-$10)

Materia Obscura & Salem Knights

PNW melodic metal quartet Materia Obscura and old-school metalheads Salem Knights will come out of the woodwork to co-headline this huge lineup, which also includes local thrashers Massacre At The Opera, Tacoma rockers Renfield's Syndrome, and energetic trio Foul Blooded.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $10-$12)

UW Symphony

David Alexander Rahbee will lead the University Symphony for a program featuring the music of Klengel, Pärt, and Schubert. Also featured will be graduate student conductors Daren Weissfisch and Rylan Virnig.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, University District, $10)

Year of the Cobra, Bewitcher, Theories, and Rat King

Psychedelic stoner doom duo Year of the Cobra takes the stage in support of their latest album, Ash and Dust. Starting off the night will be Portland speed metal trio Bewitcher, Seattle-based death/grind band Theories, and local death-metalheads Rat King.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $12.50)

YT SUNS, Lamarr Family Values, CD-Romance, and John Thomas

Hang out for a night of local hip-hop talent with polished pop/hip-hop duo YT SUNS, chill beats from three-piece collective Lamarr Family Values, and hip-hop influenced pop-punks CD-Romance.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

SATURDAY

SHOPPING

El Mercadito First Saturday Indoor Market

Browse art, food, music, and handmade goods from vendors such as Grayseas Pies, GreenLake Mushrooms, The Apply Guy, and more.

(836 S Kenyon St, South Park, free)

MUSIC

Aaron Semer, The Rainieros, and Pete Marshall & The New Broke West

Aaron Semer will bring his emotionally bold and thought-provoking folk Americana to the stage alongside local honky-tonkers The Rainieros and smooth country ballads from Pete Marshall & The New Broke West.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Actionesse, Dearheart, and King Youngblood

Seattle five-piece band Actionesse self-identifies as "horncore" due to their use of saxophone. Their unique punk sound has made waves in the local music scene, with KEXP calling them "equal turns nihilistic, dystopian, pummeling, defiant, vehement, cynical, worrying, bone-crunching, squalling, and whip-smart." Supporting will be local post-emo group Dearheart and alt-rock quartet King Youngblood.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

An Evening with Hairstorm

Grab your hairspray because Hairstorm is going to bring you the most authentic tribute to '80s arena rock in town.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Presents: Art, Beats & Lyrics

The likes of Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody, Mannie Fresh, Scarface, and Bun B have headlined past iterations of this traveling urban art and music exhibition whose lineups are structured around "authenticity, creativity, and individuality."

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

Jazz Brunch with Phil Sparks & Leif Totusek

Sit back and enjoy a weekend brunch soundtracked by local jazz bassist Phil Sparks and guitarist/bandleader Leif Totusek.

(Murphy's Pub, Wallingford, free)

VolunteerPark with Milo Venus

VolunteerPark is a new jazz project that takes inspiration from Herbie Hancock, adding electronic flairs to their sound. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Milo Venus, who will play tunes from her forthcoming debut EP.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $12-$15)

Whalien, Spunj, and Bodhi Mojo

Bellingham-based jam rock band Whalien, eclectic four-piece SPUNJ from Eugene, and psych-rockers Bodhi Mojo are sure to bring you a night full of feel-good jams.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10-$15)

Worst Party Ever, Daphne, SMAC, and Take Two

Despite their name, the emo-rock quartet Worst Party Ever will put on a great live show in support of their 2021 album, Dartland, which received Stereogum's Album of the Week upon its release. With their reflective lyrics and shoegaze tempo, they may leave you feeling wistful and pondering life. Joining the band will be local rock groups Daphne, SMAC, and Take Two.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $12)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11-$66)

SUNDAY

FILM

Athens, GA - Inside/Out Double Feature

This one-night event features two films celebrating the musical communities of Athens, Georgia. Athens, GA - Inside/Out spotlights several 1980s bands inspired by the success of The B-52’s and R.E.M. Red Turns Into Blue: Athens, Inside-Out 2 follows up 30 years later, focusing on the city’s shift toward racial equity and featuring a fresh generation of musicians and activists.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13)

GEEK

Seinfeld Trivia

Test your knowledge of Seinfeld, the beloved TV show about nothing, at this trivia night. Be prepared to answer questions about all nine seasons.

(Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Roosevelt, $5-$7)

MUSIC

Ricky, Le Saboteur, and Loud Sleepers

San Diego-based rockers Ricky and Le Saboteur will bring some much-needed sunny punk sounds to Seattle during the gloomiest part of the year, joined by PNW indie punks Loud Sleepers.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

Seattle Unplugged: Happy Heartbreak, Dearheart, Young Elk, and Beasleydotcom

Enjoy a performance of local indie-rock talent performing special solo-acoustic sets. The showcase will feature Craig Suede of Happy Heartbreak, Steven Denler of Dearheart, Ezekiel Rudick of Young Elk, and Beasley of Beasleydotcom.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

SHOPPING

Makers Art Market

Support local makers like Live Long and Plant, HanJi Jewelry, and Amantikir Coffee at this West Seattle event with the added bonus of a gorgeous view.

(The Alki Bathhouse, Alki, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

C'mon C'mon

An emotionally stunted radio journalist (Joaquin Phoenix) who makes a living interviewing kids about the world and their future is tasked with caring for his young nephew, who brings new perspective to the man's life as the pair travel together from state to state. A New York Times review calls Mike Mills's latest film "a story about love and the eternal tug of war between self-interest and caring for others."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13, Friday-Sunday)

Introduction

Told in three vignettes, this South Korean coming-of-age tale revolves around Youngho, a young man navigating the close relationships in his life through a series of visits and conversations. Seasoned director Hong Sang-soo’s Introduction focuses on clarity and simplicity of narrative without sacrificing emotional depth.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13, Friday-Sunday)

Last and First Men

This sci-fi meditation on the loneliness of extinction was shot in 16mm black-and-white and narrated by Tilda Swinton. The first and only film directed by legendary late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, Last and First Men offers a ghostly, poetic glimpse of a dying planet two billion years in the future.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $14, Friday-Sunday)

The Return of the Jedi

If you're due for a rewatch of the conclusion to the original Star Wars trilogy—the one with Princess Leia's teeny-weeny sex-slave bikini and Jabba the Hutt—here's a prime opportunity.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley’s tale of a not-too-distant dystopian future steeped in racially aware class struggle takes on a deserving protagonist: black telemarketer Cassius Green (played by Lakeith Stanfield, of Atlanta and Get Out), who discovers that his “white voice” just might help him achieve his dreams. But like anything involving white people, there’s probably a catch. David Cross supplies Green’s “white voice” in the film, while Cassius’s coworker Langston (Danny Glover), who clues Cassius into the secret of the “white voice,” gets a taste of that sweet, sweet white privilege from the vocal cords of Steve Buscemi. SOPHIA STEPHENS

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

The Black & White

The gallery steps into the new year with a collection of 18 resident artists showing 25 "emotionally direct" pieces in the form of porcelain sculptures, oil paintings, found objects, and more.

(Fogue Studios & Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Diana Al-Hadid: Archive of Longings

Born in Syria and raised in Ohio, Diana Al-Hadid uses mythologies from her own heritage as a throughline in this monographic sculptural exhibition, weaving in themes of the feminine body as portrayed in European art and iconic natural architecture as well. As the gallery has it, the result is an investigation of "historical, mythological, and biblical" narratives of women.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Saturday-Sunday; closing)

Klara Glosova

"Drawing inspiration from her history growing up in Eastern Europe, as well as her experiences as an artist and mother, Glosova’s work is bright, its figures draped in bold swatches of color," writes The Stranger's Jas Keimig. The Czech-born multidisciplinary artist's latest solo show comprises sensitive portraits of people and animals.

(Linda Hodges Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Lauren Iida: Citizen's Indefinite Leave

Lauren Iida's paper cutaways incorporate historical scenes from the WWII-era incarceration of Japanese Americans on the Pacific Coast, along with images of her own family, to explore questions of citizenship, belonging, and home.

(ArtXchange, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)

Leonard Baskin: Selections from a powerful legacy

See works on paper and bronze sculptures by the late artist who's widely regarded as one of the preeminent figures of 20th-century Jewish American art.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Tim Bavington - The End Has No End (for Dave Hickey)

Tim Bavington's sprayed stripe paintings—which, drawing inspiration from mathematicians from ancient Greece to the Italian Renaissance, are composed after specific sequences of music—make use of materials you might not expect.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Unique Impressions: International Monoprint & Monotype Invitational 2022

These monoprints and monotypes by a selection of invited artists trade traditional printmaking methods for experimental ones.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)