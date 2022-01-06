36 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 7-9, 2022

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

129,600, Gabriel Seaver, Annie Ford, Brian Noyes

This lineup of PNW artists will bring a mix of experimental, folk-rock, and jazz-influenced tunes.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($5-$8)

Dank, Iron Rot, Carrier Wave, and Till The Teeth

Join local bands Dank, Iron Rot, Carrier Wave, and Till The Teeth who will bring you an evening of doom metal.

Substation, Fremont ($10-$14)

FAQ

Enjoy a night of dancing featuring DJs RVN, Yohiness, Shay Rosay, and Justin Hartinger.

Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill ($15)

Global Groove

Join the first Global Groove of the new year with DJs Nada Rosa, Big Peach, and Sherman (Selector Records) who will bring you global-focused sets with everything from post-punk to disco to cumbia.

LoFi, Eastlake ($10)

Sponsored

Goat Club, Pampa, and The Leak

Goat Club is a Seattle-based band that blends catchy jazz-influenced melodies with conceptual performance art. Expect the unexpected!

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($10)

Jason McCue

Indie-folk artist Jason McCue initially gained momentum after winning MoPOP Sound Off! in 2017 and has since performed at notable music festivals across the U.S.

McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell (free)

Laserbeam, Miss Prince, and Trash Sound Conglomerate

Look forward to a night of local music with rock bands Laserbeam, Miss Prince, and Trash Sound Conglomerate.

Slim's Last Chance, Georgetown ($8)

Moose Almighty, Yeti Set Go, & Tin Foil Top Hat

Seattle-based indie-rock band Moose Almighty will bring you retro-inspired hard rock jams. Joining them for this night of local music will be psychedelic trio Yeti Set Go and alt-rockers Tin Foil Top Hat.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12)

Riot Grrrl Records and Veracity Present: SuperCoze, Biblioteka, and Sofiiak

Seattle local Cody Choi is the 23-year-old behind SuperCoze, a rising melodic indie-pop project popping up and performing all around the city's creative spaces. They dropped their debut album Rainy Day Sunshine in March of 2020, right when the never-ending rainy day of the pandemic hit. A year-and-a-half later, it seems we could still use a good dose of the sunshine vitamin that is SuperCoze. The band utilizes a mix of guitars, synths, and lo-fi production to create a soft yet powerful music texture. My favorite instrument they use is the omni-chord, a synth that feels like it has the power to break up Seattle's wintertime omni-cloud with its shimmery, glittery sound. SOFIA KRUTIKOVA

Vera Project, Seattle Center ($12)

Shpilkis with Dan Blacksberg, Brivele, and Kesselgarden

Enjoy an evening of Yiddish music with Shpilkis, a 7-piece brass band known for their classic Yiddish tunes. Joining them will be special guests trombonist Dan Blacksberg, folk-punk trio Brivele, and traditional Klezmer duo Kesselgarden.

The Royal Room, Columbia City ($15)

The Lowdown Drifters with Kenny Feidler

Stanwood, Washington lends Seattle their own Lowdown Drifters, the drifting five-piece band dedicates themselves to keeping the tradition of classic country and Americana alive.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($12)

The Return of: MARMALADE

Seattle's favorite funk ensemble Marmalade is back to bring you a night of diverse sounds and danceable grooves.

High Dive, Fremont ($10)

Turtlnck & Friends

Join jazz/pop six-piece Turtlnck for a night of local music featuring artists Melanie Rogers, Aaron Lawrenson, and The Hipocrats.

Rendezvous, Belltown ($12)

Wilting, Sweet Piece, and Flyhoney

Seattle post-punk band Wilting will take the stage just after the release of their debut self-titled EP (released December 2021). Joining them will be Sweet Piece and Flyhoney.

Sunset Tavern, Ballard ($12)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

The City of Lost Children

French directors and collaborators Marc Caro (Delicatessen) and Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amélie) are out with a dark fantasy about a crafty orphan and a strong man who team up to take on a villainous being who steals the dreams of kidnapped children.

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

Drive My Car

Adapted from the short story by Haruki Murakami, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's latest feature (Japan's official 2022 Oscar submission) follows a widowed theater director and a chauffeur who meet in Hiroshima and face their dark pasts together during long drives.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

I Was a Simple Man

The terminally ill patriarch of a Hawaiian family is confronted by the mistakes of his past when his semi-estranged family steps in to care for him in his last days. Inspired by stories from his own family and by traditional Hawaiian end-of-life rituals, Christopher Makoto Yogi's latest feature is profoundly tactile in its imagery, and the storytelling moves at a pace that matches the slow and cyclical nature of the remote island on which it's set.

SIFF Film Center, Queen Anne ($14)

Labyrinth

It's always a fun time to revisit the 1986 musical dark fantasy that introduced the public to the yet-to-be-fully-dismissed theory that David Bowie is, in fact, a Jim Henson creation. Plus, it's a great way to celebrate David Bowie's birthday!

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

Nothing but the Sun

Facing the consequences of a violent uprooting, Mateo Sobode Chiqueno has been recording stories, songs, and testimonies of his Ayoreo people since the sixties. In an attempt to preserve fragments of a disappearing culture, Mateo walks across communities in the desolate Paraguayan Chaco region and records the experiences of other Ayoreo who, like him, were born in the vast forest without any contact with white civilization, until religious missionaries forced them to abandon their ancestral territory.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

SATURDAY

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

Grand Illusion, University District ($11+)

MUSIC

Drastic Down, Trip The Wire, and Fools Grace

Washington-based four-piece Drastic Down will be joined by the high-energy Trip The Wire and the classic rock-inspired Fools Grace for a night of hard-hitting rock.

Slim's Last Chance, Georgetown ($8)

Jake Bergevin Trio

PNW trumpet player, vocalist, and educator Jake Bergevin will be accompanied by guitarist Milo Petersen and bassist Michael Glynn for an evening of jazz.

Watershed Pub & Kitchen, University District (free)

Kitty Junk, Coup Contrecoup, and R.C.K

Glam-grunge duo Kitty Junk started as a response to sexism within the music industry and aims to empower listeners with their powerful yet catchy songs. They will be joined by Tacoma-born emo-rap group Coup Contrecoup and old-school-inspired punk band R.C.K.

Darrell's Tavern, Shoreline ($10)

Live Jazz Brunch with Phil Sparks & Leif Totusek

Join leading Seattle bassist Phil Sparks and jazz guitarist Leif Totusek for a relaxing brunch.

Murphy's Pub, Wallingford (free)

Physique, Defect Play, Fashion Change, & Crawlspace

PNW punk bands Physique, Defect Play, Fashion Change, and Crawlspace will come together for this all-ages show.

Vera Project, Seattle Center ($10)

POP2k: 2000s Pop Dance Hits ft All4doras

Enjoy a night with Seattle-based tribute boy band All4Doras as they perform live and awaken your inner tween. Joining them is DJ HandZ who will be spinning 2000-2010 pop hits such as Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and more.

The Crocodile, Belltown ($5)

Seattle Ska Extravaganza with Georgetown Orbits, The Fun Police, and The Dispensers

The Georgetown Orbits will bring "traditional ska" and upbeat reggae along with Reggae fusion group The Fun Police and blues-rock outfit The Dispensers for this ska extravaganza.

High Dive, Fremont ($12-$15)

SOUR Winter Formal - A Pop Punk Prom

Dance the night away to pop-punk like it's 2006 at SOUR Winter Formal. Make sure not to show up underdressed this time around, prom attire is strongly encouraged!

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

The Drolls (Album Release) with Mopsey & The Riffbrokers

Seattle-based pop-punk band The Drolls will be performing in celebration of their latest release That Puget Sound (out today!). Joining them will be local rock group Mopsey and power pop outfit The Riffbrokers.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($10)

Tremor Cats, Cherry Dragon, and The Sinbound

Get your fix of rock, punk, surf, rockabilly, blues, and J-pop all at the same time from genre-benders Cherry Dragon, sharing a bill with Tremor Cats and The Sinbound.

Lucky Liquor, Tukwila ($8)

Whalien with Moonlight Remedy

Bellingham-based jam rock band Whalien will be joined by Seattle's own Moonlight Remedy, a rootsy rock band sure to bring you a night of harmonies.

Drunky Two Shoes, White Center ($10)

PERFORMANCE

ArtHaus: Slime Ball

Seattle's favorite live drag battle is back for a seventh season, hosted by season six winners Haus of Carbs and featuring special guest Penny Banks. Watch as eight new groups of drag luminaries vie for your votes onstage in pursuit of the coveted Arthaus inheritance.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($12)

SUNDAY

GEEK

Seinfeld Trivia

Be the master of your own domain at this Raised By TV trivia night, which will hit you with 50 new questions about all nine seasons of your favorite NYC-set sitcom.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, University District ($5-$7)

MUSIC

Rob Joynes, Special Explosion, Byung

Singer-songwriter Rob Joynes will be joined by Seattle emo group Special Explosion and indie-folk artist Byung for a relaxed night of music.

Sunset Tavern, Ballard ($12)

Wanderers by Trade (Bob Dylan Tribute) with Lazuli Shoals

Bob Dylan tribute band Wanderers by Trade will celebrate the folk icon with an evening of hits and cuts from throughout his career. Joining them will be the PNW folk-rock band Lazuli Shoals.

High Dive, Fremont ($10)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks.

Fremont Sunday Market (free)