41 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This MLK Day Weekend: Jan 14–17, 2022

Lady A's Welcome to the Porch, Washington State Parks Free Days, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Monday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Andy Vance and Sundance

Enjoy a night of music and dancing with honky tonk heroes Andy Vance and Sundance.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Dredge, War Puppy, & Kitty Junk

Rock out with local group Dredge who will bring an energizing night of hardcore. Joining them is empowering glam-grunge duo Kitty Junk and punk two-piece War Puppy.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Farrell/Hudson Organ Trio with Butch Carter

Enjoy a whirlpool of genres with Midwest jazz multi-instrumentalist Lorenzo Farrell and Las Vegas-born blues drummer David Hudson with special guest Butch Carter bringing soulful sounds on the guitar.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

Hit Explosion (with Horn Section)

Northwest party band Hit Explosion will be joined by a full horn section for a fun night of influential dance hits from the '70s and '80s played live.

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

Sponsored

Lana's Garage

Five-piece band Lana's Garage will bring you alt-rock hits of the '90s-2000 that will keep you dancing all night long.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $5)

Low Hums, Bijoux, & Appaloosa

Seattle-based rock band Low Hums will bring swirling sounds of krautrock-influenced psychedelia for you to rollerskate to. Joining them is disco dance project Bijoux and powerpop four-piece Appaloosa.

(Southgate Roller Rink, Highline, $15)

School of Rock Seattle Pays Tribute to The Beatles

Twist and shout with the talented students of School of Rock Seattle as they pay tribute to the Fab Four.

(Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont, $12-$15)

School of Rock Seattle Pays Tribute to Vulfpeck

Join the gifted students of School of Rock Seattle as they perform the songs of contemporary funk band Vulfpeck.

(Hale's Ales Brewery & Pub, Fremont, $12-$15)

SATURDAY

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion Cinema, University District, $11)

FOOD & DRINK

Reuben's Brews 10th Anniversary Collab Series launch party with Georgetown Brewing

Local mainstay Reuben's Brews will celebrate a decade around the sun with 10 special collaboration brews with Georgetown Brewing, including a Metamodern PNW Amber Ale.

(Reuben's Brews, Ballard, free)

MUSIC

Blink 180TRUE with Operation Ivy League

Forget "all the small things" and rock out to the nostalgic hits from fan-favorite tribute acts Blink 180TRUE and Operation Ivy League.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $13)

Darkmysticwoods, Dehiscent, and Wyoming Young and Strong

Thrash along with Washington-grown stoner-rock/metal band Darkmysticwoods, Dehiscent, and Wyoming Young and Strong.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Josie On The Rocks with Moroccan Dog

Josie on the Rocks, a new band featuring Lily Cornell (daughter of grunge hero Chris Cornell), will be taking the stage with support from Seattle alt-rockers Moroccan Dog.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Lady A's Welcome to the Porch

Seattle-based blues singer Lady A will bring a night of music and storytelling covering Black History, and give insight behind her lyrics.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $15)

Mctuff and Skerik

Mctuff began as an ode to jazz organ players but has since expanded into groovy funk and jazz sounds. They will be joined by Seattle saxophonist Skerik, known as a pioneer of "saxophonics."

(High Dive, Fremont, $12-$16)

MiSS PRiNCE, Mantle Collapse, & Shutterspeed

This night of hard rock brings together local acts MiSS PRiNCE, Mantle Collapse, & Shutterspeed.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $7)

School of Rock Issaquah Performs Foo Fighters

Watch the gifted students of School of Rock Issaquah take on the songs of Foo Fighters for this showcase of covers.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

School of Rock Issaquah Performs Rage Against The Machine

Watch the School of Rock Issaquah students show off their talents as they pay tribute to '90s rock legends Rage Against The Machine.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

Spud Cannon

Indie rock band Spud Cannon will hit the stage just after the release of their latest album, Good Kids Make Bad Apples, which reflects on highs and lows of relationships and self-discovery through contagious rock hooks. They will be joined with sunny indie-pop tunes by local artists SuperCoze and Art Geko.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10 - $12)

Whalien with Moonlight Remedy

Bellingham-based jam rock band Whalien will be joined by Seattle's own Moonlight Remedy, a rootsy rock band sure to bring you a night of harmonies.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ Fremont, Fremont, $10)

YES Music Production Presents: Diavol Strâin + Vacuum

Get a taste of Chile’s darkwave scene with '80s inspired “riot wave” duo Diavol Strain and goth duo Vacuum, who both hail from Valparaiso.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $12-$15)

SHOPPING

Peace Peloton Night Market

You'll be in good company if you ride your bike to this Columbia City vendor market hosted by Peace Peloton.

(37th Ave S between S Hudson and S Ferdinand, Columbia City, free)

VISUAL ART

'Introductions' Opening Reception

Check out work by over 50 ceramic artists from Seattle and beyond and celebrate the space's new legacy as Rain City Clay.

(Brace Point Pottery, Arbor Heights, free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

School of Rock Seattle Presents: Seattle Rocks!

Join the students of School of Rock Seattle as they pay tribute to the long history of groundbreaking music that's come out of Seattle.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

ourHOUSE : Queer Dance Party!

The house rules for this queer-geared dance night are simple: they play house music (interspersed with disco and funk tracks), you dance to it. DJs YourMOM and ShortSTACK are set to be joined by special guest host Adé for a special birthday celebration.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $8)

FOOD & DRINK

Food Truck Round-Up IV

Over 65 of your favorite restaurants on wheels will settle curbside for your brunching or lunching pleasure.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

2022 MLK Day Rally/March

As part of the Seattle MLK Coalition's week of events , folks will gather in the Garfield High School parking lot for an 11 am rally, followed by a march downtown beginning at 12:30. There will also be a live broadcast on Rainieravenueradio.world.

(Garfield High School, Central District, free)

MUSIC

MLK Day Celebration

Celebrate this MLK day with music and poetry featuring Burien-raised artist, poet, and author Jamaar Smiley, known as the “voice of the northwest." Smiley will be accompanied by a trio including Medearis Dixson on horn, Joe Simpson drums, Phillip Hines II on piano, and six curated artists: Jua, Luther Ray, Lake Stovall, Devh, Devonnie the Poet, and Sharmaine.

(The Royal Room, Rainier Valley, free)

OUTDOORS

National Park Free Days

Get outside to your nearest national park during the NPS's fee-free days on national holidays like MLK Day.

(Various locations, free)

Washington State Parks Free Days

If you don't have a Discover Pass but you still want to take in Northwest wildlife in all its evergreen-hued glory, take advantage of free admission to Washington State Parks, which today is offered in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

(Various locations, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

MLK Day at Lake Sammamish State Park

Lake Sammamish State Park invites you to reflect on the impact of Martin Luther King, Jr. as you walk from Tibbetts Beach to the Sunset Beach bathhouse, where the pathways are peppered with his quotes.

(Fri–Mon, Lake Sammamish State Park, free)

FILM

2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

See seven short films selected from this year's Sundance Film Festival, including "BJ's Mobile Gift Shop" from Jason Park, about the fledgling business of a Korean American hustler in Chicago; "Black Bodies" from Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, and "The Criminals" from Serhat Karaaslan.

(Fri–Mon, Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13)

Belle

The Oscar-nominated director and the studio who brought you Mirai and Wolf Children is out with a new fantastical coming-of-age anime film about growing up on social media.

(Fri–Mon, SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14)

France

Léa Seydoux stars in Bruno Dumont's unsettling new film that starts out as a satire of contemporary news media and spirals into something much darker when Seydoux's character, celebrity TV journalist France de Meurs, accidentally kills a delivery man with her car.

(Fri–Sun, SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $14)

John Carpenter's The Thing

A startling discovery from another world puts a team of Antarctic researchers (including Kurt Russell and Keith David) in danger in this perma-classic from horror master John Carpenter.

(Fri–Mon, Central Cinema, Central District, $12)

Kiki's Delivery Service

In an unnamed European country, ambitious young witch Kiki hops on her broomstick and sets up a freelance delivery business in the city, but must grapple with the tribulations of finicky magical powers, working, and growing up. A sincere and gentle parable about overcoming self-doubt and depression with the help of your friends, featuring the cute talking kitty Jiji and one of the subtlest, most bittersweet endings you'll ever see in animation.

(Fri–Mon, Central Cinema, Central District, $12)

Scream

The Ghostface killer makes creepy phone calls to unsupervised teens like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette before going on a murderous spree in Wes Craven's cheesy slasher series.

(Fri–Mon, SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14)

The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs

A feminist fable set in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir (a mountainous region claimed by both India and Pakistan), Pushpendra Singh's new film takes inspiration from a folktale by Rajasthani writer Vidaydan Detha and the life and poetry of the 14th-century Lalleshwari. The story follows a young bride who marries into a tribe of nomadic Bakarwal herders and finds herself the target of police harassment for her minority status.

(Fri–Sun, Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13)

VISUAL ART

Duane Linklater: mymothersside

Even in 2021, colonial narratives continue to skew the realities of Native life and history. In his multimedia exhibition, Canadian First Nations artist Duane Linklater (no relation to the Gen-X movie guy) "[addresses] the contradictions of contemporary Indigenous life within and beyond settler systems of knowledge, representation, and value." Check out his sculptures, video works, and digital prints on linen from the last decade.

(Fri–Sun, Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free; closing)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Sat–Sun, Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free; opening)

The 2021 Members Exhibition, Toward Resilience

Fifteen selected artists offer variations on these themes juxtaposing the figural against the abstract and the natural against textile and draftsmanship.

(Fri–Sat, Center on Contemporary Art (CoCA), Pioneer Square, free; closing)