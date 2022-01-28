44 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 28-30, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Clem Snide

This Boston three-piece has been cranking out soulful alt-country gems since the '90s, gaining critical acclaim and big-name fans such as Bon Iver and Ben Folds. They will take the stage with support from Canadian singer-songwriter Mike Sampson.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

Coup Contrecoup, Ohhdreamer, and Randum45

Tacoma-born emo-rap group Coup Contrecoup brings their expressive rhythms and relatable lyrics about mental health, heartbreak, and drug abuse right after industrial hip-hop beats from Ohhdreamer and experimental rhymes from Randum45.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Juliette

Juliette, a solo project from local musician Scott Kulicke, promises to make you feel with his cinematic chillwave beats.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

Keif Urban, Joe Hellmore, and Celestial Navigation

This versatile night of local music promises danceable pop tunes from Keif Urban, impressive guitar instrumentals from Joe Hellmore, and a breezy ethereal set from Celestial Navigation.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

LOST at Monkey Loft

Get LOST on the dancefloor with infectious beats brought to you by local selectors Eva, Gon3r, Interwave Surfer, Jesse Leer, and Joe Matt.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo)

MSG: Seasoned Techno and Drag

Don't be afraid to season your weekend with a little MSG. Dance the night away to techno bangers with sets from Gag Reflex and Grymnk along with performances by local drag superstars Hoochiepapa, Sofia Dorado, and Rowan Ruthless.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.20)

Possessed by Paul James with Quattlebaum

Konrad Wert, also known by his stage name Possessed By Paul James, is a special education teacher by day and folk singer-songwriter by night. After the release of his 2013 album, There Will Be Nights When I'm Lonely, he gained critical acclaim from outlets such as NPR, MTV, CMT, and The New York Times. Shortly after the success, he had to undergo dual vocal surgeries which forced him to take a break from his music career. Possessed By Paul James will be returning to the stage in support of his first album in seven years, As We Go Wandering, which reflects on his break from music as well as the plights of teachers, students, and parents. He will be joined by fellow banjo slinger Quattlebaum.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $15)

Sam Russell and The Harborrats with Cosmic Shuffle and Julia Francis

Tom Waits' impact on Sam Russell and The Harborrats is apparent from their deep gravelly vocals, somber lyrics about heartbreak, and 1950's vibe. The trio will be playing in support of their recent album, Ocean Shores, along with harmony-driven psych group The Cosmic Shuffle and bluesy singer-songwriter Julia Francis.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Steve Aliment, Annie O'Neill, and Bart Hyde

Local singer-songwriter duo Steve Aliment and Annie O'Neill will be joined by Bart Hyde on guitar for a striking blend of Americana and soul.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

The Profits

Tribute band The Profits see no reason to be restricted by a single genre or era. They'll play a wide variety of covers from Elvis to Billy Idol, all with the goal of packing the dance floor.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $7-$9.99)

Thomas Marriott

Seattle's own trumpet master Thomas Marriott is a seven-time Earshot Jazz Golden Ear winner. He will show off his talents for a relaxed evening of live music.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

SATURDAY

HOLIDAYS

Lunar New Year Fair

This kid-focused outdoor event at the Chong Wa Playfield will include a Year of the Tiger photobooth, take-home craft kits, lion dance talks and story times, and community tables. Plus, head inside the museum to check out the New Year's All Around exhibit and check out a zodiac animal scavenger hunt.

(Wing Luke Museum, Seattle Chinatown-International District, free)

SHOPPING

Ballard Tool Library Giant Tool Sale

Whether you've got a fixer-upper on your hands or you just want to freshen up your toolbox, here you'll find everything you need for very little cash. We're talking hand tools for a buck and power tools for five, not to mention tilling supplies, gardening stuff, and safety equipment.

(Ballard Tool Library, Loyal Heights, $1-$5)

MUSIC

Come Together Rooftop Concert Celebration

Cover band Good Day Sunshine will revive sing-along-worthy hits from The Beatles' famous 1969 rooftop concert. Attendees of this family-oriented event can also expect a Cyr Wheel performance and pictures with Beatles-inspired costumed characters, children's face-painting and glitter tattoos, and more.

(Kirkland Urban's Fountain Court, Moss Bay, free)

Fat Saturn with Harper House Band

Seattle's own Fat Saturn and Harper House Band from Walla Walla will take you out of this world with their covers of blues, rock, and funk classics.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Hybrid Forms, Eat Crow, and Dead Family Dog

Local experimental group Hybrid Forms blends indie and jazz elements for an atmospheric vibe that would be the perfect soundtrack for an evening drive through the city. They will play along with Seattle hardcore punks Eat Crow and '90s inspired alt-rockers Dead Family Dog.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

In Aisle Eight with Public Theater

Snohomish experimental-rockers Aisle Eight will schlep over to Seattle for a night out with local alt-rock quartet Public Theater.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10)

Lyla Minor, Eclectrick, and Waxer

Pop-rock four-piece Lyla Minor, who released their EP Demos back in August, will be accompanied by unpredictable rock trio Eclectrick and local alt-rockers Waxer.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $11.98)

Mangy, Head Honcho, Alfredo Ghosts, and Ol’ Doris

Seattle punks Mangy take inspiration from classic bands like X-Ray Spex and Dead Milkmen for their energetic arrangements and powerful vocals. Also on the bill is hardcore punk five-piece Head Honcho, conspiracy theory-motivated glam punks Alfredo Ghosts, and local alt-rockers Ol’ Doris.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10 - $12)

Michael Owcharuk Quartet

Michael Owcharuk is a very talented and entertaining local pianist who has collaborated with almost all of the leading figures in our productive and accomplished jazz scene. His play has an experimental edge that’s coupled with a strong sense of swing. CHARLES MUDEDE

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

Sam Cobra

Seattle four-piece Sam Cobra will bring their rocketing vocal melodies and harmonious guitar riffs for a night of psychedelic rock.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

The Zack Static Sect, The Heels, and Trash Sound Conglomerate

The Zack Static Sect are a group of '90s West Coast punk veterans who come together to make hard-hitting garage rock. This real-deal lineup also includes no-nonsense "eyeliner rock" from The Heels and powerful punk vocals from Trash Sound Conglomerate.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Toe Tag with Plagerizer

Seattle-based hardcore punk band Toe Tag was started by Blaine Cook, Alex Sibbald, and Steve 'O Ring' Nelson after exiting the pioneering thrash band The Accüsed. They will bring their lively grindcore sound along with local rock 'n' rollers Plagiarizer.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion Cinema, University District, $11-$66)

SUNDAY

HOLIDAYS

Lunar New Year Lion Dance

This waterfront lion dance, a "joyous tradition to bring good luck and drive away evil spirits," will "not only feature drums and cymbals, but also, weather permitting, jongs—a series of poles on which the performers will balance." Featuring the Mak Fai Kung Fu Club, the event will also have streetwear on sale from PRSVRNC, a clothing line created to “bring Asian American pride, cultural items and the meanings of Asian American culture into clothing.”

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks. (Fremont Sunday Market, free)

MUSIC

Alex Dunn

Northwest native and "reformed commercial fisherman" Alex Dunn will help you close out your weekend with a night of alt-Americana. This special show will celebrate the vinyl release of his latest album, Southern Star.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

David Johnson & Christopher, Fond Farewell, and Naked Days

Singer-songwriter David Johnson and bassist Christopher Gray will be headlining with some folk-pop tunes. Joining them on the bill is Fond Farewell, who may bring you to tears with their somber indie serenades, as well as Naked Days with acoustic jams.

(Substation, Fremont, $10)

Intersound Quartet

Jazz masters The InterSound Quartet will bring a mellow end to your weekend with standards and originals spanning the 1930s to the present.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

L.A. Witch with Triptides and Tremours

Pretend for a night that you're in sunny California with LA-based band L.A. Witch who will bring psychedelic-infused garage rock. Joining them will be Cali-rockers Triptides and Tremours.

(Alma Mater Tacoma, Tacoma, $15)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

12 Monkeys

Ahh, 1995: the year when Terry Gilliam forgivingly assumed that a movie about a plague that threatens to wipe out humanity was science-fiction material. Little did he know that people watching 12 Monkeys in 2022 (a mere eight years before 2030, when the movie is set) would be living through the third year of a global pandemic. The movie follows a prisoner who's recruited to go back in time to the '90s to help stop the virus before it breaks out, but, as always with time travel, the risks threaten to outweigh the rewards. If only Bruce Willis could save us this time!!!

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Flee

A man who came to Denmark as a child refugee from Afghanistan grapples with a secret he's kept for 20 years in order to protect his reputation and his future with his soon-to-be husband.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14, Friday-Sunday)

Groundhog Day

Bill Murray stars in this surprisingly light-hearted yet existential classic about time and death and consequences with Punxsutawney Phil. Bill Murray bears repeating.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $14, Friday-Sunday)

A Radiant Girl (Une jeune fille qui va bien)

In writer-director Sandrine Kiberlain's debut feature, a young Jewish French girl in 1942 Paris dreams of becoming an actress, unaware that Nazi presence in France will soon threaten her family and her way of life.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13, Friday-Saturday)

Sundance Film Festival

Seattleites needn't travel to Utah to experience this year's Sundance Film Festival, because the Northwest Film Forum is one of seven theaters across the country partnering with the Sundance Institute to bring a handful of indie premieres to the people. These include Rita Baghdadi's documentary Sirens, which spotlights the Middle East’s first all-female metal band; Carey Williams's drama Emergency, about a group of Black and Latino college students who weigh the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an emergency; and Krystin Ver Linden's Alice, about a Black woman in 1800s Georgia who escapes servitude to discover that it's the year 1973 beyond her captor's land.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue

Chinese director Jia Zhang-Ke (Ash Is Purest White, A Touch of Sin) sits down with Jia Pingwa, Yu Hua, and Liang Hong (three prominent Chinese authors) and asks them about the socio-political unrest that permeated their small-village upbringings in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, respectively.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13, Friday-Sunday)

Torn

The remains of legendary mountain-climber Alex Lowe (who died alongside his cameraman in an avalanche while attempting to summit Mount Shishapangma in the Tibetan Himalaya in 1999) are recovered 17 years after his death by his son, director Max Lowe.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $14, Friday-Sunday)

HOLIDAYS

Lunar New Year at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Tiger. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer and Lychee Thai Basil Sour on draft, plus a Water Tiger Cold IPA collaboration with Highland Brewing and more. Other festivities include red envelope giveaways, daily food truck appearances, and Water Tiger merch.

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland, Friday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

Tacoma Home + Garden Show

Make your home and/or garden the envy of the neighborhood with the help of top landscape professionals and interior-design professionals, plus shop from local vendors at the Tacoma Night Market.

(Tacoma Dome, $12, Friday-Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Freeway Park Illuminations 2021: "Wayfinding"

A group of seven local artists including Sarah Fetterman and the Seattle Design Nerds have created installations to light up Freeway Park's "well trodden plazas and unexplored corners, providing inspiration while enhancing safety."

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

8th Birthday Beach Week

Winter? Never heard of her, and neither have the organizers of this beach-themed birthday party celebrating the eighth year of the Wallingford bar known for its funky tunes. Wear your most summer-vacation finest and come through every night of the week for Pat Clark Screamin’ Karaoke, bingo, board games, drink specials, and more.

(The Octopus Bar, Wallingford, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Amanda Triplett: Connective Resonance

In her sculptural fiber works, Portland-based interdisciplinary artist Amanda Triplett explores the patterns shared between biological organisms and the rhythms from our own human cellular makeup that are echoed in the accretions of coral reefs and repeated by clusters of mycelium in the forest floor.

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Craig Van Den Bosch: The Greater Good

Local artist Craig Van Den Bosch shows ceramic and mixed-media pieces that question the viability of actions performed for the "greater good."

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Momentous Gesture

Curated by Strange Fire Collective, this group show centers intersectional work by women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ artists.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)