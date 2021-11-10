49 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 12-14, 2021

Chong the Nomad, Movies for Bill Kennedy, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15

Thanksgiving turkeys and pumpkin purée don't come cheap, and neither does living in Seattle. If you're trying to pinch pennies but still want to have fun this weekend, keep reading for a quality assemblage of $15-and-under events around town, from the annual Bunka no Hi festival to a Freakout Fest afterparty with Chong The Nomad, and from the Big Dig Record Show to a Latvian Christmas Bazaar. For even more options, check out our top picks for the week.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Spotlight on The Waterfront

Discover some of the region's up-and-coming artists (like neo-electro-soul and hip-hop act CarLarans, who's headlining tonight after a performance from saxophonist-rapper-dancer Kayla Carrington) while staying cozy with booze and outdoor heaters at this showcase set against the stunning Seattle waterfront.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

As If! - A Night of 90's Female Pop Music

Watch some Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera music videos to prepare for this '90s club night dance-wise and outfit-wise.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

Atrocity Girl, Mind Beams, Forever Chemicals & Appaloosa

Get heavy, moody, and a little bit synth-y with local rockers Atrocity Girl, coming in hot after opening sets from prog-rockers Mind Beams, Forever Chemicals, and Appaloosa.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

Carly Ann Calbero Album Release

Carly Ann Calbero is said to have a "voice like a freight train," so we imagine this performance for the release of her first full-length will do anything but put you to sleep. She'll get on stage after a "raw, heartfelt acoustic set" from singer-songwriter Branik.

The Royal Roo, Columbia City ($15)

Cat Valley, Apology Wars, Cooper Valentine, Sweet Creature

Bellingham indie-rockers Cat Valley will pay us a visit for this headlining stop with support from fellow northern Washingtonians Apology Wars and Sweet Creature, plus '60s-inspired psych-rockers Cooper Valentine.

Blue Moon Tavern, University District ($10)

Jay Fiddy

Jay Fiddy, Gifted Youngstaz, Marshall Hugh (of Marshall Law Band), NoMan., Isaac Ray, ArtBySeven, J. Miller, and special guest Tomi will revive Sylark's Rhythm&Rhymes night for the first time in a long time.

Skylark, West Seattle ($10)

Noise Complaint ft. Friend Within & Nala

Master producer Friend Within will headline this installment of Noise Complaint on a rare stateside tour stop, joined by Miami DJ Nala.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($15)

Puppy Feet, Jet//Lag, Tongues

Seattle indie-punk outfit Puppy Feet will fete the release of their latest EP, Unconditionally Terrified. Catch them after some thrashing from enby emo act JET//LAG and Tongues.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

This Party Is Killing You

Sweden! We don’t talk enough about Sweden. Well… actually, we probably do talk enough about Sweden. But we don’t talk enough about Sweden’s favorite daughter, Robyn, whose high-energy electropop has been some of the world’s finest since the late ’90s. (2005’s Robyn is still 10,000 percent perfect.) This Party Is Killing You is A Night of All Robyn Everything, which is exactly what it sounds like: All Robyn, all night. It will make all other dance nights sound like garbage. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill ($12)

Valley Maker

Years pass and fold in Valley Maker's "cosmic American songs," which you can hear tonight right after opening tunes from Brooklyn trio Wilsen.

The Crocodile, Belltown ($13)

PERFORMANCE

Animal Saints & Animal Sinners 2 - Tales from Three Seattle Storytellers

Seattle storytellers Scot Augustson, Kelleen Conway Blanchard, and Bret Fetzer will pool their wit for an evening of delightful tales about saints, sinners, and "the moral spectrum in-between."

18th & Union, Central District ($10+)

SHOPPING

The Great Junk Hunt

If one person's trash is another person's treasure, scavengers should have great luck rifling through vintage and repurposed goods at this traveling market.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup ($5-$20)

Newport High School Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap

Gnar-shredding season is fast approaching, so now's a good time to swap gear you don't want for gear you do want. Here you can find over 10,000 new and used snow sports items.

Newport High School, Bellevue (free)

VISUAL ART

Brooke Borcherding

See Wallingford's own Brooke Borcherding's "contemporary take" on landscapes at this opening reception.

Sassafrass, Belltown (free)

Belltown Night Market

Eleven Seattle artists (including Mirai Okamura-Culpepper, whose work is pictured on this listing) will sell their work on the corner of First and Bell.

First Avenue and Bell Street, Belltown (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Seattle Forest Week

Celebrate Seattle's beautiful urban forests and learn how to protect them with this week of planting events, tree walks, forest bathing, and more.

Various locations (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Diwali at The Bellevue Collection

If you find yourself on the eastside this month, pay a visit to the shopping center for flower displays, sand rangolis, and saris made by the Seattle Maharashtra Mandal in honor of the Hindu festival Diwali. Be sure to also check out the holiday backdrop in Bellevue Square’s Center Court, where you can create your own virtual fireworks.

Bellevue Collection (free)

FESTIVALS

Bunka no Hi | Japanese Culture Day Festival | 文化の日

This annual festival is back to help you celebrate Japanese and Japanese American culture through performances, demonstrations, games, food, and other activities. This year's special exhibit will honor traditional crafts, featuring a display of pottery, lacquerware, textiles, baskets, paper products, and more.

Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, Central District (free)

Gem Faire

Behold the finest, shiniest bead and jewelry exhibition on the entire West Coast.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup ($7)

FILM

Belfast

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh and starring Jamie Dornan and Dame Judy Dench, Belfast traces a young boy's relationship to his hometown in the midst of the ethno-nationalist civil war that divided Northern Ireland in the late 1960s.

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill ($14)

Best In Show

An absolute gem of the mockumentary canon, this Christopher Guest comedy stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Fred Willard, Parker Posey, and Jane Lynch—an identical cast to his 1996 romp Waiting for Guffman—as the finalists of a high-end dog show.

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

Chameleon Street

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival, this underrated classic tells the true story of Michigan con man Douglas Street, the titular "chameleon" who successfully impersonated his way up the socioeconomic ladder by posing as a magazine reporter, an Ivy League student, a respected surgeon, and a corporate lawyer. Deemed a "lost masterpiece of Black American cinema" by the British Film Institute, the film comes from actor-writer-director Wendell B. Harris Jr.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

John Wick

An EverOut staffer who does not normally enjoy action movies once watched this Keanu Reeves vehicle playing on mute in the background at a bar and had a fantastic time. If you're unfamiliar, it follows a retired assassin who's drawn back into the killing game when he's attacked by the son of a powerful crime lord.

Central Cinema, Central District ($10-$12)

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time

While her photos and recordings are tragically thin on the ground, this documentary pieces together the short and unconventional life of blues and folk singer Karen Dalton, a prominent figure in the iconic folk scene of 1960s New York, through dulcet melodies and interviews with loved ones.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Only the Animals

A nonlinear narrative drives Dominik Moll's new thriller, which follows five chronically lonely characters as they try to solve the case of a missing woman in their small mountain town.

SIFF Film Center, Queen Anne ($14)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Milan Patel & Enemies

Los Angeles-based comic Milan Patel (a recent Tweet: "gonna start carrying around a magnifying glass. might come in handy if i want to see something really small.") will come through town with fellow Angeleno Jesse Villacis and Seattle's own Monisa Brown, also known as his two closest enemies.

Rendezvous, Belltown ($10)

COMMUNITY

Green Shoreline Day

Our next-door neighbors to the north are fostering future forests with a day of planting and park cleanups.

Various locations, Shoreline (free)

FOOD & DRINK

Pour Decisions: Grand Opening Bash

You're invited to make some ill-advised choices at the opening of Soundbite Cider and Crucible Beer's new taproom, Pour Decisions. Enjoy live music from Kyle Cort and the Midnight Empties and scarf down some dumplings from Alaskan Dumplings.

Pour Decisions, Ballard (free)

GEEK & GAMING

Puddle Jump Games and Play Festival

From board games to social games to video games—plus talks about the role games play in our communities—this all-day event presented by Seattle Indies and Playtest NW will introduce you to all-new inventions from local creators.

Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont (pay what you want)

MUSIC

Banzai Surf, The Earthlings, Pleasure Island

Latteville's Banzai Surf will resurrect those long-lost summertime vibes with support from psych-rockers The Earthlings and Queens-based "deprecating loungecore" outfit Pleasure Island.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

Claire Conway, Arran Fagan, Matthew Fowler

With her simple guitar riffs and layered harmonies, this show from Seattle singer-songwriter Claire Conway should make for a low-key Saturday evening. She'll take the stage after sets from Arran Fagan and Matthew Fowler.

Ballard Homestead ($10-$15)

Crack Sabbath

Can you guess which British rock band will be covered tonight? Ding ding ding, it's Black Sabbath. Bang your head to "Paranoid" as a respite from reality.

High Dive, Fremont ($12-$16)

Ernestine Anderson Musical Tribute

Reflect on the influential career of the late jazz and blues legend Ernestine Anderson (whose last hours were spent in Shoreline, oddly enough) at this tribute night with Eugenie Jones, Gail Pettis, Darrius Willrich, Alex Dugdale, Paul Gabrielson, ​Jamael Nance, former Crusaders member Stix Hooper, and others.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District (free-$15)

Freakout Fest After Party - Arel, Chong The Nomad, Sharlese + More

Continue freaking out to vibe-y R&B at this Freakout after-party with hometown heroes Arel, Chong The Nomad, Sharlese, Chocolate Pentagram, N So, Bimbo Hypnosis, and Kadeejah Streets.

Substation, Fremont ($10-$15)

JZAC, Callmestevieray, God Awful

JZAC's most recent Tweet reads, "Performing in Seattle on Saturday. Idk how many fans I got there but if you live in the area you should pull up and hang out w me." The Los Angeles rapper will be joined by callmestevieray, God Awful, Esteelo, Gifted Youngstaz, and others.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

Medium Build

The Alaska-based project of Nick Carpenter "and anyone else who has fallen into his orbit over the last five years" is an evolving combination of "'80s country, grapefruit soda water, and '90s R&B." The end result is a series of sad songs you can dance to.

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill ($15)

Myuné

Grab a bottle of natural wine from the lobby fridge and start your night with ethereal beats and moody melodies from Madrid's Myuné.

Graduate Hotel, University District (free)

Nurse Ratchett, Guardian Alien, The MTR Project

Seattle femme punks Nurse Ratchett will rip through Columbia City with a helping hand from Guardian Alien and The MTR Project.

The Royal Room, Columbia City ($10-$15)

Tech Startup Ft. Deep Creep & My Flower

Don't expect any Amazon lanyards here (well, ya never know...), but do expect a late night of deep house with NYC's Deep Creep, plus a set from My Flower, who's repping electronic label Tech Startup.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($12)

PERFORMANCE

T4T: An All Trans Drag Show

Bee’Uh BombChelle and a stunning lineup of fellow trans drag artists (Episcene, Isis, Siren St. James, Solana Solstice) will usher you into a euphoric state before your late-night Saturday plans commence.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($10-$15)

SHOPPING

The Big Dig Record Show

After a two-year hiatus, many Northwest record dealers will once again peddle their eclectic wares (some of which will only be a buck) to adoring vinyl hounds at this annual pop-up sale.

Vermillion, Capitol Hill ($3)

Latvian Center Christmas Bazaar

May all your Baltic wishes come true at this annual bazaar teeming with Latvian foods, candles, wellness items, glass art, decorative pillows, dolls, hand-dyed yarns, knitted goods, and much more from local vendors. Lunch service won't be available this year, but don't miss out on the pre-packaged canned and baked goods.

Latvian Community Center, Northgate (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Bill Kennedy Memorial Screening: Yi Yi

In honor of the dearly missed Seattle movie lover Bill Kennedy, local cinemas Grand Illusion, Northwest Film Forum, and The Beacon will dedicate screenings in his name this weekend. To honor Kennedy's "preternatural good nature and grace, as well as his profound attunement to the human spirit through the silver screen," Film Forum's pick is Yi Yi (A One and a Two…) by the late Taiwanese master Edward Yang, which follows a middle-class family in Taipei over the course of one year, beginning with a wedding and ending with a funeral.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

SHOPPING

33rd Annual Best of the Northwest Fall Show

Release your anxiety over this holiday season's projected mail delays by finding gifts under $200 by over 100 Northwest artists and craftspeople.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point ($8-$10)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Backwhen with Bamboon, Sweeper and More

It's totally up to you whether this night out with Denver-based electronic artist Backwhen is a sweaty dance time or a serene chilling and head-bobbing time. The trap-heavy beatmaker will share the stage with zen duo Bamboon after sets from Sweeper, Bayk, and Rocket Tha Prophet.

High Dive, Fremont ($10)

Ben Sterling presented by SundaySoak and Studio 4/4

In addition to farming, cornhole, and tornadoes, the Midwest is known for its history of electronic dance music. DJ Ben Sterling will honor Chicago-style deep house and Detroit-style techno that'll have you dancing into the night.

Monkey Loft, Sodo ($10-$12)

Boh! with Binah, Spiralus, Low Key Goddess, & Cuddy

Nocturne Syndicate's bass house/deep house/jungle dance party returns for its fourth installment, this time with Cuddy, Low Key Goddess, Spiralus, and Binah on the decks. The first hour is an open mic of sorts, so show up early and bring your flash drive if you want to partake.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($7-$10)

Catch Rabbit, Sprig, DadaPop

Dance yourself around to "psych-pop for the soul and the butt" from Catch Rabbit, plus "campy synthy buttrock for girls" from Sprig and soulful jazz bops from DadaPop.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12)

VISUAL ART

Pop Up Fall Showcase: Anastasia Babenko

Seattle-based German gallerist Anna Mlasowsky will lend her talents to Goethe Pop Up for its fall showcase in the artist-run window space. The monthly rotating series, which runs all season long, kicks off with a new film by Ukraine-born, US-based filmmaker and photographer Anastasia Babenko.

Das Schaufenster, Ballard (free)