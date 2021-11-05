49 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 5-7, 2021

Oh boy, would you look at the clock, it's almost Daylight Savings Time! That means you'll get an extra hour of sleep and wake up nice and rested on Sunday, which is all the more reason to go out on the town this weekend. If you're short on cash and don't have time to plan, read on for our latest roundup of last-minute events under $15, from SIFF's Cinema Italian Style to the Seattle Night Market, and from LoFi's No Chill hip-hop dance night to Auburn's 56th Annual Veterans Parade & Observance. For even more options, check out our top picks for the week.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Electric Finger, Moonlight Remedy, Dogstrum

Psych-punks Electric Finger will take over this Friday-night bill with support from rootsy Americana stalwarts Moonlight Remedy and garage rockers Dogstrum.

Lucky Liquor, Tukwila ($10)

Gram Parsons Tribute Show

The late Gram Parsons, the Cosmic American Music progenitor known best as a member of The Flying Burrito Brothers and The Byrds, will get a one-night revival courtesy of Country Dave and the New Fallen Angels, plus special guests.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($15)

Rizoma Presents: Global Groove

Get sweaty to a compilation of house, funk, Afrobeat, Korean trap, Cumbia, and other dancefloor-approved genres from around the world, courtesy of DJ Rizoma and special guests Bobby Ghanoush, Big Peach, and Sangwoo. If you need your second wind, Guama Coffee will be onsite with caffeinated offerings.

LoFi, Eastlake ($10)

Sponsored

The Fresh Prince of Capitol Hill - Sir Mix-A-Lot After Party

Whether or not you got the chance to bounce to "Baby Got Back" at the Sir Mix-A-Lot show, keep the '90s hip-hop vibe going at this dance party with Boombox Kid.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

Tremolo: Loveless

Members from a bunch of Seattle bands signed to Neon Sigh Records will come together with KEXP in celebration of a common love: My Bloody Valentine’s iconic album Loveless, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. You're invited to melt along to your favorite dreamy, shoegaze-y tracks.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($15)

Yeti Set Go, Hadees Market, Fools Grace, and Special Guests

Seattle trio Yeti Set Go promises "sardonic lyrics, catchy guitar riffs, and a fun-loving personality that infects everyone." They'll lighten up your Friday night after sets from Hadees Market, Fools Grace, plus more special guests.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($10)

Young Scientist, Marc Barreca

Dave Segal has described Seattle-bred electronic music pioneers Young Scientists as "a transporting blend of eerie, icy drones and pulse-pounding arpeggiations." Check them out after synthy tunes from multi-instrumentalist Marc Barreca.

Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford ($5-$15)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

ART SHOWS

Angels: Lost + Found

Presented by Seattle's Union Gospel Mission, this "mobile art exhibition... features images of men and women in all stages of the recovery journey who have faced years of trauma, addiction, untreated mental health issues, and broken family systems—spotlighting that hope is possible." The photos, taken by Lee Jeffries, Francis Catania, and Shawn Michienzi, will be projected onto various buildings throughout downtown throughout the weekend.

Various locations, downtown (free)

Beth Tisthammer and Cynthia Hibbard: Out Of Body

In her paintings, Beth Tisthammer explores how tech-centric environments "interfere with intuition." In response, multimedia artist Cynthia Hibbard "addresses the body in a more light-hearted, whimsical way through a series of multi-media collages reminiscent of her grade school doodles and daydreams."

Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square (free); opening

Daphne Minkoff

In her 11th solo exhibition at the gallery, mixed-media artist Daphne Minkoff continues her exploration of layered, collaged surfaces combined with photographic imagery of decaying buildings and other artifacts of the urban environment.

Linda Hodges Gallery, Pioneer Square (free); opening

Kouki Tsuritani: Dreamscapes

The print-focused gallery will show dreamy, soft-edged mezzotints and wood engravings by Tokyo-born artist Kouki Tsuritani.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free); opening

Peggy Murphy: Primer for A New New Topography

Peggy Murphy grapples with the subjectivity of art—particularly landscapes and nature-based paintings—by summoning new perspectives in this collection of mixed-media paintings and collages.

Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square (free); opening

Sally Hall: Absolute Artist

Seattle-born Sally Hall harks back to her early days of watercolor in her first art show since the 1970s.

Vermillion, Capitol Hill (free); opening

Scott Coffey: A Brief Inquiry Into Queer Mythology

Anyone who read The Odyssey in high school knows the extent to which mythology has played a role in our culture. This exhibition attempts to retell certain stories through a queer lens.

Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square (free); opening

Sister Mary Corita Kent: Speak Out

See bold mid-century silkscreens from activist Sister Mary Corita Kent, whose serigraphs combined spiritual, pop-cultural, and political themes.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free); opening

The 2021 Members Exhibition, Toward Resilience

Fifteen selected artists offer variations on resilience juxtaposing the figural against the abstract and the natural against textile and draftsmanship.

CoCA, Pioneer Square (free); opening

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

ART SHOWS

AR+POPs! Eatable Popsicle Portal to the Future-·Arts Gallery

Refreshing sweet treats meet mystical portals with custom laser-etched popsicles that activate a digital storytelling layer from a QR code on the bottom. Try the seasonal pumpkin horchata flavor with corresponding artwork created by Diego Aguirre.

HQ3, South Lake Union (free); closing

Cachesphere

Check out recent works by Ben Hirschkoff and Philippe Hyojung Kim, all of which are composed of plastic and acrylic remnants gathered in their studios.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (free); opening

COMMUNITY

Día de Muertos Festival Seattle

Seattle Center Festál and the Día de Muertos Festival Committee present this festival honoring those who have passed in a joyful celebration with performances, elaborate altars, colorful face-painting, sugar skull workshops, visual art, and more.

Fisher Pavillion, Seattle Center (free)

Diwali at The Bellevue Collection

If you find yourself on the Eastside this month, pay a visit to the shopping center for flower displays, sand rangolis, and saris made by the Seattle Maharashtra Mandal in honor of the Hindu festival Diwali. Be sure to also check out the holiday backdrop in Bellevue Square’s Center Court, where you can create your own virtual fireworks.

Bellevue Collection (free)

FILM

Ascension

An impressionistic portrait of China's industrial supply chain, Jessica Kingdon's new documentary reveals the county's growing class divide through observations of labor, consumerism, and wealth. The film is structured in three parts: workers running factory production, the middle-class training for and selling to aspirational consumers, and the elites reveling in a new level of "hedonistic enjoyment."

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Cinema Italian Style

Now in its 13th year, SIFF's annual homage to contemporary Italian cinema will be a mix of virtual and in-person screenings, including this weekend's Ezio Bosso, the Things That Remain, about the legendary composer, and Futura, in which "Three of Italy’s most exciting filmmakers travel the country, interviewing a cross-section of their nation’s youth to discover their hopes, dreams, and fears for the future."

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill ($14)

The Fifth Element

Charles Mudede writes, "Prince was the inspiration for Ruby Rhod, the most striking character in the 1997 film The Fifth Element. Indeed, the director wanted Prince to play the role. He could revisit the delicious extravagances of Christopher Tracy (the character Prince played in Under the Cherry Moon), and even wear a totally nutty and diaphanous costume designed by the film’s wardrobe supervisor, Jean Paul Gaultier. But Prince didn’t like Gaultier’s design for Ruby Rhod (he described it as too effeminate!), and he turned down the role that would immortalize Chris Tucker for millions. Tucker simply stole the movie, which, to be honest, was not hard to do because The Fifth Element is not great. Rhod’s funky walk, his ridiculous fast talk, his popping sexual energy, his blurring between straight and gay, his uppity entourage—all of this is just a remix of Prince-groomed band, Morris Day and the Time. In The Fifth Element, the standard Chris Tucker shtick vanishes in his portrayal of a galactic Prince on a spaceship to the stars."

Central Cinema, Central District ($8/$12)

In Balanchine’s Classroom

Harking back to the glory days of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet, this documentary asks whether or not the legendary choreographer's talent and influence can ever be matched. Looking at Seattle's wealth of terrific dance companies, we think the answer is yes, but we'll still be watching for all the great archival clips.

SIFF Film Center, Queen Anne ($14)

The Street Fighter

With a classic score by Toshiaki Tsushima, Shigehiro Ozawa's 1974 martial arts flick sees genre star Sonny Chiba as a hitman turned hero who agrees to protect the daughter of a dead billionaire from getting kidnapped.

Central Cinema, Central District ($8/$12)

The Velvet Underground

Todd Haynes directs this well-received portrait of revered rockers The Velvet Underground and their lasting imprint on music and culture. Featuring interviews with icons of the era, plus a trove of rare recordings, existing fans will surely leave the theater (or the computer screen—it's also streaming on Apple TV+) with their '70s underground obsession renewed.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

SATURDAY

ART SHOWS

C. T. Chew: Non Sequitur

This past March, artist C. T. Chew decided to celebrate his COVID vaccination and his "release from space aliens in the White House" by creating a daily digital collage. Check out the quirky artist's body of recent work.

BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District (free); opening

COMMUNITY

Auburn's 56th Annual Veterans Parade & Observance

This 56th annual parade and observance in Auburn—one of the largest of its kind in the US—features high school marching bands, military vehicles, honor guards, and other such fanfare. There will also be a beer garden in the B Street Plaza, featuring an "Uncommon Valor" beer and poppy sales.

Auburn (free)

Día de Los Muertos Celebration

Chilean musician Marco Cortes and Mexican dancers Bailadores de Bronce will perform live at this event, which will also feature Mexican hot chocolate, pan de muerto, and street tacos from Luna Azul. Free arts and crafts will be available in the parking lot, and you're invited to bring offerings for their community altar, which will be on display throughout November.

Phinney Center Community Hall, Phinney (free-$5)

Green Seattle Day

Has there ever been a better time to make the world a little greener with more organisms exuding oxygen? Join the Green Seattle Partnership as part of the brand-new Seattle Forest Week and plant, plant, plant. Locations throughout the city including Kubota Garden Natural Area, Lincoln Park, and Magnuson Park need volunteers.

Various locations (free)

FOOD & DRINK

Columbia City Harvest Market

Scoop up the last crop of locally sourced harvest bounties before winter sets in.

Columbia City Farmers Market (free)

MUSIC

Bloom ft. Selene Aka Aos

Gag Reflex is back with a night of genre-spanning techno, this time featuring special guest Selene Aka Aos.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($12)

Buff Muff, Ball Bag, Marcy Mabry

It's high time for a night out in Tukwila, don't you think? This bill with grungy Northwest rockers Buff Muff, Ball Bag, and Marcy Mabry is the perfect occasion to practice your headbanging skills south of the city.

Lucky Liquor, Tukwila ($10)

Great American Trainwreck with Cedar Teeth, High Seagrass

Be the first to hear new songs from local Americana/bluegrass outfit Great American Trainwreck. They'll be joined by Polyrhythmics (whose music has been described in The Stranger by Dave Segal as "both tight and loose, mellow and boisterous"), The High Seagrass, and Cedar Teeth.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($12)

Half Waif

Singer-songwriter Nandi Rose blends pop, folk, and electronic influences under the moniker Half Waif, which has earned comparisons to Mitski. Sway to the lush-yet-laidback tunes from her latest album, Mythopoetics, at this tour stop with support from Lisel and Booker Stardrum.

Barboza, Capitol Hill ($15)

Kathy Moore, Polly O'Keary, Star Anna

Lead guitarist Kathy Moore heads up a trio composed of "steady-yet-nimble" bassist Alyssa Martini and "thunderous" drummer Faith Stankevich. Join them after warming up your dance moves to sets from Polly O'Keary and Star Anna.

High Dive, Fremont ($15)

Katie Pruitt w/ Semler

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Katherine Nicole Pruitt will share tracks from her debut album, Expectations, after a warm-up set from queer Christian music star Semler.

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill ($15)

Kyle Nicholas & The Porters

Strap in for a "surprising combination of sentiment and wanderlust" with singer-songwriter Kyle Nicholas and his band The Porters.

Blue Moon Tavern, University District ($10)

No Chill - Hip Hop Night! With DJ Paco

Get your fill of hip-hop throwbacks and 2021 hits with DJ Paco.

LoFi, Eastlake ($10)

SHOPPING

Seattle Night Market

Claiming the distinction of Seattle's largest indoor night market, this after-hours indoor shopping affair will boast over 85 local "makers, finders, and foodies" under one roof.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point ($10+)

PERFORMANCE

Cornucopia: An Improvisational Feast

Seattle's best independent improv groups will aim to leave you in stitches after four 20-minute performances in one show, curated by Jet City's associate artistic director Mike Christensen.

University Heights, University District ($5-$12)

SUNDAY

GEEK

Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving Trivia

Indulge in a marathon of every Bob's Burgers Turkey Day episode and retain as much information about the Belcher family as possible before heading to this nerdy coffeehouse to answer questions for prizes.

Distant Worlds, University District ($5-$7)

MUSIC

Argonaut & Wasp, Icecreamcult

Billing their sound as "an amalgamation of the rhythm and energy from house music, cues from the jam/funk scene, and our love for the 'leave everything on the table' attitude of NYC," Argonaut & Wasp will help you round out your weekend after an opening set from local beatmaker Icecreamcult.

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill ($15)

Dying For It, Overexposure, Malefaction, The Keeper, Insecure

Roll yourself out of bed for a matinee mosh with locals Dying for It, Overexposure, Malefaction, The Keeper, and Insecure.

El Corazón, Eastlake ($10)

Levi Platero Band with Brett Benton

Give Southwest blues-rockers the Levi Platero Band a warm welcome as they breeze through the Northwest with Seattle guitarist Brett Benton on the bill.

High Dive, Fremont ($12)

Metalgeddon 2021

Pressure Cracks and Nova Fracture present a night of pure, unadulterated metal with Tragedy By Design, The Lion & The Sloth, and Draemora.

El Corazón, Eastlake ($10)

Racer Sessions

Local label Table & Chairs offers you a night of experimental music every week. Come hear musicians of all ages churn out innovative jams. Cafe Racer describes it as "a musical experience dedicated to exploring composition and improvisation."

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill (free)

Spacy

Calm down to some aloof disco with Ben Meadow, bringing "chill, international, city vibes" to Timbre Room.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($7-$10)

The Coffis Brothers with AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Folksy country-rockers The Coffis Brothers will show you just how much they love The Byrds, Tom Petty, and The Jayhawks at this end-of-the-weekend set with AJ Lee & Blue Summit.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($15)