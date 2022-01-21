50 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 21-23, 2022

Parkour on the Waterfront, A Multimedia Art Show, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

A Dance Party (Taylor's Version)

Enjoy a mix of Taylor's Version hits and remixes for this all-T Swift all-night dance party featuring Seattle's best drag queens. This is probably the only acceptable place to request "All Too Well (10-minute version)" at the DJ booth.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

Bad Optics, Actionesse, and Black Ends

Seattle art-punk four-piece Bad Optics will be marking the release of their newest album, Pax Americana, out today. Joining the party is fellow local punk band Actionesse and alt-rockers Black Ends.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

DJ Semaj with DJ T.A.B.

Tacoma-based DJ Semaj will be spinning soul and hip-hop bangers that will keep your feet moving. He will be joined by DJ T.A.B., known as the "beauty with the beat," who will bring some deep cuts into the mix.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $5)

Dual Analog with Cryptamnesia

Dual Analog are a local "turbowave" group that combines equal parts metal, new wave, industrial, and world sounds together for a distinctive taste of bold and crushing grooves. They will be joined by theatrical hard rockers Cryptamnesia.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District)

Gretchen Yanover Findings Night

Ambient and classical cellist Gretchen Yanover will perform brand new works on string and electric cello that were developed during her residency at Town Hall. She will be accompanied by bassist Anna Doak and violinist Brandon Vance, with cajón player Ben Thomas, poetry from Reagan Jackson, and dance elements from The Willows.

(Great Hall, Green Lake, free-$6)

House Party Sea: Stepsisters, AC Ranger, & Grymnk

DJs Stepsisters, AC Ranger, and Grymnk will keep you energized for a full night of dancing with house, techno, and club beats.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10-$15)

Jeremiah Moon

Local singer-songwriter and cellist Jeremiah Moon will perform in celebration of his forthcoming debut EP, Sputnik, out today.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10-$12)

La Fonda with Salt Lick and Coral Grief

Float through the evening with Seattle-based sister-led indie rock band La Fonda, known for their dreamy laid back sound. They will be joined by fellow dream pop-rockers Salt Lick and Coral Grief.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

Maijah

Singer-songwriter Maijah will bring a sparkling performance of playful pop sounds infused with uplifting and relatable themes of astrology and mental health. (McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Nancy Erickson Lamont with Dan Kramlich and Greg Feingold

Jazz singer Nancy Erickson Lamont will bring you swinging vocals accompanied by Dan Kramlich on piano and Greg Feingold on bass for a cozy evening of live music.

(Hotel Sorrento, First Hill, Free)

Prendelo - Dembow Y Mas!

Seattle-based DJ Tremenda Diosa will keep the music flowing for a high-energy night of Latin dance jams.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Rhythm & Rhymes Vol. 4

Rhythm & Rhymes is back to showcase some of the brightest stars in the PNW hip-hop scene. This fourth installment will feature Jay Fiddy, Gifted Youngstaz, Tapes-One2, Amante Cruz, Isaac Ray, Charles Zaid, and Lamarr Family Values with special appearances by Tomi Jo and J. Miller.

(Substation, Fremont, $15)

Souls Worn Thin, Kicked in the Zeke, and Skulburger

Grunge rockers Souls Worn Thin make aggressive and melodic tunes that aim to encapsulate the essence of the Pacific Northwest with a Rainier beer in hand. They will play alongside Aberdeen tribute band Kicked in the Zeke and L.A. punk veterans-turned-Motorhead cover band Skullburger.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $5)

Studio 4/4 Presents: San Francisco

Groove along to deep-house, disco, and tech-house tunes with a lineup of primarily Bay Area DJs featuring DJ M3, Dusty Carter, Brunch Life, Sean Majors, and Black Velveteen.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo, $15)

This / That with Yohiness J, Justin Hartinger, Itstr3nt, and Matchavelli

Dance your worries away for the weekend with This / That, who will be spinning house jams new and old. Also on the bill are local heavy hitters DJ Yohiness J, Justin Hartinger, Itstr3nt, and Matchavelli.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

2022 State of Africatown-The African American/African Gathering

Get the latest on the goals, opportunities, and challenges facing Seattle's African American and African Diaspora communities in 2022 and beyond.

(Virtual via Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, free)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion Cinema, University District, $11-$66)

VHS Uber Alles

Settle in for a secret Cynthia Rothrock feature that costs a mere three bones.

(Grand Illusion Cinema, University District, $3)

MUSIC

Acoustic Night at The Kraken

Relax your mind at this evening of strictly acoustic sounds with folk-punk artist Greg Rekus, alt-country wizards Seventeen Excuses, folk-rock duo Fun Forest, and dark folk ballads from The Phantom Pines.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, Northeast Seattle, $8)

Erik Walters with Heatmaps

This lowkey evening will see local indie-folk singer-songwriter Erik Walters promoting his new self-titled album with support from Heatmaps, aka producer Steven James Aguilar (of The Head and The Heart, Damien Jurado, Jeff Pianki).

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10)

King Sheim, Lemon Boy, and Zookraught

King Sheim is a project created by Seattle native Celeste Felsheim, who takes inspiration from grunge and punk genres to produce thoughtful songwriting and passionate performances. Also on the bill is local rock trio Lemon Boy and boundary-less punk band Zookraught.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Mickelson, Will Moore, and The Skinny Blue

Enjoy a night of tunes with Bay Area folk musician Scott Mickelson, whose sound was described by Paste Magazine as a "balance between strong, subtle, unexpected, and sophisticated." Sharing the stage with Mickelson will be Seattle veteran indie rocker Will Moore and blues-rock singer-songwriter Skinny Blue.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Prom Date Mixtape - Stripped

DJs Patrick and Daniel will bring you new wave and Britpop hits to satisfy your hunger for The Cure and Billy Idol.

(Outlander Brewery and Pub, Fremont, free)

Santa Poco and Walker Sherman

Seattle-based country five-piece Santa Poco will bring their twangy sound with its signature humble authenticity. Local rockers Walker Sherman take cues from greats like Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen for their spirited Americana-infused sound.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

School of Rock Issaquah and Clock-Out Lounge Present: The Rolling Stones

The talented students of School of Rock Issaquah will spend the afternoon paying tribute to The Rolling Stones.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12-$15)

Talcum: A Rare Soul Music Dance Party

Talcum is back, but this time in a new location. Join this old-school soul dance party that will be playing nothing but rare 45s. The DJs will supply the tunes and you supply the moves.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

The High Council and Goodtime Hustle with Beasley

Washington-based groove wizards The High Council will blend jazz, reggae, rock, and psych for a melodic session with an improvisational twist. Joining them will be folk-rockers Goodtime Hustle and singer-songwriter Beasley.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown, $10)

The Stronks

This is it! Pretend it's 2001 with Portland's Strokes tribute band The Stonks. They will be playing two sets of greatest hits as well as deep cuts for an authentic night of indie rock.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $5)

The Swearengens

Local alt-country four-piece The Swearengens will have you feeling introspective with emotional tunes about heartache and classic covers of old-time country hits.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Tremulant Ft. Shan Nash

Producer, DJ, and co-creator of the LUT festival Shan Nash will bring otherworldly house remixes and productions to the Timbre Room.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Parkour on the Waterfront

Want to add some stealth to your evening walk or daily on-foot commute? Learn the basics of balancing, locomotion, jumping, vaulting, and swinging (aka the core tenants of parkour) from experienced teachers.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

MUSIC

Black Sun Moon, The Lion and the Sloth, The Moon is Flat, and Pastel Faces

This lineup of Seattle-based noise boasts prog-metal from Black Sun Moon, post-hardcore screamo four-piece The Lion and the Sloth, stoner rockers The Moon is Flat, and melodic hardcore from Pastel Faces.

(Substation, Fremont, $10-$11.99)

Seattle Unplugged: Happy Heartbreak, Dearheart, Young Elk, and Beasleydotcom

Enjoy a performance of local indie-rock talent performing special solo-acoustic sets. The showcase will feature Craig Suede of Happy Heartbreak, Steven Denler of Dearheart, Ezekiel Rudick of Young Elk, and Beasley of Beasleydotcom.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

VARIETY

Croco Talk Show, Timmy Booth

Be a member of a live studio audience as multi-talented guy Timmy Booth hams it up for the camera with his friends for a night of comedy, music, interviews, and games.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

8th Birthday Beach Week

Winter? Never heard of her, and neither have the organizers of this beach-themed birthday party celebrating the eighth year of the Wallingford bar known for its funky tunes. Wear your most summer-vacation finest and come through every night of the week for Pat Clark Screamin’ Karaoke, bingo, board games, drink specials, and more.

(The Octopus Bar, Wallingford, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Benedetta

A 17th-century nun (and tortured prophet of Christ) enters a forbidden lesbian affair with a novice of her convent. Even more delightfully shocking than the virgin Mary figure that's cobbled into a dildo is the fact that this film comes from the director of Showgirls and RoboCop.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13, Friday-Sunday)

The Cat Returns

When Haru (a sad high-schooler who has a magical connection with cats) saves a kitty from being hit by a car, she's delighted to learn that it's none other than the Prince of Cats himself. Her noble deed earns her an invitation to the Cat Kingdom, where she's beloved but also kinda trapped.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $13, Friday-Sunday)

El Planeta

After the death of her father, a woman returns home to her eccentric mother and hustles to maintain their middle-class lifestyle in the face of an impending eviction. Performed by the director and her own mother, Amalia Ulman's debut dark comedy explores "contemporary poverty, female desire, and the always-complicated filial relationships of mothers and daughters."

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13, Friday-Sunday)

Hecklevision: Cats

Instead of texting your hecklesome comments about the Taylor Swift version of Cats to your friends, send them straight to the big screen along with your fellow snarky audience members.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $14, Friday-Sunday)

Parallel Mothers

In Spanish master Pedro Almodovar's latest film, a secret linked to a lingering trauma in Spanish history connects the paths of two women (Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit) in a Madrid maternity ward.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $14, Friday-Sunday)

The Velvet Queen

Together with adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson, wildlife photographer Vincent Munier heads out on an expedition through the Tibetan plateau in search of unique animals, including the elusive snow leopard.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $14, Friday-Sunday)

The Whaler Boy

Like most young men in his isolated village on the Bering Strait, 15-year-old Leshka is a whale hunter. But when the internet arrives in his village, Leshka becomes enchanted with an American webcam model that allows him to see almost across the waters of the Strait, inspiring dreams of life outside his small community.

(Grand Illusion Cinema, University District, $11, Friday-Sunday)

HOLIDAYS

MLK Day at Lake Sammamish State Park

Did you miss your chance to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday? Lake Sammamish State Park invites you to reflect on the impact of civil rights leader as you walk from Tibbetts Beach to the Sunset Beach bathhouse, where the pathways are peppered with his quotes.

(Lake Sammamish State Park, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Amanda Triplett: Connective Resonance

In her sculptural fiber works, Portland-based interdisciplinary artist Amanda Triplett explores the patterns shared between biological organisms and the rhythms from our own human cellular makeup that are echoed in the accretions of coral reefs and repeated by clusters of mycelium in the forest floor.

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

The Black & White

The gallery steps into the new year with a collection of 18 resident artists showing 25 "emotionally direct" pieces in the form of porcelain sculptures, oil paintings, found objects, and more.

(Fogue Studios & Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Craig Van Den Bosch: The Greater Good

Local artist Craig Van Den Bosch shows ceramic and mixed-media pieces that question the viability of actions performed for the "greater good."

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Momentous Gesture

Curated by Strange Fire Collective, this group show centers intersectional work by women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ artists.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Tim Bavington - The End Has No End (for Dave Hickey)

Tim Bavington's sprayed stripe paintings—which, drawing inspiration from mathematicians from ancient Greece to the Italian Renaissance, are composed after specific sequences of music—make use of materials you might not expect.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

OUTDOORS

Freeway Park Illuminations 2021: "Wayfinding"

A group of seven local artists including Sarah Fetterman and the Seattle Design Nerds have created installations to light up Freeway Park's "well trodden plazas and unexplored corners, providing inspiration while enhancing safety."

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)