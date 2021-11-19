50 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 19-21, 2021

According to our exclusive weather source (Google), this month's record-breaking rainfall will give way to a brief window of sunshine this weekend. When you're not strolling through your local park taking in the autumn leaves, check out the latest batch of easy-breezy goings-on that won't cost more than 15 bucks, from a Reflections Watch Party on Pier 62 to a Seattle Department of Design pop-up at Gift Shop, and from Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Quote-Along Edition to Julefest: a Nordic Christmas Celebration. See them all below, and check out this week's top picks for even more options.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Skylark Comedy Night

A trip out to the island of West Seattle will be worth it for a night of laughs with Amy Eight, Duante Barnett, Kyle Kordsmeier, Shalamar Carliss, Travis Sherer, and Reid Clark.

Skylark, West Seattle ($10-$15)

FILM

Freeland

The livelihood of a pot farmer living on a remote homestead is disrupted when weed becomes legalized and her services are in less demand, forcing her to brave a tricky and aggressive new legal system.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Sponsored

MUSIC

'90s Night

If living through the '90s once wasn't enough for you, raid your mom's closet for an era-appropriate fit and dance to the hits of the decade with DJs Miguel Rockwell and Po'lo.

The Stone House, Redmond (free)

Da MADD Family PNW Tour

Join genre-bending indie hip-hop artists Lyric Divine and DEZZ (also known as Da MaddHatter) on this *exclusive* regional tour stop with a stacked lineup of special guests like Judah Sun, Alessandra Rose, Slime Tyrants, Julie-C, Oddball Jennings, and Rocket the Prophet.

Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown ($10)

House Party Sea: ALL-IN Showcase: DJ Orange Julius

Dance to "muzak-adjacent melodies," hip-hop deep cuts, and more of the latest incarnation of DJ Orange Julius's evolving approach to uptempo bass and footwork.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($10-$15)

Night Hikes with Scott Yoder and Charles Filipiak

Get daydreamy with Seattle pop duo Night Hikes after dancing to sparkly indie-rock from Scott Yoder and Charles Filipiak.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($10)

NIGHTLIGHT: Beaver Moon

Hear ye, witches, werewolves, and humans who like contemporary dance: Velocity Dance Center has a night of enchanting movement in store for the full moon, featuring performances by local dancers NEVE, Saira Barbaric, and Markeith Wiley. To make the night even more memorable, Cafe Racer has procured the talents of DJ and drag artist Arson Nikki and musical artists Karinyo, Rainbow Coalition Death Cult, and SuperCoze.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10+)

OFF99 Ft. Ash Lauryn & Riz Rollins

Detroit-born Atlanta transplant Ash Lauryn transplant will bring her unique brand of dance music to town with KEXP legend Riz Rollins and Off99 DJs.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($15)

Prendelo

DJs Tremenda Diosa, NXMX GXLDXX, Dos Leches, and Tremenda Diosa will keep the Latin dance music flowing.

LoFi, Eastlake (free-$10)

Sylvi & Bodies On The Beach

Pop-rock act Sylvi will share the venue with dreamy rock trio Bodies On The Beach.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12-$15)

Warish

Sign up for "low-budget horror rock" from the newly formed Warish.

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill ($13)

Whalien, Moose Almighty & Spunj

Eugene's Spunj, Seattle's Moose Almighty, and Bellingham's Whalien will gather for a night of "groovy tunes, ruby moods and woozy grooves."

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Reflections Watch Party

Celebrate the Reflections Dance Festival in a heated tent complete with beer and mulled wine, a live DJ, and dance performances filmed by Seattle Public Library artist-in-residence Futsum Tsegai.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Belfast

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh and starring Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench, Belfast traces a young boy's relationship to his hometown in the midst of the ethno-nationalist civil war that divided Northern Ireland in the late 1960s.

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill ($14)

East of the Mountains

Homegrown treasure Tom Skerritt plays a retired, widowed Seattle heart surgeon with a terminal cancer diagnosis who (without telling his family) rounds up a shotgun and his dog Rex and heads for the Cascade Mountains for a scenic suicide in his hometown.

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill ($14)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Quote-Along Edition

The most quotable comedy behind The Princess Bride comes to the big screen, but you don't have to be quiet and respectful like you do in a normal movie. On the contrary, you're encouraged to shout your favorite lines and sing and dance along with the characters.

Central Cinema, Central District ($8-$12)

Total Recall

Once Blade Runner broke the seal in 1982, Hollywood never stopped raiding the works of Philip K. Dick. It’s almost impossible to avoid his influence in the 21st century, with his name badged on multiple TV shows, high-concept films—hell, they even got around to making a Blade Runner sequel! One of the most successful Dick adaptations, 1990’s Total Recall is also one of the most unfaithful, directed by the guy who made RoboCop and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a man who, on the page, is an unassuming, nebbish tourist who might really be an interplanetary spy. A faint whiff of the paranoia Dick is known for still lingers in the atmosphere, but it’s drowned out by gleeful gunfire and the parade of one-liners Arnie, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox, and Michael Ironside are spitting. Thoughtful, considered sci-fi has no home on this planet—Paul Verhoeven’s Mars is a comic book funhouse designed to make your eyes pop out and that’s it. BOBBY ROBERTS

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

If you like dialogue-heavy movies about love triangles and flirtations with the past, get yourself to this screening of a new triptych by Japanese director Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, which "spins mundane encounters into a world of infinite possibilities." If you watched the director's epic five-hour-long Happy Hour, know that this film runs a cool two hours.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

SHOPPING

Holiday Shop-O-Rama

Local AAPI and Native Hawaiian vendors will sell all sorts of goods at Wing Luke's annual holiday market.

Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Ex-Files

Show up early and grab a piece of paper on which to dish about your most paranormal experiences (and/or your ex), then stick around to see local comic Emily Pitts read and riff on her favorite suggestions.

Rendezvous, Belltown ($15)

FOOD & DRINK

Queen Anne Farmers Market - Saturday Harvest Market Series

The market will stray from its regular schedule for a special three-day artisan fair for your holiday feast and holiday shopping needs.

Queen Anne Farmers Market (free)

GEEK & GAMING

Tabletop Game Expo

Give your eyes a break from the blue light of your computer screen by picking up new and classic tabletop games designed by local makers.

Phinney Center Community Hall (free)

MUSIC

Asema, Dredge & Unholy Crown

Local rockers Asema, Dredge, and Unholy Crown will liven up the former brewery space.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12-$15)

Calico, Lisa Prank, Elvis Batchild, Rachael's Children

A night of West Coast indie tunes comes courtesy of LA "Comic American Music" duo Calico, high-energy psych-rockers Elvis Batchild, lo-fi pop-punk favorite Lisa Prank, and motivational punks Rachael's Children.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

Ceremony Presents: Thanksgiving Edition

Give thanks for '80s bangers at this holiday edition of DJ Evan Blackstone's throwback dance party.

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill ($10)

Da Qween, Fairygawdzad, Charlie Cash

A longtime occupant of Seattle's queer pop throne is Da Qween, the hard femme with harder bars and a hunger to establish themselves as not only the queen of Seattle, but the queen of everything. They'll head up Pioneer Square with support from poet Donté Johnson, FairyGawdZad, and CharlieCassh.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

DJ Jo Smitty

DJ Jo Smitty will spin funk, soul, and disco "and other sundry related styles of dance music for your pleasure."

Olmstead, Capitol Hill (free)

Gauzey

An evening of glam-punk for all ages awaits you from local supergroup Gauzey, who will be playing selections from their new unreleased album, Worldwide Global Holiday.

Easy Street Records, West Seattle (free)

Josh Kelley

Spend an evening with the guy who wrote chart-topping bops like "Amazing" and "Only You."

Barboza, Capitol Hill ($11-$13)

Shook Ft. ENiGMA DUBZ & AxH

Heavy bass drops are to be expected from Birmingham DJ ENiGMA Dubz, but don't be surprised if he works in some cinematic soundscapes into the evening, too.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($15)

SNAP! 90s vs 2000s Dance Party

Remember when Y2K seemed like a scary way for the world to end? Return to those nostalgic times with the DJs of Trashy Trash and "party like it's 1999." SNAP! has been resurrecting last millennium's tunes since its debut in Portland in 2007. Each week features rotating guests.

LoFi, Eastlake ($10)

PERFORMANCE

Hung Up: A Drag Tribute to Madonna

Embrace your inner material girl for this WEIRD drag tribute to the queen of pop, starring Londyn Bradshaw, Cookie Couture, Issa Man, Mercury Divine, Rowan Ruthless, and Cannoli.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($15)

READINGS & TALKS

Katerina Canyon

Acclaimed poet and civil rights activist Katerina Canyon will read verses from her latest collection, Surviving Home, which includes reflections on her African American heritage and the racism and abuse she's experienced throughout her life.

Oh Hello Again, Capitol Hill (free)

SHOPPING

Gobble Up

Just in time for Thanksgiving (and the subsequent holidays), Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the fifth year in a row, promising over 75 local vendors slinging everything from caramels to small-batch pickles to nut butters.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (free)

Magnolia Harvest Market

Head to Magnolia for one last farmers market hurrah before they close for winter.

Magnolia Farmers Market (free)

Seattle Department of Design Souvenir Shop

The Seattle Department of Design will embrace the kitschy essence of souvenirs at this holiday pop-up featuring fan favorites and new styles.

Gift Shop Seattle, Chinatown-International District (free)

South End Public Market

Day Moon Press and the South End Public Market will team up for an all-day shopping affair with local vendors like PlazaArtista, SMASH THE BOX, Full Harvest Gardener, Tara Kraft, and others.

Day Moon Press, Beacon Hill (free)

Underground Holiday Market

An open-air parking lot will clear out to make room for over 80 artists, crafters, and farmers selling their handmade stuff.

Shoreline City Hall (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Beans

Set during the Oka Crisis (the turbulent Indigenous uprising that created a tense divide between Quebec and Canada 78 days in the summer of 1990), this coming-of-age drama from Indigenous Canadian director Tracey Deer zeros in on Beans, a 12-year-old Mohawk warrior-to-be who's catapulted from adolescence into young adulthood.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

SHOPPING

United Indians Native Art Market

Discover clothing, jewelry, drums, and art from local Native makers, and watch Native performances.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Julefest: a Nordic Christmas Celebration

The Nordic Museum has long hosted this winter celebration of the Yuletide (this will be the 44th year, in fact), but this will be the first Julefest in their new and improved space. Adults over 21 can enjoy a fully stocked Scandinavian bar, while the kids can enjoy arts, crafts, and a visit from Santa. Scoop up some Nordic prizes in the raffle or the silent auction.

National Nordic Museum, Ballard (free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Brian DiJulio & The Lovejacks w/ Atlantic City & Adam Williams and Bathtub Kin

The country-leaning Ballard joint will welcome sets from local twangers Brian DiJulio and The Lovejacks, Atlantic City, and Adam Williams and Bathtub Kin.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($10)

Day Soul Exuisite, Race To The Light, Seaside Tryst & Karinyo

Groove to neo-soul and psychedelic R&B from Seattle's Day Soul Exuisite after openers Race To The Light, Seaside Tryst, and Karinyo.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12-$15)

JD Simo / GA-20

Born in Chicago and residing in Nashville, songwriter-guitarist-producer JD Simo finds inspiration across genres, from the fuzzy rock of The Stooges to the psychedelic warbling of CaptainBeefheart. He'll take the stage after Chicago blues trio GA-20.

High Dive, Fremont ($15)

Kadabra, Of The Heavy Sun, Iron Rot

Kadabra blend "the droned flow of psychedelic clamor with an abrasive fuzzed riff drive," according to its record label. Tonight they share a bill with psych-punks Of The Heavy Sun and Iron Rot.

Substation, Fremont ($8-$12)

Satsang

The mountain peaks of his landlocked Montana play into Americana artist Satsang's new album from indie label Side One Dummy.

Nectar, Fremont ($15)

READINGS & TALKS

Short Stories Live: Only Connect!

Former series curator Kurt Beattie will return to the Town Hall stage to read short stories alongside storyteller Eva Abram, actor-director Lowell Deo, and actress Marianne Owen. Each of the stories "acknowledge and celebrate our humanity and offer space for re-engagement, renewal, and healing."

Town Hall, First Hill ($10-$15)

SHOPPING

Bazaar Del Corso Flea Market & Fine Chocolates

Browse local art, vintage items, clothing, and jewelry, plus chocolate bonbons from Meg Maggie Margeret Artisan Chocolates.

Bar del Corso, Beacon Hill (free)

Full Moon Market

Local vendors of all ilks will sell their wares under the light of the full moon.

The 101, Pioneer Square (free)

Lake Forest Park Thanksgiving Farmers Market & Holiday Crafts Fair

Stock up on pantry and specialty goods for Turkey Day—plus crafty things to use as your centerpiece—at this market and fair.

Third Place Commons, Bothell (free)