55 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 25-27, 2022

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

FRIDAY

COMEDY

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz know what it's like to be turned down—their debut short This is Spinal Injury was recently rejected from 11 film festivals, a point that the duo can surely poke fun of themselves for as they return to their foundations in stand-up comedy. This live performance will also include fellow local comedians Michael Bellevue, Howie Echo-Hawk, Cheri Hardman, and more.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

MUSIC

All The Real Girls, Hutchie, and Temple Canyon

Local shoegaze-country foursome All the Real Girls will share a bill with singer-songwriter trio Hutchie and psych-folk group Temple Canyon for a relaxed evening of tunes.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Buck Ellard Band

Expert singer-songwriter and fiddler Buck Ellard will rock the house with his modern twist on classic country and blues.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

City & i.o, Lori Goldston, and Dave Abramson

Revel in the exploratory instrumentals created by New York-based duo City & i.o that range from heavy cathartic noise to zen soundscapes. Prominent experimental cellist Lori Goldston and improvisational percussionist Dave Abramson will start things off.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Club Whisper

Get your fix of unconventional bangers, wonky rhythms, and irresistible oddities with Club Whisper, a dance party soundtracked by DJs aftrmth and dr. fruit.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.20)

DJ Semaj

Kick off your weekend with Tacoma-based DJ Semaj, who will spin nothing but soul and hip-hop bangers.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $5)

Electric Mainline, Margo Adrift, and Wasabi Samba

Local fusion group Electric Mainline will show off their original psych-rock jams and elaborate jazz arrangements beside experimental rock acts Margo Adrift and Wasabi Samba.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Erik Walters

This low-key evening will see local indie-folk singer-songwriter Erik Walters promoting his new self-titled album with support from Heatmaps, aka producer Steven James Aguilar (The Head and The Heart, Damien Jurado, Jeff Pianki).

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10)

Flesh Produce, DeathLettuce, and CSTMR

Flesh Produce will bring their rowdy bedroom beats to the stage after sets from experimental noise projects Deathlettuce and CSTMR.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Frankenstein TNT, The Cosmic Wrays, and The Viking Surfers

Local bands Frankenstein TNT, The Cosmic Wrays, and The Viking Surfers bring their sunny surf rock to cure your late winter blues.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Haley Graves, Atrocity Girl, and Living With A Bear

Help local pop-punk singer Haley Graves celebrate the release of their new EP with support from heavy-hitting hard-rockers Atrocity Girl and lively punk sextet Living With A Bear.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Hollow Earth Radio Fundraiser Showcase

After more than a decade in the Central District, DIY radio station Hollow Earth Radio is looking for a new home. They’ll raise funds for the move with the help of krautrock-influenced psychedelia wizards Low Hums, alt-pop quintet Enuft, and veteran singer-songwriter William Wesley Bullock.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10-$15)

Jump Ensemble

Join local jazz five-piece Jump Ensemble for an evening to celebrate their latest album.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $10)

Lane Norberg

Lane Norberg blends the vintage folk of artists like James Taylor with contemporary touches similar to John Mayer for an optimistic indie-folk sound.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Ron W. Bailey’s 75th Birthday Jam

Honor guitarist and local legend Ron W. Bailey, who will be celebrating his 75th birthday by performing with a fine assortment of local singers and musicians.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Rusty Cleavers + Sweet Mother

Tacoma quartet Rusty Cleavers appropriately mirrors the beautiful yet sometimes dark and gloomy surroundings of the Pacific Northwest in their punk-infused bluegrass tunes. The group will take the stage after an opening set from the classic rock tribute group Sweet Mother.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $10-$12)

The Shrine: Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo & The Shrine All-Star Band

Supremely talented Seattle trumpeter/multi-hyphenate artist Ahamefule Oluo will be joined by The Shrine All-Star Band for a delightful evening of jazz.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $12)

Without A Doubt (Tribute to No Doubt) with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

No Doubt tribute group Without A Doubt will bring you back to the days when Gwen Stefani was actually cool and ska-revival was alive and well. The aptly named group Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 will start off the night with covers of your favorite early 2000s rock hits.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $12)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

'80s vs '90s ft. DJ Indica Jones

Shake off the work week with a dance party full of '80s and '90s bangers from DJ Indica Jones.

(High Dive, Fremont, free)

The Crocodile X WeSlay.Net Presents: SLAY

Get in formation and head out to the latest installment of this hip-hop dance party geared toward LGBTQ+ and BIPOC folks.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

DRAG

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco and self-proclaimed "drag alien" Irene Dubois will host viewing parties for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race followed by Queer Bar's MX. drag variety show each Friday. Let's cheer on our hometown demon queen!

(Queer/Bar, Capitol Hill, $10)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Love in the Market

This love-themed event shows special appreciation for market explorers. With live music from a talented range of buskers, a scavenger hunt, a drawing for handmade craft products, a special gift for those spending over $50, and other prizes, this community event in celebration of a Seattle institution promises fun for tourists and locals alike.

(Pike Place Market, Downtown, free)

Rose Pruning Demonstration

Rain or shine (let's be honest, probably rain), the Seattle Rose Society will host their annual rose pruning demonstration at the zoo's rose garden. With the help of these rosarians, you'll learn about the different varieties of roses and how to care for and prune them. Plus, they'll be happy to answer additional questions.

(Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge, free)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11-$66)

SHOPPING

44th Annual Green River Glass Show & Sale

For fans of glass, jewelry, and collectibles, this impressive show will feature 30 exhibitors and 200 tables, showcasing everything from '60s glassware to rare pottery and china. Shoppers can take advantage of free glassware identification (limit two items), plus enter to win door prizes. Admissions proceeds from this event will benefit local chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, Multiple Sclerosis Association, and Northwest Kidney Centers.

(Kent Commons, $3)

MUSIC

Brian James and the Great Unknown + Jaws of Brooklyn

Brian James and The Great Unknown will bring you a smooth blend of R&B, rock, jazz, and a sprinkle of country alongside '60s garage rockers Jaws of Brooklyn.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Creature Hole and Friends

Joined by some special guests, Seattle pop duo Creature Hole will keep you dancing with their vibey R&B-influenced jams.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

DEAL + Goodtime Hustle

Deadheads rejoice! PNW's finest Grateful Dead tribute group DEAL captivates audiences with their vibrant interpretations of the iconic group's legendary psychedelic jams. Seattle's own Goodtime Hustle will start off the night with a set of melodic alt-country tunes.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Filthy Traitors, Teen Cat, and Ball Bag

Thrash around to Seattle's self-proclaimed "traumatic murder punk" four-piece Filthy Traitors after sets from fellow punks Teen Cat and Ball Bag.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Intisaar, Kathy Moore, and Nick Bigelow

Seattle vocal powerhouse Intisaar will play songs with support from the prog-rock outfit Kathy Moore and electronic artist Nick Bigelow.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Moose Almighty & Bodhi Mojo

Seattle-based indie-rock band Moose Almighty will bring you all the retro-inspired hard rock jams that your heart desires after a lively set from psych-rockers Bodhi Mojo.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Myaku + Queen Son

Embrace the darkness this weekend with local punk thrashers Myaku and electronic "witch rock" from Queen Son.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Pell

New Orleans-based rapper Pell, known for his rhythmic beats and relaxed flow, will stop by in support of his latest album, Floating While Dreaming II.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

Professor Sweater, Good Job, and Oh My Eyes

Indie-rock quartet Professor Sweater will captivate you with their shimmering harmonies and infectious rhythms after alt-rock trio Good Job and psych-surfers Oh My Eyes.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Whiskey Fever, Everson Pines, and The Fieldboats

Hillbilly-rock quartet Whiskey Fever will play their passionate jams after alt-country sets from Everson Pines and The Fieldboats.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

SWAYZE: 80s Dance Party

Fluff your hair in the likeness of '80s icon Patrick Swayze whilst dirty-dancing to Prince, David Bowie, Eric B. & Rakim, Madonna, and other greats with DJs AC Lewis, Max Max, A.MadMan, Colin Jones, and Introcut.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Talcum: A Rare Soul Music Dance Party

Talcum is back, but this time in a new location. Join this old-school soul dance party that will be playing nothing but rare 45s. The DJs will supply the tunes and you supply the moves.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

VISUAL ART

Everyday Unseen

Everyday Unseen showcases the works of young, King County-based artists, working to bolster the Seattle art scene through recognizing the talents, profiles, and portfolios of the city's youth. This year, the exhibition will be hosted by the Museum of Museums. Featured artists will be in attendance at the opening celebration to speak about their work, created under the collective theme of "Find the Gap."

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Cat Valley, The Tonins, Batbox, and Nimwit

Bellingham indie-rockers Cat Valley will pay us a visit with support from Tacoma-based indie-rock cover band The Tonins, lively genre-blending rock trio Batbox, and local alt-rock four-piece Nimwit.

(Substation, Fremont, $10-$12)

Public Theatre, Creature Canyon, Clothing Optional, and Meghan Hayes

Snohomish four-piece Public Theatre will schlep over to Seattle for a night of PNW alt-rock with Creature Canyon, Clothing Optional, and Meghan Hayes.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $10)

The Roots of Jazz Music in Seattle: Lance Buller and Road Stars

The jazz/swing band will perform a free set in conjunction with the Buffalo Soldiers Museum's Fort Lawton Legacy, Legends and History educational exhibit, on display through the end of the month.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

Young buddy & Tece4x, Quezzbaby, P.g Dishar, and More

This two-part genre-morphing evening will start off with indie rock from local groups Dave St. Bees and Blazing Tiger. Afterward, Young buddy & Tece4x will kick off a deep dive into the Seattle hip-hop/R&B scene with a long list of talent including Quezzbaby, P.g Dishar, Brad Kingsman, P-Mo Therapy, Ty Briege, DoughP!, DZM, Johnny Fox, Nu-Indyy, d lyric, OAK OG, MON3YM4KINMARKUS, and Leo K Malosa.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $12)

PERFORMANCE

Artists at the Center: Gender Tender

Fox Whitney, creator of Gender Tender, creates and facilitates experiences between collaborators to investigate queerness, trans histories, and the surreality of transformation. In MELTED RIOT, a blend of dance, performance, and visual art examines the impact of peace and protest on the transgender and queer community. Part protest song, part meditation, and part prayer, MELTED RIOT was inspired by the Stonewall Riots of 1969. The performance will feature newly-formed band The Gender Tender Experiment alongside Fox Whitney, Will Courtney, Moonyeka, and Otto Barry.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Audience Unexpected: Your Life Improvised

Devising scenes directly from audience stories, this interactive performance promises to be unpredictable and hilarious. Audience members might see their lives interpreted as a musical, YouTube video, or Disney film, all courtesy of professional improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

13th Annual Nordic Lights Film Festival

This virtual celebration of Nordic cinema will include feature-length films, shorts, and work presented by the National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY), which showcases early-career Scandinavian filmmakers. A Festival pass gives you access to the full range of compelling cinema, or purchase individual tickets to view films of your choosing.

(Virtual via National Nordic Museum, $12 individual film ticket, Friday-Sunday)

Oscar Shorts 2022

These brief but spellbinding stories have made an impression on the Academy. Predict the winners at separate screenings of the nominated films in live action, animation, and documentary categories. Standouts include Please Hold, a futuristic view of privatized incarceration from Chicana screenwriter K.D. Dávila, and The Windshield Wiper, an animated flick that questions the meaning of love.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $9-$14, Friday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Field Guides: A Walking Meditation

This sequence of site-specific audio installations was created by artists Hannah Simmons and Leah Crosby to offer an immersive sensory experience. The most recent iteration, A Walking Meditation, is a 20-minute guided walk considering poetic and meaningful associations with walking practices. Field Guides are accessible via QR codes installed on light poles throughout Freeway Park.

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Chroma: A Group Show curated by Juan Barroso

This group exhibition of mugs and small vessels, aptly titled Chroma, centers work by artists embracing color as a source of hope and resilience. The exhibiting artists bring vastly different aesthetics and color palettes to these everyday objects; Lyndee Deal's dimensional pastel squiggles are informed by early aughts cartoons, while Brooke Thivierge paints delicate deer on her earthy mugs.

(Saltstone Ceramics, Wallingford, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Claire Partington: En Plein Air

London-based sculptor Claire Partington combines traditional portraiture with contemporary objects like beer cans and earbuds in her latest series of mixed-media ceramic figures "caught in moments of poised relaxation and stoic posturing."

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Deb Achak: Personal Space (No. 3)

Deb Achak returns to the gallery for her third solo exhibition, this time taking a "joyful examination of the unexposed" with bouquets of radiant, baroque flowers suspended in motion.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

History Repeats: Tony Scherman, Amanda Manitach, and Ethan Murrow

While their techniques vary widely, this series of works by Ethan Murrow, Amanda Manitach, and Tony Scherman intends to encompass the ways in which history gets passed down through visual traditions.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Klara Glosova

"Drawing inspiration from her history growing up in Eastern Europe, as well as her experiences as an artist and mother, Glosova’s work is bright, its figures draped in bold swatches of color," writes The Stranger's Jas Keimig. The Czech-born multidisciplinary artist's latest solo show comprises sensitive portraits of people and animals.

(Linda Hodges Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Unique Impressions: International Monoprint & Monotype Invitational 2022

These monoprints and monotypes by a selection of invited artists trade traditional printmaking methods for experimental ones.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Lauren Williams: Wake Work*

Wake Work* explores the aftermath of state violence against Black communities. In 2021, a photoset of American border control agents on horseback charging at Haitian migrants inspired outrage in many Americans, which motivated Williams to explore erasure and disturbance in this new series of multimedia works.

(Jacob Lawrence Gallery, University District, free, Friday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

Seattle Home & Garden Show

Special presentations, seminars, and wine tastings abound at the Northwest's largest home show. Visitors can learn directly from top builders and remodelers, get assistance planning out an urban garden or small farm, scope out the latest appliances, and more.

(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, $15, Saturday-Sunday)