56 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 10-12, 2021

First, the weather: It's raining. In more exciting news, this weekend brings a deluge of holiday markets (including Renegade), Central Cinema screenings of The Muppet Christmas Carol and the accidental holiday classic Die Hard, a top-notch indie-rock show with Versing, a Pop-Up Dance Parade in South Lake Union, and many more last-minute events that'll give you a bang for your buck. See them all below, and find even more options in this week's top picks.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

FILM

Holiday Homecoming 2021

Shed the lingering skin of pandemic-era isolation and come on "home" for a craft-themed holiday party where you can make friends with fellow film-lovers, swap art, and sing karaoke. "Imagine the exuberance you always longed for in your tender, vulnerable, teenaged heart, and dress for that," writes the theater. If you more need outfit inspiration, know that there will be an "Enchantment Under the Sea" photo booth.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (free)

REI Co-op Presents: Spirit of the Peaks

Throw some tinder on your yen for mountain sports at this screening of a new documentary about Hunkpapa Lakota athlete Connor Ryan, whose Indigenous heritage and passion for skiing makes him an advocate against the ongoing colonization impacting the Ute people and their relationship to the mountains.

SIFF Egyptian, Capitol Hill ($12)

MUSIC

Sponsored

Dirty Rugs, Fixtures, and Moonlight Remedy

Taking their name from a beer-soaked rug that lies beneath the drum kit in their practice space, Seattle four-piece Dirty Rugs churn out "the raw, rock sound of the ‘90s," according to KEXP. Catch them after sets from fellow rockers Fixtures and Moonlight Remedy.

Darrell's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

Drake Nite

Run through the 6 with your woes and celebrate Drake's birthday with a dance party run by DJ Ronin Rock.

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill ($5-$15)

HEZZA FEZZA, Options Open, Cosmo Rossi, Ouija Boob

Enjoy Seattle-based vocalist and producer Hezza Fezza's "booming sound" and "birdlike voicescapes," coming right after sets from local indie-rockers Options Open, Cosmo Rossi, and Ouija Boob.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

inferno

DJs Pickster, Riot Earp, Servewon, and Semaj will keep you dancing into the wee hours of the morn.

The Crocodile, Belltown ($10)

Real Guy, Bread Pilot, Imp Net Plus and Ingat!

One Bandcamp reviewer aptly summed up Seattle artist Real Guy's self-titled album as "really sweet and fun songs that sound like if PC Music produced an Of Montreal album." He'll share a bill with high-energy rockers Bread Pilot, dance artist Imp Net Plus, and Ingat.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

The Adarna, Always Naked, Polly Slanderous

The Adarna has coined their sound "Jet City Rock" due to their proximity to Boeing Field. They'll take a break from their aggressive tour schedule for a hometown set after fellow Seattleites Always Naked and Polly Slanderous.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($10)

SHOPPING

Holiday Makers Market

Browse wares from local vendors like Heavy Duty Vintage, Anna Learns Things, Ink to my Elbows, Samantha Slater, and more.

Alexandra's Macarons and Cafe, Central District (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

6th Annual Parade of Boats Onshore Viewing Party

Argosy Cruises' boat party for the Christmas Ship Festival's Parade of Boats is sold out, but fear not—you can still watch the twinkling vessels parade along Lake Union from the shore for free at the cruise's official viewing party on the Fremont Cut (or your other favorite spot along the water).

Evanston Plaza, Fremont (free)

Kenmore Luminary Walk

Take in a luminous one-mile loop around Kenmore, starting and ending at City Hall.

Kenmore City Hall (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

VISUAL ART

Katherine Simóne Reynolds: A Warning Resting in the Distance

"Centered on how Black women feel in the face of danger," this series of photography, video, installation, and sound works by Katherine Simóne Reynolds is presented in partnership with the Black Embodiments Studio.

Jacob Lawrence Gallery, University District (free); closing

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Kringle's Filling Station Holiday Experience

The jolly Kringle brothers, Otis and Sparky (of the Kris Kringle lineage), will open up their magical garage for the holidays, which will be decidedly merrier than your average gas station. Stop by for Christmas karaoke and holiday ski-ball, photo ops in front of the Kringles' sleigh, and cups of hot cocoa poured from a gas pump.

8211 Aurora Ave, Greenwood ($10+)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

A school teacher's reputation takes a hit after her private sex tape is leaked for all of the internet to see. The theater bills Romania's 2022 Oscar submission as a "provocative and riotous comedy."

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Queen Anne ($14)

Chameleon Street

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival, this underrated classic tells the true story of Michigan con man Douglas Street, the titular "chameleon" who successfully impersonated his way up the socioeconomic ladder by posing as a magazine reporter, an Ivy League student, a respected surgeon, and a corporate lawyer. Deemed a "lost masterpiece of Black American cinema" by BFI, the film comes from actor-writer-director Wendell B. Harris Jr.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Chess of the Wind

This jewel of pre-revolution New Wave Iranian cinema was only recently rediscovered and restored (courtesy of Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project) after being banned in Iran for decades. A stylized murder mystery, Mohammad Reza Aslani's Chess of the Wind unfolds in an ornate, candlelit mansion where a web of greed, violence, and betrayal ensnares the heirs to a family fortune as they vie for control of their recently-deceased matriarch’s estate.

SIFF Film Center, Queen Anne ($14)

Die Hard

A year after Fox Plaza, a 35-story tower in Century City, Los Angeles, was completed (1987), it starred in a film that brought it and Bruce Willis fame, Die Hard. Fox Plaza plays Nakatomi Plaza, a building owned by a Japanese corporation, and Bruce Willis plays John McClane, a white NYC cop whose estranged white wife not only lives in LA but appears to have gone to the other side, the Japanese side. While McClane visits his wife at Nakatomi Plaza, things go crazy and we enter the world inside of the building: its elevator shafts, air ducts, and structural spaces. Here, postmodern architecture meets Reagan-era Hollywood cinema and makes lots of movie magic. CHARLES MUDEDE

Central Cinema, Central District ($8-$12)

Drive My Car

Adapted from the short story by Haruki Murakami, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's latest feature (Japan's official 2022 Oscar submission) follows a widowed theater director and a chauffeur who meet in Hiroshima and face their dark pasts together during long drives.

SIFF Cinema Uptown, Queen Anne ($14)

The Muppet Christmas Carol

"The Muppets make everything better, and this includes Charles Dickens’s timeworn holiday tale about miserly, uncharitable Ebenezer Scrooge (an early rich dickhead of literature) and the visitations from the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and yet-to-come (plus a few others) that compel him to change his callous ways," wrote former Stranger staffer Leilani Polk. "The 1992 Brian Henson production features Michael Caine as Scrooge, Kermit the Frog as his loyal employee Bob Cratchit, and all the other Muppet characters you’ve come to know and love in various other roles. (Statler and Waldorf are hilarious as the ghosts of Scrooge’s late business partners Jacob and Robert Marley, and Gonzo as Dickens narrating the thing is also priceless, especially with Rizzo the Rat as his sidekick.) For some of us, watching The Muppet Christmas Carol is a Christmas tradition."

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

VISUAL ART

Pop Up Fall Showcase: Anastasia Babenko

Seattle-based German gallerist Anna Mlasowsky will lend her talents to Goethe Pop Up for its fall showcase in the artist-run window space. The monthly rotating series, which runs all season long, kicks off with a new film by Ukraine-born, US-based filmmaker and photographer Anastasia Babenko.

Das Schaufenster, Phinney (free); closing

SHOPPING

Holiday Shop-O-Rama

Local AAPI and Native Hawaiian vendors will sell all sorts of goods at the last weekend of Wing Luke's annual holiday market.

Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (free)

King Street Makers Market 2021

More than 50 Pacific Northwest makers will gather in a new location to fulfill your holiday gift-giving needs.

Seattle Art Source, Georgetown (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Dazzle

Take part in a Maple Valley tradition and by strolling down gloriously lit-up pathways.

New Community, Maple Valley (free)

Garden d’Lights

Whimsical flora and fauna, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls get the holiday light treatment at Bellevue Botanical Garden's annual display. (To be clear, actual birds and animals will not be strung with lights.) Wander the grounds and take photos among the "half a million" bulbs.

Bellevue Botanical Garden ($5)

Lights Up at the J

Hanukkah may be over, but you can still celebrate the Festival of Lights by walking beneath a canopy of twinkly trees and making shadow puppets.

Stroum Jewish Community Center, Mercer Island (free)

SATURDAY

FILM

VHS UBER ALLES!

After the apocalypse destroys Earth, the last habitable pocket of the planet harbors treasures protected by psychic warrior monks who call themselves The Veterans. When a gang of barbarians threatens to invade the precious area, The Veterans are tasked with protecting what's theirs.

Grand Illusion, University District ($3)

FOOD & DRINK

Sweets and Treats in Westlake Park

Cheer yourself up with free hot cocoa and cookies in the park every Saturday.

Westlake Park, Downtown (free)

MUSIC

Bad Jimmy's 8 Years of Beers!

Maybe your eighth birthday party didn't include a beer release, but the Fremont brewery's will. Stop by for hoppy delights, a food truck, live Irish music from the Scuppermonkeys, and more merriment.

Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co., Fremont (free)

Ex-Florist, Black Ends, i.o., CSTMR

Led by south-end favorite Guayaba, Tacoma's Ex-Florist makes "music to bludgeon to." Flex your freakiest dance moves for the experimental rap outfit after warming up with sets from self-proclaimed gunk-pop group Black Ends, i.o., and CSTMR.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

GUSH with Resident DJs Emuh, Longstocking, Tony H & ZOF

Let the power of 4x4 overtake you at this dance night with local heavies Emuh, Longstocking, Tony H, and ZOF on the decks.

The Crocodile, Belltown ($10)

Honky Tonk Holidays with Country Lips, Double Country & Annie Ford

We'd argue that few genres master the kitschiness and melancholy of the holiday season quite as well as honky-tonk, so tap your boots on down to Ballard for a night out with Country Lips, Double Country, and Annie Ford.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($12)

Mamma Mia - a 70's Pop Music Dance Party

Take your 'fit cues from ABBA at the 1974 Eurovision Awards and boogie all night long whilst hysterically yelling the lyrics to your favorite musical numbers from Mamma Mia.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

POP2k

Hark back to the first decade of the millennium with help from pop hits by Britney Spears, the Black Eyed Peas, Nelly, and other such acts whose top bangers have long proliferated middle-school dances.

The Crocodile, Belltown ($5)

Spacewalk

Songwriter and guitar player Rooz Izadi (aka Spacewalk) will come all the way from Sweden to play songs from his upcoming LP, which comes from a culmination of "years of traveling, songwriting, and sonic experimentations."

The Royal Room, Columbia City ($10)

Versing, somesurprises, Dummy, Coral Grief

"Seattle quartet Versing is one of the city's freshest rock bands," writes Stranger music contributor Dave Segal. "Their debut full-length for the label, 10000, abounds with tantalizing guitar tones and songs that magnify and synthesize the best traits of Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine, Pavement, and Wire circa Chairs Missing. Versing’s mastery of discord and dynamics allows them to wring many interesting variations on their subtly boisterous rock." Their first show in a while comes with ample support from somesurprises, Dummy, and Coral Grief.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

PERFORMANCE

SLU Pop-Up Dance Parade: A Dance View of SLU

Join Khambatta Dance Company as they wind their way through the streets of South Lake Union, stopping for pop-up performances in five locations—each of which will offer free copies of the SLU Dance Art Coffee Table Book with any purchase from Cafe Ladro, Cactus, Portage Bay Cafe, Kakao, Sam's Tavern, or The Collective.

Various locations, South Lake Union (free)

SHOPPING

Handmade Holiday Market

Purchase handmade gifts from over 35 local makers and enjoy hearty fare from Kiss My Grits.

Second Use Building Materials, Georgetown (free)

Heron's Nest Holiday Market

Find gifts for all your little birdies at the Heron's Nest's first-ever holiday market, featuring over 30 local vendors, live music, food trucks, a holiday photo booth, and more.

The Heron's Nest, West Seattle (free)

Kirkland Winter Market

Find thoughtful and locally sourced gifts for your loved ones at this outdoor market.

Kirkland Urban (free)

The Dark Delights: Krampus Corner- A Gothic holiday bazaar

Looking to indulge in the darker side of the holidays? You'll find "spooky holiday delights, strangely beautiful baubles, devilish doodads, gothy garments," and more at this market haunted by Krampus.

The Uncommon Cottage, Fremont ($1)

Trollstice Holiday Market

Glide down the steps of the Fremont Bridge to find over 65 makers selling vintage, crafts, and more along the canal.

Fremont Bridge (free)

VISUAL ART

Very Open House

The Georgetown artist studios will celebrate 15 years on the scene with an open house filled with fun festivities in its four buildings, from live music to artist demos to beer gardens and food trucks.

Equinox Studios, Georgetown (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Ugly Sweater Anniversary Party

We hear scenic sweaters are trending, so get yourself a cozy holiday garment with some personality and join the tasting room for a 14th birthday celebration complete with an ugly sweater competition and an array of local beer (including the Wonderland Trail IPA, the Southern Resident Hazy IPA, and the Tipsy Toboggan), plus Santa photos, and live music from Jonathan Kimball. You can even bring your dog if you like.

The Woods Tasting Room, Georgetown (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Africatown Soul Holiday Market

Shop for the perfect holiday gift from dozens of local Black-owned businesses, and stick around for food trucks, live music, and waterfront strolls.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

Renegade Seattle

"The broadest reaching curated craft showcase in the world," Renegade will return to Seattle for a "festival wintertime marketplace" complete with plenty of gifts for everyone from skincare enthusiasts to plant parents, plus food and drink offerings.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (free)

Sunset Hill Community Association Holiday Art Fair

After picking up goods from any of the 20 artists selling their work, you can stop in the studios of residents Shane Bush, Ameen Dhillon, and Cynthia Masterson.

Sunset Hill Community Club, Ballard (free)

SUNDAY

FILM

Stage Russia HD – Boris

A flying raven, a poet, a folk choir, saints and sinners, and the living and dead all swirl around the provision warehouses of the Moscow Museum in Dmitry Krymov's adaption of the classic Pushkin work.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Titane

Be warned: The latest feature from Julia Ducournau, the French director of 2016's Raw, caused an EverOut staffer to break into a cold sweat of nausea that resulted in the loss of a large number of Sour Patch Kids. Those with strong stomachs will be able to look past the visceral body horror and enjoy the wonderful soundtrack and gorgeously choreographed dance scenes, but they might still have trouble following the plot.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

MUSIC

Craig Owens

Perhaps best known as a member of the former post-hardcore band Chiodos, the neck-tatted Craig Owens can now be found fronting his solo project. He'll head up a night out at the all-ages venue with songs from projects past, including D.R.U.G.S, Chiodos, and Cinematic Sunrise.

Vera Project, Seattle Center ($13-$15)

Okey Dokey, Dante Elephante

"Okey Dokey is no longer a band," reads the Nashville group's bio. "Indeed, what was once the Nashville duo of Johny Fisher and Aaron Martin has decided to do what no other band has ever done and grown into something bigger… a community." The psychedelic-leaning indie-rockers will try to lift your mood with support from Dante Elephante.

High Dive, Fremont ($10-$15)

PERFORMANCE

Holiday Music in Westlake Park

Punctuate your winter Sundays with free concerts in the park with groups like Warren Dunes, the Seattle String Quartet, and the Roosevelt Jazz Band, plus holiday carolers.

Westlake Park, Downtown (free)

SHOPPING

BASEMENT BAZAAR: Holiday edition

Nine local artists will sell everything from vintage clothes to handmade jewelry to candles at the last Basement Bazaar of the year.

Bar House, Fremont (free)

Holiday Maker's Market

Etsy lovers can flock to the brewery for an afternoon of shopping from crafty vendors like Kelly Christy Hats, Stitched By Candy, and Tapestry Totes by Kimi McCormick.

Peddler Brewing Company, Ballard (free)

REVIVAL: Holiday Market Street Pop-up

The whole block will make way for pop-up booths highlighting local businesses. Shop away while live music plays in the background.

Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill (free)

VACCINE

Covid Vaccine & Booster Pop-Up

Dominican Washington State and King County Public Health will kindly provide Moderna and Pfizer shots and boosters, while Optimism will kindly provide one free beer for each person who gets jabbed onsite (or shows their booster card).

Optimism, Capitol Hill (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Short Stories Live: Rogue’s Christmas 2021

A Town Hall Short Stories Live tradition returns with a collection of unconventional holiday tales read live by Jean Sherrard, Kurt Beattie, Marianne Owen, and special guest Ken Workman, a Duwamish elder and descendant of Chief Seattle.

Town Hall, First Hill ($10-$15)