59 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 3-5, 2021

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

Whoop! We ran into a problem. Please try again later.

Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

New lists are private and visible only to you. You can change this any time.

EverOut lists are a great tool for crafting weekend itineraries, curating restaurant recommendations for your out-of-town friends, and so much more! Endlessly customizable, you can mix and match events, locations, and articles, or keep them separate. You can even invite your friends to contribute to your lists!

It might be tempting to spend another rainy weekend glued to your couch (figuratively speaking), but even if you're pinching pennies and hate to plan, there are lots of reasons to put on your outside clothes over the next couple of days. We've compiled all the $15-and-under, easy-to-do-on-a-dime events below, from the opening of the Beverly Glenn-Copeland doc Keyboard Fantasies at Northwest Film Forum to Cookie Couture and Londyn Bradshaw's Comic Book Drag Show, and from Urban Craft Uprising's Winter Show to a free Sunday concert with the Seattle String Quartet and the Dickens Carolers in Westlake Park. Want more options? Check out this week's top picks.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Breaks and Swells, Maya Marie, Debbie Miller

Summed up as "soulful, classy, expressive, and percussive" by former Stranger writer Amber Cortes, local rockers Breaks and Swells will take the stage with songs from their latest release, Entomology, after sets from solo pop artists Maya Marie and Debbie Miller.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($10)

Candi Pop (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift fans can get hyped up on grande caramel non-fat lattes before dancing to breakup ballads and pop hits at this DJ dance party.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($12)

Emotional Trash, Saint Hussy, Kitty Junk

Start your weekend with a night of homebred alt-rock courtesy of Emotional Trash, Saint Hussy, and Kitty Junk.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

Sponsored

Global Groove Dance Party

DJs Rizoma, Marvelette, Hot N' Spicy Disco, and Siempre Bruja will take turns spinning Afrobeat, funk, disco, cumbia, and other danceable genres from around the world. Guama Coffee will be onsite in case you're sleepy.

LoFi, South Lake Union ($10)

Northface Legends

Join up-and-comers Matt Hogenson, Ziggy Vola, City Boyy, Rich Hustle, Grand Gulla, Crystal C, and NVIII Dupree for a night of tunes. Will they be sporting identical puffer jackets? That we don't know.

Skylark, West Seattle ($10)

The Foilies

Get a taste of Montana-bred rock with The Follies, plus more from La'Goon, Kicked in the Zeke, and Molotov Juicebox.

The Funhouse, Belltown ($8)

PERFORMANCE

Drag Does... the Holidays

Skarlet Dior Black's monthly pop-culture-themed drag show gets festive with nods to all the holidays on the calendar, from Hanukkah to Kwanzaa to Halloween.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($10-$15)

SHOPPING

Holiday Market at Lotte Hotel

Shop for gifts from over 15 local vendors, try seasonal sweets like yule logs and macarons, enter raffles, and enjoy music from DJ Brian Hartbeat at this holiday market.

The Sanctuary at Lotte Hotel, Downtown (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Kringles Filling Station Holiday Experience

Kris Kringle's jolly brothers Otis and Sparky will open up their magical garage for the holidays, which will be decidedly merrier than your average gas station. Stop by for holiday karaoke and ski-ball, photo ops in front of the Kringles' sleigh, and cups of hot cocoa poured from a gas pump.

8211 Aurora Ave, Greenwood ($10)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

The Empire Strikes Back

The Death Star has been destroyed and Imperial troops have driven the Rebel forces from their hidden base and pursued them across the galaxy. The empire strikes back in Star Wars Episode V, baby.

Central Cinema, Central District ($8-$12)

Keyboard Fantasies

When Beverly Glenn-Copeland, a Black trans septuagenarian and musical genius, received an unexpected email in 2016 from a record collector inquiring about his 1986 self-release, Keyboard Fantasies, the artist's music career went from complete obscurity to indie success, sending him on his first tour at the age of 74. Posy Dixon's joyful documentary follows the Canadian American musician's path to fame.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Scrooged

Richard Donner has a tendency to let the manic energy of his filmmaking slide into shrillness. Films that played as madcap hijinks on release (The Goonies, Lethal Weapon 2) are, on second viewing, just annoying noise. But 1988’s Scrooged—arguably the last great movie Donner made—is different. Rewatches reveal an underlying sweetness and patience it didn’t get credit for at the time—audiences and critics were likely distracted by its on-the-nose parodies of then-crass-but-now-quaint television programming and the evergreen joy of seeing Carol Kane swing a toaster like a mace. But Bill Murray’s expert blend of acid and schmaltz (along with the genius idea of making Bob Goldthwait into Bob Cratchit) turn what could have been a mean-spirited misfire of soured sentimentality into a Christmas gift that is both 100 percent of the decade that spawned it, and better than that decade deserved. BOBBY ROBERTS

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

The Two Sights (An Dà Shealladh)

Shot in 16mm, Joshua Bonnetta's first solo documentary feature explores the disappearing Scottish phenomenon of Second Sight (a term that originated with the Gaels and refers to those gifted with a psychic ability yielding prophetic visions), featuring locals' accounts of phantom horses, ghost voices, and the like. We hear it has a spooky soundtrack, too.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

Writing With Fire

Winner of both the Audience and Special Jury documentary prizes at this year's Sundance Film Festival, Rintu Thomas's documentary spotlights the journalists behind Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit ("untouchable") women.

SIFF Film Center, Queen Anne ($14)

SHOPPING

Holiday Shop-O-Rama

Local AAPI and Native Hawaiian vendors will sell all sorts of goods at Wing Luke's annual holiday market.

Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Garden d’Lights

Whimsical flora and fauna, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls get the holiday light treatment at Bellevue Botanical Garden's annual display. (To be clear, actual birds and animals will not be strung with lights.) Wander the grounds and take photos among the "half a million" bulbs.

Bellevue Botanical Garden ($5)

SLU After Dark

Take yourself on a self-guided tour of South Lake Union's four interactive light installations in Van Vorst Plaza, Nitro Pizza, re:Invent Plaza, and Day 1 Playfield.

Various locations, South Lake Union (free)

Snowflake Lane

Every year, downtown Bellevue turns into a winter wonderland not just for one night but for a whole dang month, with (fake) falling snow, jolly music, and twinkling lights every night until Christmas Eve.

Bellevue Square (free)

Winter Porch Light Parade 2021

Bothell residents can try their luck at a grand prize for their porch or front-yard light displays. If you're not a participant, you can still walk or drive around the neighborhood to enjoy the sights.

Various locations, Bothell (free)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Post Pike One Year Anniversary Party

The neighborhood bar and cafe invites one and all to celebrate its first year around the sun with drink specials, a free photo booth, and funky tunes from DJ Pretty Please.

Post Pike, Capitol Hill (free)

MUSIC

100% That Queen - a Lizzo Inspired Dance Party!

Taking a DNA test won't be necessary (but a COVID one will if you're unvaccinated) to attend this Lizzo-licious night of dancing which will also blast tracks by Doja Cat, Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

Bloom Ft. Succubass

The "cerebral sonic experience" that is DJ Gag Reflex's genre-spanning techno night will return, helmed this time by special guest Succubass.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($12)

Hallows, Haunted Horses & Profit Prison

Lean into a state of collective unease by dancing in time to paranoid darkwave from Seattle-based duo Hallows, sharing this bill with industrial punk outfit Haunted Horses and ambient punks Profit Prison.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

No-Fi Soul Rebellion

Bellingham-based husband-and-wife duo No-Fi Soul Rebellion has been playing music together for over 20 years. Join them for a night out with Separtr and The Wyrds.

The Funhouse, Belltown ($8)

Ol' Doris, Kids on Fire, Rat Paws

Eleanor Dumouchel and her indie-rock project Rat Paws will take the stage after sets from genre mutuals Ol' Doris and Kids on Fire.

The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District ($8)

Seacats with Divorce Care & Erik Walters

Having started as an offshoot of a high-school comedy web show, Kelso-formed rock band Seacats have left the jokes behind in favor of songs about serious subjects like abuse. They'll head up in Ballard with support from Divorce Care and Erik Walters.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($10)

Sweet Creature, Hurry Up, Snufkin, Don Forgetti

You won't have to pony up a single buck to rock out to sets from Bellingham's Sweet Creature (who describe their sounds as "No taste fuckwitch guilt-rock"), Hurry Up, Snufkin, and Don Forgetti.

Monkey Pub, University District (free)

The Harper Conspiracy & The Fully Realized

Dance to the harmonies of Seattle rock/soul band The Harper Conspiracy, who will be joined by The Fully Realized.

Skylark, West Seattle ($10)

PERFORMANCE

Cornucopia: An Improvisational Feast

Seattle's best independent improv groups will aim to leave you in stitches after four 20-minute performances in one show, curated by Jet City's associate artistic director Mike Christensen.

University Heights, University District ($5-$12)

Weird Presents: A Comic Book Drag Show

Whether or not you're riding the Comic Con wave this year, geek up your night with Londyn Bradshaw and Cookie Couture's tribute to Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Archie Comics, and more.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($13-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

R. Kikuo Johnson Book Launch

The Georgetown staple Fantagraphics will celebrate 11 years on the scene with an appearance from frequent New Yorker cover artist R. Kikou Johnson, who will be signing copies of his latest graphic novel, No One Else, plus the reissued 15-anniversary edition of Night Fisher. There will also be snacks.

Fantagraphics, Georgetown (free)

SHOPPING

Arboretum Holiday Sale

After last year's hiatus, the arboretum is back with its annual holiday sale teeming with botanical decorations and other nature-inspired gifts.

Washington Park Arboretum, Madison Park (free)

Pioneer Square Holiday Market

Red Eagle Soaring and Totem Star will keep you entertained while you dine, drink, and shop in the festively adorned Pioneer Square plaza.

Occidental Square, Pioneer Square (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Auburn's Lighted Santa Parade & Tree Lighting

The streets of Auburn's Main Street and beyond will see a procession of light-strewn vehicles, floats, and more. Santa will make an appearance after the parade.

Auburn Main Street (free)

Ballard HolidayFest 2021

Families can take advantage of free photos with Santa, a tree lighting, and festive treats and music in the park.

Marvin's Garden, Ballard (free)

Filson Santa

A particularly outdoorsy Santa will swing by Filson to take photos with kids and families. Enjoy drinking chocolate, hot cider, and complimentary gift wrapping while you wait.

Filson Flagship, Sodo (free)

Holiday Lenin Lighting Celebration

Fremont's towering and slightly menacing Lenin statue will be set aglow with twinkling lights.

Lenin Statue, Fremont (free)

Holiday Open House & Artists Market

Buy pieces from guest artists and jewelers like AJ Powers, Carol Adelman, Cecelia Stitch, and others.

Building C Studios, Phinney (free)

Kent Winterfest Tree Lighting & Parade

This annual celebration will return for a day of live seasonal music, inflatable decorations, free hot cider, hot cocoa, and popcorn, holiday storytime, a Christmas tree lighting, and, of course, a visit from Santa.

Town Square Park, Kent (free)

Living Artists Collective Holiday Market

Shop for original stickers, prints, tarot decks, greeting cards, and other highly gift-able stuff by member artists of the Living Artists Collective.

Ada's Technical Books, Capitol Hill (free)

Queen City Holiday Market

Queen City's second annual pop-up market returns with giftable goods from local women-owned businesses.

Black Dot, Central District (free)

West Seattle Junction Night Market and Tree Lighting

Kick off West Seattle's Hometown Holidays with a tree lighting ceremony. You can also look forward to photos with Santa, ornament-making, and an artisan night market.

West Seattle Junction (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Phinney Neighborhood Association's 41st Annual Winter Festival & Crafts Fair

Support local artists and PNA's nonprofit programs at this festival that will also include a wreath sale and quilt raffle, plus jewelry, pottery, home goods, and more gifts from 100 makers.

Phinney Center Community Hall (free)

Urban Craft Uprising 2021 Winter Show

You're bound to find something special for a loved one or for yourself at the winter edition of "Seattle’s largest indie craft show," which features over 150 artsy vendors.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall (free)

VISUAL ART

"It's Only Rock n Roll" Art Attack

The gallery will dedicate the entire month to 25 pieces of art inspired by rock and roll.

Fogue Studios & Gallery, Georgetown (free); opening

SUNDAY

FILM

VHS Movie Night: Santa's Slay

Be kind and rewind all the way back to 2005 for this VHS screening Santa's Slay, a fine cinematic endeavor that depicts Old Saint Nick as a demon who becomes the giver of toys and holiday cheer only after losing a bet with an angel.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill (free)

FOOD & DRINK

Gløgg Party at the Beer Hall

Let the German Christmas vibes abound by glugging some gløgg in the beer hall's heated pergola, which will also play host to live holiday music, pølse, pretzels, fire pits, and a Viking pottery sale.

Skål Beer Hall, Ballard (free)

GEEK

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia

Sharpen your pencils and stakes and dive into a night of trivia about your favorite vampire-slaying Sunnydale residents.

Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, University District ($5-$7)

MUSIC

Artists at the Center presents: Khu.éex’

Headed up by Tlingit bassist/vocalist (and lauded glass artist) Preston Singletary, Khu.éex' (pronounced Koo-eex) are a supergroup composed largely of indigenous poets and musicians. Beginning as a chance meeting between Singletary and legendary funk keyboardist Bernie Worrell (Parliament-Funkadelic, Talking Heads), Khu.éex' combine far-out funk and jazz with spoken word and Great Native Northwest storytelling to present a contemporary interpretation of their culture to the world. Most recent EP Héen ("water" in Tlingit) deals with the importance of water to indigenous communities across the country. JAS KEIMIG

Seattle Center Armory (free)

Seahawks vs. 49ers After Party Feat. Monster Road!

Groove to Monster Road's '60s- and '70s-inspired R&B and soul after the big Seahawks game.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($5)

Spacy

Three like-minded DJs bring "chill, international, city vibes" to Kremwerk's upstairs stage.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($7-$10)

The Marina Albero Trio + Entre Mundos

Barcelona-raised, Seattle-based piano virtuoso Marina Albero will bring a fiery amalgam of Spanish, flamenco, Cuban, and jazz influences to the Old Rainier Brewery.

Old Rainier Brewery, Georgetown ($12-$15)

PERFORMANCE

Holiday Music in Westlake Park

Punctuate your winter Sundays with free concerts in the park with groups like Warren Dunes, the Seattle String Quartet, and the Roosevelt Jazz Band, plus holiday carolers.

Westlake Park, Downtown (free)

READINGS & TALKS

Fiercely Indigenous

Local Indigenous poets Laura Da’ (Eastern Shawnee), fabian romero (Purépecha), and Arianne True (Choctaw, Chickasaw) will come together for the winter edition of this storytelling showcase.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

SHOPPING

Cookbook Sale

Find gifts for the gourmands in your life at this Ballard cookbook sale co-hosted by Friends of the Seattle Public Library.

Percy's & Co., Ballard (free)

December Holiday Market

The Italian joint will introduce the guest chefs of its "Future of Diversity" lineup (a program that highlights up-and-coming chefs of color in Seattle) in conjunction with its inaugural holiday market, which promises lots of spice blends, baked goods, pantry items, and other specialty goodies for the food lovers in your life.

Osteria La Spiga, Capitol Hill (free)

Jingle & Mingle Holiday Market

You can shop for holiday gifts, visit with Santa, get sloshed at a cash bar, and make new friends at the casino.

Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Giant Menorah Lighting and Gelt Drop

The last night of Hanukkah will be met with a menorah lighting, traditional treats like latkes, jelly doughnuts, and chocolate coins (which will rain down from an extended fire ladder in a "Great Gelt Drop"), and kids' activities.

Bergen Place, Ballard (free)

Santa at Ounces!

Bring your whole family (dogs included) to take free photos with Santa.

Ounces, West Seattle (free)