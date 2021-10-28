60 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Halloween Weekend: Oct 29-21, 2021

The Sunday Scaries take on a whole new meaning this weekend—it's Halloween, baby! If you've been too busy to make plans and/or you've spent all your money on zombie prosthetics and are short on cash, we've got you covered with a roundup of last-minute things to do under $15. Read on for dance parties (like the queer-tastic CarLarans' Horror House), family-friendly stuff (like Boo-In-Burien), and beyond, and check out our complete Halloween calendar and our guide to holiday food & drink specials for even more options. And, as always, be prepared to flash that vaxx card.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC & PARTIES

Breaks and Swells

Summed up as "soulful, classy, expressive, and percussive" by former Stranger writer Amber Cortes, local rockers Breaks and Swells will take the stage after opening sets from high-energy punk duo Pink Boa and Always Naked.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

Ceremony presents: Scaremony

"Dress to distress" at the All Hallows' Eve edition of this (mostly) '80s dance party with DJs JQ and Evan Blackstone.

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill ($10)

Cramps Tribute Night!

Damned I'm Cramped will summon the ghost of Lux Interior at this Cramps tribute night, bolstered by additional support from Piston Ready and 38 Coffin.

Slim's Last Chance, Georgetown ($10)

Dusty Cubby, Beverly Crusher, Floral Tattoo, Midnight Movie

Kick off the freakiest weekend of the year with help from pop-punks Dusty Cubby, high-energy acid-punk trio Beverly Crusher, queer rockers Floral Tattoo, and Midnight Movie.

Vera Project, Seattle Center ($10)

Eric Blu & The Soul Revue Present: ALL NIGHT LONG

Hellooooo, is it a Lionel Richie cover night you're looking for? Eric Blu & The Soul Revue will deliver by diverting from their original material for a good ol' cover night with special guests Simple Minded Symphony.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

Fuego: Halloween Edition!

Slow your heart rate at this end-of-the-week reggeaton party with DJs Dos Leches, Tremenda Diosa, and Papi.WAV, featuring a performance by Drop Squad.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5-$10)

Marshall Law Band, Reposado, Deejay O'please

Bombastically blending the tenets of funk and hip-hop, the Marshall Law Band strives to play across all genres, resulting in a kaleidoscopic explosion of taste and color. They'll head up this Halloween concert bill with support from Reposado and Deejay O'please.

Substation, Fremont ($15)

Reese Tanimura//Kristen Marlo//Sue Quigley

Singer-songwriters Reese Tanimura, Sue Quigley, and Kristen Marlo will serenade you with their unplugged tunes.

Royal Room, Rainier Valley ($10)

Smokey Brights

The crackly and warm guitar-driven rock band Smokey Brights will show you their new tracks for the agreeable price of zero dollars.

Easy Street Records, West Seattle (free)

SWAYZE 80s Halloween Dance Party

Fluff your hair in the likeness of '80s icon Patrick Swayze whilst dirty-dancing to Prince, David Bowie, Eric B. & Rakim, Madonna, and other greats.

LoFi, Eastlake ($10)

There’s a Light In the Tower

Velvet Q, Yufi, DJ Headwound, and Danny Denial will keep you entertained out the wazoo with a late-night Halloween spectacular featuring live music, movement performances, and visual art.

Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($9)

W Seattle Air Guitar Championships

W Seattle will host its first-ever Air Guitar Championships. You can leave your actual instrument at home, but bring plenty of 'tude—you could win a one-night stay in the W's Extreme Wow Suite, plus access to a two-hour session at the hotel's on-site recording studio, as well as food and drink credit.

W Seattle, Downtown (free)

PERFORMANCES

Howl Nights

We can't be sure, but actual howling might be involved at this series of multi-disciplinary art events, which will include dance, music, film, and interactive art. Organizers will hold space for artists and the community as folks process their grief and outrage at the state of the world.

The Shed, Georgetown (free)

West End Girls Drag: Drag Spooktacular

Drag gets creepy at this family-friendly Halloween show hosted by the great Cookie Couture, starring Betty Wetter, Londyn Bradshaw, D'monica Leone, Solana Solstice, and Jane Don't.

Skylark, West Seattle ($15)

SHOPPING

Seattle Weavers' Guild Annual Show and Sale

Weaving, in its many forms, goes on full display as the Seattle Weavers Guild spreads its creations out before us. Admire and buy "hats, rugs, tapestries, shawls, baskets, jewelry, scarves, home décor, and towels," and watch demos of spinning and weaving.

Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Locust Cider First Hill Halloween

If either you or your dog has a killer Halloween costume, head here for a $5 pint special, plus a cider- and candy-filled flight.

Locust Cider, First Hill ($5+)

MUSIC & PARTIES

Halloweekend at Rhein Haus

Having Halloween costume decision paralysis? Fit two freaky fits into one dance-filled weekend at Seattle's rowdiest bier hall. Friday brings a Hell on Heels Drag Show with RuPaul's Drag Race star MILK, followed by a good old-fashioned costume contest with a $300 cash prize on Saturday.

Rhein Haus, Capitol Hill (free-$10)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Bates Motel Replica

Last Christmas, Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles built a mini replica of the Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek in front of his home. Now, he's turned to another famous cinematic motel, but this time with a Halloween flavor: He's reconstructed the Bates Motel from Psycho, complete with an ice machine, newspaper box, and housecleaning cart. As King 5 reports, "Knowles encourages visitors to swing by the corner of 10th Avenue West and West Bothwell on the northwest side of Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. The display will stay up until after Halloween and then Knowles said he will replace it with a new and updated version of the Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek."

10th Ave W & West Bothwell Street, Queen Anne (free)

Pumpkin Walk 2021

Take a leisurely stroll along Bainbridge Gardens' historic nature trail, which will be lined with hundreds of carved and handpainted pumpkins, then examine a plump pumpkin and take your best guess at its weight at the event's annual pumpkin weighing contest. Battle Point BBQ will also be available on Saturday. Donations towards the Bainbridge Island Boys and Girls Club will be accepted.

Bainbridge Gardens (free)

HAUNTED HOUSES

7th Annual Laurelhurst Haunted House

Some haunted houses only want to give you the shivers, but this one also wants to raise $5,000 and 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food to donate to Northwest Harvest. Bring a dollar or a canned food item with you.

Laurelhurst Haunted House ($1 or a can of food)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Parlor Tricks Comedy Halloween Special

The tricks are the treats at this All Hallows' Eve (Eve) comedy show.

Jai Thai, Capitol Hill ($10)

COMMUNITY

Comet Lodge Cemetery Tour

Explore an abandoned cemetery with the Rainier Valley Historical Society to learn about its history as a Duwamish Indian burial site and a pioneer cemetery.

Comet Lodge Cemetery, Beacon Hill ($5-$10)

Snohomish Zombie Walk

Once again, this Snohomish event will provide an excuse to zombify yourself and stomp down the street with equally dead-looking individuals. Don't have adequate makeover materials at home? Stop by the face-painting station to get that corpse pallor. You can also help prepare for a potential zombie apocalypse by bringing food for the Snohomish Food Bank.

Downtown Snohomish (free)

T’Challaween — A South End Tribute to Our Heroes

The South Seattle Emerald presents a one-mile, socially distanced costume parade in tribute to our heroes, role models, frontline workers, and more. The spooky procession will make its way down the Beacon Hill Greenway and conclude at the South End Public Market where you can get a jump on your holiday shopping. Don your Halloween costume (superhero or otherwise) and stretch your legs while catching treats from "no-touch" candy tossers. The event will also include a costume contest and a spooky house decorating contest.

Beacon Hill Greenway (free)

Thrill The World

The Friends of Normandy Park Foundation presents the annual Thrill the World event in partnership with the Seattle Thrillers dancers. The Thrillers will perform Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller" choreography in tandem with numerous other groups worldwide. Along with the performance, the event will include a costume contest, a pumpkin giveaway, a socially distant kids' craft booth, live music by Vote for Pedro, a scavenger hunt, a beer garden, and more.

Normandy Park Towne Center (free)

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience (including tonight's Blacula). “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)

FOOD & DRINK

Halloween Pub Crawl 2021

The people behind SantaCon have put together this popular costumed Halloween bar crawl—the biggest and longest-running of its kind in Seattle. The festivities will include live entertainment and drink specials.

Box House Saloon (free-$10)

KIDS & FAMILY

Boo-In-Burien 2021

Olde Burien will show families the spooky stuff it's made of, and kids and adults alike are expected to return the favor by throwing on their most ghoulish (or cutest) costumes (and face masks). To make it worth the trip, they'll have Boo Boxes filled with a DIY baking kit and an assortment of Halloween candy, plus crafts and "magical trinkets." Don't forget to snag advance tickets to a drive-in screening of 2019's The Addams Family.

Various locations, Burien (free)

Crown Hill Pet Parade!

Cats, dogs, lizards, and other domesticated non-humans can flex their best costumes at this Crown Hill affair.

Crown Hill Center (free)

Halloween On The Hill

The treats will heavily outweigh the tricks at this family-friendly trick-or-treating event in Tacoma.

Tacoma Community House (free)

Street of Treats Autumn Fest in Kent

Costume contests and candy are in-store in Kent this year. Don't forget to bring a canned food donation.

2nd Avenue North & West Meeker Street, Kent (free)

Trick or Trot

Soak in the naturally ghostly vibes of Bridle Trails State Park at this family-friendly 1K scavenger hunt and 5K run, complete with owl specimen activities and a photo booth with a horse.

Bridle Trails State Park, Kirkland (free)

MUSIC & PARTIES

Alfredo Ghosts Album Release Party with The No Counts & Scorn Dog

A high-energy rock band with an "extraterrestrial sound," Alfredo Ghosts will fill you up with starchy jams that find their ground in seasonally appropriate, freaky '70s glam. They'll play tracks from their new album after a warm-up from The No Counts and Scorn Dog.

Substation, Fremont ($13)

Halloween with the Kings, the Evanstones, plus guests

Let your freak flag fly while Seattle's The King's bust out "raw soul and tarnished rock'n'roll" with support from the Evanstones.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($10)

Snack Attack! Halloween at The Octopus Bar

Do you love snacks and money? Honor your favorite between-meals indulgence by dressing as its anthropomorphic twin for the chance to win 500 big ones. Even if you lose, you can still enter raffles all night long, dance to the stylings of DJ Qreepz, and get drunk on boozy specials with names like "Redbull Blood Bag."

The Octopus Bar, Wallingford ($5)

Star Anna with The Heebie Jeebies

Slip into your skeleton suit for a night out with Star Anna and the Heebie Jeebies.

Blue Moon Tavern, University District ($10)

SHOPPING

Seattle Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2021

Find one-of-a-kind conversation-starting pieces for your home (read: tasteful Halloween decor!) at this expo which brings together vendors and dealers from all over the country. You'll discover oddities of all sorts here, including taxidermy and preserved specimens, original artwork, horror pieces, antiques, quack medical devices, clothing and jewelry, skulls and bones, funeral collectibles, and more.

Washington State Convention Center ($10+)

MUSIC

Beautiful Freaks, Mr Dinkles, The Rhetorician, Chrvns, Nësträ & Danny Denial

Show off your eclectic dance moves (and your costume) with a night of glam-pop, R&B, and experimental tunes from Seattle's Beautiful Freaks, The Rhetorician, Chrvns, Nësträ, Mr. Dinkles, and Danny Denial.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

CarLarans' Horror House

Take your queer, Halloween-loving self out on the town for a night of hip-hop and house beats, sexy-spooky gogo dancers, pop-up performances, and costume contests. Neo-electro-soul and hip-hop artist CarLarans will be a most gracious and gruesome host.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($13)

Dance Yourself Scream

LCD Soundsystem, Rufus Du Sol, Tame Impala, Grimes, and all your other indie-electronic favorites will grace the decks at this Halloween edition of Dance Yourself Clean.

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill ($10)

"Little One" Music Video Release Party & Halloween Rock Show

Blue Helix will debut their appropriately scary new music video for their song "Little One."

Rendezvous, Belltown ($15)

Twerk or Treat

Wear a costume and shake your buns (or else!!!) as live DJs spin the goods at Neumos' official Halloween party.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5-$10)

Bollywood Horror Halloween Costume Dance Party with DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid

"Cower at the thundering dhols and shiver at the piercing wails of Bollywood divas" at the Seattle debut of the longest-running Bollywood Halloween party in the world (19 years and counting!) hosted by Portland-based duo DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid. They'll be joined by Seattle's own Adam McCollom on the dhol (an Indian double-headed drum) at this costume mandatory dance night.

LoFi, Eastlake ($13-$15)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle

Seattle Center Festál and the Dia de Muertos Festival Committee present this festival honoring those who have passed in a joyful celebration with performances, elaborate altars, colorful face-painting, sugar skull workshops, visual art, and more. Tune in for the virtual presentation on Sunday, and visit the Dia de Muertos altars at Fisher Pavilion.

Seattle Center and online (free)

SUNDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Halloween on the Patio

Stop by in your costume to get your requisite selfies and candy supply in order.

The Patio, Columbia City (free)

Trick or Treat Yo'Self

Leave the scaries at home and get yourself to the bar for a beer special, candy, and costume contests for humans and dogs.

At Large Brewing, Everett (free)

KIDS & FAMILY

Boo Bash at the Beach

Colossal caches of candy await costumed children at this trunk-or-treating event.

Rainier Beach Community Center (free)

Halloween Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat

If you're worried about losing track of your children in a swarm of trick-or-treaters dressed as identical bespectacled Minions (do the kids still like Minions?), opt for this mildly spooky drive-through candy grab. Humans and pets alike are encouraged to enter a costume contest (snap a selfie of your costume and tag @thelodgeatstedward with #HauntedStEdward) for the chance to win a two-night stay and dining credit at the lodge.

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, Kenmore (free)

Harvest Fest Trick or Treat

Dress your family in ghoulish getups and snag sweet treats from West Seattle businesses.

West Seattle Junction (free)

Howl-O-Ween Dog Party

The dog-friendly bar will give canine companions center stage at this Howl-O-Ween costume contest bearing gift-card prizes.

Peddler Brewing Company, Ballard (free)

MUSIC & PARTIES

Doom Funk Halloween featuring General Mojos, The Cumbieros and Moose Almighty!

Nectar & Solid Sound presents a local lineup of bands representing different genres, from the "shimmering psych-pop" of General Mojos to the "new cumbia" meets ska group The Cumbieros to the indie-rock jam band Moose Almighty.

Nectar, Fremont ($13)

Lady Krishna

Multi-talented Seattle mainstay Lady Krisha will head up this Halloween shindig with her punk-rock friend Lauren Napier and DJ Marvelette.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

Atrocity Girl with Coup Contrecoup, Dirty Rugs, & Emergency Brake

Johnny Angel, Angie Dane, and Kenzie Rue of Atrocity Girl will drip their heavy rock all over the place after Coup Contrecoup, Dirty Rugs, and Emergency Brake warm up the amps.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($10)

Disturbia - The Official Halloween Dance Party

Sweat away your Halloween fears with a night of hip-hop and R&B bangers, featuring a healthy dose of Rihanna.

Barboza, Capitol Hill ($5)

Seahawks Afterparty featuring MONSTER ROAD

Hark back to yesteryear with Monster Road as they churn out R&B and soul hits from the '60s and '70s.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($5)

Sway & Swoon DJ Collective Presents: Soft Serve a Halloween Jam

Don't sleep on a night out with DJs Stas thee boss, Jusmoni, Yaddy, and El Mizell this Halloween.

Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill ($15)

PERFORMANCES

Skeleton Skate Halloween

Seattle's horror drag queen supreme Old Witch wants all your sorry bags o' bones out on the roller rink for this skeleton skate featuring drag performances "from beyond the grave," a costume contest, the world's tiniest haunted house, and a midnight drag show in the Freddie Krueger Never-Ending Nightmare Lounge. Skate, rattle, and roll to live music from Having Issues, Profit Prison, and Itchy Kitty.

Southgate Roller Rink, White Center ($15)

SHOPPING

Factory Luxe Flea Market

Stock up on homemade soaps, DIY repurposed clothing, and other local goodies while you fill your belly with booze and empanadas.

Factory Luxe, Georgetown (free)

Vera Halloween Market

Do the Monster Mash all the way to Vera Project for their inaugural Halloween market boasting records, clothes, and handmade goods.

Vera Project, Seattle Center (free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Bike and Run for Your Life!

Join Peace Peloton, Brooks Running, and Cascade Bicycle Club in running away from zombies, vampires, and other undead creatures that would love nothing more than to dine on your human flesh. Kids can participate in a bike rodeo, a scavenger hunt, and a less-scary bike ride. Also on the menu: prizes, sparklers, a beer garden, and dancing.

Gas Works Park, Wallingford (free)