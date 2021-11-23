63 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov 24-28, 2021

Magic in the Market, GeekCraft Expo, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15

We don't need to remind you that Thanksgiving is this Thursday, or that Black Friday is this Friday, or that Small Business Saturday is this Saturday, but if the holidays have been taking up all your spare time and energy, one thing you might not know about are all the hassle-free events happening around town this long weekend—none of which will cost you more than $15. See them all below, from an Indigenous Heritage Day Celebration at High Dive to Chinatown's annual $6 Food Walk, and from Chanukah at the Kraken to GeekCraft Expo and the Downtown Seattle Tree Lighting.

WEDNESDAY

FILM

Baron Von Terror presents: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

You see Home for the Holidays every year, so why not give Holly Hunter a break and divert to a tale of gruesome murders this Thanksgiving eve? We think we can speak for Central Cinema and host Baron Von Terror in saying we truly hope your family dinner moment doesn't resemble the climactic supper scene in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

Central Cinema, Central District ($15)



Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Quote-Along Edition

The most quotable comedy behind The Princess Bride comes to the big screen, but you don't have to be quiet and respectful like a normal movie. In fact, you're encouraged to shout your favorite lines and sing and dance along with the characters.

Central Cinema, Central District ($8-$12)

GEEK

'90s Trivia Night

Forsake the perils of the present for a couple of hours by dipping into '90s pop-culture trivia in pursuit of sweet, sweet prizes.

Post Pike, Capitol Hill (free)

MUSIC

DEAD BARS Present: Amateur Night w/ Bottlenose Koffins and Dusty Cubby

Dead Bars, Bottlenose Koffins, and Dusty Cubby will provide musical fodder to thrash your body around to.

Bar House, Fremont ($12)

Jesse Dayton

Tap your toes as Texas musician Jesse Dayton brings his own country-Western style to Seattle.

The Funhouse, Belltown ($12-$15)

Marshall Law Band

Bombastically blending the tenets of funk and hip-hop, Marshall Law Band strives to play across all genres, resulting in a kaleidoscopic explosion of taste and color.

Neptune Theatre, University District (free)

"VERZUZ" Hip-Hop Dance Party feat. DJ Indica Jones

If Verzuz TV's music-battle series on Instagram Live kept you entertained during quarantine, don't miss this dance party with DJ Indica Jones inspired by the series.

High Dive, Fremont ($10)

PERFORMANCE

BeautyBoiz Get Stuffed!

Aerialists, burlesque performers, and go-go dancers will make you forget about your inevitable post-Thanksgiving stomach ache at this annual BeautyBoiz performance with special guests Faggedy Randy, Luminous Pariah, Jupiter Everhard, and Britt Brutality, plus DJs Gold Chisme and Jane Don’t.

Supernova, Sodo ($15)

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Bootblacks with Nox Novacula

Whether you have Thanksgiving plans or not, replace your after-dinner constitutional with a night of dancing to Brooklyn post-punks Bootbacks and Seattle's Nox Novacula.

Substation, Fremont ($12)

FRIDAY

PERFORMANCE

Noir Black: Friday Edition

Recover from your tryptophan and/or holiday shopping daze with Londyn Bradshaw, Skarlet Dior Black, and a host of other talented POC drag stars.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($13-$15)

MUSIC

AVOID, Extortionist

High-energy Seattle rockers AVOID have been known to bust out a Foo Fighters cover or two, so expect a mix of covers and originals at this night out with Idaho-bred heavy-metal outfit Extortionist.

El Corazón, Eastlake ($13-$15)

Black Friday

Harness that nascent holiday energy and groove to house, disco, and hip-hop DJ sets from the likes of Arel, Cozell, N_so, Toya b, Matchevelli, and others spread across two rooms.

LoFi, Eastlake ($10)

Disco Rodeo

Whoever said cowboys only dance to honky-tonk was sorely mistaken; this dance party encouraged you to don your spurs and chaps for a night of disco.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

I 90 Fiasco & Entropy Son

Get your world rocked by I 90 Fiasco and Entropy Son.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12-$15)

Indigenous Heritage Day Celebration Featuring: Khu.Éex' & More

Jas Keimig has written, "Headed up by Tlingit bassist/vocalist (and lauded glass artist) Preston Singletary, Khu.éex' (pronounced Koo-eex) are a supergroup composed largely of indigenous poets and musicians. Beginning as a chance meeting between Singletary and legendary funk keyboardist Bernie Worrell (Parliament-Funkadelic, Talking Heads), Khu.éex' combine far-out funk and jazz with spoken word and Great Native Northwest storytelling to present a contemporary interpretation of their culture to the world. Most recent EP Héen ('water' in Tlingit) deals with the importance of water to indigenous communities across the country." They'll headline this showcase of indigenous artists and performers, which will also feature Daisy Chain and Air Jazz.

High Dive, Fremont ($13)

Rough Draft: Leftovers 3

Come one and all to this post-turkey rave designed to instill "maximum warm n fuzziness" in the hearts of all attendees.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($10-15)

SLAY

Head to the latest installment of this DJ dance party geared toward LGBTQ+ people of color, and feel good knowing that a portion of proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood and a local charity.

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill ($10)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Downtown Seattle Tree Lighting

It's time for Downtown Seattle Association's annual tree-lighting, which you can catch in person or stream it live on DSA's and WARM 106.9’s Facebook pages.

Westlake Center, Downtown (free)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Food Walk - Small Biz Saturday 2021

Local gourmands and hungry tourists alike know that Seattle's Chinatown-ID is teeming with incredible food offerings, so don't miss your chance to support a host of eateries (and retailers) by downloading a digital menu or picking up a hard copy in Hing Hay Park for the neighborhood's popular $6 food walk.

Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District ($6+)

MUSIC

Always Naked and Asterhouse with Of The Heavy Sun

Seattle alt-rockers Always Naked will head up in Fremont with support from Asterhouse and Of The Heavy Sun.

High Dive, Fremont ($10-$12)

Bad with Birds

Join Seattle hard-rock quartet Bad with Birds for their last show of the year.

Central Saloon, Pioneer Square ($10)

OBOL & Dream Circuit

Enjoy OBOL'S locally sourced industrial and prog-rock stylings after an opening set from psych-rockers Dream Circuit.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown ($12-$15)

Old School Funk, Hip Hop, and R&B

Dance off your brussels hangover with a night of old-school funk, R&B, and hip-hop spun by live DJs.

The Royal Room, Columbia City ($10-$12)

Rat Queen, Oh My Eyes, Sweet Creature, La Fonda

Billing themselves as a "poser punk trio," Rat Queen will come through with good-old Seattle griminess after sets from "psychedelic dystopian surf band" Oh My Eyes, Sweet Creature, and La Fonda.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill ($10)

Ray Skjelbred Trio

Transport yourself to a 1920s- or '30s-era Chicago nightclub for this intimate night of hot jazz, swing, and blues from The Ray Skjelbred Trio.

The Royal Room, Columbia City ($12-$15)

SWAYZE '80s Dance Party

Dance to the hot '80s tunes that might have made Swayze's blood warm at this Trashy Trash/Snap! event.

LoFi, Eastlake ($10)

Thavoron: 'Ugly' Album Release Party

Electronic artist Thavoron will come out to Belltown to celebrate his debut album with support from Stella Mar and Nicky Buell.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($8-$10)

Y2Gay - An Amateur Drag Competition + 2000’s Dance Party

Seattle drag pro Jane Don't will introduce a lineup of amateur talent at this early-millennium extravaganza.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

Zebra Hunt, J. Graves, Claire Tucker

Fans of The Feelies should feel right at home with Seattle trio Zebra Hunt, bringing their garage pop to Ballard after J. Graves and Claire Tucker.

Conor Byrne, Ballard ($10-$12)

PERFORMANCE

Kings ~ A Drag King Show ~ 6 Years

The drag kings of Seattle will go all out for the sixth anniversary of this popular show, featuring special guest King Perka $exxx, who promises to bring "comedy, social commentary, and dad jokes" all the way from Atlanta.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($10-$15)

SHOPPING

26th Annual Magic in the Market

Pike Place is already fairly magical around the holidays, but this annual event amps things up: Kids can meet Santa and decorate cookies, festive musical performances will take place, hot apple cider and hot cocoa will abound, and the holiday tree will light up for the season.

Pike Place Market, Downtown (free)

Holiday Makers Market

Browse wares from local vendors like Heavy Duty Vintage, Anna Learns Things, Ink to my Elbows, Samantha Slater, and more.

Alexandra's Macarons, Cherry Hill (free)

Alki Holiday Pop-Up Art Fair

Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa and admire the line of Argosy Cruises Christmas Ships while you browse work for sale by six artists and enjoy live holiday music.

Alki Beach, West Seattle (free)

Caffe Vita Pop-Up with Bake Shop

Start off your weekend with some hot drinks from Caffe Vita's KEXP cafe and some baked goods from the upcoming bakery and market Bake Shop's pop-up, including ginger citrus scones, salted espresso chocolate chip cookies, cardamom butter horns, honey apple cake, and delicata squash focaccia.

KEXP, Uptown (free)

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall Holiday Market

This eighth annual bizarre bazaar will offer "custom planters, witty cards, handmade balms and potions, vintage clothing and home decor" from 45 vendors, plus holiday music from DJ Snowglobe, a performance from the sugarplum elves, a photo booth with Mz. Klawz, and more.

Georgetown Trailer Park Mall (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Holiday GloCone and New Winter Lights Reveal

After last year's successful debut, Phinney's GloCone will return with over 3,000 festive LED lights. Enjoy free refreshments and caroling with the OK Chorale as the structure lights up for winter.

Phinney Park Air Raid Tower (free)

Miracle on 152nd Street

Burien residents will carol among lighted trees and displays as the town's main-street stores, boutiques, and bakeries dole out special deals. Also on the docket: photos with Santa, a free outdoor screening of Home Alone with complimentary hot chocolate, a coat and blanket drive, and a bingo shopping challenge.

Burien Town Square Park (free)

SUNDAY

FILM

Seattle Hip Hop Film Festival 2021

Watch hip-hop-themed movies from around the world, including Costa Rican director Federico Peixoto's documentary Tlacuilos, which explores graffiti and hip-hop in Central America, at the latest edition of 206 Zulu's festival.

Washington Hall, First Hill ($10)

MUSIC

Jared Hall Album Release: Seen on the Scene

Spokane-born, Seattle-based trumpeter Jared Hall and his quintet will perform colorful selections from his newest record, Seen on the Scene.

The Royal Room, Columbia City ($15)

V.O.I.D. (Visions Of Inner Darkness)

DJs Rota and Ashen return for their monthly night of dark synth, industrial techno, and other such genres that go well with leather ensembles.

High Dive, Fremont ($5-$10)

SHOPPING

Factory Luxe Flea Market

Shop for art, jewelry, soaps, repurposed clothes, and much more at this flea market timed just for your holiday shopping needs. They'll even have empanadas and cold beer, cider, and wine on deck.

The Factory Luxe, Georgetown (free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Chanukah at the Kraken

Chabad of Northwest Seattle and Chabad of North Seattle will come together on Hanukkah eve in the new Kraken Community Iceplex, where you can expect a grand menorah lighting (on ice!), a Hanukkah-soundtracked skating sesh, and holiday-themed treats.

Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate ($15)

Grand Menorah Lighting In Kirkland

Join the North Eastside Jewish community for a menorah lighting in the park, plus festive jazz, tasty refreshments, and a gelt drop.

Marina Park, Kirkland (free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Liz Miele Featuring Andrew Frank

Profiled in The New Yorker at just 18, New Jersey-born Liz Miele has grown into a seasoned comic with her own web series and popular videos like "Feminist Sex Positions." Join her for a weekend of laughs with Washington's own Andrew Frank.

Laughs Comedy Club, University District (free)

(Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Azor

When a private banker arrives from Geneva with his wife to replace a colleague who has mysteriously disappeared in military-ruled Buenos Aires, he finds himself untangling a sinister web of colonialism, high finance, and a nation's "Dirty War."

SIFF Film Center, Seattle Center ($14)

(Friday-Sunday)

Casablanca

Yes, Casablanca is a bonafide classic. The name conjures up notions of prestige and film nobility. It’s the worst possible thing that could have happened to Casablanca. The movie is a classic because it’s not a stuffy, high-minded piece of cinema with a capital “C.” It’s low-budget, tossed-off studio leftovers, and that’s why its genius is so remarkable. Don’t think of it as attending movie church. Leave your reverence in the lobby. Casablanca sure as hell doesn’t have any time for that shit. Instead, think of it as the half-improvised, made-up-as-they-went, seat-of-the-pants production that took studio spare parts and made some potent movie magic. BOBBY ROBERTS

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

(Friday-Sunday)

Hive (Zgjoi)

Based on the true story of a woman whose husband went missing during the war in Kosovo, the 2021 Sundance Film Festival's most awarded film by Blerta Basholli is "a reminder of how dangerous patriarchal communities remain for women even, and perhaps especially, those who manage to carve out a small nook of independence within them," writes Variety.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill ($13)

(Wednesday-Sunday)

House of Gucci

Sure, Lady Gaga's Italian accent could use some work, but anyone interested in fashion and juicy family plots should have a grand time admiring the gorgeous fabrics, giant sunglasses, and biting marital conflict paraded throughout Ridley Scott's new film that spans three decades of the iconic Gucci family—culminating in the murder of the former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

SIFF Uptown, Queen Anne ($14)

(Wednesday-Sunday)

Julia

A lot of critics agree that 2009's Julie & Julia would have been a lot more enjoyable had it left out the trials and tribulations of Julia Child's early-aughts stan and focused solely on the legendary cook's life in France. While it's not a biopic starring Meryl Streep, this documentary will hopefully satisfy that craving with rare archival footage that outlines Child's 12-year process making the canonical tome The Art of French Cooking. Bon appétit!

SIFF Uptown, Queen Anne ($14)

(Wednesday-Sunday)

Princess Mononoke

A prince becomes involved in the struggle between a forest princess and the encroachment of mechanization in Hayao Miyazaki's award-winning Studio Ghibli adventure.

Central Cinema, Central District ($12)

(Friday-Sunday)

GEEK

GeekCraft Expo

If Etsy and Comic Con are two of your favorite things, you won't want to miss this annual geeky craft market, which just so happens to align with holiday shopping season. Find unique gifts from over 100 local artists.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point ($2)

(Saturday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Holiday Art Market Pop-Up

Support local artists selling their under-$100 work.

Fogue Gallery West Seattle, West Seattle (free)

(Friday-Sunday)

Holiday Shop-O-Rama

Local AAPI and Native Hawaiian vendors will sell all sorts of goods at Wing Luke's annual holiday market.

Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (free)

(Friday-Sunday)

November Native Art Market and Holiday Gift Fair

Find gifts for loved ones by local Native artists and makers at this annual market, complete with soup and fry bread made by Cecile Hansen.

Duwamish Longhouse, West Seattle (free)

(Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART



Note: galleries may be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Beth Tisthammer and Cynthia Hibbard: Out Of Body

In her paintings, Beth Tisthammer explores how tech-centric environments "interfere with intuition." In response, multimedia artist Cynthia Hibbard "addresses the body in a more light-hearted, whimsical way through a series of multi-media collages reminiscent of her grade school doodles and daydreams."

Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

(Friday-Saturday); closing

Cachesphere

Check out recent works by Ben Hirschkoff and Philippe Hyojung Kim, all of which are composed of plastic and acrylic remnants gathered in their studios.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (free)

(Friday-Saturday); closing

C. T. Chew: Non Sequitur

This past March, artist C. T. Chew decided to celebrate his COVID vaccination and his "release from space aliens in the White House" by creating a daily digital collage. Check out the quirky artist's body of recent work.

BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District

(Friday-Saturday); closing

Daphne Minkoff

In her 11th solo exhibition at the gallery, mixed-media artist Daphne Minkoff continues her exploration of layered, collaged surfaces combined with photographic imagery of decaying buildings and other artifacts of the urban environment.

Linda Hodges Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

(Tuesday-Saturday); closing

Luminosity: Northwest Native Glass Art

Check out the work of three indigenous master glass artists—Preston Singletary, Raven Skyriver, and Dan Friday—at this group show, which also falls during the Refract glass festival. Of Singletary, Jasmyne Keimig has written, "The work of Seattle artist Preston Singletary completely shifted my perception of what glass can look like and, most importantly, what glass can convey. Yes, Singletary is undoubtedly a master of form, color, and shape. He also has an immensely satisfying name. And he has harnessed the medium in a way that points away from the manufacture of cold objects and outward toward nature. His melding of his own Tlingit heritage to the European tradition of glass art brings the practice of glassblowing to an exciting new level." She's also written that Tlingit artist "Raven Skyriver’s work is in tune with the rhythm of ecosystems and animal life." Friday crafts exquisite sculptures based on Lummi material culture, like totem poles and, like one piece in this show is called, "Aunt Fran's Basket."

Stonington Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

Wednesday-Saturday (closing)

Peggy Murphy: Primer for A New New Topography

Peggy Murphy grapples with the subjectivity of art—particularly landscapes and nature-based paintings—by summoning new perspectives in this collection of mixed-media paintings and collages.

Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

(Friday-Saturday); closing

Sally Hall: Absolute Artist

Seattle-born Sally Hall harks back to her early days of watercolor in her first art show since the 1970s.

Vermillion, Capitol Hill (free)

(Wednesday-Saturday); closing

Scott Coffey: A Brief Inquiry Into Queer Mythology

Anyone who read The Odyssey in high school knows the extent to which mythology has played a role in our culture. This exhibition attempts to retell certain stories through a queer lens.

Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square (free)

(Friday-Saturday); closing

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Winterfest

Seattle Center's season-long family-friendly festival will follow in last year's footsteps by combining virtual and in-person events, including all sorts of performances, a winter train village, ice-sculpting, and a light display.

Seattle Center (free)

(Friday-Sunday)