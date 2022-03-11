64 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 11-13, 2022



Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.

FRIDAY

FILM

The Cat

Cats? In our solar system? It's more likely than you think in this inscrutably strange film blending sci-fi, action, and horror. Director Ngai Choi Lam tells the hallucinatory tale of three aliens—one of whom is an adorable black feline—battling it out against a cosmic blob bent on destruction. If that hasn't convinced you, The Cat also features an extended cat-vs-dog martial arts battle.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

Andy Vance & Sundance

Enjoy a night of live country music and dancing with honky-tonk heroes Andy Vance & Sundance.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Creamsicle, Babe.wav, and Shudderspeed

Creamsicle's pop rock is a sweet and tart delight, much like the delicious frozen treat. They will bring you a headlining set alongside local rockers Babe.wav and Shudderspeed.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Darksoft, Early Internet, and Sea Lemon

Enjoy the dreamy melodies and wistful hooks of alt-rock artist Darksoft. Plus, nostalgic dream pop from local bands Early Internet and Sea Lemon.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Dryland, Fixtures, and Stammering

Washington-based five-piece Dryland churns out stoner doom magic inspired by medieval monsters and mythology. Catch them after opening sets from post-hardcore trio Fixtures and math-rockers Stammering.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Foxhole Norman, The Subjunctives, and Rat Paws

Get sucked into the emotion-packed, punk-tinged indie-rock world of Seattle trio Foxhole Norman. They'll play a hometown show with support from pop-punks The Subjunctives and singer-songwriter Rat Paws.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Jack Symes with Joe Kaplow

Brooklyn-based songsmith Jack Symes will perform tracks off of his latest album, Tompkins Park, which explores isolation and "making peace with the parts of you that have been neglected" through gentle strings and weightless arrangements. Santa Cruz singer-songwriter Joe Kaplow will start off the night with some groove-centric indie rock.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

MAITA

MAITA, the indie rock project of Portland-based singer-songwriter Maria Maita-Keppeler, has moved many people with the angelic beauty of her voice and vulnerable lyricism, including Kill Rock Stars' founder Slim Moon, who revived the label to sign her.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12-$14)

Memory Boys, Wilting, and Careen

Not all pop-punk is peppy and bright. Memory Boys will serve up a sadder, more poetic style with support from local post-punk band Wilting and emo trio Careen. (Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Noise Complaint ft. Golf Clap

Move and groove between two dance floors to the funky electronic rhythms of Detroit beatmaker Golf Clap, who aims to "create a community" through his danceable anthems. Local support from DJs Black Velveteen, Eliogold, and Danny Bulla.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $15)

Rio Devore, Luke Edstrom, and Hummingbull

Local singer-songwriter Rio Devore will play some reflective acoustic serenades after sets from multi-instrumentalist Luke Edstrom and folk singer Hummingbull.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Sinister Six, Kid Leather, OA, and Annihilation Squares

An eclectic night of retro rock will be brought to you by garage rockers The Sinister Six, post-punk noisemakers Kid Leather, psychedelic drone outfit OA, and trippy electronic jammers Annihilation Squares.

(Substation, Fremont, $10-$12)

Todd Day Wait & Kristina Murray with Dean Johnson

With a voice like Willie Nelson and original songs that feel like old-time country standards, Todd Day Wait is the real deal. Nashville-based artist Kristina Murray will join with some Americana tunes after a set from singer-songwriter Dean Johnson. (Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Vertigo Zoo + Post Punks

U2 tribute band Vertigo Zoo will have you singing along to songs about love, desire, and the Northern Irish Troubles. They'll be joined with a selection of energetic '80s covers from Post Punks.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Winter in America – An Homage to Gil Scott-Heron

An all-star ensemble of local musicians will pay tribute to jazz innovator and poet Gil Scott-Heron with faithful renditions of his groundbreaking work which focuses on themes of "the African-American experience and unity in the struggle for justice everywhere."

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, $5-$15 sliding scale)

DRAG

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco and self-proclaimed "drag alien" Irene Dubois will host viewing parties for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race followed by Queer Bar's MX. drag variety show each Friday. Let's cheer on our hometown demon queen!

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $10)

VISUAL ART

Belltown Art Walk

This free, all-ages event highlights multiple venues hosting artist receptions. It's a choose-your-own-adventure style outing; participants can take a leisurely stroll or follow the map. We suggest rounding out the evening at Virginia Inn, Seattle's first art bar, for a post-viewing drink.

(Various locations, free)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

St. Patrick's Day Leprechaun Festival

Leap like a leprechaun over to Tacoma where Celtic Attic will host 30 vendors will all sorts of arts and carts, jewelry, and gifts. You can also expect live music, a leprechaun-themed photo booth, and goody bags for the first 25 guests stuffed with swag including a drink token from Doyle's Public House, Celtic chocolates, and a free ticket to the Washington State History Museum.

(Freighthouse Square, Tacoma, free)

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11)

MUSIC

Annihilation: Mutation

DJs JQ, Reptile House, and Cyberunit promise a night of industrial dance beats and spooky vibes followed by a live set from EBM duo Chrome Corpse. Also, be on the lookout for a themed drink menu.

(The Knife Room, Pioneer Square, $10 - $12)

Battlestar Kalakala

Seattle's own masters of funk Battlestar Kalakala will take you to a new dimension with their big band delivery of rare soul/Afrobeat grooves and original tunes.

(Sea Monster Lounge, Wallingford, $15)

Brittany Danielle with JERF and Aline & Wes

Brittany Danielle is a Seattle-based singer-songwriter known for laid-back piano-centric pop songs that "sound like top 40 hits but read like tarot cards." Indie rock multi-instrumentalist JERF and soulful alt-rock duo Aline & Wes will start things off.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Da MaddHouze: "Are You MADD Yet" Tour

Bay area label Da Maddhouze brings their "Are You MADD Yet" Tour to town with label owner DEZZ aka Da MaddHatter, R&B vocalist Alessandra Rose, midwestern rapper Judah Sun, and many more.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, free)

Elvis Loves Elvis: Songs of Elvis Presley & Costello

50,000,000 Elvis fans can't be wrong! Whether you prefer the original "king of rock and roll" Elvis Presley or new wave hero Elvis Costello, this tribute night has something for you. Local artists Stereo Embers, Kurt Bloch, Chris & Rick Friel, Kathy Moore, Matt Fox, Mike Mussburger, Jeff Feilder, and more will play a selection of tunes from the two legends.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Extortionist, Distinguisher, Mugshot, No Home, and Enterra

Idaho-bred metalheads Extortionist are known for their high-energy deathcore with a dash of classic PNW grunge. The five-piece will play after opening sets from nu-metal thrashers Distinguisher, roaring San Jose four-piece Mugshot, melodic hardcore quartet No Home, and Everett metalcore moshers Enterra.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $15)

Habibi

Fronted by Iranian American singer/songwriter Rahill Jamalifard, Brooklyn rock four-piece Habibi brings their psychedelic girl-group vibes to the stage for what’s sure to be a fantastic night of tunes. They’ll no-doubt be playing songs from their most recent full-length Anywhere But Here, and 2021’s disco-reminiscent two-track EP Somewhere They Can’t Find Us. JENNI MOORE

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $13-$15)

Jim O'Halloran Trio with Farko Dosumov & Jacques Willis

Local jazz mainstays the Jim O'Halloran Trio will get extra groovy thanks to accompaniment from drummer Jacques Willis and bassist Farko Dosumov.

(Columbia City Gallery, Rainier Valley, free)

King Youngblood, Jaiden Grayson, and Lara Lavi

King Youngblood is a Seattle-based rock band that has earned the title of “Seattle’s alt-rock princes” by Alternative Press. They will be joined by hip-hop storyteller Nathan Nzanga and vocalist/poet Jaiden Grayson.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Lady A - "Welcome to the Porch"

Seattle-based vocal powerhouse Lady A will bring a night of blues, soul, and storytelling covering Black history as well as providing some insight behind her moving lyrics.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $15)

Live at the 'Shed feat. BrandonLee Cierley

Tacoma-born saxophonist BrandonLee Cierley takes inspiration from his love of jazz, hip-hop, lofi, and R&B. Expect to hear songs off of his debut album, Here Comes a New Challenger.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, free)

Live at the 'Shed feat. Niamh

Portland-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Niamh stops by with her catchy pop-rock jams.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, free)

Low Hums, Fungal Abyss, and The Moon is Flat

Space out to fuzzy garage rock inspired by "multiple eras" with Seattle's own Low Hums followed by psych-inflected rock from Fungal Abyss and The Moon is Flat.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Mangy (EP Release Party) with Malacarne, Alfredo Ghosts, and Throw & Hutchie

Local punks Mangy take inspiration from classic bands like X-Ray Spex and Dead Milkmen for their energetic arrangements and powerful vocals. They will celebrate the release of their new EP alongside performance artist Malacarne, extraterrestrial rockers Alfredo Ghosts, emo-punk group Throw, and power pop trio Hutchie.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $8-$12.01)

One Night at the Eagles (Album Release) with Half Rushmore

Formed for a benefit concert at their children's school, One Night at the Eagles is a trio of two parents and a math teacher who have taken on a mission to keep '90s PNW grunge alive. The group will celebrate the release of their debut album alongside like-minded alt-rockers Half Rushmore.

(Substation, Fremont, $10)

The Replicators (Vinyl Release) with The Disorderlies and Living with a Bear

Seattle's The Replicators find a jammy middle ground between ska and punk. Join them for a vinyl release extravaganza after sets from local pop-punks The Disorderlies and Living with a Bear.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

The Retromancers

Lace up your Moon Boots for some classic ‘80s sounds, brought to you by tribute band The Retromancers. But first, Apart@The.Seems will take you to a different era with some grunge and alt-rock covers.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Wild Powwers, Møtrik, and Haunted Horses

Thrash along to carefree riff-filled grunge punk from Seattle trio Wild Powwers, sharing a bill with krautrock sorcerers Møtrik and industrial punk outfit Haunted Horses.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

NATURE

Waterfront Birding for Beginners with Seattle Audubon

Suitable for beginning birders, this event will start with a half-hour "how-to" session on birdwatching basics and specifics on birds that inhabit Puget Sound. The second half of the event invites drop-in visitors and seasoned waterfowl-lovers to spot fall migrants and winter residents. This event is BYOB (bring-your-own-binoculars), but a few pairs will be available for attendee use, along with a limited number of spotting scopes to test out!

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

PODCASTS & RADIO

BBC’s The Arts Hour on Tour in the USA

BBC's The Arts Hour is on a brand-new American tour, recording live episodes featuring celebrated creative voices. For this episode, guests will discuss what makes Seattle's robust and ever-changing culture so distinctive. Grammy-nominated artist Hollis, filmmaker and Indigenous/BIPOC advocate Tracy Rector, Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna, the funk-hop Marshall Law Band, and viral TikTok comedian Chris Mejia come together for the recording.

(Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Bree Picower with Cyrene Crooms: Reading, Writing, and Racism

Drawing from viral social media posts spotlighting racism in schools, Bree Picower refuses the notion that these events exist in a vacuum—instead, they reflect a far more widespread, insidious issue. Picower's book Reading, Writing, and Racism contends that whiteness is entrenched in our education system, arguing that white teachers need further training to increase racial awareness, inform their teaching methods, and face biases. Picower is joined in dialogue by Cyrene Cooms, Transformative Education Network’s (TEN) Field Coordinator and a doctoral candidate in the Teacher Education and Teacher Development Ph.D. program at Montclair State University.

(Town Hall, First Hill, $5)

Missouri Williams with Jac Jemc

Missouri Williams's highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic novel The Doloriad explores jealousy, cruelty, and entropy against the backdrop of a crumbled civilization. Award-winning fiction writer/poet Jac Jemc, author of The Grip of It, My Only Wife, and A Different Bed Every Time, joins Williams in conversation.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company, free)

More Than Human: Exploring Seattle’s Changing Landscape

Bringing together scholars, artists, and members of the Duwamish Tribe, this panel explores Seattle's history beyond human existence. Inspired by current exhibitions Human Nature, Animal Culture: Selections from the Frye Art Museum Collection and Boren Banner Series: Sadie Wechsler , panelists will explore Seattle through its flora and fauna and envision the area’s possible futures. Kathleen Chapman, guest curator of Human Nature, Animal Culture, will moderate the discussion.

(Virtual via Frye Art Museum, free)

Saturday University: Lost at Sea

Led by Dr. Natasha Reichle, Associate Curator of Southeast Asian Art at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, this public art talk traces the lineage of Asian artifacts once lost in shipwrecks. Tracing the journey of a 12th-century Vietnamese stone relief as it is excavated from the bottom of the Arabian Sea, sold at auction into a private collection, and finally, donated to an American museum, Reichle examines this and similar pathways of other found artworks to question the role of trade and colonial enterprise in museum collections.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, $5)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022

Éirinn go Brách! Throw on your greenest garb and celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Irish Heritage Club's 50th St. Patrick's Day parade.

(4th and James, Downtown, free)

FILM

Found Footage Festival: Vol. 9

This VHS odyssey leads viewers into the murky terrain of the 1988 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, a Canadian hose factory, a workout called "Skiercise!," and more. Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (The Colbert Report) do the crate-digging for the Found Footage Festival, an ongoing project bringing forgotten gems to the big screen.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14)

MUSIC

Grudge Match, Smile On The Sinner, Vilegloom, and Tragedy

Portland-based quartet Grudge Match brings their heavy djent metal out for a night with fellow PNW thrashers Damage Overdose and Treasonist.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

Mr. Dinkles

The teens of power-punk duo Mr. Dinkles will add a dose of good angsty energy to your Sunday night with a free in-store performance. Expect a high-energy set full of infectious melodies and noisy riffs.

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

Squirrel Flower

Indie-rock singer-songwriter Squirrel Flower's sophomore album, Planet (i), is equal parts devastating and healing, with a lyrical exploration into how to deal with a dying planet. A not-far-from-reality dystopian world and sobering future is mapped out through powerful crescendos and emotion-fueled vocals. She panics about the future, finds peace with the chaos, and eventually embraces catastrophe.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $13-$15)

Wesley of the Wolves, Vanilla Abstract, and Burn Band

Wesley of the Wolves will howl reggae, funk, and folk-influenced rock that's "from the heart to soothe the soul." Indie-folk quartet Vanilla Abstract and nostalgic funk trio will start the night off right.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $10-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Modular Nights

Squeeze one last dance party into your weekend with an installment of Modular Nights, featuring experimental electronic tunes from Bike Monday, Braulio, Grainshifter, Davnak, low noise machines, mikey303, SoundSweepsBy, and vyger. All that for the very low price of FREE.

(Substation, Fremont, free)

SHOPPING

Basement Bazaar

Fremont's premier night market features a new group of local artists and makers this month. With humble beginnings as a small art show, the Bazaar has expanded over three years to become a local staple for music, food, dancing, shopping, and socializing.

(Bar House, Fremont, free)

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks. (Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Irish Festival Seattle

Free and family-friendly, the Irish Festival promises music and dance performances, genealogy and Irish language workshops, historical lectures, vendors, and more. The festival is in its 40th year and under the umbrella of Seattle Center Festál, which presents 24 cultural festivals throughout the year. This year’s Festál theme is “where the world gathers” in honor of the organization's 25th anniversary.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

COMEDY

Audience Unexpected: Your Life Improvised

Devising scenes directly from audience stories, this interactive performance promises to be unpredictable and hilarious. Audience members might see their lives interpreted as a musical, YouTube video, or Disney film, all courtesy of professional improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Flee

In Flee, director Jonas Poher Rasmussen centers the story of Amin Nawabi, a former child refugee from Afghanistan who has since become an academic in Denmark. Narrated primarily through animation, Nawabi shares his journey while wrestling with a painful, long-held secret.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

Porco Rosso

Leave it to Hayao Miyazaki to tell the tale of a veteran WW1 pilot who's been cursed to take on the form of an anthropomorphic pig. Set in 1930s Italy, this lesser-known Studio Ghibli flick follows Porco as he soars through the air, battles sky pirates, and flirts with the local ladies.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Ultrasound

This sharp sci-fi weaves together the lives of three narrators: Glen, a stranger in an unsettling home, Katie, who feels gaslit by a secret relationship, and Shannon, who's rattled by her experiments in a scientific research facility. Ultrasound was described as "an alternative path for modern gothic: not heavy underfoot but twisty and looping, with no hint of a moral quest" by The New Yorker.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Saturday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Field Guides: A Walking Meditation

Head on down to Freeway Park and look for the QR codes on lampposts to hear a voice coo meditative poetry in your ear. It’s part of Field Guides: A Walking Meditation — an art installation commissioned by the Freeway Park Association in 2021 to invite “interactive participation” with “the three-dimensional kinetic possibilities of the place.” That’s art-talk for “get people to walk around a little,” but there are far worse uses for an afternoon than this relaxing 20-minute experience created by Hannah Simmons and Leah Crosby. Scan the codes and you’ll be treated to a recording that encourages you to take in your surroundings, stroll slowly down the paths, make some observations about your feet and your breath and the leaves and clouds around you. The recording also expects you to know which direction is north, which, haha, good luck. The installation is going to run through May 1, but if you really wanted to listen to the recording after that point, who’s going to stop you? MATT BAUME

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Claire Partington: En Plein Air

London-based sculptor Claire Partington combines traditional portraiture with contemporary objects like beer cans and earbuds in her latest series of mixed-media ceramic figures "caught in moments of poised relaxation and stoic posturing."

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday)

Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue

Before being forcibly removed from their homes and held in internment camps, Japanese Americans once farmed and lived in the area surrounding the Bellevue Arts Museum and new Meta offices. For Emerging Radiance, Japanese American artists Michelle Kumata and Tani Ikeda created a mural and immersive experience that honors this story. Using augmented reality and QR codes, visitors will "meet" Tosh Ito, Rae Matsuoka Takekawa, and Mitsuko Hashiguchi, three farmers with unique connections to the Bellevue land and its history.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, free-$15, Friday-Sunday; closing)

History Repeats: Tony Scherman, Amanda Manitach, and Ethan Murrow

While their techniques vary widely, this series of works by Ethan Murrow, Amanda Manitach, and Tony Scherman intends to encompass the ways in which history gets passed down through visual traditions.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Michelle Kumata: Regeneration

In honor of the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, this mixed-media exhibit explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration, inspired by the artist's own story: “My parents, along with many of their friends, were born in Minidoka, an American concentration camp in Idaho. They were too young to have memories of that time, but still, our community continues to be affected by stereotypes, cultural erasure and oppression."

(BONFIRE, Seattle Chinatown-International District, free, Friday-Sunday)

Pained Vistas

Curated by Jon Feinstein and Roula Seikaly, this collection of photographs and videos "engage landscapes as terrains framed by conflict, trauma, and beauty," from the United States' legacy of slavery and systemic racism to the entrenched conflict between Palestinians and Israelis to the worldwide reckoning on climate catastrophe.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

Saya Moriyasu

Beacon Hill-based artist Saya Moriyasu creates detailed multimedia works inspired by her Japanese father and farm-raised Oregonian mother. Informed by the aesthetics of everything from animism to Buddhism to consumerism, Moriyasu's work utilizes detail to support a larger vision. This exhibit features fu dog (as Chinese guardian lions are colloquially known) sculptures in celebration of Lunar New Year.

(walk up gallery, North Beacon Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)