65 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 18-20, 2022

Stay safe out there, Seattle! As always, get tested and stay home if you feel sick—and get your booster while it's hot. Speaking of omicron, we advise checking directly with venues for the latest updates—including health guidelines, postponements, and cancellations—before heading out.
Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day
FRIDAY
FILM
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Like
Add to a List
In Lunana, a young schoolteacher must find his footing after being sent to teach at an ultra-remote school in the Himalayas. This heartfelt story, the debut work for writer-director Pawo Choyning Dorji, was the first-ever film from Bhutan to be nominated for Best International Feature.
(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Like
Add to a List
Former ACLU deputy legal director Jeffery Robinson paints a portrait of the United States and its foundation on white supremacy that The Austin Chronicle writes "should be part of the standard curriculum in every school in America." The SXSW Documentary Spotlight Audience Award winner weaves together lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and more to "draw a stark timeline from slavery to modern America." This screening will include a post-film Q&A with the Seattle-based civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson.
(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14)
MUSIC
Appaloosa, Sinister Six, and The Middle Ages
Like
Add to a List
Seattle rockers Appaloosa hope to blow your mind with their '70s glam influenced rock 'n’ roll. The Sinister Six will emerge from the shadows to get the party started with their foot stompin' garage rock along with local punks The Middle Ages.
(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)
A Benefit for Rain City Rock Camp with Karaoshe and Shower Scum
Like
Add to a List
Whether you're looking to emulate Dolly Parton's twang or the vocal power of Bikini Kill, get ready to sing your heart out at this night of female vocalist-centered karaoke, hosted by DJs Karaoshe and Shower Scum. All proceeds from the event will go to Rain City Rock Camp for Girls.
(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)
Dining Dead, Mr. Dinkles, and Black Ends
Like
Add to a List
Moody Americana project Dining Dead will give you flashbacks to '90s bands like Mazzy Star after experimental dream-pop heavies Black Ends and Mr. Dinkles.
(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10)
Drea Marilyn
Like
Add to a List
San Diego-born singer-songwriter Drea Marilyn blends smooth neo-soul with jangly indie-pop for catchy tunes that have captivated audiences since her debut.
(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)
Joe Vann with Mikayla McVey
Like
Add to a List
Joe Vann's folk-tinged indie pop finds inspiration from moody emo and soft Americana of the '70s. The New York-based singer-songwriter will take the stage in support of his debut album, Found in the Smoke, after an opening set from indie cowgirl Mikayla McVey.
(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $12)
Karoshi, LD50, Sailing Camp, and Reptilikus
Like
Add to a List
Get ready for an evening of cathartic tunes brought to you by four local punk bands. Gritty four-piece Karōshi will turn up the volume with their emotionally charged punk. But before they take the stage, you’ll hear from noisy hardcore outfit LD50, metal thrashers Reptilikus, and punk quartet Sailing Camp.
(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)
Melia Watras Album Release Celebration: String Masks
Like
Add to a List
Violinist, composer, and UW faculty member Melia Watras will celebrate the release of her latest album, String Masks, which features members of the string ensemble Frequency. Stick around after the show for a video presentation plus a Q&A with the performers.
(Brechemin Auditorium, University District, free)
Nudity
Like
Add to a List
Olympia-based psychedelic synth jammers Nudity are here to bring you heavy-hitting krautrock. Don't worry, despite their name, this is a fully clothed event. The evening will start off with improvisations from Seattle sound collective Fungal Abyss and local punks The Convictions.
(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $13)
Sammy Steele & The Spades
Like
Add to a List
Sammy Steele & The Spades' contemporary country jams will have your boots stompin' and your skirt twirlin'.
(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)
Swindler with Lost Ox
Like
Add to a List
Seattle's Swindler fuses jazz, soul, funk, and blues into one big sonic monstrosity, with like-minded locals Lost Ox holding down the opening slot.
(High Dive, Fremont, $12-$16)
The Vibe Raiders, Custom, and Martin Thomas Reed
Like
Add to a List
If funk-rock jammers The Vibe Raiders steal your vibe, they promise to leave it in better shape than they found it. Seattle-based anthem rockers Custom will start off the night alongside guitar shredder Martin Thomas Reed.
(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $15)
Triskaideka and Pleasure Island
Like
Add to a List
Instrumental rock quartet Triskaideka makes a hypnotic kaleidoscope of sounds fit to soundtrack a '60s exploitation film. Garage rockers Pleasure Island will make it a double feature with their retro-surf tunes.
(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)
PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
Hyper: A Hyperpop Dance Party
Like
Add to a List
Beep beep! DJs Jane Don't and HYPERPOPPERS welcome you to a queer dance party in celebration of the future of pop, inspired by the likes of SOPHIE, Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, and more. Drag superstars Michete and Issa Man will hype up the party with a special performance. Let's ride.
(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)
Pink Noise: A Dance Night
Like
Add to a List
Let local experimental DJs Qreepz, Luca, Boombox Kid, and Bebop soundtrack your Friday night for an out-of-this-world dance party.
(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)
DRAG
RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party
Like
Add to a List
RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco and self-proclaimed "drag alien" Irene Dubois will host viewing parties for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race followed by Queer Bar's MX. drag variety show each Friday. Let's cheer on our hometown demon queen!
(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $10)
SATURDAY
COMMUNITY
PNA Book Exchange
Like
Add to a List
This community event gives attendees the opportunity to trade in their gently-used books. Bring cookbooks, mysteries, sci-fi and fantasy novels, kids' books, and/or books for young adults to earn tickets toward fresh selections. For those without books to exchange, books will also be available for sale for one to two dollars. Donations of new, warm socks will also be accepted on behalf of diners in PNA's Hot Meal Program.
(Phinney Neighborhood Association, Phinney Ridge, free)
SHOPPING
Peace Peloton Night Market
Like
Add to a List
You'll be in good company if you ride your bike to this Columbia City vendor market hosted by Peace Peloton.
(37th Street between Hudson and South Ferdinand, Columbia City, free)
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
Memory Net Remembrance Project
Like
Add to a List
Densho and Lauren Iida's collaborative Memory Net Remembrance Project is part of Iida's continuing series of paper installations exploring sociocultural issues. The net, covered in images of community-submitted "trapped" objects, symbolically conjures memories that were once sunk below the emotional surface. The Memory Net focuses on memories of Japanese American incarceration during World War II.
(Densho, Squire Park, free)
Pictures of Executive Order 9066
Like
Add to a List
This engaging multi-media exhibition is presented in conjunction with the EO9066 concert Like Add to a List program. Filmmaker JJ Gerber and musician Kishi Bashi dig into the accounts of those affected by Executive Order 9066 in a 10-minute interactive video experience, which is supplemented by Dorothea Lange's photography and oral histories provided by Densho.
(Octave 9: Raisbeck Music Center, Downtown, $12)
FESTIVALS
FIUTS CulturalFest 2022
Like
Add to a List
This annual celebration honors the enormous talent of FIUTS international students and welcomes visitors to explore diverse cultures at the University of Washington. CulturalFest's International Expo will allow you to "travel the world in a day" with music, dance, and food from over 35 cultures, and booths developed by student volunteers.
(Husky Union Building, University District, free)
MUSIC
Evelyn's Casket, Chance to Steal, and Variations
Like
Add to a List
Headbang along to self-proclaimed "horrorpunks" Evelyn's Casket whose dark take on the power-pop genre is sure to keep you moving. Local punk shredders Chance to Steal and emo rockers Variations will get you warmed up.
(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)
Glenrock, GIL, Polt, and Cliche Verre
Like
Add to a List
Float along with So-Cal duo Glenrock, who strike a perfect balance with their feather-light ambient harmonies and shoegaze song structure. LA doom outfit GIL will join in with sludgy metal sung in Spanish. But first, local experimental rockers Polt and Cliche Verre will kick things off.
(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5-$8)
Goat Club, Pampa, and Great Spiders
Like
Add to a List
Expect the unexpected from Goat Club, a Seattle-based band that blends catchy jazz-influenced melodies with conceptual performance art. Argentine American psych-folk rockers Pampa and indie outfit Great Spiders will start the night off right.
(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)
Jack and the Dull Boy (Record Release Party) with Nordus, Vanishment, & Heldscalla
Like
Add to a List
Join heavy metal synth sorcerers Jack and the Dull Boy as they celebrate the release of their full-length debut, Failure In Three Parts, alongside grunge four-piece Nordus, metal thrashers Vanishment, and stoner doom project Heldscalla.
(Substation, Fremont, $12)
Randy Weeks
Like
Add to a List
Lucinda Williams said it best, remarking that Randy Weeks’s "amazingly well crafted, beautifully melodic songs” are delivered with “his own brand of laid back vocals and surfboard cool, very hip approach." Weeks and his band will bring you an evening of their signature Americana style.
(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)
Ray Skjelbred Trio
Like
Add to a List
Transport yourself to a '30s-era Chicago nightclub for this intimate night of hot jazz, swing, and blues from The Ray Skjelbred Trio.
(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $12-$15)
Rose City Band with Low Hums & Lori Goldston
Like
Add to a List
Just one of guitarist Ripley Johnson's three musical projects, Rose City Band serves as a personal creative outlet and produces songs of the country rock variety. On his latest album, Earth Trip, he explores recurring themes such as “pining for summers spent in the company of friends to newer meditations on space, stillness and the splendor of the natural world." The lineup will include local eclectic rockers Low Hims and experimental cellist Lori Goldston.
(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $14)
Sonic Medicine, Buzzfactor, and MTR Project
Like
Add to a List
Look forward to an evening of local music with Sound Medicine, a five-piece rock band that incorporates wild-card instruments such as clarinet, saxophone, violin, and viola. Also on the bill is cover band Buzz Factor who will bring classic hard rock hits and MTR Project, known for their melodic blues-driven grunge sound.
(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)
Till the Teeth, Self Deprecator, and Rainbow Coalition
Like
Add to a List
Embrace the chaos with experimental noise rock duo Till the Teeth, who will play in support of their newest EP, HeadBodyHead, which rides on a wave of heavy metal power and sound collage. Kicking off the show are Seattle mathcore demons Self-Deprecator and high-energy thrashers Rainbow Coalition.
(Blue Moon Tavern, University District)
Uncle Lord, Ball Bag, and The Nightmares
Like
Add to a List
Funky dark-disco trio Uncle Lord takes the stage fresh off the release of their album, (alien face and head), after opening sets from Washington punks Ball Bag and The Nightmares.
(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)
Wacken Metal Battle 2022: First Round
Like
Add to a List
Bands across the country lay waste to the stage for the chance to represent their country in the Wacken Metal Battle USA, which claims the title of "world’s largest outdoor metal festival." This round will include performances from contenders Sin Circus, Six Gun Quota, Innocents Torn, Octopus Attacks Shark, and Ugliest Man Alive, who will battle it out to determine who goes on to the next round.
(The Funhouse, Belltown, $12)
YellaCatt with Stella Mar
Like
Add to a List
Seattle-based electronic pop star YellaCatt will bring an evening of intergalactic sounds with her signature eccentric style. Stella Mar will join her with a dash of glittering danceable pop.
(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12)
PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
Ceremony Presents: The Best Music of the 80's and Beyond
Like
Add to a List
Dust off your shoulder pads and jam out to totally tubular hits of the '80s with DJ Evan Blackstone.
(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)
Hush: A House & Hip Hop Night
Like
Add to a List
Dance your cares away to an energizing blend of house and hip-hop jams. Don't hold back, you have Sunday to recover.
(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)
READINGS & TALKS
Exhibition Talk: Conservatives and Revolutionaries in the late 19th Century Scandinavian Art World
Like
Add to a List
Curator Carl-Johan Olsson journeys from Scandinavia to France in this investigation of 19th-century art, the Industrial Revolution, and ideological rebellion among young artists. Intersecting with the exhibition From Dawn to Dusk: Nordic Art from Sweden’s Nationalmuseum Like Add to a List , this talk will explore the frustration among young artists of the time period whose world view was broadening beyond conservative Northern academies.
(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, free)
VISUAL ART
Veronica February 2022 Show
Like
Add to a List
This group show features works by Mel Carter, Sara Coffin, Merideth Hillbrand, and Ido Radon in a diverse exhibition that touches on themes of materiality, industrial production, and much more, informed by the artists’ identities in the Japanese diaspora and queerness.
(Veronica, Mount Baker, free)
FILM
Saturday Secret Matinees 2022
Like
Add to a List
Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.
(Grand Illusion, University District, $11)
SUNDAY
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
The Roots of Jazz Music in Seattle: Pearl Django
Like
Add to a List
"The icons of gypsy jazz" will perform a free set in conjunction with the Buffalo Soldiers' Museum's Fort Lawton Legacy, Legends and History educational exhibit, on display through the end of the month.
(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)
FILM
Faceless Film Screening and Discussion
Like
Add to a List
The Hong Kong Democracy and Human Rights Association (HKDHRA) at the University of Washington co-presents this screening of Faceless, a 2021 documentary delving into the lives of four protestors of authoritarianism in Hong Kong (directed by award-winning journalist Jennifer Ngo). A post-screening dialogue will encourage discussion of Hong Kong's current political troubles and the cross-continental battle for social justice.
(University of Washington, University District, by donation)
Rebecca
Like
Add to a List
This eerie classic film is inspired by Daphne du Maurier's gothic tale of the same name, telling the story of the crumbling Manderley mansion and its secrets. The romantic psychodrama was Alfred Hitchcock's first-ever Hollywood film.
(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)
The Legend of Billie Jean
Like
Add to a List
This 1985 flick centers a gang of teen runaways on the road trip of a lifetime, and functions as a flawless time capsule of the era—complete with epic haircuts and a killer soundtrack. The Legend of Billie Jean stars a young Christian Slater, Helen Slater, and Yeardley Smith (the voice of Lisa Simpson)!
(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)
MUSIC
Baroque Ensemble
Like
Add to a List
Close out your weekend with an afternoon of baroque music performed by UW Music students, under the direction of accomplished violinist Tekla Cunningham.
(Brechemin Auditorium, University District, Free)
Bummer, Sailing Camp, Shudder and Ransom
Like
Add to a List
Don't be afraid to get wild with local punk/grindcore bands Bummer, Sailing Camp, Shudder, and Ransom, who will come together for an all-ages show to raise money for Lucky Liquor.
(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10 suggested donation)
Crossing I's Dotting T's
Like
Add to a List
Crossing I's Dotting T's bring their emotive alt-rock all the way from Southern California in support of their latest self-titled EP. Fuzzed-out garage rockers Fencer will open things up along with local rock four-piece SMAC and power-pop duo Mr. Dinkles.
(The Funhouse, Belltown, $10)
Olson Brothers Band with Jeffery Scott
Like
Add to a List
IRL brother duo The Olson Bros Band will stop by from Olympia in support of their 2021 album, I Bleed Evergreen, which showcases their vivid lyricism and harmonious dueling vocals. Singer-songwriter Jeffery Scott will get things rolling with his polished country pop.
(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $10)
Rio DeVoré, Lana Sparks, and Sean Crozier
Like
Add to a List
Washington-based singer-songwriters Rio DeVoré, Lana Sparks, and Sean Crozier share the bill for a reflective evening of acoustic tunes.
(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)
The Doors of the City
Like
Add to a List
Whether it's an original tune, old standard, or a contemporary pop song, Tacoma-based jazz trio Doors Of The City can give any song a unique twist with their improvisational spirit and vintage influences.
(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)
V.O.I.D. (Visions Of Inner Darkness)
Like
Add to a List
DJs Rota and Ashen return for their monthly night of dark synth, industrial techno, and other such genres that would go well with a leather ensemble.
(High Dive, Fremont, $5)
PERFORMANCE
Artists at the Center presents: EL SUEÑO DANCE DAY
Like
Add to a List
Curated by local dance company EL SUEÑO, this community event and performance aims to empower BIPOC communities, showcasing a range of dance styles across cultures. The event will feature several multicultural dance companies including Gansango Music and Dance, Rangeela Dance Company, Bailadores de Bronce, and Kontageous Performing Company.
(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)
VARIETY
Cabaret of Evil
Like
Add to a List
This spooky variety show is the first installment of the 2022 season. A range of entertainers will perform to raise funds for Single Spark Seattle, a coalition of direct action organizers helping houseless folks in the North Seattle area.
(Substation, Fremont, pay-what-you-can)
SHOPPING
Fremont Bridge Winter Market
Like
Add to a List
The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks.
(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)
MULTI-DAY
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Lauren Williams: Wake Work*
Like
Add to a List
Wake Work* explores the aftermath of state violence against Black communities. In 2021, a photoset of American border control agents on horseback charging at Haitian migrants inspired outrage in many Americans, which motivated Williams to explore erasure and disturbance in this new series of multimedia works.
(Jacob Lawrence Gallery, University District, free, Friday-Saturday)
DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
Lauren Iida: Citizen's Indefinite Leave
Like
Add to a List
Lauren Iida's paper cutaways incorporate historical scenes from the WWII-era incarceration of Japanese Americans on the Pacific Coast, along with images of her own family, to explore questions of citizenship, belonging, and home.
(ArtXchange, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday)
Michelle Kumata: Regeneration
Like
Add to a List
In honor of the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, this mixed-media exhibit explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration, inspired by the artist's own story: “My parents, along with many of their friends, were born in Minidoka, an American concentration camp in Idaho. They were too young to have memories of that time, but still, our community continues to be affected by stereotypes, cultural erasure and oppression."
(BONFIRE, Chinatown-International District, free, Friday-Saturday)
SHOPPING
Seattle RV Show
Like
Add to a List
Like the idea of taking your home with you wherever you go? Explore hundreds of recreational vehicles at this expo.
(Lumen Field Event Center, SoDo, $15, Friday-Sunday)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Field Guides: A Walking Meditation
Like
Add to a List
This sequence of site-specific audio installations was created by artists Hannah Simmons and Leah Crosby to offer an immersive sensory experience. The most recent iteration, A Walking Meditation, is a 20-minute guided walk considering poetic and meaningful associations with walking practices. Field Guides are accessible via QR codes installed on light poles throughout Freeway Park.
(Freeway Park, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)
VISUAL ART
Claire Partington: En Plein Air
Like
Add to a List
London-based sculptor Claire Partington combines traditional portraiture with contemporary objects like beer cans and earbuds in her latest series of mixed-media ceramic figures "caught in moments of poised relaxation and stoic posturing."
(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday)
Deb Achak: Personal Space (No. 3)
Like
Add to a List
Deb Achak returns to the gallery for her third solo exhibition, this time taking a "joyful examination of the unexposed" with bouquets of radiant, baroque flowers suspended in motion.
(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday)
History Repeats: Tony Scherman, Amanda Manitach, and Ethan Murrow
Like
Add to a List
While their techniques vary widely, this series of works by Ethan Murrow, Amanda Manitach, and Tony Scherman intends to encompass the ways in which history gets passed down through visual traditions.
(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)
Klara Glosova
Like
Add to a List
"Drawing inspiration from her history growing up in Eastern Europe, as well as her experiences as an artist and mother, Glosova’s work is bright, its figures draped in bold swatches of color," writes The Stranger's Jas Keimig. The Czech-born multidisciplinary artist's latest solo show comprises sensitive portraits of people and animals.
(Linda Hodges Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)
Leonard Baskin: Selections from a powerful legacy
Like
Add to a List
See works on paper and bronze sculptures by the late artist who's widely regarded as one of the preeminent figures of 20th-century Jewish American art.
(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)
Soo Hong's 'Metaplay'
Like
Add to a List
With vibrant colors and brushstrokes inspired by musical tempos, Seattle-based abstract painter Soo Hong shows large-scale paintings inspired by quotidian moments, internal dialogues, and cultural queries. To accompany the show, KEXP DJ Sharlese has created a playlist inspired by Soo’s paintings that will be made available through the gallery.
(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)
Unique Impressions: International Monoprint & Monotype Invitational 2022
Like
Add to a List
These monoprints and monotypes by a selection of invited artists trade traditional printmaking methods for experimental ones.
(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)