68 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 25-27, 2022

The Shrine, On Cinema at the Cinema Oscar Special, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Dwayne Perkins

Dwayne Perkins brings the charm with this new stand-up set. The comedian, podcaster, actor, and Brooklyn native has previously shared his unique humor on Conan and in the 2016 Netflix special Take Note.

(Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake, $15)

MUSIC

1967, Atrocity Girl, and Filthy Traitors

Thrash around to Portland-based rockers 1967, who promise hard rock and high energy. Heavy-hitting femme thrashers Atrocity Girl and self-proclaimed "traumatic murder punk" four-piece Filthy Traitors will get your blood pumping.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Chance To Steal, The Rainers, and The Finger Guns

Headbang along to local shredders Chance To Steal whose progressive punk is sure to keep you moving. Fellow local hard rockers The Rainiers and "punk 'n' roll" trio The Finger Guns will get you warmed up.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Crisman with The Foghorns, Collin Curry, & Michael Compton

Texas trio Crisman will keep the DIY harmony-driven indie tunes flowing with support from Seattle folk-punks The Foghorns, singer-songwriter Collin Curry (of Americana outfit Moonlight Remedy), and PNW songmaker Michael Compton. (Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

Sponsored

D'Vonne Lewis

Seasoned jazz drummer and bandleader D'Vonne Lewis will blow your mind with his versatile style that ranges fromjazz, funk, hip-hop, and world.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

Gustaf with Reverse Death

Brooklyn-based five-piece Gustaf brings a fresh take on '70s post-punk with their angular art-rock tunes with local support from haunting psych garage outfit Reverse Death.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Il Punto Presents: Nuova Musica Italiana

The Space Noodles ft. Gianni Faselli will take you on a one-night trip to Italy with some Italian rock, soul, punk, and blues.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $12)

Jim O'Halloran Trio with Dean Schmidt, D'Vonne Lewis, and Paul Nelson

Local jazz mainstays the Jim O'Halloran Trio will get extra groovy thanks to accompaniment from bassist Dean Schmidt and drummer D'Vonne Lewis. Poet Paul Nelson will also read selections from his new book, Haibun de la Serna, backed by musical accompaniment.

(Kezira Cafe, Rainier Valley, Free)

Luna Moth and Shitty Person

Shoegaze psych-rockers Luna Moth will stop by from California to hypnotize you with their swirling rhythms and fuzzed-out guitars. Local slowcore outfit Shitty Person will start things off with their moody self-reflective tunes.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District)

Mrs. Bill Larsens, Velveteen Lotharios, and Lushy

Do the mashed potato to hits by '60s girl groups as interpreted by local cover band the Mrs. Bill Larsens. They'll be joined by rat pack tribute Velveteen Lotharios and vintage cocktail pop quartet Lushy.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $8-$10)

Mt Fog, Oh My Eyes, Adriana McCassim, and Meredith Lane

Folktronica project Mt Fog uses minimal electronic sounds and ethereal vocals as a magic wand to "evoke magical spaces, real and imagined." Psych-rock surfers Oh My Eyes, dreamy folk-rock vocalist Adriana McCassim, and soulful singer-songwriter Meredith Lane will get the ball rolling.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Pig Snout + Assertion

Local family rock band Pig Snout began as a way for father Justin Tamminga to bond with his music-obsessed kids Dahlia and Lucien. They have since collaborated with companies such as Ludwig, Gibson, Nordstrom, and Amazon, with features in several local publications. Tamminga's other band, Assertion (a trio of adults), will join with some hard-hitting cinematic rock.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $10-$15)

The Shrine: Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo & The Shrine All-Star Band

Supremely talented Seattle trumpeter/multi-hyphenate artist Ahamefule Oluo will be joined by The Shrine All-Star Band for a delightful evening of jazz.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, free)

Trevor Ras

If you like the idea of Van Morrison, Jack Johnson, the Doobie Brothers, and Jason Mraz rolled into one, as press materials suggest, you might want to get yourself to this acoustic rock show with singer-songwriter Trevor Ras.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Wes Jones Band

Enjoy two consecutive evenings of traditional country music with local cowboys Wes Jones Band.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

PERFORMANCE

Artists at the Center presents: Das Biest

This Supply of Tomorrows, a one-hour dance exploration by artists Sophie Marie and Symone Sanz and composer Otto Schatz, investigates the dancers' relationships to labor and work through movement. The performance is part of the Artists at the Center initiative, a collaboration between the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture and Seattle Center that introduces emerging and established artists to the community.

(Fisher Pavilion, Uptown, free)

DRAG

March Dragness Lashes Show ft. Daya Betty

Known for her couture prowess with a safety pin, Daya is six feet and five inches of '80s glam rock realness. The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 contestant will headline this All-Star Lashes show, which also includes performances by Ladie Chablis, Cookie Couture, Miss Texas 1988, Lüchi, and Kung Pow Meow!

(The Comeback, SoDo, $15-$35)

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco and self-proclaimed "drag alien" Irene Dubois will host viewing parties for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race followed by Queer Bar's MX. drag variety show each Friday. Let's cheer on our hometown demon queen!

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $10)

READINGS & TALKS

Angela Jones, Michelle Merriweather, Senator T’wina Nobles, Andrea Caupain Sanderson with Eric Gerard Parsons

This evening of community, social justice, and inclusion takes cues from Black History and Women’s History Month, centering the voices of four crucial community leaders: Angela Jones, Michelle Merriweather, State Senator T’wina Nobles, and Andrea Caupain Sanderson. In conversation with Eric Gerard Parsons, the speakers will use recommended books as a jumping-off point to discuss their visions and efforts in the community.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company, free)

GEEK & GAMING

Virtual Trivia Night with Austin Rogers

Austin Rogers knows his trivia—he's a 12-time Jeopardy! champion and longstanding host of a smash-hit New York City quiz night. Rogers struts his stuff and shares his skills in The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia by the Smartest Guy in the Bar. Tune in for a fun virtual trivia evening with the master.

(Virtual via Third Place Books, free)

VISUAL ART

Ascension

Artist Marin Burnett considers the role of a higher power within Black southern culture, paying homage to the resiliency of Black women with visual representations of their ability to rise above. Ascension consists of portraits of Black women dressed in white and wading in water, as if mid-baptism, creating a sense of cleansing and rebirth.

(Great Jones Gallery, Downtown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

SLAY

Get in formation and head out to the latest installment of this hip-hop dance party geared toward LGBTQ+ and BIPOC folks.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

SATURDAY

FILM

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11)

SJFF 2022: Gay Gezunt LGBTQIA+ Spotlight: The Swimmer

Director Adam Kalderon modeled this film after his experience swimming on the Israeli national team. The Swimmer follows star athlete Erez, who grapples with his sexuality while competing to qualify for the Olympics at a summer swim camp rife with toxic masculinity.

(AMC Pacific Place 11, Downtown, $12-$13)

FESTIVALS

Holi Festival of Colors 2022

Run around throwing colored powders at your friends and family in honor of India's Holi spring festival.

(Phinney Center, Phinney Ridge, $12)

MUSIC

Bamboo & Brass Ltd.

Saxophone quartet Bamboo and Brass Ltd. will lift your spirits with an eclectic mix of jazz, pop, blues, and world music.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $10)

Benefit for Ukraine: Reptilikus, Pure Glue, No. 13, Sailing Camp, and PHYSIQUE

This evening of roaring sounds will raise money for Ukraine and feature Portland thrash metal outfit Reptilikus, Minneapolis horror punks Pure Glue, Olympia punk rockers No. 13, Bremerton glam-punk four-piece Sailing Camp, and hardcore trio PHYSIQUE.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

DEAL: Celebrating The Life Of The Dead with Ricky Gene Powell Band

Deadheads rejoice! PNW's finest Grateful Dead tribute group DEAL captivates audiences with their danceable interpretations of the iconic group's legendary psychedelic jams. Seattle's own Ricky Gene Powell and his band will warm up the stage with some infectious bluegrass grooves.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

DJ Sworth

Portland-based DJ Sworth will travel up I-5 to fill your Saturday night with R&B classics and other beloved throwbacks.

(Bad Bar, Uptown, free)

Drea Marilyn, Miradasu, and The Band Ives

Local singer-songwriter Drea Marylin shows her love of bossa nova and punk rock with her powerful indie-rock tunes and dazzling jazz-inspired vocals. Pop punks IVES and local vocalist Miradasu will start off the night right.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District)

Eat Crow, Wilting, and Morty

High-speed rock quartet Eat Crow will be joined by post-punk garagesters Wilting and punk rockers Morty for a rowdy night of local music.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Helms Alee

Longtime Seattle trio Helms Alee will play their signature blend of grungy alt-rock and metal just ahead of the release of their latest album, Keep Be This The Way.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Honey Bandit, The Swaggerlies, and Titanic II

Montana rockers Honey Bandit will serve up some psychedelic surf sounds alongside local rock 'n' rollers The Swaggerlies and post-punk trio Titanic II.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

It's Nuts: Squirrel Sanctuary Benefit

Join a nutty night of fun as local musicians Circus Daddy, singer-songwriter Kyle Nicholas, folk-punks Guardian Alien, and rockers Poston Ready join forces for a special Squirrel Sanctuary benefit show.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Joan Laage, Randy Shay, Michael Shannon, and David Stanford

Butoh dancer Joan Laage will be accompanied by pianist Randy Shay for a performance to celebrate her former teacher Kazio Ohno. After an intermission, ambient sound artists Michael Shannon and David Stanford will soundtrack a second dance piece that Laage created and performed in the late 1980s.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $10–$15 Donation)

Kim Virant with Steve Aliment, Annie O’Neill, & Bart Hyde

Local roots-rock wonder Kim Virant will showcase her powerful vocals after a set from soulful Americana trio Steve Aliment, Annie O’Neill, & Bart Hyde.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Teenage Bottle Rocket with Suzi Moon & Shocktroopers

Wyoming-born punks Teenage Bottle Rocket, who have now been shredding for over two decades, will rock the house beside LA-punk queen Suzi Moon and like-minded thrashers Shocktroopers.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

The Feral Folk + Meghan Hayes

Seattle-based trio The Feral Folk embraces folk-style songwriting, which contrasts against their heavy rock sound. Get there a little early to catch an opening set from singer-songwriter Meghan Hayes.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Drunk In Love: Beyoncé vs Drake

Calling all Team Drizzy players and members of the Beyhive! Get down to Drake and Beyoncé's seemingly endless list of bangers at this high-energy dance party.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

"Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" Dance Party

Dance the night away with DJs Asia and Indica Jones who will be spinning danceable hits of the '80s and '90s at this nostalgic extravaganza.

(Nectar, Fremont, $10)

SWAYZE: 80s Dance Party

Fluff your hair in the likeness of '80s icon Patrick Swayze whilst dirty dancing to Prince, David Bowie, Eric B. & Rakim, Madonna, and other greats courtesy of DJs AC Lewis, Max Max, A.MadMan, Colin Jones, and Introcut.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Talcum: A Rare Soul Dance Party

Talcum is back for another edition of this old-school soul dance party that will be playing nothing but rare 45s. The DJs will supply the tunes and you supply the moves.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

DRAG

Kings: A Drag King Show - Spring Kings

Spring is in the air, and Seattle's drag kings are in full bloom. The first 2022 performance of Kings: a Drag King Show will feature Jabriel Gaymess, Male Box, Jack King Goff, Sid Seedy, and more, plus special appearances from Tacoma-based kings.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $10-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

David Bainbridge - Paleontology: An Illustrated History

In his new book, Paleontology: An Illustrated History, comparative anatomist David Bainbridge journeys from ancient Greece to the modern era, revealing the complex history of fossil study through rich visuals and forward-thinking science. Envisioning the future of paleontology, Bainbridge also considers how DNA might enhance our understanding of evolution and the origins of life.

(Town Hall, First Hill, $5)

SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Northwest Record Show

Dig through crates of records and CDs from every genre under the sun, DVDs, and tons of other music-related collectibles spread out across 50 tables. Folks who bring a food item to donate to Northwest Harvest will get one dollar off admission.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, $3)

OSCARS

On Cinema at The Cinema Oscar Special

Tim Heidecker's On Cinema at the Cinema Oscar Special perfectly encapsulates the comedic renaissance man's idiosyncratic style, supplemented by "expert" film analysis from Gregg Turkington. With over ten years of commitment to the bit, the duo promise special guests, arguments, emotional catharsis, and maybe some surprises, too.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $15)

Oscar Party

Enjoy drink specials and predict award winners for a chance to win fun prizes at this viewing party celebrating Hollywood's classiest event of the year.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, free)

FILM

SJFF 2022: Sephardic Spotlight: 1618

Amid the Inquisition-era persecution of Portuguese Jews, António Álvares realizes that his family and community are in peril and plans a precarious escape. The screening of this historical drama includes coffee klatch and biscochos after the show.

(AMC Pacific Place 11, Downtown, $12-$13)

MUSIC

James Carr Band + Walker Sherman

Stop by for a night of soulful Americana rock with James Carr Band alongside like-minded rocker Walker Sherman.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

Kyle Smith with Perfect By Tomorrow and Collection of Lone Souljahs

Southern California singer-songwriter Kyle Smith will bring some much-needed sunshine-y vibes to the PNW alongside his reggae-influenced acoustic punk with like-minded reggae rockers Perfect By Tomorrow and Collection of Lone Souljahs. (High Dive, Fremont, $10)

Macy Rodman: Live!

Musician, comedian, and performance artist Macy Rodman will stop by in support of her new album, Unbelievable Animals, which melds together punk with '90s club beats inspired by beloved queens like PJ Harvey, Björk, and Madonna. Afterward, DJ Stevie 303 will be on deck to soundtrack drag performances by Diamond Lil,Britt Brutality, and Angelbabykilkillkill, followed by a live performance from underground superstar Michete.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $13.22)

Masters of Hawaiian Music: A Special Outreach Performance

Three masters of Hawaiian slack key guitar, George Kahumoku Jr., Sonny Kum, and Jeff Peterson, will come together for an afternoon of traditional music followed by a Q&A with the artists.

(Edmonds Center for the Arts, The Bowl of Edmonds, free)

Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini

Jazz duo Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini will support their latest album, Auburn Whisper, which combines their musical talents on trombone, guitar, and vocals for warm intimate songs that showcase their love of traditional Brazilian music.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Nova Fracture, Exanimate, Stillnight, Ghost Heart, What's Wrong, and The Lion & The Sloth

End your weekend with a jam-packed night of sounds of the metal variety including metalcore five-piece Nova Fracture, death metal demons Exanimate, post-metalcore outfit Stillnight, melodic post-hardcore thrashers Ghost Heart, elusive metalheads What's Wrong, and post-hardcore quartet The Lion & The Sloth.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $10)

Ten Miles Wide, North By North, and Kate Dinsmore

Alt-rock four-piece Ten Miles Wide follows in the footsteps of Soundgarden and Alice in Chains with their gritty sound. They will take the stage after Chicago garage rock duo North By North and singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Victim of Fire with Vomitr, Ransom, and Shudder

Squeeze in one more show for the weekend with Denver-based black metal outfit Victim of Fire, whose rapidly-paced tunes might be just what you need. Fellow metalheads Vomitr, Ransom, and Shudder will round out the bill.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

V.O.I.D.

DJs Rota and Ashen return for their monthly night of dark synth, industrial techno, and other such genres that would go well with a leather ensemble.

(High Dive, Fremont, $5-$10)

PERFORMANCE

Croco Talk Show

Be a member of a live studio audience as multi-talented guy Timmy Booth hams it up for the camera with his friends for a night of comedy, music, interviews, and games.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Audience Unexpected: Your Life Improvised

Devising scenes directly from audience stories, this interactive performance promises to be unpredictable and hilarious. Audience members might see their lives interpreted as a musical, YouTube video, or Disney film, all courtesy of professional improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival

While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run.

(University District, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Great Freedom

In post-war Germany, a law criminalizing homosexuality repeatedly lands Hans in prison, where he forms an improbable friendship with a convicted murderer. This 2021 Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner is presented by German Cinema Now!, a monthly film series spotlighting the best in German and transnational cinema.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

Prince of Darkness

When a gaggle of grad students pokes around an abandoned church, a gooey discovery unleashes an evil force on humanity. Turns out it's Satan in liquid form, and it's up to the students to stop his reign of terror—if they can survive. John Carpenter's 1987 film had a polarizing reception: The New York Times called it "surprisingly cheesy," while Time Out deemed it an "engrossing...claustrophobic terror."

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

Village of the Damned

In a small California town, residents suddenly lose consciousness. Months later, ten women give birth on the same day. When the rapidly-growing children start reading minds and causing mysterious havoc, it's up to a local doctor (Christopher Reeve) and a government scientist (Kirstie Alley) to intervene. John Carpenter's remake of the 1960 film is characteristically tense and sardonic.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Saturday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare and unique range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Spring Ephemeral Plant Sale

This sale puts the spotlight on the brief beauty of ephemeral plants. A wide selection will include native shrubs and ferns, woodland ephemerals, spring bulbs, and more. Proceeds from the sale support Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, so by purchasing a plant, you're basically beautifying two spaces at once. Win-win!

(Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, Richmond Beach, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Leonard Baskin: Selections from a powerful legacy

See works on paper and bronze sculptures by the late artist who's widely regarded as one of the preeminent figures of 20th-century Jewish American art.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

LLSVP: crusty dynamics & fuzzy borealis

Designer Bogosi Sekhukhuni and writer/artist sidony o’neal collaborated to create INFANT, a design company researching architecture, cognition, and more. The duo presents an installation of architectural notes considering "geophysical studies on magnetic earth systems and slogans of spiritual determinism."

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, Friday-Sunday)

Soo Hong's 'Metaplay'

With vibrant colors and brushstrokes inspired by musical tempos, Seattle-based abstract painter Soo Hong shows large-scale paintings inspired by quotidian moments, internal dialogues, and cultural queries. To accompany the show, KEXP DJ Sharlese has created a playlist inspired by Soo’s paintings that will be made available through the gallery.

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)