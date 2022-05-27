70 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

The Emerge Arts 2022 Cohort and Showcase

This showcase highlights works created by BIPOC LGBTQ+ performing artist participants in the Emerge Arts Cohort, which provides production support, creative mentorship, and business and sustainability training. Five artists were chosen for the cohort by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ established artists in Seattle via an open application, and this exciting showcase represents the culmination of the program with filmed translations of each artist's live works.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, free)

Message from Space and The Magic Crystal

The Beacon's Memorial Day weekend screenings are a "rip-off rampage" of devil-may-care cash-grab flicks and low-budget movies with heart. The series of double-features starts with Message from Space, Japan's post-Star Wars space escapade (complete with interstellar walnuts, a drunk version of Han Solo, and Beba-2, an R2D2 rip-off). Stay in your seat for Magic Crystal, a Greek adventure that cashes in on the Spielbergian craze from the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark, but peppers in some pretty legit fight scenes. Let the weekend begin!

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

BOOM: A Show to Remember and Honor Aaron "AC" Purdum

Members of local bands The Ground, Ichi Bichi, The Bruised Hearts Revue, The F***ing Chachis, and Sonicduo will remember and honor the dearly departed Seattle-based musician Aaron Purdum.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Friday Night Music Series: Alison Banchero

Treat yourself to a glass (or a bottle) of wine while PNW singer-songwriter Alison Banchero plays her signature blend of blues, coffeehouse, and classical tunes.

(Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville, free)

Sponsored

Inverted Space: The Return, Part I & II

The Inverted Space Ensemble will perform two consecutive nights, with the first featuring guests Daria Binkowski, Ania Sundstrom, and Abbey Blackwell performing Philip Glass’ Music in Fifths, Kerrith Livengood’s “Scrawl Etude,” and Julius Eastman’s “Stay On It.” On the second night, they will be joined by Paulina Michels, Rose Bellini, and Emerald Lessley as they premiere Vera Ivanova’s “Children’s Games” along with Linda Bouchard’s Liquid States and Arnold Schoenberg’s “Pierrot lunaire.”

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $15)

King Youngblood (Album Release) with Jaiden Grayson, JGraves, and Future Shock

A trio that has been called “Seattle’s Alt Rock Princes” by Alternative Press, King Youngblood will celebrate the release of their new album, Big Thank, alongside vocalist/poet Jaiden Grayson, Portland-based dance-punk band J Graves, and synth-pop duo Future Shock.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $8)

Kitty Junk, Groovy Nobody, Shadow Pattern, and Dog Pact

Glam-grunge duo Kitty Junk started as a response to sexism within the music industry and aims to empower listeners with their powerful yet catchy songs. They will be joined by "psychoactive vibration makers" Groovy Nobody, psychedelic neo-surf outfit Shadow Pattern, and alt-rock group Dog Pact.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Lyla Minor, The Dawn Bombs, and Foxy Apollo

Psychedelic pop-rock four-piece Lyla Minor, who released their EP Demos last summer, will be accompanied by jazzy alt-rockers The Dawn Bombs and jazz-funk collective Foxy Apollo.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Nick Black with Emily McVicker

Local singer-songwriter Emily McVicker will get extra funky thanks to an accompaniment from Memphis soul/pop gem Nick Black.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15)

Nurser, Magdalene, and Tax Evader

Seattle's own heavy-hitting death metal outfit Nurser will surely play tunes from their brand new self-titled album following sets by Portland metalheads Magdalene and local grind trio Tax Evader.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Rose's Pawn Shop with Dead Lee and Writnwood

LA-hailing ensemble Rose's Pawn Shop brings their exuberant and rhythmic Americana and bluegrass through town for a rootin'-tootin' good time alongside the local dark-folk duo Dead Lee and five-piece string band Writnwood.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $12)

The Shrine - Chief Ahamefule J. Oluo & The Shrine All-Star Band

Supremely talented Seattle trumpeter/multi-hyphenate artist Ahamefule Oluo will be joined by The Shrine All-Star Band for a delightful evening of jazz.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Animal Jam with Michete and Yufi

Drag your tail over to this animal-themed party featuring Spokane Valley-based improv rapper Michete, digital hardcore trio Yufi, and a DJ set from Frizzle. Show up in your furriest garb for a discounted ticket!

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $15)

ARCADE Release Party

Celebrating the release of Seattle-based architecture and design magazine ARCADE's latest issue, this vibey pop-up is free to the public, with bold graphic artworks by Rationale Designs, a DJ set by Wut<3, and pink and red libations available for purchase.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free)

Caravan

This dance night aims to "cultivate an intermingling of cultures through the medium of sound" by inviting genre-fluid global beat experts to soundtrack your Friday night. This week, the turntables will be handed off to world music DJs LacyNew, monotropa., Kadeejah Streets, and Aquaphina.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $13.60)

Fuego: Tremenda Diosa + ShesGucci

Unwind from the work week with some feel-good reggaeton courtesy of DJs Tremenda Diosa and ShesGucci.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

Less Talk! More Dance with Gold Chisme & Jane Don't

Shhh! DJs Gold Chisme and Jane Don't will throw down some heavy funk, disco, house, and Latin music to get you off of your phone and onto your feet.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $10)

This Party is Killing You: The Robyn Party

This Party Is Killing You is the longest-running dance night paying tribute to Sweden’s favorite daughter, Robyn. Get ready to hear her hits, B-sides, remixes, and rarities along with some additional party bangers to cry to by the likes of Lady Gaga and Carly Rae Jepsen.

(Chop Shop Cafe & Bar, Capitol Hill, $13)

Rock for Pride Benefit with Garlic Man, Latin Rose, Haley Graves, and Jack Mozie

Help raise money for Pride ASIA and Entre Hermanos with live music from local pop duo Creature Hole, singer-songwriter Jack Mozie, eclectic pop artist LatinRose, and pop-punk jewel Haley Graves. Plus, bring a stack of ones for drag superstars Delyla Delyte, Regine Dynasty, Ladi Vixxen, Crystal Jewyl Box, Dutchess Drew, Foxy Roxy, and more.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Bingo

Get ready to be gooped and gagged for a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race bingo! It's an all-winners All Stars season this time around, so it's bound to be extra sickening. Bingo cards are just a buck a pop, and you might win a beer prize.

(NW Peaks Brewery & Taproom, Rainier Valley, $1 per bingo card)

READINGS & TALKS

Cleo Wölfle Hazard with Stephanie Clare: Queer Trans Ecologies and River Justice

Washington's 70,000 miles of rivers are vital to our region's ecosystems, hosting a wide variety of life in the waters and along their banks. Undoubtedly, the state would not be the same without its waterways—how might we better understand and protect them? Enter queer trans feminist river scientist Cleo Wölfle Hazard, whose book Underflow: Queer Trans Ecologies and River Justice

calls on river science, queer and trans theory, and environmental justice to better understand the cultural and political forces at work within five sites of water conflict and restoration on the West Coast. For this talk, Hazard will be joined by Stephanie Clare, author of Earthly Encounters: Sensation, Feminist Theory, and the Anthropocene.

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $5)

SATURDAY

AANHPI HERITAGE MONTH

United Festival

Redmond's first festival in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month centers advocacy, unity, and fun with AAPI vendors, a trilingual reading circle, a raffle with artworks by local Asian American artists, and a lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance Association.

(Redmond Downtown Park, free)

COMEDY

Gram Worthy (An Instagram Based Comedy Show)

Many of our social media profiles may be public, but it still sounds pretty perilous to have our online presences picked apart by comics in front of a live audience. Gram Worthy does just that. Are you brave enough to put your bio and brunch pics on the chopping block?

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15)

Mad Science

Pretty simple, really: improv comedians make you laugh, and STEM whizzes teach you a thing or two. For this month's Mad Science, Dr. Briana Abrahms, a conservation ecologist at UW's biology department, will share her knowledge of spatial ecology, and Dr. Jay Falk, an ornithologist in the same department, will discuss the mating rituals of hummingbirds. Then a wacko cast of improv comics will twist their research into something hilarious.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15)

COMMUNITY

Filipino Night 2022: The Effects of Forever

The UW Filipino American Student Association's flagship event has a padayon theme this year, a Cebuano word translating to "move forward" or "persist." They'll conjure that perseverant spirit with a palengke public market with Filipino vendors, an in-person and livestreamed talent show, and a screening of the organization's year-long production, The Effects of Forever, as an animated movie! The production follows a college romance between an Indigenous Filipina and Filipinx-American exchange student at the University of the Philippines.

(University of Washington, Northeast Seattle, free)

FILM

Alligator and Escape from the Bronx

Let the mayhem continue. Next up on the Beacon's Memorial Day weekend double-feature slate is Alligator, a Jaws dupe set in the Windy City (spoiler alert: there's a big old gator hanging out in the sewers and he's being so rude), followed by Escape from the Bronx, a post-apocalyptic wasteland flick that follows a rebellious dude named "Trash." Buckle in, it's gonna be a bumpy ride.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

FOOD & DRINK

Meet and Greet with Adoptable Dogs

What could be better than sipping a cold beer while cuddling with adorable adoptable pups? Old Stove Brewing will provide you with an opportunity to do just that at this event at its Ship Canal location, hosted in tandem with the local foster rescue Doggone Seattle.

(Old Stove Ship Canal, North Queen Anne, free)

Memorial Day Parking Lot Party

The Rainier Valley brewery and taproom NW Peaks will host a free parking lot bash, complete with food, beer, games, and live music performances from Marshall Family Band and LC Quintet.

(NW Peaks Brewery & Taproom, Rainier Valley, free)

Seattle Night Market | Rise of the Luchadors

Browse vendors from the Fremont night market and take in a special wrestling performance by Lucha Libre Volcanica.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Archie

It thrills me to say that Archie, no longer known as PSA (Pop Star Archie) has—to use an industry phrase—blown the fuck up. This girl has been bobbing and weaving all over the Seattle music scene, dropping hauntingly beautiful tracks left and right. Her EP, 613, contains some of my favorite songs to come out of 2019, most notably “Bad Bitch,” featuring Stranger favorite DoNormaal. It’s a community read, letting everyone out there know that Archie and Dodo have been on it for years and aren’t stopping anytime soon. You’d best listen. KIM SELLING

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

Bat Box and Sleeping Bag

Alt-rock trio Bat Box will jam some punky jazz-infused songs about politics, relationships, and "post-post-post-modern queerness" in support of their debut full-length, Punching In, after a set from local power-pop outfit Sleeping Bag.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $12)

Bread Pilot, Ancient Forest, and Don Piano

High-energy rockers Bread Pilot will jam tracks from their aptly titled album, New To You, alongside local chamber-rock trio Ancient Forest and indie-folk artist Don Piano.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Drop Of Honey, Bit Graves, Ghost Voltage, Void/Forms, It's Tricky, Naviijah, and Magic 3ye Optics

Expand your mind with an evening of exploratory sounds and visuals from seven like-minded artists. Experimental electronic artist Drop of Honey will play a modular set alongside ambient duo Bit Graves, DJs Ghost Voltage, Void/Forms, It's Tricky, Naviijah, and video artist Magic 3ye Visuals.

(Substation, Fremont, $10-$12)

Live Jazz Brunch with Phil Sparks & Leif Totusek

Sit back and enjoy a weekend brunch soundtracked by local jazz bassist Phil Sparks and guitarist/bandleader Leif Totusek.

(Murphy's Pub, Wallingford, free)

Marina and the Dreamboats with Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints

Neo-soul group Marina and the Dreamboats take inspiration from "New Orleans street music, funk, country-western, and the stylings of Randy Newman." They will share the bill with vintage swing group Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Matt Greison Quartet

Matt Greison Quartet will turn this arcade into a jazz club with the pluck of an upright bass.

(The Ice Box, Fremont, free)

Mind Beams, CSTMR, The Sheen, and Liia

Get heavy, moody, and a little bit synth-y with prog-rockers Mind Beams, improvisational thrashers CSTMR, avant-rock trio The Sheen, and kindred spirits LIIA.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

Olroarlo, Hutchie, and The Oh Wells

Local five-piece Olroarlo gives their unique art-rock sound a baroque twist. Plus, the party wouldn't be complete without opening sets from indie rockers Hutchie and folk-rock project The Oh Wells.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

The Delstroyers (Record Release Show) with The Zack Static Sect and The Snubs

Seattle rockers The Delstroyers will blow your mind with their spooky instrumental surf rock in support of their new album, 10​,​000 Ways to Die. Neo-garage rockers The Zack Static Sect and Seattle punks The Snubs will get the party started.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Tremulant Presents: Rasi Z

Seattle electronic record label Tremulant is back for another intergalactic party, this time with Vancouver-based DJ Rasi Z, who will jam some dance floor-ready deep house bops alongside labelmates Monotropa and Pelehon.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $11.33)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

K-Pop Tribute Night: Playing the Legends of K-Pop

You have "permission to dance" to all of the bops at this high-energy K-pop tribute night.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

NU-ER Waves: A Synthpop and 80's Dance Party

Moonwalk your way on over to White Center where DJs Ryan Fresh and Seaside Tryst will be spinning synth-pop and '80s dance jams.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $5)

SWAYZE 80s Dance Party

Fluff your hair in the likeness of '80s icon Patrick Swayze whilst dirty dancing to Prince, David Bowie, Eric B. & Rakim, Madonna, and other greats courtesy of DJs AC Lewis, Max Max, A.MadMan, Colin Jones, and Introcut.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

VISUAL ART

Sol Hashemi: After petal fall spray

Artist and Veronica co-founder Sol Hashemi looks at his artistic practice as a mycorrhizal web, spanning photography, foraging, stoneworking, cooking, floral design, writing, and other mediums. In this new exhibition, Hashemi considers the boundaries between place and self in an increasingly semiotic world.

(Veronica, Mount Baker, free; closing)

SUNDAY

AANHPI HERITAGE MONTH

Pride ASIA Fest 2022

Held at the C-ID's Hing Hay Park, this event celebrates both AANHPI Heritage Month and the upcoming Pride month. Pride ASIA Founder and Miss Gay Filipino Aleksa Manila will host.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

FILM

Robowar and Shocking Dark

The Beacon's Memorial Day weekend schlocky B-movie film series comes to a crashing finale with Robowar, a Predator-meets-Robocop Italian sleazefest that somehow boosts the mayhem of the films it copies. It'll be followed by Shocking Dark, a deranged mashup of Aliens and Terminator that conjures monsters from Venetian canals and then asks, "What if a cyborg showed up?"

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

AMP with Spunj and The High Seagrass

Acoustic supergroup AMP, which consists of Kellen Asebroek (Fruition), Sean McLean (World’s Finest), and Jimi “Jazz” Prescott (G. Love and Special Sauce), will be joined by eclectic four-piece SPUNJ from Eugene, and fast-pickin' bluegrass players The High Seagrass for a night full of feel-good jams.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10-$15)

Guerrilla Warfare, Promise Breaker, Toarn, and Exanimate

Jam-pack your Friday night with sounds of the metal variety, including Kentucky hardcore trio Guerrilla Warfare, nu-metal outfit Promise Breaker, Christian metalheads Toarn, and death metal demons Exanimate.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

Max Morin, Timothy Robert Graham, and Sea Lemon

Enjoy the dreamy melodies and wistful hooks of singer-songwriter Max Morin, who recently released his EP Casting Shadows. Psych-rock artist Timothy Robert Graham will start the evening alongside dream-pop project Sea Lemon.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Rap Ghost, Last Waves, and Montlake Traffic

Hip-hop group Rap Ghost will haunt you with their jazz and soul instrumentals and sharp lyricism from rapper/frontman Phil Harmonic. Local indie-rock quartet Last Waves and funk rockers Montlake Traffic will get the evening started.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Russian Blue, The Banana Creatures, and Apology Wars

Post-punk/art-rock quartet Russian Blue will play in support of their new album, The Downpour, Perpetual, after opening sets from energetic rockers The Banana Creatures and Bellingham indie rock outfit Apology Wars.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Weeed, Reverse Death, and Groovy Nobody

Bainbridge Island-formed psych-rock quartet Weed has been keeping things cosmic since 2009. Sway along to their loud rhythm-heavy jams after some haunting psych sounds from garage outfit Reverse Death and indie rockers Groovy Nobody.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Mx Gothic Seattle Pageant

Were you more of a Robert Smith, crazy-haired '80s goth, or a Hot Topic tween with JNCOs that swallowed you whole? Whatever your stance on black eyeliner is, you won't wanna miss this evening of spooky fanfare as the next Gothic Seattle titleholder is chosen. Contestants will share their personal gothic style, dance to a "randomly selected goth/industrial track," and take part in a Q&A—we're guessing they'll talk about the darkness of their souls and stuff like that.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $9.98)

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Liv Victorino, Mac Cornish, and The Rain Station

Bring your three-day weekend to a close with peaceful tunes from local artist Liv Victorino, who employs fingerpicking and emotional songwriting inspired by indie-folk legends like Elliott Smith and Phoebe Bridgers. Cosmic folkies Marc Cornis and acoustic duo The Rain Station will get the serene sounds flowing.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

MEMORIAL DAY

Garden of Remembrance Memorial Day Ceremony

Honoring the citizens of Washington State who have lost their lives in military service, this annual Memorial Day ceremony will include a keynote talk by Seattle Police Department Captain Steven Strand, a retired Army Command Sergeant major for the National Guard, followed by a wreath presentation and bell tolling.

(Garden of Remembrance, Downtown, free)

Mill Creek Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony

Mill Creek may be a small-ish town, but it has its own personal Memorial Day parade. Does big, important Seattle have one of those? Answer: no. The program kicks off with a somber ceremony at the Veterans Monument in Mill Creek’s Liberty Park, which will set the parade in motion as it marches through Mill Creek Town Center. The show will feature Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Civil Air Patrol, military vehicles, and a flyover by military jets. Dang, they go all out in Mill Creek. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Library Park, Mill Creek, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Created Commons: Neighborhood Edition - Chinalek Festival

Inspired by the word chinalek, which translates to both "flower" and "laughter" in the Austronesian language Fino’ CHamoru, this floral celebration was created by flower flower, a collective of queer and trans Pasifika and Asian artists and cultural workers. Attendees can join in on four verdant days of community workshops covering garland making, poetry, and herbalism before an all-day festival of installations, qi gong, vendors, and more on June 4.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Northwest Folklife Festival 2022

This year, the Northwest Folklife Festival will be celebrating fifty-one years of wangly-ass hippie beardos playing the congas in tie-dyed parachute pants and no shirt (you know the guy we’re talking about). There’s also some great musical acts, including Boise-based world music collective Afrosonics and local tuchus-shakin’ Klezmer band Shpilkis. For those who aren’t hep to Folklife, it’s a huge open-air music/art festival at the Seattle Center, and there’s buskers and actual concerts and impromptu jam seshes, plus tons of stalls selling gorgeous food from around the world, along with ethnic arts and cultures being showcased, Oh, and there’s a bunch of cool workshops and lectures, too. It’s all real crunchy and wholesome. If you haven’t been, you should totally go. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Friday-Monday)

FILM

Pleasure

Swedish director Ninja Thyberg's slick debut follows a 20-year-old ingenue whose dreams of porn stardom are marked by bumpy relationships, ignored boundaries, and disillusionment.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Monday)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Restored EATS

The Seattle Restored EATS pop-up window at 9th & Thomas will feature treats from a variety of vendors, including locally brewed chai from Aditi Chai, sweet and savory pies from Grayseas Pies, macarons from Wicked Macarons, Liberian and Ghanaian cuisine from Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, and more.

(9th and Thomas, South Lake Union, Friday-Monday)

SHOPPING

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. Find a rare and unique range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more from Botanica during the closing weekend of this series.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free)

VISUAL ART

Akio Takamori: Time

Japanese American artist Akio Takamori's celebrated art practice included mastery in printmaking, drawing, his signature "envelope vessels," and more. Takamori made a deep impression on Seattle's art ecosystem, living in the Puget Sound area for over 40 years before his death in 2017. The artist's wife, Vicky Takamori, curated this exhibition of prints and ceramic works that centers his practice from 1988 to 1994, a prolific time period for the artist following the establishment of his first solo studio on Vashon Island.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Exposure Therapy: Paintings by Grace Athena Flott

Exploring her identity as a burn survivor with disfiguration, Spokane-raised artist Grace Athena Flott's intimate figure paintings facilitate wider conversations about voyeurism, beauty, seduction, femininity, and performance.

(Figure Ground Art Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Monday; closing)

Floriferous

Flowers are bursting from their buds wherever you look, including at SAM Gallery for this botanical group exhibition of works by Seattle-based artists Nichole DeMent, Mary Flynn-Gillies, and Melissa Koch.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Karen Klee-Atlin and Anna Macrae

For Shift's May exhibition, Anna Macrae plays with high- and low-grade materials in multimedia works for Trying to Make Sense of It All, while Karen Klee-Atlin's New Work is comprised of a print series on delicate kita kata paper.

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Nick Riesland: End(s) of the Earth

Artist Nick Riesland's abstracted "geo-calligraphy" paintings are inspired by aerial landscapes he's witnessed from aboard planes. Riesland has traveled extensively in remote regions, and his End(s) of the Earth series feels both familiar and distant, with craggy rock-like forms, winding lines reminiscent of rivers, and vibrant colors.

(Gallery 110, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Peter Gronquist: Rabbit

Portland-based multimedia artist Peter Gronquist utilizes industrial-grade textiles to coax glitches and irregularities from uniform material, meditating on the "life" found in unexpected textures. Margery Williams' beloved children's book The Velveteen Rabbit served as the inspiration for this exhibition; Rabbit springs to life with a strain of the same unconventional existentialism.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Sean Howe: Infinity Romp

Oakland-based artist Sean Howe's Infinity Romp considers the crossovers between inner space and mythical environments, both with opportunities for imagination and vulnerability. Howe's rich panorama paintings imagine complex worlds marked by both beauty and chaos.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

2022 University of Washington MFA + MDes Thesis Exhibition

Check out what UW's ultra-talented MFA and MDes grad students have been up to in this joint exhibition at the Henry. (Things have improved since I was in art school, installing sculptures in the bathroom for kicks.) The students will share contextual remarks on their new work for the public opening on June 3 at 6 pm.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Saturday-Monday; opening)