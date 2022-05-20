72 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: May 20-22, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Love, SeaTown Block Party

Start your summer right at this happy hour block party, which will bring Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allen Stone, Seattle Seahawks 32-piece drumline Blue Thunder, and Seattle Sounders official band Sound Wave to the Mural Amphitheatre stage. Plus, look out for special guest appearances and dig into some food inside the Armory.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

FILM

Kamikaze Hearts

Kamikaze Hearts, a milestone of queer cinema now screening in a fresh restoration, follows the twists and turns of the underground porn industry in pre-gentrified '80s San Francisco. Juliet Bashore's taboo-ridden pseudo-doc is unflinching in its gaze at the misogyny, drug abuse, and exploitation of the era.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Mississippi Masala

Mira Nair's 1991 film Mississippi Masala featured two extremely beautiful people on a big screen, but more importantly, it paved the way for important cultural conversations by depicting a romance between an Indian-Ugandan woman (Sarita Choudhury) and a black Southerner (Denzel Washington). Roger Ebert described the film as "surprisingly funny and cheerful...generat[ing] a full-blown romanticism."

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $11-$14)

MUSIC

Actionesse, Zookraught, and Rat Queen

Seattle five-piece band Actionesse self-identifies as "horncore" due to their use of saxophone. Their unique punk sound has made waves in the local music scene, with KEXP calling them "equal turns nihilistic, dystopian, pummeling, defiant, vehement, cynical, worrying, bone-crunching, squalling, and whip-smart." Supporting will be local boundary-less thrashers Zookraught and self-styled "poser punk" trio Rat Queen.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Alec Shaw with Will Moore Band & Claire Conway

Washington-born songsmith Alec Shaw, who KEXP DJ Marco Collins hailed as one of three PNW artists that he would "sign immediately,” will bring you a relaxed evening of soul-infused folk tunes. Will Moore (a former touring member of Counting Crows) will open things up along with LA-based singer-songwriter Claire Conway.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Anika

The Berlin-based artist known mononymously as Anika will bring her haunting Nico-esque voice and sparse electronic beats to town in support of her album, Change, which happens to be her first solo full-length in over a decade.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $15)

Asterhouse, Forest Ray, and Babe.wav

Local alt-rock trio Asterhouse will worm their way into your heart with their sometimes dark, confessional jams, which blossomed out of an early obsession with Jim Morrison. They will be joined by trippy garage rock outfit Forest Ray and neo-psychedelic trio Babe.wav.

(Substation, Fremont, $10-$12)

Frankenstein TNT, The Dead Sonics, and The Yes Men

Local bands Frankenstein TNT, The Dead Sonics, and The Yes Men promise to fill your Friday night with several rock 'n' roll flavors including surf, garage, and prog.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Halfbird, The Social Stomach, and Impressionists

Expand your mind with Portland-based project Halfbird, who will serve up an evening on improvisational punk-infused free jazz after sets from experimental pop outfit The Social Stomach and sound collage artist Impressionists.

(Gallery 1412, Central District, By Donation)

Hobo Starseed (Release Party), Pent Up, and Lovejoy Street

Dreamy alt-rock outfit Hobo Starseed will celebrate the release of their new album, Farewell Tour, with help from punk trio Pent Up and local emo band Lovejoy Street. Dress to impress because Pent Up will be shooting footage for their upcoming music video "Dream to Dare."

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Jim O'Halloran Trio with Dean Schmidt & Jacques Willis

Local jazz mainstays the Jim O'Halloran Trio will get extra groovy thanks to accompaniment from bassist Dean Schmidt and drummer D’Vonne Lewis. Plus, Paul Nelson will read some poetry from his new book Haibun de la Serna.

(Kezira Cafe, Rainier Valley, free)

Kim Maguire Quartet

Jazz vocalist Kim Maguire will be backed by Jeremy Bacon on keys, Paul Gabrielson on bass, and John Stout on drums for an evening of swing and Latin sounds.

(Hotel Sorrento, First Hill, free)

Knuckle Beach (Album Release) with Salt Lick and Always Naked

It's okay to cry! Get sad with lo-fi emo quartet Knuckle Beach, who will celebrate the release of their new album after sets from tender indie five-piece Salt Lick and blues-infused punk band Always Naked.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

Ouija Boob and Loose Heels

The peculiarly named "nerdcore" duo Ouija Boob will have you both laughing and dancing with cheekily named rap songs like "Mom Jeans" and "Body by Ice Cream." Cover band The Loose Heels will bring a vastly different vibe with some classic country tearjerkers.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Sam Russell & the Harborrats + Johnny Franco + Bobbi

Tom Waits' impact on Sam Russell and The Harborrats is apparent from their deep gravelly vocals, somber lyrics about heartbreak, and overall 1950s vibe. The trio will play in support of their latest album, Ocean Shores, alongside Portland-via-Brazil singer-songwriter Johnny Franco and like-minded artist Bobbi.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Singularity, Symbolik, Flub, and Xoth

Tempe, Arizona-hailing black metal quartet Singularity will swing through town supporting their album, Place of Chains, with opening sets from California speed demons Symbolik, death metal outfit Flub, and thrash four-piece Xoth.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

The JV with Hammerschlagen

High-energy four-piece The JV, who claim to be "the Northwest's funniest party band ever" will jam some punky '80s-infused rock alongside beer-inspired punk band Hammerschlagen.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ Fremont, Fremont, $10)

The Swearengens

Local alt-country four-piece The Swearengens will have you feeling introspective with emotional tunes about heartache and classic covers of old-time country hits.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

This / That with Goobs, Rachel Vick, and Samurai Del

Break a sweat as you get down to a selection of house jams new and old from DJs Goobs, Rachel Vick, and Samurai Del.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, free)

Three Fingers, Kitty Junk, and The Wednesdays

Power-pop-punk quartet Three Fingers, who have described their songs as "loaded with feminism and humor," will take the stage after opening sets from empowering glam-grunge duo Kitty Junk and DIY punks The Wednesdays.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Yak Attack with Unsinkable Heavies

Yak Attack uses their organic electronic sound to lay a sonic bedrock built on roots, rock, reggae, and funk songs. Gritty soul/funk outfit Unsinkable Heavies will get the evening started.

(Nectar, Fremont, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Holla! with DJ Paco

Make like Missy and get ur freak on for this free dance party soundtracked with classic hip-hop bangers from DJ Paco.

(Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop, Ballard, free)

Remembering Avicii: Four Year Anniversary

Lovers of Swedish electronic music can get their thrills at this night dedicated to the late DJ with bass pumping beats from groups like Swedish House Mafia, Galantis, and more. All proceeds will benefit suicide prevention through The Tim Bergling Foundation.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

Sorry For Party Rocking

We are almost far enough away from the 2010s to where the pop music of the era sounds nostalgic and not like dated radio trash. Almost. Embrace the era that brought us neon skinny jeans, nerd glasses, uncle-nephew duo LMFAO, and galaxy print everything at this themed dance party. Neon attire is encouraged!

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $0-$15)

PERFORMANCE

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Bingo

Get ready to be gooped and gagged for a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race bingo! It's an all-winners All Stars season this time around, so it's bound to be extra sickening. Bingo cards are just a buck a pop, and you might win a beer prize.

(NW Peaks Brewery & Taproom, Rainier Valley, $1 per bingo card)

READINGS & TALKS

The Time Trapper: Viet Thanh Nguyen, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Stacy D. Flood, and Intisaar

Over the last few years, everyone's sense of time has shifted in one way or another. This season's Hugo Literary Series considers these recent transitions through riffs on variations of time. For this session, writers Viet Thanh Nguyen, Gabrielle Calvocoressi, Stacy D. Flood, and Intisaar will work from the prompt of "the time trapper."

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Finding Our Voice: Creative Journeys in Recovery

Pioneer Human Services will present an art exhibition of work made in their art therapy group, Finding Our Voice: Creative Journeys in Recovery. Delving into myriad journeys of recovery from substance use, homelessness, and mental health challenges, Pioneer's group participants use the Photovoice Plus approach, which involves creatively altering photographs.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free)

COMMUNITY

Neighborhood Clean-Up: One Seattle Day of Service

Roll up your sleeves, folks. The One Seattle Day of Service initiative from Mayor Bruce Harrell envisions cooperative action, beautification, and meaningful city improvement as part of his "One Seattle" vision. This opportunity invites locals to help pick up litter around Freeway Park and First Hill.

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

FESTIVALS

University District Street Fair

The nation's longest-running festival of its kind returns for its 51st anniversary this year. Established in 1970 to help mend a community rocked by protests and violence, the U District Street Fair has since become a regional event of art, craft vendors, and multicultural food offerings.

(University District Farmers Market, Northeast Seattle, free)

FILM

Inland Empire

David Lynch's twisted freakout—the director's last feature film to date—has been newly remastered. The hallucinatory story follows Laura Dern as an actress involved in a sinister film production tinged with the supernatural. Lynch shot Inland Empire on a low-res Sony camcorder, heightening the film's murky, surreal feeling.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)



Movies in Town Square: Motherload

In celebration of Bike Everywhere Month, this outdoor screening of Motherload (a buzzy doc about cargo bikes, parenthood, climate change, and everything in between) will also include a bike parade, bike decorating, something called a "bike rodeo," and more. Bonus points if you hop on two wheels to get there.

(Kenmore Town Square, free)

Outdoor Cinema: Rent

Jonathan Larsen’s beloved musical RENT was adapted for film to share the classic story of love and loss in the AIDS epidemic with a new generation. This free screening of the 2005 flick is facilitated by Three Dollar Bill Cinema and The AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway in celebration of those living with HIV/AIDS and in honor of those lost to the epidemic. The screening officially starts at 7:30, but pop by a little early for trivia.

(The AMP: AIDS Memorial Pathway, Georgetown, free)

VHS Uber Alles May

For this month's VHS Uber Alles, three bucks will land you a ticket to a straight-to-VHS teen zombie thriller featuring a twerp tormented by love, a cute-but-greasy tomboy, and a whole lot of trouble in a mortuary after dark.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

GEEK & GAMING

Pokemon GO May Community Day

Play along with thousands of Pokémon GO fanatics at this community day organized by Niantic, the game's developer. You'll have three solid hours of gameplay time, plus opportunities to score free merch. Win-win!

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

MUSIC

BUGS (10 Year Anniversary Party) with Mangy, Ol' Doris, and Mangy

Creepy-crawly punk trio BUGS will celebrate an entire decade as a band with performances from their indie-rock buddies Ol' Doris and classic punk-inspired quartet Mangy.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

Copastetic: The Heart Break Hotel Tour

High-energy eight-piece dance band Copastetic, who recently performed alongside legendary soul group Sister Sledge, will get the party started with an irresistible mix of old-school funk, R&B, and dance hits.

(Haven Event Space, Mill Creek, $15)

Detönatör with Clean Lines and Wartz

High-speed thrashers Detönatör pay homage to bands like Motörhead, AC/DC, and Thin Lizzy with their fusion of rock, punk, and metal. Local bands Clean Lines and Wartz will get the rock riffs flowing.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Dumb Thumbs with Charts & Great Spiders (Solo)

Fuzzed-out pop-punk quartet Dumb Thumbs will play in support of their latest release, Holy Guacamole, alongside local garage-pop duo Charts and a solo set from indie project Great Spiders.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Heiress, Armed For Apocalypse, and City Of Industry

Thrash through the night with longtime Seattle metal quartet Heiress, who will be celebrating the release of their new album, Distant Fires. California sludge metal outfit Armed For Apocalypse and hardcore punks City Of Industry will start the night with a bang.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

Hidden Aria

Classical guitarist Mark Hilliard Wilson and trumpet player/pianist Peter Nelson-King will join forces for a program of improvisation and contemporary works performed with a distinctive blend of guitar, brass instruments, voice, and keyboards.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$15 donation at the door)

KEXP Presents: Shaina Shepherd with Afrocop, DA QWEEN, and Terra Nobody

Gear up for a magical night with powerhouse vocalist Shaina Shepherd—the frontwoman of grungy soul outfit BEARAXE—alongside improvisational cosmic jazz trio Afrocop, "renaissance bitch" rapper DA QWEEN, and art-rock duo Terra Nobody.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Korra's Clubhouse: Arel, Sawyer James, and More

Dance your worries away to an eclectic blend of techno, breaks, DNB, and hip-hop from local DJs Sawyer James, Arel, Cables, andPRPTR8R.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $11.33)

Land of Wolves, The Disorderlies, and Head Honcho

Rock out with local five-piece Land of Wolves, who will bring an energizing night of hardcore punk alongside pop-punk trio The Disorderlies and fellow thrashers Head Honcho.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Smoker Dad, Conversation Pit, and Eat Crow

Local stoner rockers Smoker Dad will play some Southern flavored jams alongside hardcore punks Conversation Pit and Eat Crow. Plus, artist Innerpunk will set up shop to provide some in-house tattoos.

(Bad Bar, Uptown, free)

Sugar Nap with Haley Graves & Abner Cash

Sugar Nap, the moniker of rising singer-songwriter Caleb Kallander, will play some psychedelic electro-pop tunes off of his self-titled debut album with support from pop-punk singer-songwriter Haley Graves and experimental rocker Abner Cash.

(Substation, Fremont, $10)

The Drolls, Skates!, and Long Dark Moon

Seattle-based pop-punk band The Drolls will play hot off the heels of their new album That Puget Sound. Joining them will be rockabilly-infused surf rockers Skates! and alt-country quartet Long Dark Moon.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

The Wreck'd and Nervous Tics Live at the Ice Box Arcade

Challenge your pals to some arcade games while local punk bands The Wreck'd and Nervous Tics jam some high-energy tunes.

(The Ice Box, Fremont, free)

THIS! with Anthony Attalla

World-renowned DJ Anthony Attalla will stop by to spin some of his famous tech-house beats with help from local DJs Justin Collins, Aivilo, Sho-Nuph, Tony H, and Kyle Douglas.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo, $10-$15)

Wanderers By Trade: Bob Dylan’s Birthday Bash

Legendary troubadour Bob Dylan is turning 81! Come celebrate the tambourine man with a night of loving tributes from Seattle scene staples.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $12-$15)

White City Graves, Projections On A Wall, and Teen Cat

Get spooked with local horror punks White City Graves, plus some (less-scary) tunes from post-punk trio Projections on a Wall and genre mutuals Teen Cat.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Wilting, Sweet Piece, and Sprig

Seattle post-punk band Wilting will take the stage in support of their recently released debut self-titled EP along with surf-punk outfit Sweet Piece and trio Sprig, who describe their sound as "campy synthy buttrock for girls."

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Ceremony Presents: Best of 80's and Beyond

Fluff your hair and put in your shoulder pads because DJ Evan Blackstone will be spinning your favorite '80s bangers all night long.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

PERFORMANCE

Noir: An All-Black Show with Guests

Founded by Londyn Bradshaw and produced/hosted by Skarlet Dior Black, the drag show NOIR spotlights the best in Pacific Northwest queer Black talent. This edition of the sickening showcase includes Dion Dior Black, Issa Man, and Macy Marcs, plus special guests Cali The Stalli and Estella.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $11.33)

SHOPPING

Seattle Mineral Market

All that glitters might actually be gold at this free mineral market. You'll find fossils, gemstones, jewelry, and other art from over 60 dealers, plus door prizes and food trucks for munchies. Bonus: there'll be free rocks for kids! Kids love free rocks.

(Magnuson Park, Northeast Seattle, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Delridge Bike Rodeo

If you're a cyclist of the beginner or kid variety, hop on two wheels and head to this interactive, low-stakes skills course. This "bike rodeo" helps riders with handling and traffic safety—try it out, then snag a free helmet and snacks.

(Delridge Community Center Park & Skate Park, North Delridge, free)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Together... in Art and Glass

The first annual TAG Festival (it stands for "Together in Art and Glass") offers a fun new way to interact with glass artists, ceramicists, jewelers, painters, and more. The festival will feature everything from glassblowing demos to stained glass lampshade workshops, plus live performances and chill spots to relax with mimosas and bloody marys.

(Museum of Glass, Tacoma, free)

MUSIC

Advance Base with Karima Walker + Claire Cronin

The melancholy electro-pop project led by Owen Ashworth,Advance Base, will support their new album of classic covers, Wall of Tears & Other Songs I Didn't Write, after opening sets from ethereal singer-songwriter Karima Walker and dark folk artist Claire Cronin.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

Afton Presents: WarmItUpChris, CMILLER, DZM, NinoSuhpreme, and AMO

Enjoy a sampling of the local hip-hop scene with performances from Seattle-based rappers WarmItUpChris, CMILLER, DZM, NinoSuhpreme, and AMO.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $12)

Hillside '77, Kumité, and Cosmo Rossi

Embrace the noise on this Sunday night with hard-hitting rock 'n' rollers Hillside '77, dark hip-hop group Kumité., and emo-rap artist/producer Cosmo Rossi.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Jenny Don't & The Spurs with Dog Party

Playing vintage country and western straight out of the lonesomest corners of mid-20th century America, Jenny Don't and her cohorts sound nothing like a museum piece; rather, there's grit, sadness, and an edge of danger to these rumbling-boxcar country songs. Sacramento-based rock 'n' roll duo Dog Party will get things started.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Milhous, Having Issues, Red Reaction, and MotorBoat

Dust off your leather jacket for some tunes of the punk variety with melodic hardcore band Milhous, self-identified "witch punk" outfit Having Issues, old school punks Red Reaction, and nautical thrashers MotorBoat.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Orange Comfort, SOKOJO, Jack And The Dull Boy, and Panic Grass

Seattle quintet Orange Comfort will rock your socks off with help from danceable hard rockers SOKOJO, heavy metal synth sorcerers Jack and The Dull Boy, and kindred spirits Panic Grass.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

NATURE

A Closer Look at City Birds with Seattle Audubon

City birds tend to get taken for granted. Pigeons, crows, gulls...we've seen them all before. But take a second look at the urban dwellers in this educational program, and you might learn a thing or two about your feathered neighbors. Bring your curiosity to Occidental Square—no experience required.

(Occidental Square, Pioneer Square, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Assembly: Depth x Tenth Aesthetic

Squeeze one last party into your weekend with the launch of Assembly, a new weekly techno night in collaboration with Depth x Tenth Aesthetic.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $5)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Classic Work Boat Show & Maritime Fest

All aboard for boats! Fans of seafaring will enjoy this showcase of historic tugboats, fishing vessels, and other work boats. The star of the show is the Tordenskjold, a fishing boat that's over 100 years old. If marine history works up a thirst, you'll find a shipboard beer garden where you can wet your whistle.

(South Lake Union Park, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Created Commons: Neighborhood Edition - Chinalek Festival

Inspired by the word chinalek, which translates to both "flower" and "laughter" in the Austronesian language Fino’ CHamoru, this floral celebration was created by flower flower, a collective of queer and trans Pasifika and Asian artists and cultural workers. Attendees can join in on a verdant weekend of community workshops covering garland making, poetry, and herbalism before an all-day festival of installations, qi gong, vendors, and more on June 4.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Lux Æterna

Ever the provocateur, Gaspar Noé's 2019 fever dream follows Béatrice Dalle and Charlotte Gainsbourg as actresses in a film about witches. The two find themselves on a set that descends into chaos with psychotic episodes and strange tech issues. At only 51 minutes, Noé makes the most of Lux Æterna's runtime with split-screen imagery and intense color saturation.

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

Men

Director Alex Garland has a gift for feverish, psych-out sci-fi with strong female leads—he made both Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland's first horror flick follows Harper (played by Jessie Buckley) on an English country retreat after a death in her life. It's anything but relaxing, though—toxic masculinity simmers under the surface of the dreadful town.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

MFA Dance Concert

A new generation of distinguished dancers hails straight from the University of Washington. Check out their conceptually and aesthetically diverse works in this performance by dance department undergraduates. Each performer was selected to work with original choreography created by MFA candidates, many of whom have toured internationally as professional dancers.

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, $10-$15, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Akio Takamori: Time

Japanese American artist Akio Takamori's celebrated art practice included mastery in printmaking, drawing, his signature "envelope vessels," and more. Takamori made a deep impression on Seattle's art ecosystem, living in the Puget Sound area for over 40 years before his death in 2017. The artist's wife, Vicky Takamori, curated this exhibition of prints and ceramic works that center his practice from 1988 to 1994, a prolific time period for the artist following the establishment of his first solo studio on Vashon Island.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, free, Friday-Sunday)

Recent Acquisitions: Jeffry Mitchell

"If Jesus comes back, I'm introducing him to Jeffry Mitchell," says former Stranger writer Jen Graves. "Jeffry can bring Christ up to speed on things like humor and gayness and art, and Jesus can feel good about what humanity's been up to, and together they can visit the Berninis in Rome." In this show, the self-proclaimed "gay folk artist" emphasizes the bulbous lotus pods that have shown up in his work since childhood.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Spotlight North Open Studio Tour

This inaugural edition of the SPOTLIGHT NORTH Open Studio Tour facilitates free interaction directly with King County artists who will throw open the doors to their creative workspaces in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and north Seattle. Eva Isaksen, Amanda Knowles, Rebecca Cummins, Dale Lindman, Shruti Ghatak, and many other artists will participate with discussions and art sales.

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)