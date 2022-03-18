75 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 18-20, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Ivan Decker

LA-based comic Ivan Decker's sharp, observational style earned him the “Comic To Watch” title at the New York Comedy Festival in 2017. Since then, he's performed on Conan and released a Netflix comedy special. We hope he shares more stories of internet in-fighting and weird food pairings in this performance.

(Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake, $15)

MUSIC

Cavort

Issaquah-based Celtic quartet Cavort will transport you to Ireland with their traditional tunes just in time for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $5)

Chris Mess, Kalimocho Boys, and The Almost Faithful

Seattle glam-rockers Chris Mess will "come down the chimney to rock your arse straight to Hell" with a rowdy set powered by milk and cookies, we presume (get it? Christmas? Chris Mess?) They'll be joined by alt-rockers The Almost Faithful and rockin' outlaw cowboys Kalimocho Boys.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $8)

Dusty Cubby, Twistur, Fixtures, & Model Snake

Kick off your weekend with an evening of heavy-hitting hardcore and math rock brought to you by Dusty Cubby, Twistur, Fixtures, and Model Snake.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Sponsored

Familiars, The Leak, and SPASI

PNW quartet Familiars take inspiration from '80s pop and new wave for a lively synth-driven performance. Joining them will be blues rock heavies The Leak and local rockers SPASI.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, Free)

Heiress, Vacuum, and Verota

Thrash through the night with longtime Seattle metal quartet Heiress, who will be celebrating the release of their new album, Distant Fires. Hardcore punks Vacuum and Tacoma metalheads Verota will start the night with a bang.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

House Party Sea: Jason Code

DJs Jason Code, N SO, and Bimbo Hypnosis will keep you energized for a full night of dancing with house, techno, and club beats.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $10-$15)

Jazz Night School Winter End-of-Session Performance

Students of Jazz Night School will show off their chops at this end-of-season concert for the low price of FREE.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, free)

Juliette

Juliette, a solo project from local musician Scott Kulicke, promises to make you feel with his cinematic chillwave beats.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

Land of Wolves, Kids On Fire, and Secnd Best

Rock out with local five-piece Land of Wolves who will bring an energizing night of hardcore punk. Joining them will be fellow Seattle punks Kids on Fire and Secnd Best.

(Lucky Liquor, $10)

Levoneh (Album Release) with Chris Icasiano and Peg and Flowers

Experimental project Levoneh will play their swirly psych-rock to celebrate the release of their new album, Ground, alongside improvisational drummer Chris Icasiano and rockers Peg and Flowers.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

Lushy

Local five-piece Lushy will grace the downtown lounge with their jazzy fuzzed-out progressive cocktail pop.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

NXMXGXLDXX & Tremenda Diosa

DJs NXMXGXLDXX & Tremenda Diosa will keep the reggaeton and dembow bangers flowing all night long as you dance into the weekend.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Pink Noise - A Dance Night with Swervewon, Qreepz, Cide, and Steve Dub

Let local experimental DJs Swervewon, Qreepz, Cide, and Steve Dub soundtrack your Friday night for an out-of-this-world dance party.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, Free)

Scattered Sunn, The XOfenders, and Tremor Cats

Rock quintet Scattered Sunn pull from Seattle's rich music history with influences like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Jimi Hendrix to shape their grungy guitar rock sound. Like-minded locals the XOfenders and Tremor Cats will support, keeping with the '90s rock feel.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Skates, Hutchie, and The Wednesdays

Local four-piece Skates gives their unique surf rock sound a rockabilly twist reminiscent of Wanda Jackson. Plus, the party wouldn't be complete without opening sets from indie rockers Hutchie and DIY punks The Wednesdays.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

This / That with Sloane Motion, Gary Gage, Samurai Del, and Foxy Mcleod

Dance your worries away for the weekend with This / That, featuring a selection of house jams new and old from DJs Sloane Motion, Gary Gage, Samurai Del, and Foxy Mcleod.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, Free)

Tom Price Desert Classic, I Me Mines, and The Glutz

Since Tom Price, a masterful minimalist, was never part of Seattle’s pop,-metal, or grunge scenes, it’s easy to take him for granted, but that would be a mistake. From the U-Men to Gas Huffer to Monkeywrench, the singer-guitarist has stayed true to his garage-punk roots: no sellout moves, no major-label deals. If age hasn’t diminished his fire, Parkinson’s disease has put a dent in his productivity, but the Tom Price Desert Classic isn’t a job; it’s the culmination of a lifelong passion. KATHY FENNESSY

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

TRL: Britney Edition with DJ Indica Jones and All4doras

Relive the good ol' days of body glitter, crimped hair, and visors with Total Request Live Night: Britney edition. DJ Indica Jones will keep you on the dancefloor with nothing but '90s-'00s bangers with a special focus on queen Brit while you learn some of her choreography from boy band dance group All4doras.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10-$15)

Whiting Tennis and Band

Seattle-based artist and songwriter Whiting Tennis has been an integral part of the local scene since the mid-'80s. Though he's primarily known for his visual art career, he's been cranking out lo-fi folk-rock magic throughout his life, drawing comparisons to poetic giants like Elliot Smith, Nick Drake, and Neil Young.

(Town Hall, First Hill, $10-$15)

DRAG

Noir: An All-Black Show with Guests

Founded by Londyn Bradshaw and produced/hosted by Skarlet Dior Black, the drag show NOIR showcases the best in Pacific Northwest queer Black talent. This month's performers include Issa Man, Macy Marcs, and bearded superstar Dion Dior Black, with special guests Ava Magnum and draglesque entertainer D'Monica Leone.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $11.20)

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco and self-proclaimed "drag alien" Irene Dubois will host viewing parties for season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race followed by Queer Bar's MX. drag variety show each Friday. Let's cheer on our hometown demon queen!

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $10)

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party hosted by Rowan Ruthless and Jane Don't

Shantay, you stay! Catch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 each week for free as queens Rowan Ruthless and Jane Don’t kiki and spill the tea.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Matthew Salesses

Writer and professor Matthew Salesses earned significant buzz with last year's publication of Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping. The book revisits the writer's workshop process, upending traditional Western notions of progress to consider how writers from diverse backgrounds could be better supported. For this lecture, Salesses will examine how a writer might make work in a world drastically impacted by the climate crisis. What is fiction's role in imagining the future of global warming? Salesses will be in conversation withHugo House Prose Writer-in-ResidenceRuth Joffre.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

Meghan O’Rourke with Esmé Weijun Wang

Acclaimed writer Meghan O’Rourke presents her new book, The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness, in this virtual conversation. The Invisible Kingdom explores the taboo of chronic illness, a pressing topic amid the current concerns of long-term COVID-19. She's joined by Esmé Weijun Wang, whose book The Collected Schizophrenias expresses the lived experience of schizophrenia with vulnerability, eloquence, and clarity.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company, $0-$31)

The Moth Storyslam

The iconic storytelling competition returns, this time with a sports theme. Participants are invited to prepare a five-minute story on all things athletic—tryouts, locker rooms, coaches, home runs, foul balls, and everything in between—for their chance to share in front of a live audience.

(Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill, $15)

VISUAL ART

Saya Moriyasu

Beacon Hill-based artist Saya Moriyasu creates detailed multimedia works inspired by her Japanese father and farm-raised Oregonian mother. Informed by the aesthetics of everything from animism to Buddhism to consumerism, Moriyasu's work utilizes detail to support a larger vision. This exhibit features fu dog (as Chinese guardian lions are colloquially known) sculptures in celebration of Lunar New Year.

(walk up gallery, North Beacon Hill, free, Friday; closing)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Black Arts Love Spring 2022 Mixer and Marketplace

This free event celebrates Black artists, joy, love, and community healing with performances by the Seattle African Percussion Group, giveaways, a free vaccination clinic, and a Black-owned business marketplace. Hungry? The first 100 guests will receive a free catered soul food lunch.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, $0-$5)

FILM

Ganja & Hess

This experimental horror from visionary director Bill Gunn reconstructs the vampire mythos in '70s Hudson Valley. When Dr. Hess Jones, a wealthy Black anthropologist, is stabbed with a ceremonial dagger by his crazed assistant, he acquires a sudden, voracious lust for blood. Variety described the landmark indie film as "an ingenious metaphor for Black assimilation, white cultural imperialism, and the hypocrisies of organized religion."

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Saturday Secret Matinees 2022

Film buffs with an affinity for old-school entertainment and the element of surprise, rejoice! Grand Illusion will continue its biweekly tradition of pairing an episode of a movie serial with a secret classic feature—all in 16mm.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $11)

GEEK & GAMING

Beth Sobel Meet & Greet and Card Game Demos

Local board game artist Beth Sobel—who has worked on popular games including Wingspan, Lanterns: The Harvest Festival, and Calico—will set up shop at the airy neighborhood game store. Stop by and say hi and she’ll sign your copy of any of her games. Blue Highway will also be demoing classic card games simultaneously.

(Blue Highway Games, West Queen Anne, Free)

OUTDOORS

Washington State Parks Free Days

Normally, it costs about $12 for a one-day parks pass (or $30 for an annual pass) but for a few days every year the parking is free — which is another way of saying the lots may be full before you’re even up and out of bed. Or maybe not, since this year one of those free days falls on a Wednesday, which makes it a perfect opportunity to take the day off (or take advantage of remote work, and treat yourself to a full day of writing or spreadsheetery while surrounded by nature). The closest one is Saint Edward State Park, as well as Bridle Trails in Kirkland. Park access is free every day for people who do not drive. MATT BAUME

(Various locations, free)

MUSIC

Ceremony Presents: The Best of the 80's and Beyond with DJ Evan Blackstone

Fluff your hair and put in your shoulder pads because DJ Evan Blackstone will be spinning your favorite '80s bangers all night long.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

GayC/DC, Ball Bag, and Buff Muff

GayC/DC's mission is simple: to be the world's first and only all-gay AC/DC tribute band. The five-piece seeks to replicate the exact sound and energy of the original songs while playing around with lyrics to give the classic tunes a homoerotic edge. Expect an electrifying performance that will turn you into an AC/DC fan if you aren't already. Local punk bands Ball Bag and Big Muff will start the night off with a bang.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $15)

Hush: A House & Hip Hop Night

Dance your cares away to an energizing blend of house and hip-hop jams. Don't hold back, you have Sunday to recover.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

In Aisle Eight with Public Theater

Snohomish experimental-rockers Aisle Eight will schlep over to Seattle for a night out with local alt-rock quartet Public Theater.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10)

Jacob Miller, Blair Borax, and Hayley Lynn

Minimalist pop aficionado Jacob Miller will take the spotlight with his timeless sound, rooted in American traditional music with inspiration from his home state of Wisconsin. Portland-based singer-songwriters Blair Borax and Hayley Lynn will join with some dreamy folk-pop.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard, $12-$15)

Love Vigilantes, Rusholme Ruffians, and Erasure-Esque

Transport to England in the early '80s with a slew of new wave tribute bands including Love Vigilantes playing the electro-rock bangers of New Order, Rusholme Ruffians jamming the angsty tunes of The Smiths, and Erasure-Esque paying tribute to synth-pop legends Erasure.

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

Maya Elise & The Good Dream, Claire Conway, and Kate Dinsmore

Maya Elise & The Good Dream will play some hopeful folk songs off of their debut album, Songs For The Breakdown, which aims to be "a musical companion during a time where human connection, collective empathy, and artful expression feels paramount." Singer-songwriters Claire Conway and Kate Dinsmore will start off the night with some poetic Americana.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

MTR Solo, Death Fetish, and Cherry Dragon

Local guitar shredder Martin Thomas Reed will headline the night with a fully acoustic set after old school metalheads Death Fetish and punk surfers Cherry Dragon.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

powerbleeder, LOOLOWNINGEN, Rachaels Children, and Creature Hole

Join sunny city-pop-inspired four-piece powerbleeder, Tokyo-based avant-punk trio LOOLOWNINGEN, post-punk performance artists Rachaels Children, and electronic pop duo Creature Hole for a night of movin' and groovin' like no other.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10-$12.02)

Prism Bitch with Monsterwatch & Black Ends

Albuquerque quartet Prism Bitch have mastered an emotional brand of '90s-inspired alternative rock that avoids predictability with their warm melodies and buzzing guitar riffs. Seattle hard rock trio will start out the night alongside experimental dream-pop outfit Black Ends.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Randy Weeks & The Silent Treatment

Expect soul to meet swampy blues-rock in this live set from Seattle's Randy Weeks, whose approach has been lauded by country crooner Lucinda Williams as "very hip." (Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

REZN with Witch Ripper, Mother Crone, and Dank

Zone out to the brain-expanding heavy psych of Chicago natives REZN who may surprise you with their use of dub beats and synth flourishes. Local support from stoner metal four-piece Witch Ripper, doom thrashers Mother Crone, and heavy slow jammers Dank.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

Santa Poco

Seattle-based country five-piece Santa Poco will bring their twangy Americana sound fueled by their signature humble authenticity.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Some Rules, Elecvnts, and DadxBod

Quick! Dust off that leather jacket in your closet because local punk bands Some Rules, Elecvnts, and DadxBod are coming together for a rowdy night of noisy fun. (The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Steve Carver

Vocalist Steve Carver will serve up some jazzy pop tunes backed by pianist Darin Clendenin, drummer Robert Rushing, and saxophonist Alexey Nikolaev.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $10)

The Delstroyers, The Middle Ages, and The Zack Static Sect

Seattle rockers The Delstroyers will blow your mind with their spooky instrumental surf rock. The Middle Ages will emerge from the shadows to get the party started with their '70s inspired punk along with neo-garage rockers The Zack Static Sect.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

The Drive Through and Memphis Radio Kings

Sway along to some delightful alt-Americana with The Drive Through joined by indie-pop trio Memphis Radio Kings.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

The Elnah Jordan Experience: A Night Of Celebration

Elnah Jordan, who won San Francisco's 1983 Jazz Vocalist of the Year award, will celebrate her birthday as well as the wedding anniversary of local pianist Eric Verlinde with a lively evening of jazz.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

The Heels and Jaguar Paw

This real-deal lineup of local favorites includes some no-nonsense "eyeliner rock" from The Heels and hard-hitting pop-rock from Jaguar Paw.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Xavier Lecouturier

Talented young drummer and composer Xavier Lecouturier will be back on his home turf for a dazzling night of improvisational jazz.

(Vito's Restaurant & Lounge, First Hill)

SUNDAY

SPRING

Daffodil Day 2022

What better marker of spring is there than the cheery yellow blooms of daffodils? Celebrate the shift in seasons at Pike Place Market’s 25th Annual Daffodil Day. Grab a free bouquet of fragrant daffodils, all grown within a 100-mile radius at family-run farms like Shong Chao’s Farm, Pa Garden, Woodinville Valley Farm, and Neng Garden. Market to MOHAI will also be present to share information on a pleasant walking path leading to the shores of Lake Union.

(Pike Place Market, free)

READINGS & TALKS

African-American Writers’ Alliance: Reflections on bell hooks

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks is the focus of this reflective discussion. The African-American Writers’ Alliance will gather to discuss hooks's 1990 essay “Homeplace: a site of resistance," which envisions the home as a space of anti-oppression work. Investigating the confluences of feminism and the "homeplace," AAWA members will also invite dialogue and questions from the audience.

(Town Hall, First Hill, $5)

FESTIVALS

Spring Festival of Colors from South Asia

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, denotes the arrival of spring! The South Asian holiday is celebrated with brilliant color, decadent desserts, song, and dance. This free virtual event invites children to enjoy a Holi puppet storytime, sing Hindi songs, and create colorful handmade Holi cards using simple craft materials.

(Burke Museum, University District, free)

FILM

Hairspray

Everyone's favorite provocateur, John Waters, broke into mainstream film with this coming-of-age tale. Hairspray follows a '60s teen who lands her dream role on the American Bandstand-inspired Corny Collins Dance Show. While Tracy Turnblad (played by Ricki Lake) becomes an overnight sensation, she makes it her mission to challenge the racism of the show, enlisting the help of friends Seaweed and Motormouth Maybelle.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

College Radio

Seattle's own College Radio melds classic pop-punk with an alternative twist through infectious choruses, heavy drums, and powerful harmonies. They will be joined by pop-rockers Lovely Colours, emo punks Puppy Feet, death-metal outfit Gravesend, and indie rock four-piece Good Job.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10)

Dante Elephante

Cali-based surf-pop band Dante Elephante will dazzle you with their sunny riffs and syrupy sweet vocals as they support their latest album, Mid​-​Century Modern Romance.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $13)

Elvis Batchild with Oh my Eyes and Nimwit

Drawing inspiration from classic rock and blues, local five-piece Elvis Batchild electrifies the stage with their funky rhythms and psychedelic grooves. Psych-rock surfers Oh My Eyes and alt-rock quartet Nimwit will get the ball rolling.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10)

Miss January, Maggie Gently, and Up In The Attic

Tacoma-born indie rockers Miss January cite influence from Indigo Girls and Death Grips for their shoegaze riffs beside a gentle fiddle. The sextet will be joined by fellow local indie band Up In The Attic and bay area singer-songwriter Maggie Gently.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $0-$7)

Sky Mar, The Groovy Nobody, SMAC, and Twistur

Float along to the dreamy sensitive tunes of singer-songwriter Sky Mar with support from indie rockers The Groovy Nobody, SMAC, and Twistur.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $8)

SHOPPING

Fremont Bridge Winter Market

The Fremont Sunday Market is expanding for the winter. In addition to their existing location, they'll have 60 booths under the Fremont Bridge, plus DJs and food trucks.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, Free)

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Equivox '22

This donation-based lunch-and-learn of performances, stories, and conversations is presented by Hedgebrook, a non-profit organization supporting visionary women-identifying writers with retreats, public programs, and more. Equivox will be co-keynoted by lauded writers Sarah Ladipo Manyika and NoViolet Bulawayo.

(Hedgebrook, Pioneer Square, By donation)

MULTI-DAY

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Shamrock Stroll

Follow the shamrock signs to discover Irish legends at the Shamrock Stroll! This free, casual walk from Sunset Beach to Tibbetts Beach reveals the secrets of leprechauns, including how to catch one.

(Lake Sammamish State Park, Issaquah, free, Friday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

Public Works Festival of Personal Stories

For the last six months, Macha Theatre Works's storytellers have been hard at work developing their stories. They'll finally share their tales of strength, growth, and contemplation (with a healthy dose of uplifting humor) in this performance weekend. Two shows on Saturday will split the roster in half, and a special double-header performance on Sunday will feature all ten storytellers.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, free, Saturday-Sunday)

COMEDY

Audience Unexpected: Your Life Improvised

Devising scenes directly from audience stories, this interactive performance promises to be unpredictable and hilarious. Audience members might see their lives interpreted as a musical, YouTube video, or Disney film, all courtesy of professional improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Escape from New York: 4k restoration

It's 1997, the island of Manhattan is now a max-security prison, and the president has been taken hostage by hostile inmates. Who else but soldier-turned-criminal Snake Plissken could save the day? This grimy futuristic vision from director John Carpenter stars Kurt Russell as Snake, whose rescue mission is an off-the-wall mishmash of gripping action and utter weirdness.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Saturday-Sunday)

The Fog 4K Restoration

As a small coastal town prepares for its centennial celebration, strange occurrences begin to spook its residents. When a thick, mysterious fog envelops the town, those living in Antonio Bay might have to pay for a past crime with their lives. This 4K restoration of John Carpenter's 1980 film creates the ultimate moody atmosphere.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

Great Freedom

In post-war Germany, a law criminalizing homosexuality repeatedly lands Hans in prison, where he forms an improbable friendship with a convicted murderer. This 2021 Cannes Film Festival Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner is presented by German Cinema Now!, a monthly film series spotlighting the best in German and transnational cinema.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

Inside Out

No one said growing up is easy. When 11-year-old Riley's life is uprooted by her dad's new job, her emotions—Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness—conflict on how best to handle the challenging situation. Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) and Sadness (voiced by Phyllis Smith) are accidentally separated from Riley's inner emotional "Headquarters," leading them on a complex mission involving Riley's former imaginary friend.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Claire Partington: En Plein Air

London-based sculptor Claire Partington combines traditional portraiture with contemporary objects like beer cans and earbuds in her latest series of mixed-media ceramic figures "caught in moments of poised relaxation and stoic posturing."

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, Friday-Saturday; closing)

History Repeats: Tony Scherman, Amanda Manitach, and Ethan Murrow

While their techniques vary widely, this series of works by Ethan Murrow, Amanda Manitach, and Tony Scherman intends to encompass the ways in which history gets passed down through visual traditions.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

LLSVP: crusty dynamics & fuzzy borealis

Designer Bogosi Sekhukhuni and writer/artist sidony o’neal collaborated to create INFANT, a design company researching architecture, cognition, and more. The duo presents an installation of architectural notes considering "geophysical studies on magnetic earth systems and slogans of spiritual determinism."

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Michelle Kumata: Regeneration

In honor of the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, this mixed-media exhibit explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration, inspired by the artist's own story: “My parents, along with many of their friends, were born in Minidoka, an American concentration camp in Idaho. They were too young to have memories of that time, but still, our community continues to be affected by stereotypes, cultural erasure and oppression."

(BONFIRE, Seattle Chinatown-International District, free, Friday-Saturday)

Soo Hong's 'Metaplay'

With vibrant colors and brushstrokes inspired by musical tempos, Seattle-based abstract painter Soo Hong shows large-scale paintings inspired by quotidian moments, internal dialogues, and cultural queries. To accompany the show, KEXP DJ Sharlese has created a playlist inspired by Soo’s paintings that will be made available through the gallery.

(AMcE Creative Arts, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)