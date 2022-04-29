80 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 29-May 1, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

11th Annual Stand Against Racism: Race, Media, and Gender

Panelists Naomi Ishisaka (social justice columnist for The Seattle Times), Marcus Harrison Green (founder of South Seattle Emerald), and Florangela Davila (news director at KNKX) will engage in a discussion surrounding structural racism in Seattle, commemorating the city's 11th anniversary of the Stand Against Racism event. Two local outlets, The Seattle Medium and Converge Media, will also be showcased in a Black media-focused video screening.

(Town Hall, First Hill, free)

COMEDY

Andrew Sleighter

From college campuses and small comedy clubs all the way to Conan, Andrew Sleighter's wide-reaching humor has a clever-yet-casual appeal.

(Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake, $15)

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz know what it's like to be turned down—their debut short This is Spinal Injury was recently rejected from 11 film festivals, a point that the duo can surely poke fun at themselves for as they return to their foundations in stand-up comedy. This live performance will also include a cast of fellow local comedians.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

FILM

Inland Empire

David Lynch's twisted freakout—the director's last feature film to date—has been newly remastered. The hallucinatory story follows Laura Dern as an actress involved in a sinister film production tinged with the supernatural. Lynch shot Inland Empire on a low-res Sony camcorder, heightening the film's murky, surreal feeling.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Phantom of the Paradise

Brian De Palma's comedy musical predates Rocky Horror, but brings even more glam insanity to the screen. A titillating combo of Phantom of the Opera and Faust, this flick offers a delicious take on '70s revenge, with a diabolical record exec pitted against an idealistic musician.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

Bad Optics, Yuvees, and Fruit Juice

Seattle art-punk four-piece Bad Optics will jam some political punk with the urgency and power that they're known for after absurdist post-punk quartet Yuvees and whimsical indie rockers Fruit Juice.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10-$12)

Black Ends with Sour Widows & Salt Licks

Spellbinding dream-pop trio Black Ends will share some of their experimental tunes with help from Oakland alt-rockers Sour Widows and local five-piece Salt Lick.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12)

Catch Rabbit, Miss Prince, and c0mpany

Dance around to "psych-pop for the soul and the butt" from Seattle quintet Catch Rabbit along with opening sets from Northwest hard-rockers Miss Prince and indie-rock trio c0mpany.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Country Dave’s Country All Stars Willie Nelson Birthday Bash

Seattle-based singer and guitarist Country Dave and his band will pay tribute to the Red Headed Stranger himself, Willie Nelson, with all the stoner cowboy classics that your heart desires. The band will be accompanied by a skilled gang, including vocalist Ian Jones, Fredd Luongo, Caleb Bue, and Paul Beaudry, for this authentic cover night.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Dead Sonics, Sweet Piece, and Trash Sound Conglomerate

Sway along to intergalactic prog-rock infused with rap, ska, and punk from Dead Sonics after some sunlit garage rock from Sweet Piece and hardcore tunes from local trio Trash Sound Conglomerate.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Deseo Carmin: Live at Spotlight on the Waterfront

If you know any flamenco moves, get ready to bust them out at this waterfront show as you soak up some sun with Latin jazz/funk band Deseo Carmin.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Forest Ray, TV Star, and Alfredo Ghosts

Psych-rockers Forest Ray will step out for a hometown show to jam their synth, Tropicalia, and punk-laced tunes with support from alt-country rockers TV Star and starchy paranormal outfit Alfredo Ghosts.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Heels To The Hardwood, Peter Donovan, and Shadow Catcher

Seattle-based Americana trio Heels To The Hardwood are known for their velvety vocal melodies and compelling live performances. "Musical storyteller" Peter Donovan and genre-blending project Shadow Catcher will start off the night.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Nathan's Birthday Jam ft. Fools Grace, Fat Saturn, & Mossy Rock

Seattle four-piece Fools Grace will start your weekend with some "dad rock vibes" along with local rockers Fat Saturn and Mossy Rock in celebration of Factory Luxe staff member Nathan's birthday.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Open Veins, Turian, Shudder, and Free Tampons

Crust punk rowdies Open Veins will get your heart racing with some help from grindcore thrashers Turian, punk crew Shudder, and noisy trio Free Tampons.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Rather Ordinary Dudes, Jet///Lag, and Puppy Feet

Despite their name, Rather Ordinary Dudes accomplish something unique with their dueling vocal fueled emo-math-rock jams. The moody tunes will start flowing with opening sets from fellow emo outfits Jet///Lag and Puppy Feet.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

RCK Audiosmasher, True Unknown, and Rat Paws

Garage rock trio RCK Audiosmasher will serve up a combination of originals and covers in a style they describe as "rockabilly Ramones." Like-minded punks True Unknown and Rat Paws will start the evening with a bang.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Sam Cobra, Hel Mary, and NV Electronica

Seattle four-piece Sam Cobra will bring their rocketing vocal melodies and harmonious guitar riffs for a night of psychedelic rock with support from folky alt-rockers Hel Mary and electronic cello duo NV Electronica.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

The Cumbieros - EP Release Party

The Cumbieros, a Seattle-based band comprised of musicians from Chile, Brazil, and North America that combines traditional Colombian cumbia with ska and rock, will play a set celebrating the release of their new EP.

(High Dive, Fremont, $13)

The Shaken Growlers, The Heeps, and Slag Brothers

Start your weekend off right with some high-energy garage rock from local bands The Shaken Growlers, The Heeps, and Slag Brothers.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

UW Symphony: Strings Faculty Showcase

David Alexander Rahbee will direct the UW Symphony and UW Strings faculty members as they perform a new work by violist/composer Melia Watras along with classic compositions by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Bottesini, Brahms, and Giuseppe Sammartini.

(Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater, Northeast Seattle, $10)

WEEED and The Whags

Bainbridge Island-formed psych-rock quartet WEEED has been keeping things cosmic since 2009. Sway along to their loud rhythm-heavy jams after some jam-heavy sounds from experimental band The Whags.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Whalien (Album Release Party!) with Lost Ox

Bellingham-based jam rock band Whalien will celebrate the release of their new album with support from Americana/funk/rock fusion trio Lost Ox.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dial Up with DJ Zai, DJ Wifi, Sush, Big Bird, and Carl By Carl

Only those above a certain age will understand the name of this throwback dance party. DJs Zai, Wifi, Sush, Big Bird, and Carl By Carl will get you set up with '90s and early aughts bops that will help you recall your AOL screen name.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $5)

Studio 5'4" Seattle

Calling all short kings of Seattle! This disco dance party's motto is "life is short," so come out to celebrate folks under five-foot-four, with dance-ready grooves supplied by DJs yourMOM, Freddy King of Pants, Omnibot, and fur trap.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $12-$15)

TikiTiki ft. Mike Devlin, Parker Mills, Sloane Motion, and Wrong Channel

Get decked out in tropical vacation wear for a summery dance party featuring house music of all flavors by DJs Parker Mills, Sloane Motion, Wrong Channel, and Mike Devlin.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $10-$15)

PERFORMANCE

International Dance Day Celebration

This free celebration showcases dance forms from across cultures with an array of movement workshops and performances by local artists.

(Des Moines Beach Park Event Center Auditorium, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Word Works: Vanessa Hua: Breaking the Green Wall—Sharpening the Writer’s Gaze

Using foraging as a lens through which to "break the green wall" and create enhanced observation and attentiveness in writing, journalist and author Vanessa Hua will share techniques for sharpening our written work to avoid tropes and dominant narratives. Hua will be in conversation with Canadian writer Kim Fu.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SATURDAY

MAY DAY

May Day Celebration Honoring Socialist and Working-Class Resistance to War

This virtual event commemorates the work of modern labor and social justice movement leaders, anti-war Marxists, and feminists. Union stalwart Steve Hoffman will discuss the ongoing opposition to for-profit war, and donations will benefit the $100,000 Freedom Socialist newspaper fund drive.

(Virtual, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Boba Fest

The U-District is hosting its first-ever Seattle Boba Fest in honor of National Bubble Tea Day. Get your fill of slurpable, chewy boba specials at participating businesses across the neighborhood.

(Various locations, University District, prices vary)

COMMUNITY

Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Tiger

This Year of the Tiger celebration will give you something to roar about with Chinese cultural dance, martial arts, live music, and vendor booths. The much-loved neighborhood food walk will offer scrumptious bites from Chinatown-ID businesses like Bean Fish Taiyaki and Dim Sum King.

(Hing Hay Park, Seattle Chinatown-International District, free)

FILM

Fascination

Jean Rollin's erotic thrillers blend Goth sensibility with a touch of the surreal, and Fascination is a perfect gateway to the visionary director's nightmarish aesthetic. When a runaway thief finds refuge in a seemingly-empty country manor, he encounters a crew of bloodthirsty lesbians amid a violent ritual.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

Andy Vance & Sundance

Enjoy a night of live country music and dancing with local honky-tonk heroes Andy Vance & Sundance.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Blue Star Creeper, The Lonely Children, and Sea Star

Seattle-based rock indie rock band Blue Star Creeper (named after the tiny blue flower) will share some tunes off of their latest output, Night Sea Journey, a mythical concept album fueled by psychedelic flourishes and dreamy reverbed guitars. Joining the party will be local experimental rockers The Lonely Children and Sea Star.

(The Ice Box, Fremont, free)

Cafe Racer App Launch

Cafe Racer will celebrate the launch of its new app with an all-ages party that will include DJs, live music, free snacks, and chances to win free tickets to upcoming shows.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, free)

Cocoon House Benefit with Evan Devries, Kenshi Killzzz, Ashavari, Conji, IMON, and Dante Riverz

Rock out to an eclectic lineup of music to raise money for Cocoon House, an organization that serves homeless and at-risk youth in Snohomish County. Anticipate live performances from indie-pop singer-songwriter Evan DeVries, local pop vocalist Kenshi Killzzz, and Toronto-based R&B pop singer Ashavari along with Seattle artists Conji, IMON, and Dante Riverz.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $5)

Danny Newcomb and the Sugarmakers, American Flats, and Stellar Jays

Longtime Seattle country rocker Danny Newcomb will jam some folk-tinged indie rock alongside Americana four-piece American Flats and alt-country outfit Stellar Jays.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $10-$15)

Georgetown Orbits with The Kings

The Georgetown Orbits will bring some traditional ska and upbeat reggae to your weekend along with fusion group The Kings, who blend traditional brass ska, raw punk, soul, and rock 'n' roll.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ Fremont, Fremont, $10)

Massane

Producer and DJ Massane will trek all the way over from his homeland of France to pump out some melodic house beats.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Matt Heckler with Willi Carlisle

North Carolina multi-instrumentalist Matt Heckler aims to transport the audience to the mountains of Eastern Europe with his moody Appalachian mountain tunes and traditional bluegrass jams. He will support his latest album, Blood, Water, Coal, after an opening set from folk singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $13)

Matt Mitchell Music Co with The Holy Broke, Kevin Murphy, and Windoe

Singer-songwriter Matt Mitchell will stop by from Spokane with his band to share some soulful Americana sounds from their latest album, Captive Of The Mind, with support from rock 'n' roll quartet The Holy Broke, singer-songwriter Kevin Murphy, and Windoe.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Pat Todd & the Rankoutsiders, The Guerrilla Teens, and The Zack Static Sect

Pat Todd, former lead singer of the '80s-era Los Angeles cowpunk band Lazy Cowgirls, will stop by with his current band, punk five-piece Pat Todd & the Rank Outsiders, with support from Portland rockers The Guerrilla Teens and garage rock trio The Zack Static Sect.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Shelbyville with Timothy Graham and SuperCoze

Local pop-punk trio Shelbyville will celebrate the release of their new album, Tomfoolery, which capitalizes on teen nostalgia with songs like "High School Feelings" and "Shitty Punk Tattoo." Singer-songwriters Timothy Graham and SuperCoze will kick things off with some irresistible indie-rock jingles.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

The IRS (REM Tribute) with The Post Punks

Calling all shiny happy people! R.E.M. tribute group The I.R.S will authentically play the hits of your favorite Georgian alt-rock band with support from '80s new wave cover band The Post Punks.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown, $10)

The Lesser Disciples with Nurse Ratchett and Cult Vista

This evening is described as a "big ass gen X rock show" and will include a set from longtime PNW blues rockers The Lesser Disciples alongside fellow rock outfits Nurse Ratchett and Cult Vista.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Trance to the Moon, Shadowhouse, Palace of Tears, and 2 Libras

Portland-based duo Trance to the Moon will welcome you to the dark side with their gothy dream-pop alongside fellow Portlander goths Shadowhouse, New Orleans darkwave pair Palace of Tears, and cyber punk band 2 Libras.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Tremulant Presents: Another Journey Around The Sun

Seattle electronic record label Tremulant will celebrate their fifth journey around the sun with dance floor-ready tunes from German producers Just Emma and Uren, and local support from Joe Bellingham.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $11.20)

Uncle Andy, Saint Hussy, and The Moon Is Flat

Gritty rock quartet Uncle Andy will deliver some hard-hitting sounds for you to move around to with support from Tacoma art-rock band Saint Hussy and local rockers The Moon is Flat.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Uncle Lord, Triskaideka, and Straight To Video

Funky dark-disco trio Uncle Lord will play some tunes off of their latest album, (alien face and head), after opening sets from instrumental surf band Triskaideka and pop-punk locals Straight To Video.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

NATURE

A Closer Look at City Birds with Seattle Audubon

City birds tend to get taken for granted. Pigeons, crows, gulls...we've seen them all before. But take a second look at the urban dwellers in this educational program, and you might learn a thing or two about your feathered neighbors. Bring your curiosity to Occidental Square—no experience required.

(Occidental Square, Pioneer Square, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Swayze '80s Dance Party

Fluff your hair in the likeness of '80s icon Patrick Swayze whilst dirty dancing to Prince, David Bowie, Eric B. & Rakim, Madonna, and other greats courtesy of DJs AC Lewis, Max Max, A.MadMan, Colin Jones, and Introcut.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

That Big '80s Party ft. DJ Dave Paul

Plunge into an evening of glitzy '80s throwbacks of all genres with DJ Dave Paul.

(Nectar, Fremont, $10-$15)

Tiki Night with The Tikigraphs & The Earthlings

This tropical, Latin, and lounge dance party encourages you to dust off your Hawaiian shirt or tropical print muumuu and join the conga line as thematic bands The Tikigraphs and The Earthlings soundtrack your evening in paradise.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

PERFORMANCE

Artists at the Center: Alfonso Cervera Dance

Reenvisioning circumstances of marginalization, Alfonso Cervera, Emily Vazquez, Margaux Gex, Rodrick Barnes, Giordana Falzone, and Sam Finger present máaxo'ob chan (Who are we), an experimental dance merging various aesthetics and movements. With an eye toward collaboration, the dancers build the performance through labor, endurance, and rigor.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Black Writers Unmasked: Readings from Seattle-area Writers of African Descent

Sharing African proverbs and stories of insight, love, and hope, members of the African-American Writer’s Alliance will offer readings from their new anthology. The Alliance gathers Seattle-area writers of African descent in a supportive forum.

(Town Hall, First Hill, free)

Boris and Lyudmyla Khersonsky with Ilya Kaminsky and Katie Farris

Revered Ukrainian poets Boris and Lyudmyla Khersonsky will share their newly-translated book The Country Where Everyone’s Name is Fear alongside poets/translators Katie Ferris and Ilya Kaminsky, whose 2019 work Deaf Republic was nominated for a National Book Award.

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day

Each year, Independent Bookstore Day celebrates something we can all rally behind: indie bookstores! Book fanatics, do you dare to join in on the Bookstore Day Passport Challenge? You'll need to visit 24 Seattle-area independent bookstores within ten days to complete the challenge, which is no small feat. In return, you'll receive a one-time 25% discount good for a single use at each participating store which will be valid until next year’s Bookstore Day—perfect for stocking up on summer beach reads.

(Various locations, free)

SUNDAY

ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

The Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, part of the Seattle Center Festál series, kicks off AAPI Heritage Month with cultural music, martial arts, traditional and folk dances, and a delectable hum bow eating contest.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Free)

COMMUNITY

Junior League of Seattle's Touch-A-Truck Event

Touching a truck is a pretty big deal when you're a kiddo, and this event offers a wide range of service and community vehicles to explore. If you're an adult, you've probably touched some vehicles already, so bring your appetite for the food trucks dishing up delicious grub.

(Magnuson Park, Northeast Seattle, $7-$10)

MAY DAY

May Day

Flower crowns and ribbon dancing can only mean one thing—it's time to celebrate May Day and the coming of spring. Join in on games, a potluck picnic, live music, and a real-deal maypole dance at this free event.

(Meridian Park, Wallingford, free)

FILM

Beau Travail

A French Foreign Legion sergeant reflects on his former glory leading troops through the deserts of Djibouti, and the jealous obsession that would become his undoing. Touching on themes of masculinity, colonialism, and destruction, Claire Denis' 2000 film is a sensual, hypnotic take on Herman Melville's Billy Budd.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Living with Snow Leopards

Revealing the lives of four Indian and Mongolian families as they navigate the tricky terrain of coexistence with endangered snow leopards, this series of short films serves as a powerful testimony to the ongoing work of Snow Leopard Trust. After the screening, filmmakers will offer a Q&A session and share their stories.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $10-$15)

The Wobblies

The secret of power is organization! Back in 1905, the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) organized "unskilled" workers in factories, forests, mines, and docks into a gargantuan union that transformed American history. Deborah Shaffer and Stewart Bird share the story of IWW workers (aka "Wobblies") and their demands for improved wages, healthcare, and working conditions in this documentary, which compiles archival footage, interviews, art, and rebellious Wobbly songs.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

GEEK & GAMING

Star Wars Films 1-6 Trivia

Raised by TV wants to test your knowledge of the first six Star Wars films with 50 brand-new questions. Recall every deep cut fun fact about the Skywalkers that you've stored in the recesses of your brain to win some "killer prize packages."

(Distant Worlds Coffeehouse, Roosevelt, $5 advance; $7 at the door)

COMEDY

Off the Top: Improvised Comedy Slideshows

For this open mic, over a dozen comedians will perform stand-up sets using improvised PowerPoint presentations.

(ComedySportz Seattle, Fremont, $0-$15)

MUSIC

Aaiiee (LP Release Party) with The Tom Price Desert Classic and Lushy

Celebrating the first time LP release of their debut full length, See You In Seattle, longtime indie rock trio Aaiiee (pronounced as "a guttural scream") will show you just why they claim to be "Seattle's hardest working band." Surf rock crew The Tom Price Desert Classic and fuzzed-out cocktail pop five-piece Lushy will get the ball rolling.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Kaizo, Eyas//Luna, Lilith., Pinebox, and Insecure

Let go of some pent-up aggression as you thrash along to heavy metalcore and feisty hardcore tunes courtesy of Kaizo, Eyas/Luna, Lilith., Pinebox, and Insecure.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $10)

Kareem Kandi World Orchestra ft. Cassio Vianna

Local tenor saxophone legend Kareem Kandi brings a blend of jazz, blues, classical, and funk to the stage alongside bassist Greg Feingold, drummer Ben Zweig, special guest pianist Cassio Vianna, as well as several students from his weekly jazz workshop.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

KNKX Presents Piano Starts Here: Remembering Jessica Williams

Local jazz players Jeff Johnson, Marc Seales, Carolyn Graye, and Randy Halberstadt will honor the late piano virtuoso, composer, and West Coast legend Jessica Williams by playing some of her music and sharing a few stories.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $12-$15)

Planet Fly, Mia Vista, and Charley Churchill and the Heathens

Move and groove along to ten-piece dance band Planet Fly's unhurried nostalgic funk after kindred locals Mia Vista and Charley Churchill and the Heathens.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Todo Es

Latin jazz group Todo Es will transport you with their eclectic mix of Brazilian samba, Latin jazz, and bossa nova.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

A Light in the Dark

Support Seattle Public Theater's vibrant stage shows and theater education program at this live-streamed gala, featuring performances by local artists and an auction. They'll share their 2022-2023 season announcement, too!

(Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Capitol Hill Pride Putt Putt

Get some low-impact exercise and close your rings with this putt putt activity, offered every Sunday until September. You might get to help create a putt putt papier-mâché sculpture of a unicorn, dragon, or pirate ship, too!

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, Free)

VISUAL ART

ArtVenture: Textile Narratives with Corinn Bleck and Jaiz Boyd

Inspired by Derrick Adams's fiber works in Packaged Black: Derrick Adams and Barbara Earl Thomas , designers Corinn Bleck and Jáiz Boyd will lead this workshop on sociocultural meaning, culture, and identity embedded in textile patterns, styles, and materials. Encouraging ArtVentures participants to share their identity through handmade tote bags, the duo will provide sewing and appliqué demos and discuss sustainability in textiles. Participants will get to take home their creations.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Paris, 13th District

Love, sex, and friendship intertwine in this chic, yet authentic Parisian tale. Émilie, Camille, and Nora are three restless millennials seeking deeper connections within the tricky terrain of modern, tech-driven intimacy.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. This weekend, you'll be able to purchase the "showy, northern California/Oregon native bulb" Triteleia laxa AKA "Queen Fabiola," which has been adapted for our dry summers, from Botanica.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Lynn Whitford: Still Life

Artist Lynn Whitford's hammered metal sculptures and mixed media works describe a tumultuous body-mind conversation. Studying the relationship between objects and language, Whitford attempts to merge the verbal and the visual as she processes anxiety about our increasingly threatened climate and ecosystems.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Natasha Marin: Motherland

Conceptual artist Natasha “Tashi” Marin’s installation at Vermillion features the third in a series of “mothers” she’s created, comprising 15 textile pieces of African Ankara, kente, and tribal cloth that highlight the breadth and diversity of African textiles. The name is a nod to psychologist Harry Harlow’s Wire Mother experiments on rhesus monkeys in the 1930s, wherein he substituted the babies’ mothers with wire or cloth dolls. Instead, Marin has built three mothers to honor her ancestors: a plant mother from plants she nurtured during the pandemic, a lamp-headed mother named Russum made of Black joy (from Marin’s 2018 Black Imagination: Ritual Objects exhibition), and the colorful cloth mother that’s the focus of this exhibit. This seems like a major improvement upon Harlow’s concept, in our opinion. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Vermillion, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Packaged Black: Derrick Adams and Barbara Earl Thomas

New York-based artist Derrick Adams and Seattle-based artist Barbara Earl Thomas first connected when their work was exhibited together at a 2017 group show at the Savannah College of Art and Design. Now, they've come together for a "multi-year, intergenerational, cross-country" collaborative installation that "developed from their shared dialogue about representation, Black identity, and practices of cultural resistance." Adams' collages and sculptures explore the relationship between Black culture and commerce, with a focus on fashion and self-image. Thomas' multimedia work brings to life a visual representation of myths and archetypal stories.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Saturday-Sunday; closing)

Unmasked: A Group Portrait Show

Unmasked compiles portraits in painting and sculpture by 22 eclectic artists, including larger-than-life charcoals by Mark Kang-O’Higgins, super-realistic close-ups by Austin Eddy, and expressive oil works by Aron Michael Johnston.

(Figure Ground Art Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)