80 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: May 13-15, 2022

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Banda AjRS, Golden Day Lodge, and Sabertooth

Grungy alt-rockers out of Brazil Banda AjRS will headline with local support from goth rock outfit Golden Day Lodge and heavy groovers Sabertooth.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Beatrix Sky, Rayon, and Wall Drugs

Close out your weekend with some freaky tunes from darkwave/synth-pop outfit Beatrix Sky, Portland-based punks Rayon, and kindred spirits Wall Drugs.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

Dead Streets, Zest, and Radical Leftovers

Rock out with melodic hardcore five-piece Dead Streets who will bring an energizing night of skate-punk alongside pleasantly tart locals Zest and Bremerton-based quartet Radical Leftovers.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Diane Coffee with Jackie Cohen

Bloomington-hailing singer-songwriter Diane Coffee brings their jangly blend of psych, glam, and soul through town in support of their latest album, With People. Singer-songwriter Jackie Cohen will start the night with her experimental pop tunes.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

Gloomy June, Public Pool, and College Radio

California indie-pop band Gloomy June describes their sound as "the soundtrack to a beach party tinged with melancholy." The quartet will be joined by aquatic indie rockers Public Pool and pop-punk band College Radio.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Guitar Studio Recital

Students of classical guitarist Michael Partington will perform a variety of compositions including Antonio Salieri’s "Sinfonia Veneziana" and "Music of the Americas" by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Leo Brouwer, and Maximo Diego Pujol. Lute player John Dowland will join in along with guest tenor Oliver Callahan.

(Brechemin Auditorium, University District, free)

Micky & The Motorcars with Eli Howard and The Greater Good

Idaho-born quintet Micky & The Motorcars carry on the tradition of alt-country heroes like Whiskeytown and Uncle Tupelo with their modernized take on traditional country themes (love, heartbreak, booze, you get the picture). Oregon-based country four-piece Eli Howard and The Greater Good will get the heart-worn tunes flowing.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

MuerteMen, Pleasure Island, and The Cosmic Wrays

Spooky rock guys MuerteMen will headline this evening of surf and garage alongside retro-rock instrumentalists Pleasure Island and sci-fi-inspired surfers The Cosmic Rays.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Plagiarizer, Atomic Rust, The Grindylow, and Severhead

Old-school rock 'n' rollers Plagiarizer make their home in every dive bar that hosts them, cranking out powerful riff-filled jams. Seattle punk four-piece Atomic Rust will start things off alongside heavy rockers The Grindylow and local thrashers Severhead.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Ram Tori Maya with Composer in Residence Reena Esmail

Seattle Symphony Composer in Residence Reena Esmail returns to Seattle for a free community concert. Students of Swaranjali School of Music will share the stage with a Seattle Symphony string quartet, taking audiences on a musical exploration of pieces arranged or composed by Esmail herself along with a carefully curated selection of popular Indian works.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, free)

Rock Roll Call: Glenn, Wyatt, and Ten Miles Wide

This high-energy triple headlined show will start with local hard rock outfit Wyatt Olney and the Wreckage, followed by melodic alt-rock quartet Ten Miles Wide, and finally "diversely influenced" rock band Glenn Cannon and the Damage Done.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $15)

Sammy Steele & The Spades

Sammy Steele & The Spades' contemporary country jams will have your boots stompin' and your skirt twirlin'.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

The Almost Faithful, Kalimocho Boys, and Obol

Seattle alt-rock trio The Almost Faithful will bring their brand of psychedelic jams to West Seattle with opening sets from rockin' outlaw cowboys Kalimocho Boys and industrial prog-rockers Obol.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

The Reddmen, Tuff Talk, and Twin Club

The longtime South Dakota-based trio The Reddmen will jam some garage rock and power-pop from their nearly three-decade-long career after opening sets from local pop-punk outfits Tuff Talk and Twin Club.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

DAZED x De La Creme

De La Creme Soundsystem and DAZED will join forces for an evening of underground dance music courtesy of DJs Karl Kamakahi, Lili Alessa, Chris Wildr, Johnny Monsoon, Eliogold, Aivilo, Interwave Surfer, and Bunny Ross.

(Q Nightclub, Capitol Hill, $15)

Dimelo - A Reggaeton Night

Get a little wild for the weekend at this recurring reggaeton dance night.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

READINGS & TALKS

Caitlin Scarano and Ada Limón

Bellingham poet Caitlin Scarano will read from her award-winning new collection, The Necessity of Wildfire, at this event. She'll be joined by former Guggenheim fellow and National Book Critics Award winner Ada Limón, whose new book The Hurting Kind was described as an "ode to the cycle of birth, death, and rebirth" by Publishers Weekly.

(Virtual via Elliott Bay Book Company, free)

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Bans Off Seattle

The Supreme Court's recently leaked draft opinion might lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Stand up and sound off for safe, legal reproductive health care at this event hosted by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

Lights for Ukraine, Lamps of Love: Fundraiser for the people of Ukraine

Here's your opportunity to shine a light on the people of Ukraine at an unusual artisan lamp sale. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Direct Relief in support of Ukrainians.

(Fogue Studios & Gallery, Georgetown, free)

United Mass Protest—RISE UP 4 ABORTION RIGHTS!

Refuse Fascism Seattle will lead this protest on behalf of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights in a culmination of a week of resistance. Silence = violence, so show up and show out wearing a green bandana (or green clothing of some sort), the international symbol of abortion rights.

(Seattle Central College Plaza, Capitol Hill, free)

COMMUNITY

2022 Northwest GreenHomeTour

Kermit says it's not easy being green, but this eco-friendly home tour might change his mind. With both in-person and virtual options, attendees will take a peek at the latest remodels and energy-friendly options found in sustainable, "green" new homes throughout the Puget Sound area.

(Various locations, free)

Foster Care Mini Powwow

As part of Foster Care Awareness Month, this mini powwow with drumming, treats, and traditional crafts will celebrate the foster families caring for Native foster youth.

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia, free)

Seattle Metro Reptile Expo

You'll probably feel strongly about this slithery day of reptiles, bugs, arachnids, and amphibians—it's either super cool or your worst nightmare. Alongside thousands of different scaly species, the expo will also include the latest in creepy-crawly pet products, raffles, and prizes.

(Evergreen State Fairgrounds, Monroe, $12)

FESTIVALS

Burien UFO Festival & Metaphysical Fair

The truth is out there—here's your chance to have some fun with it. Show off your alien enthusiasm at Burien's UFO festival costume contest and check out The Maury Island Incident screening outdoors. You'll also find a mystical array of otherworldly goodies at the metaphysical fair.

(Burien Town Square Park, free)

Kodomo no Hi | こどもの日 | Children’s Day Festival

Kodomo no Hi, or Children's Day Festival, offers a sweet peek at the richness of children's culture in Japan. Returning in person for the first time since 2019, you'll find karate and folk dancing performances, music, and more in celebration of children's wellness. The theme of this festival is mottainai, a Japanese concept that encourages waste reduction and recycling.

(Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, Central District, free)

UW Night Market 2022

This popular festival is returning for its 22nd year with Taiwanese and pan-Asian foods from over 20 vendors, plus cultural games, live music, and other entertainment.

(University of Washington Red Square, Northeast Seattle, free)

FILM

ABBA: The Movie

Mamma mia! (Sorry, I had to.) This remastered edition of the classic '77 film celebrates the 50th anniversary of a true Swedish sensation. In mockumentary style, Abba: The Movie follows a hapless DJ attempting to land an interview with the quartet, with plenty of performances peppered in to have you dancing in your seat.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $11 - $14)

Frog Dreaming (aka The Quest)

This zany Ozploitation flick is a bit like The Goonies if it followed an intrepid teen orphan in the Australian outback. When Cody (played by Henry Thomas of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial) hears tell of an aquatic Aboriginal monster, he makes it his mission to discover the truth. Director Brian Trenchard-Smith, master of the satirical sci-fi, will be in attendance for the screening.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

LANGSTON Seattle Black Film Festival Celebration

Drop by Pier 62 for snacks, music, and a screening program of the best shorts from recent years of the Seattle Black Film Festival. The boundary-pushing festival showcases a melanated blend of films annually; if you missed this year's offerings, here's a chance to catch up on some great cinema.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Scarecrow Telethon

As the world's largest video library, Scarecrow Video's commitment to physical media is beyond admirable. Tune into this livestreamed telethon for interviews, trivia, music sets, and a Collide-O-Scope video collage to rally support for the Scarecrow collection’s preservation. Don't miss the 2:30 pm chat with Stranger staffers Chase Burns and Jas Keimig to hear deets on their Unstreamable column.

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

MUSIC

Acoustic Rock Show

Unwind with an evening of acoustic tunes with local artists Anthony Galindo, Alfred Joseph, and Collin Richard.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $10)

Boxcutter, Some Kind of Nightmare, and The Scoffs

Boxcutter will serve up a sharp night of hardcore after opening sets from power-punk trio Some Kind of Nightmare and old-school punks The Scoffs.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10-$15)

Carpool, Kali Masi, Puppy Feet, and Michigan House

Rochester-based emo quartet Carpool will support their 2020 album, Erotic Nightmare Summer, with opening sets from Chicago punks Kali Masi, local indie-punk outfit Puppy Feet, and singer-songwriter Michigan House.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $12)

Caveman Ego + Shark Legs

Challenge your pals to some arcade games while local group Caveman Ego jam some classic rock-inspired tunes with elements of funk and jazz. Fellow riffers Shark Legs will get the party started.

(The Ice Box, Fremont, free)

Crimetime, The Last Responders, Chiswick Commandos, and Baby Gravez

Hardcore quintet Crimetime will play some speedy fuzzed-out punk after retro-thrashers The Last Responders, R&B infused pub-rock seven-piece Chiswick Commandos, and local punks Baby Gravez.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Goodbye Viking, Moonraker, and The Replicators

This bill with punky Northwest rockers Goodbye Viking, California skate punks Moonraker, and ska-punk outfit The Replicators is the perfect occasion to practice your headbanging skills.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Jango + Monsterwatch

Spokane-based genre-bending rapper Jango will make his way over to Seattle in support of his latest EP, Espresso and Shine, with an opening set from local hard rock trio Monsterwatch.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Khingz (Album Release)

Seattle-based rapper Khingz will celebrate the release of his new album, Over The World, with help from fellow hip-hop artists Rell Be Free, Abjo, and Uncle Barold, as well as hosts Gabriel Teodors and Mic Flont.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

Live at the 'Shed feat. How Now Brown Cow

Local quartet How Now Brown Cow will treat you to an evening of fully improvised jazz and funk as a part of this weekly music series.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, free)

Live at the 'Shed feat. Jim Page

Unwind from the work week by sipping a beer while highly-regarded veteran singer-songwriter Jim Page plays some folk tunes.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, free)

Live Jazz Brunch with Phil Sparks & Leif Totusek

Sit back and enjoy a weekend brunch soundtracked by local jazz bassist Phil Sparks and guitarist/bandleader Leif Totusek.

(Murphy's Pub, Wallingford, free)

NuWav and DMNT Visions Presents: Welcome to NuWav

Chill out with a showcase of PNW rap and hip-hop with performances from Tonik, V. Woods, Jay York, Webb Wavvy, and MrBeenPoppin.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, free)

Occlusions (Album Release) with CarLarans, Taylar Elizabeth and Ex-Florist

Led by vocalist Leigh Bahari and producer Alex Gorischek, electronic/R&B project Occlusions will celebrate the release of their new album with help from hip-hop artist CarLarans, Renton-born rap superstar Taylar Elizza Beth, and Tacoma-based avant-rapper Ex-Florist (FKA Guayaba).

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

Odonis Odonis with Gel Set

Boasting of their inclination toward "post-apocalyptic experimentation," Toronto darkwave trio Odonis Odonis will come to town supporting their latest release, Spectrums. The evening will open up with a performance from "weirdo synth" artist Gel Set.

(Substation, Fremont, $15)

PROJEKT80s

Moonwalk your way over to catch '80s tribute band Projekt80 play a set of nostalgic new wave bops.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $5)

Seattle Ska Extravaganza #3: Georgetown Orbits, The Fun Police, and Checkered Record

The Georgetown Orbits will bring "traditional ska" and upbeat reggae along with reggae fusion group The Fun Police and Burien-based ska-rock outfit Checkered Record for this ska-vaganza.

(High Dive, Fremont, $12-$15)

Strict Tempo: Bestial Mouths, Licorice Chamber, and Vox Sinistra (DJ)

The weekly Twitch series Strict Tempo has been revived to an in-person dance night of dark music. Anticipate spellbinding live sets from electro-goth artist Bestial Mouths and dark pop soothsayer Licorice Chamber as well as some EBM/industrial, industrial techno, dark techno/electro, and more from DJ (and former Stranger music writer) Vox Sinistra.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $15)

The Pack AD with See Night & GravelRoad

Back in 2019, Mercury contributor Emily Vankoughnett wrote: "Vancouver's The Pack A.D. is a duo of fire-breathing, whiskey-slugging badass babes. They blend heavy, rushing guitar, smoky vocals, and thundering lyrics that tell stories of dark pasts and looming revenge. The combination's guaranteed to turn any venue into a stadium show." The pair will ignite the stage after opening sets from San Francisco indie-rock project See Night and local blues-rock quartet GravelRoad.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $13)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Eurovision 2022 Livestream

American singing competitions have nothing on Eurovision, the original song contest which has been held annually since 1956 and famously helped boost ABBA to global superstardom. If you're into campy entertainment, watch this year's proceedings streaming live from Turin, Italy in a festive atmosphere.

(The Octopus Bar, Wallingford, free)

Pop2k: It’s Gonna Be May Edition

Awaken your inner tween and channel the energy of Justin Timberlake's ramen-esque hairstyle at this early aughts dance party honoring the start of spring. DJ HandZ will spin pop hits ranging from Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and of course, *NSYNC.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $5)

PERFORMANCE

Art Haus 7: Unnatural Disaster

Arthaus: Drag Haus Battle Royale has returned for season seven, showcasing eight new groups of drag artists battling it out in atomic looks for Unnatural Disaster, a catastrophic showcase of sickening oil spills, dumpster fires, and floating trash.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.33)

Dream Girls Drag Brunch

"Dream Girl" drag stars Arrietty and Irene Dubois will entertain alongside a special guest for this brunch kiki on a covered, heated patio.

(Dreamland Bar and Diner, Fremont, $10)

Inscape Arts Open House: Spring 2022

Seattle's largest art studio building will throw open its doors to the public after a two-year hiatus. With four floors of open studios, you're bound to find something that suits your aesthetic. Expect performances, a raffle, and opportunities to get involved with the preservation of the cultural haven.

(Inscape, Industrial District, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Saturday University: From the Land of the Morning Calm

In the early- to mid-20th century, Korea was often referred to in the United States as "The Land of the Morning Calm," a lyrical term derived from a loose translation of Joseon, the country's 1392-1910 dynasty. Art from Korea in this time period is often misinterpreted as simply a "variation" on Chinese and Japanese art—in truth, it has a uniquely defined aesthetic and cultural role. Robert Mowry, curator emeritus at Harvard Art Museums and senior consultant at Christie’s, will share his reflections on Korean art collecting in the United States.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, $5)

SHOPPING

Kathy Casey Cookbook Sale

Amateur chefs will flip for this tantalizing sale of collectible, vintage, and rare cookbooks from far and wide, plus vintage cookware and cast iron. Having trouble deciding? James Beard cookbook judge Judy Amster will be on the scene to answer your burning questions and provide private viewings of the rare books.

(Kathy Casey Food Studios, Ballard, free)

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

327 garage sales and counting. One ambitious day. This annual event, which also includes benefits, bake sales, and business sales, is sure to help you bring home a tchotchke or two. Overwhelmed? Check out the map for specific info on what each sale has to offer.

(Various locations, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Concacaf Champions League Trophy Photo Opp

Last Wednesday, the Sounders triumphed over Pumas UNAM to snatch the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League title on home turf. Today, fans will be able to view and take photos with the SCCL trophy at the Lumen Field Pro Shop as well as browse limited-edition SCCL championship merch. Also, make sure to stay tuned for TBA details on an official day of celebratory activities scheduled for Saturday, July 9.

(Lumen Field, SoDo, free)

SPRING

Family Saturday: Koi Day

Koi fish are obviously majestic, but they also hold special significance in Japanese culture, symbolizing strength and success. In celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month, this family-friendly event will include a koi presentation, Q&A session, garden scavenger hunt, and free koi food while supplies last. Free admission for anyone 12 and under sweetens the deal.

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Stevens, $8)

Spring Fling

Funky local artists will offer up their wares at this quirky vintage mall of retail trailers and pop-ups.

(Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, Georgetown, free)

VISUAL ART

Ballard ArtWalk

This edition of Ballard's longstanding ArtWalk event features—what else?—a variety of local art to perk up your evening. We're pumped for Dinner with Agnes Martin , a group exhibition inspired by everyone's fave minimalist.

(Various locations, free)

Beacon Arts Street Fair

This open-air gathering encourages community connection with live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. Snag some botanical goodies from Black-owned holistic business Full Harvest, and fuel up with sustainably grown coffee beans from Café Che Che.

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

Community Day

Frye's day of festivities offers a fun opportunity to check out the exhibitions (have you seen Christina Quarles's amazing drawings yet?) alongside art-making, live painting, guided tours, and more. Don't miss the film screening from Black Cinema Collective, starting at 11 am; there'll also be Carnival-inspired recipe sharing from Island Soul.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SUNDAY

AANHPI HERITAGE MONTH

Rain Or Shine Community Market: AAPI Heritage Month Edition

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month at this admirable community market, which facilitates an inclusive, welcoming space for BIPOC creative vendors with mentoring, equipment sharing, and scholarships. This month's event will highlight local AAPI makers. We're stoked for the cute corgi stickers offered by Kela Designs and Michiko Wild's cool zines and kumihimo cords.

(Chong Wa Playfield, Chinatown-International District, free)

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Mukai Farm & Garden Remembers Day of Exile with Dedication, Art

Mukai Farm & Garden will commemorate the 80th Day of Exile with a remembrance ceremony honoring the Japanese American families who were forcibly removed from Vashon Island and sent to detention camps in 1942. Visitors will be invited to hold name tags of those who were sent to internment camps while Paula Wong and Abbott Koshin Cain of the Puget Sound Zen Center ring temple bells and offer blessings. The ceremony will also unveil a new artwork by Seattle-based artist Lauren Iida, who drew from her Japanese American ancestors' household photographs as reference.

(Mukai Farm & Garden, Vashon, free)

COMMUNITY

Dance For All: Free Dance Day

Dance is for everyone, even those of us with two left feet. This free dance day offers five 45-minute classes with Spectrum Dance Theater artists and instructors for a rhythmic community exchange that's bound to get you moving. Feeling shy? All offerings for the day are hybrid, so you can wiggle around in the comfort of your living room.

(Spectrum Studio Theater, Central District, free)

MUSIC

Always Naked, Kitty Junk, and Creamsicle

Describing themselves as "a bit punk, a bit bluesy, a bit rock and a tad heavy," Seattle quartet Always Naked will take the stage after opening sets from empowering glam-grunge duo Kitty Junk and decadent pop-rockers Creamsicle.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Camp Read-a-Rama Presents: Rock Out At The Clock-Out

Help Camp Read-a-Rama raise funds for summer camp scholarships with a family-friendly afternoon of live music, pizza, and "bookish fun."

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, free)

Gretchen Yanover and the Electric Cello

PNW cellist Gretchen Yanover will perform textural ambient works using electric cello with looping pedals as a part of the Live Music Federal Way series.

(Federal Way Library, free)

Laser Beam, ShelbyVille, and Hurry Up Snufkin

Get in your feelings with a moody evening of indie tunes thanks to fuzzed-out duo Laser Beam, punky rock trio ShelbyVille, and electronic-emo project Hurry Up Snufkin.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Radio Ranch with The Hipocrats & Richard Gans

Americana duo Radio Ranch draws inspiration from country traditions and the '60s folk revival for their laid-back tunes. The pair will play in support of their newly released debut album, Ten Sleep, along with opening sets from whimsical folk two-piece The Hipocrats and singer-songwriter Richard Gans.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $10)

Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Series

Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra’s academic year will be rounded out with this concert featuring its prelude string, symphonette debut, junior, and youth symphony orchestras performing works by Strauss, Mendelssohn, Elgar, and more.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Jussnami and WhoDinii

Squeeze one last dance party into your weekend with DJs Jussnami and WhoDinii, who will spin house, funk, future beats, and R&B bangers.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Artists at the Center: Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño with Banda Gozona Quartet

Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueño will be accompanied by Banda Gozona Quartet for a celebration of vibrant Oaxacan music, dance, and culture.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

Cabaret of Evil for Old Dog Haven

This variety show is anything but evil—a range of spooky entertainers will perform to raise funds for Old Dog Haven, a nonprofit that provides loving homes for abandoned senior dogs.

(Substation, Fremont, Pay-what-you-can)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Bike Commuting Workshop

350 Seattle's bike commuting workshop is designed to give folks inspiration "about the environmental and health benefits of bike commuting," provide a space to meet like-minded bikers, and take part in a laidback four or ten mile group ride led by a bike commuting veteran. BYOB(ike) to this community building event that will end at Burke-Gilman Brewery with discounted pints!

(Gas Works Park, Wallingford, free)

MULTI-DAY

SHOPPING

Meat Market: A Butch/Masc/Andro Shopping Experience

Maybe one of the only upsides to the last two years of social distancing is that it's allowed a lot of folks to experiment with self-presentation and personal style. And if you, like me, came out as non-binary and donated a large amount of your clothing that no longer resonated with your gender/self and are now left with scraps of your once great vintage closet, BOY, do I have an event for you. Meat Market will offer a wide array of butch, masc, and androgynous vintage and secondhand clothing in straight and plus sizes, for people short and tall. And if you've ever been to Indian Summer's More Fats, More Femmes market, you know that the curation of clothing will be top-notch! Indian Summer founder Adria Garcia, Indian Summer co-manager Castle Cooke, former Stranger music calendar editor/vintage powerhouse Kim Selling, and local artist and "style king" Craig Chambers will all show off their goods. Indian Summer's vintage and secondhand markets have facilitated some of the most affirming and euphoric clothing experiences I've had—you don't wanna miss it. I'll see you at the racks! JAS KEIMIG

(Indian Summer, Capitol Hill, Saturday-Sunday)

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare and unique range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more. This weekend, Courting Frogs Nursery will make an appearance along with Tacos El Guero.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

2022 Spring Antique Bottle and Collectible Show and Sale

You're bound to find a conversation piece at this collectible show and sale of antique whiskey bottles, shot glasses, breweriana, paper ephemera, advertising, and more.

(Kent Commons, $0-$5, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

This collaborative exhibition, In the Interim, is between Christopher Paul Jordan—of AMP Memorial Pathway fame—and Arnaldo James. Jordan and James have their eyes on preserving Black oral tradition and “the facilitation of intergenerational dialogue” between Black people. The exhibition is centered around a soundproof recording booth where Black visitors are invited to record prophecies, predictions, and musings about the future. These recordings will then be encrypted and stored on a hard drive. When the show closes, the encryption key will be held in a time capsule and buried somewhere on the Frye’s grounds to be made publicly available 100 years from now (if we’re not all underwater). The show will also include a new series of paintings and photographs from Jordan and James that “address themes of inversion and immersion, evoking the underworld and the otherworldly." JAS KEIMIG

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Dinner with Agnes Martin: Art Exhibition

Referencing the life and work of legendary minimalist Agnes Martin, seven local artists have created a visual dialogue with Martin's work and with each other. Artists Amanda Salov, Emily Gherard, Emma Royer, Ilana Zweschi, Lakshmi Muirhead, Season Evans, and Sharon Arnold each take different inspiration's from Martin's life and work—some focus on her classicism, while others zone in on her spiritual practices.

(Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Sunday)