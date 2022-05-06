85 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: May 6-8, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole shebang. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

Who's High?

Put your skills of stoner perception to the test in this interactive improv set. A guest host will tell stories inspired by audience suggestions, and a clever cast of improvisers will try to act them out. The catch? Half of the performing comics will be high, and it's up to the audience to smoke out the stoners in the room.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

COMMUNITY

Beyoncé Mass

Members of the Beyhive, rejoice! This Christian worship service pulls from the uplifting music and life of Beyoncé to "cultivate an empowering conversation about Black women” that “creates an experience of story, scripture, and song that calls for the liberation of all people."

(St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill, free)

FILM

Meet 'n' Greet with Cara Mia Harris

Cara Mia Harris, the Film Forum's new executive director, will present one of her favorite films (it's a secret!) at this meet-and-greet. Toast to the forward-thinking organization's new leadership with complimentary libations, then head into the theater for the film and special deets on the next NWFF gala.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, free)

Wild Things with The Suspense Is Killing Us Podcast

Wild Things came along in 1998, assembling a perfectly babely cast in a sleazy Miami neo-noir. Denise Richards and Neve Campbell are at the height of their stylishness here, and Bill Murray makes a surprise appearance as a lawyer on a complicated (and ultra-problematic) case. Travis Vogt, Matt Lynch, and Kevin Clarke, hosts of The Suspense is Killing Us podcast and '90s thriller fanatics, will introduce the screening. (The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

Battlestar Kalakala (Live Album Recording)

Have your applause captured for all eternity as Seattle's own masters of funk Battlestar Kalakala record a live album. The ten-piece band will take you to a new dimension with their big band delivery of rare soul/Afrobeat grooves and original tunes.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $15)

Buck Ellard

Expert singer-songwriter and fiddler Buck Ellard will rock the house with his modern twist on classic country and blues.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Buff Muff, War Puppy, Mela Mela, and The Replicators

This bill with grungy Northwest rockers Buff Muff, local punks War Puppy, psych-rock quintet Mela Mela, and ska-punk outfit The Replicators is the perfect occasion to practice your headbanging skills.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Convent Bonfires, Bonsai Trees, and Good Job

Revel in some indie-folk serenades from local duo Convent Bonfires as they support their latest album, Conversations with the Fire that Sustained Me. The evening will begin with opening sets from indie-rock outfits Bonsai Trees and Good Job.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Digging for Change, The Chopps, and Pent Up

Ready yourself for the full-throttle heavy metal-infused punk thrust of Tacoma quartet Digging for Change, with support from fellow PNW punks The Chopps, and alt-rock outfit Pent Up, who will celebrate the release of their debut EP.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Dusty Cubby with Loud Sleepers and Pastel Faces

Are you feeling moody? Kick-off your weekend with an evening of heavy-hitting hardcore and emo brought to you by Dusty Cubby, Loud Sleepers, and Pastel Faces

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Eva Acton Stokes + The Crown

Multi-talented artist Eva Action Stokes takes inspiration from '70s dance music, English prog-rock, and her classical piano training for a bubbly concoction of progressive baroque pop. She will support her latest album, SYZYGY, alongside eclectic prog-jazz collective The Crown.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Goodtime Hustle and Blackheart Honeymoon

Seattle's own Goodtime Hustle will fill your Friday night with some melodic alt-country tunes after a set from fellow Seattlelietes, Americana trio Blackheart Honeymoon.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Ian Noe

Singer-songwriter Ian Noe will play some heartfelt tunes in support of his new album, River Fools & Mountain Saints, which draws from true tales of his life in Eastern Kentucky.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

Joe Hellmore

Start your weekend off right with some impressive blues-infused rock courtesy of Seattle guitarist Joe Hellmore.

(Jules Maes Saloon, Georgetown, $10)

Kate Clover with The Fucking Eagles and Steal Shit Do Drugs

LA-based artist Kate Clover follows in the footsteps of her idols Patti Smith and Iggy Pop for her carefree glam-punk tunes that take inspiration from the history and lore of Los Angeles. She will support her latest release, Bleed Your Heart Out, alongside Tacoma garage-rockers The Fucking Eagles and anarchic punk five-piece Steal Shit Do Drugs.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $13)

Larry Murante

A masterful singer-songwriter out of West Seattle, Larry Murante will soundtrack your Friday night with some country-folk serenades.

(Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Leandrul EP Release with Enereph, Solitaire, John Steven Morgan, and Project 32

Ethereal electro-folk artist CrosbyMorgan AKA Leandrul will celebrate the release of their new EP and music video with a gaggle of like-minded musical friends including Enereph, Solitaire, John Steven Morgan, and Project 32.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Mopsey, The Cheap Cassettes, and Bitter Ex-Lovers

Local quartet Mopsey cite Cheap Trick and Insect Warfare as having a heavy influence on their retro rock tunes. They'll be joined by mod-pop trio The Cheap Cassettes and rock 'n' roll group Bitter Ex-Lovers.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Oya Storms with Zoser and Emily Stranger

Seattle-via-Florida singer-songwriter Oya Storms will dazzle you with her velvety blues-infused neo-soul tunes just ahead of the release of her new album, Metanoia. Eclectic artist Zoser will start things off with his signature blend of pop, hip-hop, R&B, and folk alongside electronic sorcerer Emily Stranger.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $11.33)

Richard Simeonoff (Release Show) with The Swearengens & Henry LaVallee

There will be plenty of lovelorn lyrics, vocal harmonies, guitar solos, and matching suits to go around at this night of country-tinged tunes as Richard Simeonoff celebrates the release of his new full-length album alongside alt-country four-piece The Swearengens and Naked Giants drummer Henry LaVallee.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Thank You, I’m Sorry with Hey, ily!

Chicago indie-rock quartet Thank You, I'm Sorry craft confessional teen anthems with song titles like "Manic Pixie Dream Hurl" and "Ten Dollar Latte." The band will play alongside Montana-based bedroom pop band Hey, ily!

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12-$14)

The Frēlard Spring Fling ft. Beverly Crusher, Black Pontiac, and More

They may have taken their name from a Star Trek character, but this acid-punk group has more going on than just nerd love. Join the high-energy trio as they play alongside a stacked lineup of talent including eclectic Canadian rockers Black Pontiac, indie-pop outfit TRANCES, horse-powered glam quartet Appaloosa, theatrical rock trio Stuntdriver, and groovy psych players Elvis Batchild.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$15)

Tony H Presents: BE MY GUEST

Local MC Tony H aims to bring "fresh faces behind the decks" with this techno dance night featuring guest DJs LYSA, Binah b2b Rogue Agent, and Simone BG.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.33)

Zest + Boss' Daughter

Challenge your pals to some arcade games while pleasantly tart skate punks Zest and Nevada-based punk trio Boss’ Daughter supply the tunes.

(The Ice Box, Fremont, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Party on the Cut

The night before 800 international rowers compete in the Windermere Cup, the annual Party on the Cut will be filled with beer, food trucks, and live music, plus twilight races to give you a sneak peek of the following day's events.

(Montlake Cut, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Rashomon: Charles Mudede, Adrian Matejka, Beverly Aarons and Shaudi Bianca Vahdat

Over the last few years, everyone's sense of time has shifted in one way or another. This season's Hugo Literary Series considers these recent transitions through riffs on variations of time. For this session, writers Adrian Matejka, Beverly Aarons, Shaudi Bianca Vahdat, and Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede will start from the prompt of Rashomon—the same time told from varying perspectives.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

UW Matsuri 2022

For the first time in three years, the University of Washington Matsuri (Japanese cultural festival) will return, this time with an "Edo-Jidai" theme transporting attendees back to Japan's fascinating Edo period (1603-1867). Hokusai's Great Wave off Kanagawa, kabuki theater, and koto performances were born during this era of artistic expansion. This matsuri will create the feel of a traditional Japanese festival with yummy yakisoba and takoyaki, game booths, a performance by traditional koto player Watanabe Kasumi, and more.

(Husky Union Building, University District, free)

Celebra Nuestra Cultura!

Every year, El Centro de la Raza hosts a party around Cinco de Mayo to celebrate the richness of Mexican American culture. This year's event will feature local artisans and musicians, food from their food incubator program, and more.

(Plaza Roberto Maestas, North Beacon Hill, free)

Edmonds Spring Fest

You'll find artistic vendors, food trucks, and last-minute Mother's Day gifts galore at this spring festival set within walking distance of the scenic Edmonds waterfront. (Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds, free)

FILM

Church of Film presents Peau De Pêche

The warm, woeful Peau de pêche tells the tale of a young orphan who is separated from his caretaker by war. In adulthood, his thoughts linger on his dreamlike mother figure, and he longs to find her again. This screening of Marie Epstein's lost silent masterwork is accompanied by an original score commissioned by Portland’s Church of Film, which was composed and produced by post-punk/synth pop musician Hexafoils.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

GEEK & GAMING

Seattle Free Comic Book Day 2022

Free Comic Book Day is the most wonderful time of the year for comic enthusiasts—it's when publishers shell out special issues and deals on popular titles like Spider-Man, Doctor Who, and The Avengers, along with lesser-known indie titles like Strangers in Paradise and Silver. Head to local shops to take advantage of free (or otherwise cheap) finds, attend readings, and meet people who love comics as much as you do.

(Various locations, free)

KENTUCKY DERBY

Kentucky Derby Day 2022

Pick a winner for the 148th Run for the Roses at Seattle's own horse race track, and watch "the fastest two minutes in sports" with a mint julep in hand. Don't forget to wear your fanciest headwear for the Fabulous Hat Contest.

(Emerald Downs, Auburn, free)

MOTHER'S DAY

Pottery Pop-up at the Park

I'm gonna let you in on a little secret: moms love tasteful, locally-made housewares. That's why this pottery pop-up is a no-brainer. Snag the perfect gift from Pam Schick, Josephine Harris, Denise Minard, and Julie Ives's collection of charming wares, or bring your mom along to browse and stroll through Seward’s old-growth forest park.

(Seward Park, free)

MUSIC

Acoustic Night with Yotam Ben Horin, Lizzie Franks, and The Notorious Cap'n Timewarp

LA-based singer-songwriter and bassist of longtime Israeli punk band Useless ID, Yotam Ben Horin will be joined by local artists Lizzie Franks and The Notorious Cap'n Timewarp for an intimate, unplugged evening of acoustic tunes.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Common Law Cabin, Memphis Radio Kings, and Mama Riot

Describing themselves as a "collective of friends from disparate avenues in life," Common Law Cabin will lead an evening of country-tinged alt-rock with support from kindred indie-roots rockers Memphis Radio Kings and Mama Riot.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $10)

DJ Night - Discobento + Turbolici0us

Local DJs Discobento and Turbolici0us will hype you up with a danceable soundtrack of house and techno while you beat your Ms. Pac-Man score, improve your pinball skills, and enjoy other arcade activities.

(The Ice Box, Fremont, free)

DJ Semaj

Get your feet movin' this weekend with Tacoma-based DJ Semaj, who will spin nothing but soul and hip-hop bangers.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $10)

Harvest Gold & Fortunate Sun (A Tribute to Neil Young & CCR)

Just like children sleepin', you can dream the night away with Neil Young tribute band Harvest Gold, who plays authentic renditions from throughout the folk-rock god's 50-year career. The tribute night will get started with a set of Creedence Clearwater Revival covers from Fortunate Sun.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $10-$15)

Johnny 7 & The Black Crabs, The Rainieros, and Slim Sandy

Join hillbilly swing band Johnny 7 & The Black Crabs for some unique honky-tonk and retro rockabilly after kindred spirits The Rainieros and Slim Sandy.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Lovely Colours, Cinders, and Sam Cobra

Hop along to Lovely Colours' brand of 2010s-inspired alt-rock after sets from indie-folk outfit Cinders and guitar-driven psychedelic rock band Sam Cobra.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Nicholas Isherwood

World-renowned composer/baritone vocalist Nicholas Isherwood will perform "The Electric Voice,” described as "an exploration via the work of multiple composers of the connections and tensions between technology and the human voice." Plus, expect other pieces from composers Joël-François Durand and Iannis Xenakis, with accompaniment from UW faculty percussionist Bonnie Whiting.

(Brechemin Auditorium, University District, free)

Proofs with Dead Family Dog, Fixtures, Fashion Change

Local math rock and "fudgecore" trio Proofs will play a high-energy set after fuzzed-out alt-rockers Dead Family Dog, noisy pop group Fixtures, and hardcore punks Fashion Change.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Rat Paws, Tales from the Birdbath, Blunderbusst, and The March Divide

Local indie-punk project Rat Paw will serve up some Stooges and Spinanes-inspired jams with support from Seattle veteran indie-rockers Tales From the Birdbath, dream pop outfit Blunderbusst, and Texas indie artist The March Divide.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Sahara Sounds

Percussionist Aziz Moro, sentir/banjo player Bob Antolin, and guitarist Leif Totusek will transport you to a warm desert climate with an evening of Moroccan and North African grooves.

(Kezira Cafe, Rainier Valley, free)

Stingshark, El Steiner, and The Kings

Stingshark will lay down some smooth soul grooves alongside hard-hitting rock outfit El Steiner and gritty soul rockers The Kings.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

The Dusty 45s with Wildcat Rose

Relish in the folksy rock 'n' roll sounds of Dusty 45s, who have shared the stage with an impressive list of names including Wanda Jackson, Adele, and the late, great John Prine. Local four-piece Wildcat Rose will throw some retro rock and punk into the mix.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $15)

The Hipocrats, The Amber Lantern, and Her Mountain Majesty

Wind down with an evening of mellow folk and Americana courtesy of harmony-driven duo The Hipocrats, whose lyrical imagery adds a whimsical touch to real-life stories. Snoqualmie Valley-based six-piece The Amber Lanterns will get the ball rolling with some dark folk tunes alongside fiery singer-songwriter Her Mountain Majesty.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

The Party-Line hosted by Miss Casey Carter

Local gem Miss Casey Carter will host a nostalgic dance party for the ages with an evening of '90s-'00s throwback jams from DJs Ubae, Lanae Misfit, and Yaddy.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

Thunders of Wrath, Sun Mother, and Ash Leon

Despite being born in the '90s, the members of rock quintet the Thunders of Wrath prefer to rock out with '70s and '80s influences in mind. They'll be joined by garage funk group Sun Mother and psychedelic rapper Ash Leon.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Wanda What, Gal Pal, and Hello, I'm Sorry

Bay Area singer-songwriter Wanda What will headline an evening of heartfelt indie-rock after sets from like-minded LA trio Gal Pal and "bubblegrunge" outfit Hello, I'm Sorry.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $10)

PERFORMANCE

Dream Girls Drag Brunch

"Dream Girl" drag stars Arrietty and Irene Dubois will entertain alongside a special guest for this brunch kiki on a covered, heated patio.

(Dreamland Bar and Diner, Fremont, $10)

Milk Moon Artist Salon: Queer World Building

Experimental artist Daniel Hellmann, also known by their gender- and species-bending drag persona Soya the Cow, will discuss the queer, feminist, and environmental ideas supporting their animal rights-driven performance art practice. Guest artists Nora Smith, Corinne Manning, and Markeith Wiley will join the conversation.

(The Cloud Room, Capitol Hill, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Archiving the Future: Diasporic Blackness Then and Now

The artists and curator behind In the Interim: Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive will come together for a dialogue on diasporic Blackness and their experiences working toward the creation of a future Black archive. Christopher Paul Jordan, Arnaldo James, and Claire Tancons will be joined by artists Christa Bell and Marsha Pearce, who will offer their own perspectives on The Interim, a sound-proofed chamber recording visitor visions for Black futures.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

Tasveer Community Speaks

The Community Speaks storytelling forum encourages South Asian participants to share their experiences in a safe, nurturing space. Expect powerful monologues from participants about navigating societal norms, prejudice, violence, and isolation, both in their native countries and in their new homes.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, $10-$15)

SHOPPING

Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation Plant Sale

This fundraiser supports the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation, which provides community service and educational outreach to gardeners. It makes perfect sense that they'd fundraise with a plant sale! Herbs, vegetables, perennials, and native plants will be up for grabs at the socially-distanced event.

(McCollum Park, Everett, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Opening Day 2022

On the first Saturday of May for almost a century, hundreds of recreational boats have paraded from Portage Bay through the Montlake Cut for Seattle Yacht Club's Opening Day to celebrate the official opening of Seattle's boating season. Watch from the shore as adorned vessels boast live bands and giant floats—this year's theme is "Roaring 20s." It's also a tradition for people on board to throw water balloons at shore-dwellers, so practice your reflexes. Come early to check out the Windermere Cup , a regatta featuring the University of Washington and other college crew teams from across the country (and Great Britain and the Netherlands!).

(Seattle Yacht Club, Montlake, free)

Windermere Cup 2022

Before Seattle Yacht Club's Opening Day Ceremony kicks off, see impressively strong-limbed people from the University of Washington compete in a series of races (two dozen, to be more precise) against other teams from around the country (and Great Britain and the Netherlands!) at the Windermere Cup.

(Montlake Cut, free)

VISUAL ART

Transitional Visions

Cornish College of the Arts juniors come together in this group exhibition highlighting collaborative works made in the school's Interdisciplinary Arts department. The result of 15 weeks of communal art practice, Transitional Visions considers themes ofconsumption, identity, alternate realities, and transformation through multimedia works.

(Specialist, Pioneer Square, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Dirty Jokes with Cheri Hardman: Mom's Night Out Edition

Bring mom along for an evening of laughs with a special twist. For this inventive showcase, each comic will tell their best jokes, then pause while the audience is shown four words that the comedian is not allowed to say. Here's the catch: the comedian doesn't know which four words are forbidden, so if they accidentally say one, they'll have to spin the ominous "wheel of consequences."

(Super Funny Comedy Club, Tacoma, $15)

FILM

Inland Empire

David Lynch's twisted freakout—the director's last feature film to date—has been newly remastered. The hallucinatory story follows Laura Dern as an actress involved in a sinister film production tinged with the supernatural. Lynch shot Inland Empire on a low-res Sony camcorder, heightening the film's murky, surreal feeling.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

AJ Suede with Oya Storms, Larry Roze, IMON, and Maya Marie

Sway along to soulful rhythms and rhymes from rapper/producer AJ Suede, whose tenor vocals and loose flow were described by Spin as containing "everything from socio-political commentary and blunted cinematic allusions to psychedelic visions." Plus, arrive in time to catch sets from like-minded Seattle artists Oya Storms, Larry Roze, IMON, and Maya Marie.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $10)

Blue Monster

Instrumental funk wizards Blue Monster promise to melt your mind with their hefty grooves, pounding bass lines, and swirling psychedelic improvisations.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

pH Factor Big Band + Bellevue College Jazz Band

Dubbed “Seattle’s Most Interesting Big Band," The pH Factor Big Band will bring a blend of contemporary and traditional early jazz tunes to your lazy Sunday afternoon.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $10)

Trupa Trupa with Hi Wasted

Alt-rock quartet Trupa Trupa will stop by all the way from their home in Gdansk, Poland to support their latest album, B FLAT A, a collection of visceral jams melded with inspiration from Can, Syd Barrett, and Fugazi. Riff-heavy Seattle rockers Hi Waisted will start off the night.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $13-$15)

Whiskey Class with Beret

Local duo Whiskey Class will pour you a glass of chill electronic tunes with subtle notes of acoustic folk alongside art-rock soloist Beret.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Wild Revival, Larsen Gardens, and The Pleasure Guide (DJ Flowers)

Seattle troubadours Wild Revival weave magical realism into their angelic soulful folk-rock. Catch the duo after sets from fellow mystical singer-songwriters Larsen Gardens and The Pleasure Guide and a danceable set from DJ Bloom.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $10-$15)

SHOPPING

SpringFest and Native Plant Sale

Oxbow's first big event of the year offers a little something for everyone, with a native plant sale, open exploration of the grounds, family-friendly educational activities, plant nursery tours, and a farm-fresh meal available at the outdoor kitchen. Make a day of it with ticket add-on options like picnic packs from 12 Baskets Catering, yoga and sound baths, or a bouquet-making workshop.

(Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center, Carnation, $5)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

14th Annual Flower Festival

With over 40 tents brimming with blooms from local flower farmers, this annual spring festival is a Pacific Northwest tradition that never goes out of style. Pick up some fresh tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies, or bring your mom along to build a sweet bouquet.

(Pike Place Market, free, Saturday-Sunday)

BonsaiFest!

Okay, so everybody knows trees, right? They’re great. But what if they were smaller? Like really small, and you could carry them around in your purse like a chihuahua? Well. Not only did someone helpfully invent this for you about a thousand years ago, but there’s also an entire museum in Federal Way devoted to them, AND they’re having a whole festival ABOUT portable handbag trees. Over Mother's Day weekend, the Pacific Bonsai Museum will host live bonsai care demonstrations, docent-led tours of the bonsai collection, booths selling bonsais, a poet who will write you a poem about your mom (or… bonsais?), and bonsai-themed kids’ activities. Also, 314 Pie will be selling sweet and savory hand pies, which are the bonsais of pies. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way, free)

FILM

Mamma Mia!

With a plot that appeals to moms everywhere, Mamma Mia! follows Meryl Streep as a free-spirited matriarch singing and dancing through her daughter's chic Greek wedding. ABBA fans will be grooving along in their seats.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Previously writing for Adventure Time and Steven Universe, director Kate Tsang is no stranger to funny-but-poignant storytelling. Her first feature film follows a wayward teen who befriends a cantankerous magician, played by the always-funny Rhea Perlman.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Saturday-Sunday)

Vortex

Director Gaspar Noé is known for his transgressive, challenging works, always presented without apology. Vortex appears to be less of a psychedelic, druggy ride than his other films. Instead, it's a quieter—but still unsettling—story of aging, starring legendary Italian horror director Dario Argento.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Edible Plant Sale

Build the perfect salad at this organic edible plant sale, with plenty of healthy tomato, pepper, and squash starts to go around, plus edible flowers and culinary herbs suited to the Pacific Northwest climate.

(Seattle Tilth, Wallingford, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Friends of the Volunteer Park Conservatory Plant Sale Fundraiser

This semiannual fundraiser for the Volunteer Park Conservatory will offer up lots of happy plant friends to spruce up your living space. Green-thumbed experts will be at the sale with tips to help you find a perfect match for your home.

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Saturday)

Sno-Valley Senior Center Annual Plant Sale

'Tis the season for plant sales, and if you're a green thumb, this is definitely one to add to the list. The Sno-Valley Senior Center will have a wide array of annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetables, and herbs available, plus garden art to spruce up your outdoor space.

(Sno-Valley Senior Center, Carnation, free, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Akio Takamori: Time

Japanese American artist Akio Takamori's celebrated art practice included mastery in printmaking, drawing, his signature "envelope vessels," and more. Takamori made a deep impression on Seattle's art ecosystem, living in the Puget Sound area for over 40 years before his death in 2017. The artist's wife, Vicky Takamori, curated this exhibition of prints and ceramic works that center his practice from 1988 to 1994, a prolific time period for the artist following the establishment of his first solo studio on Vashon Island.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, free, Friday-Sunday)

Christopher Paul Jordan and Arnaldo James: In the Interim (Ritual Ground for a Future Black Archive)

This collaborative exhibition, In the Interim, is between Christopher Paul Jordan—of AMP Memorial Pathway fame—and Arnaldo James. Jordan and James have their eyes on preserving Black oral tradition and “the facilitation of intergenerational dialogue” between Black people. The exhibition is centered around a soundproof recording booth where Black visitors are invited to record prophecies, predictions, and musings about the future. These recordings will then be encrypted and stored on a hard drive. When the show closes, the encryption key will be held in a time capsule and buried somewhere on the Frye’s grounds to be made publicly available 100 years from now (if we’re not all underwater). The show will also include a new series of paintings and photographs from Jordan and James that “address themes of inversion and immersion, evoking the underworld and the otherworldly." JAS KEIMIG

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Exposure Therapy: Paintings by Grace Athena Flott

Exploring her identity as a burn survivor with disfiguration, Spokane-raised artist Grace Athena Flott's intimate figure paintings facilitate wider conversations about voyeurism, beauty, seduction, femininity, and performance.

(Figure Ground Art Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Floriferous

Flowers are bursting from their buds wherever you look, including at SAM Gallery for this botanical group exhibition of works by Seattle-based artists Nichole DeMent, Mary Flynn-Gillies, and Melissa Koch.

(SAM Gallery, Downtown, Friday-Sunday)

Jane Rosen: Dual Nature (Light)

Renowned sculptor Jane Rosen presents a series of stone and glass compositions in this solo exhibition, touching on the mystical relationships between animal and human realms. Rosen draws inspiration from ancient Chinese calligraphy and Egyptian funerary art, and finds potent textures and colors in her local landscape that echo in her sculptural works.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, free, Friday-Saturday)

Karen Klee-Atlin and Anna Macrae

For Shift's May exhibition, Anna Macrae plays with high- and low-grade materials in multimedia works for Trying to Make Sense of It All, while Karen Klee-Atlin's New Work is comprised of a print series on delicate kita kata paper.

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Nick Riesland: End(s) of the Earth

Artist Nick Riesland's abstracted "geo-calligraphy" paintings are inspired by aerial landscapes he's witnessed from aboard planes. Riesland has traveled extensively in remote regions, and his End(s) of the Earth series feels both familiar and distant, with craggy rock-like forms, winding lines reminiscent of rivers, and vibrant colors.

(Gallery 110, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Sean Howe: Infinity Romp

Oakland-based artist Sean Howe's Infinity Romp considers the crossovers between inner space and mythical environments, both with opportunities for imagination and vulnerability. Howe's rich panorama paintings imagine complex worlds marked by both beauty and chaos.

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)