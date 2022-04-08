87 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 8-10, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Cornucopia: Improv Feast

At this month's Cornucopia, Seattle's uproarious improv teams (including resident '90s lovers Slap Bracelet) take to the stage for four 20-minute performances. Improv expert Mike Christensen curates the funny feast.

(Jet City Improv, University District, $12)

FILM

Roaring Fire

This frenetic action flick follows Japanese cowboy and Kung Fu master Joji on a rambunctious quest. After learning a secret truth about his family, Joji begins a search for his twin, who's been killed by the Hong Kong mob. From there, Roaring Fire's manic, spiraling plotline becomes too wild to explain—but it includes a chimp, a magician, and bananas stuffed with heroin. Enjoy!

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

12 Pack of Doom, Gnarlene and the Frisky Pigs, and Ladybugs

Old-school Seattle punk group 12 Pack of Doom will bring the energy with their Ramones-esque sound. Queercore quartet Gnarlene and the Frisky Pigs will start things off with some more nostalgic punk alongside humorous hardcore outfit Ladybugs.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Bryan Daisley with The Wayside

Start your weekend off right with some rootin' tootin' country and Americana from local singer-songwriter Bryan Daisley and quartet The Wayside.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Dimelo - A Reggaeton Night

Let loose for the weekend at this recurring reggaeton DJ dance night.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Double Or Muffin, Electric Finger, and Miss Prince

Party with the curiously named band Double or Muffin, who will blow your mind with their flavorful soup of psych-rock, punk, jazz, and metal. Plus, opening sets from Northwest hard-rockers Electric Finger and Miss Prince.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Flannel Sasquatch - Grunge Coverband

Whether you want to relive the glory days of '90s grunge or experience it for the first time, tribute group Flannel Sasquatch has got you covered with an authentic night of moody grunge classics.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $5)

Inferno with Swervewon, Semaj, D Triple J, and Knowpa Slaps

Dance your cares away until into the wee hours of the morning with hip-hop and R&B sets from DJs Swervewon, Semaj, D Triple J, and Knowpa Slaps.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Inoculum (Tribute to Tool) with Disposable Zeros (Tribute to Metallica)

Seattle's premier Tool tribute group Inoculum will give you an experience so authentic, you'll forget that it's not the real thing. Metallica cover band Disposable Zeros will get the night started with the classic metal jams you know and love.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $12)

Jaeden Luke

Seattle-based singer-songwriter Jaeden Luke will play some infectious acoustic pop tunes that have drawn comparisons to pop heavies Ed Sheeran and John Mayer.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Jim O'Halloran Trio with Dean Schmidt & D'Vonne Lewis

Local jazz mainstays the Jim O'Halloran Trio will get extra groovy thanks to accompaniment from bassist Dean Schmidt and drummer D'Vonne Lewis.

(Kezira Cafe, Rainier Valley, free)

Joe Hellmore Band with Nice To Be Pretty

This versatile night of local music promises impressive blues-infused guitar rock from Joe Hellmore along with danceable power-pop gems from four-piece Nice To Be Pretty.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

KEXP Presents: Spirit Award, Chinese American Bear, and Rachaels Children

Catch Seattle rock trio Spirit Award who, as Stranger contributor Dave Segal describes, combines "elegant, expansive song structures with propulsive, heroic melodies, and full-bodied rhythms that sometimes veer into motorik/krautrock territory." C-pop duo Chinese American Bear will get the ball rolling alongside punk quartet Rachaels Children.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

MARBLE (Record Release) + Lovely Colours + Bluphoria

Alt-rock duo MARBLE takes cues from masters of moody tunes Chelsea Wolfe and The Kills for their melancholic melodies over heavy riffs. The pair will celebrate the release of their debut album, the shadow in me, alongside pop-rock quartet Lovely Colours and Eugene-based outfit Bluphoria.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Moroccan Dog

Having formed as a means of competing in their high school's Battle of the Bands competition, Seattle-based grungy rock trio Moroccan Dogs will play a headlining set in support of their self-titled debut EP.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

OFF99 Presents: Turtle Bugg

Detroit-based DJ Turtle Bugg will spin some records in a style that he calls "this thang formerly known as house," shaped by timeless gems that he's found from years of digging through record stores.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10 - $15)

Purple Strange, Tennis Pro, and Jackie

Seattle five-piece Purple Strange will bring their swirling psych-garage tunes to the stage after sets from seasoned rockers Tennis Pro and kindred locals Jackie.

(Substation, Fremont, $12-$16)

Redshift, Shadow Pattern, and Fun Forest

Get your fix of local music from an eclectic lineup including surf-punk trio Redshift, neo-psych rockers Shadow Pattern, and folk-rock duo Fun Forest.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Roz & Lady A

Groove along to a mix of R&B, hip-hop, gospel, blues, Latin pop, and rock courtesy of local legends Roz and Lady A, who will make this a great outdoor show, regardless of the weather.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Smoker Dad with Roselit Bone & Clean Lines

Local stoner rockers Smoker Dad will play some Southern flavored jams after whiskey-soaked Americana outfit Roselit Bone and retro rockers Clean Lines.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $10)

Sorry For Party Rocking

We are almost far enough away from the 2010s to where the pop music of the era sounds nostalgic and not like dated radio trash. Almost. Embrace the era that brought us neon skinny jeans, nerd glasses, LMFAO, and galaxy print everything at this themed dance party. Neon attire is encouraged!

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $0-$15)

Sprung: Lonely Together and Shoopolish

Spring has officially sprung, and pop/R&B duo Lonely Together are here to help you celebrate with their addictive melodies and genre morphing sounds. Shoopolish will start off the night with their self-described "fresh, funky, ancestral alien sound."

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10-$12)

The I.R.S (REM Tribute), Tuff Talk, and Oil Can

Calling all shiny happy people! R.E.M. tribute group The I.R.S will authentically play the hits of your favorite Georgian alt-rock band with support from pop-punk trio Tuff Talk and hardcore outfit Oil Can.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

The Moon Is Flat

Everett-based grunge-rock quintet The Moon Is Flat will turn up the volume with their roaring guitars, booming drums, and aviating vocals.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

The Veer Union, 2 Shadows, Madzilla, Cobrahawk, and Ghosts Of The Pacific

Get wild with this energetic lineup of real-deal metal and hard rock featuring Canadian industrial-metal-pop-punk group The Veer Union, metal duo 2 Shadows 2 Shadows, Las Vegas metal thrashers Madzilla, raw rock 'n' rollers Cobrahawk, and locally inspired hard rock outfit Ghosts of the Pacific.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $13)

Tropitaal Desi-Latinx Soundclash: DJ Anjali, The Incredible Kid, and DJ Daniela Karina

Tropitaal blends Latin American tropical sounds with rhythms from India to create a unique sound that will perfectly soundtrack this dance party. Portland-based DJs Anjali, The Incredible Kid, Daniela Karina, and Adam McCollom will spin sets with a focus on Latin, Caribbean, and South Asian music.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $12)

NATIONAL POETRY MONTH

Morgan Parker with Luther Hughes

Renowned poet Morgan Parker, writer of the National Book Critics Circle-winning book Magical Negro, will deliver a Words Work talk on “I Know What You Mean." She'll then be joined by Seattle poet Luther Hughes, who will open a dialogue on whether others understand what Morgan Parker means.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

DRAG

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party hosted by Rowan Ruthless and Jane Don't

Shantay, you stay! Catch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 each week for free as queens Rowan Ruthless and Jane Don’t kiki and spill the tea.(Kremwerk, Downtown, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Jay Julius, Ellie Kinley, Jeff Foster, and Bonnie Swift

From 1964 to 1976, 50+ southern resident killer whales (SRKW) were removed from the Salish Sea and sold into captivity. One such whale, Tokitae, was captured from Whidbey Island in 1970 and sold to the Miami Seaquarium, where she's lived in a small tank for over 50 years. Lummi Nation members are pained by Tokitae's captivity, and their campaign to return Tokitae to the Salish Sea has spanned decades. In light of recent USDA allegations that the Miami Seaquarium has committed Animal Welfare Act violations, activists hope that increased awareness of Tokitae's living conditions may be the force needed to return her safely to Salish waters. Former Lummi Nation Chairman Jay Julius, Lummi fisher and campaign leader Ellie Kinley, cetacean expert Jeff Foster, and moderator Bonnie Swift will discuss the ongoing campaign.

(Town Hall, First Hill, $5)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Spring Polish Bazaar

Greet the advent of spring with Polish specialties like pickle soup, white borscht, pierogi, Polish sausage, and cabbage rolls alongside Polish beer and browse a selection of amber, books, crafts, Bolesławiec pottery, and more. Pastries, coffee, tea, and takeout meals and desserts re also available.

(Dom Polski (Polish Cultural Center), Miller Park, Free)

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Into the Streets—KEEP ABORTION LEGAL!

Sponsored by Refuse Fascism Seattle and part of a nationwide movement spearheaded by NYC's Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, this march will take to the streets to stand up for abortion rights "on demand and without apology" after an energy-building rally.

(Seattle Central College, Capitol Hill, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Saturday University: Connoisseurly Obsessions and Social Collecting

Brinda Kumar, associate curator at the Met, will share her insights on the origins of self-proclaimed "scholar-collector" Edwin Binney III's comprehensive Indian painting collection. Over three decades, Binney amassed the impressive collection through aficionado ambition and social networking. The works are now primarily found at the San Diego Museum of Art, where archival sources reveal the story behind the collection.

(Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill, $5)

FILM

Linda Linda Linda

This Japanese film captures the essence of the early aughts with the jangly tale of a teen girl group. When Kei, Kyoko, and Nozomi recruit Korean exchange student Son as their new vocalist, they must race against the clock to prepare for an upcoming rock festival. Amid awkwardness, irritation, and exhaustion, the girls maintain a charming appreciation for the music and each other.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

The Film-Makers' Cooperative presents The Films of Edward Owens

Queer African American filmmaker Edward Owens (1949–2009) expanded '60s New American Cinema with magical, moody experimental films. In 2016, several of Owens's 16mm films were digitally scanned and preserved, three of which will be shown in this screening. Remembrance: A Portrait Study captures Owens's mother and friends in Baroque lighting; Private Imaginings and Narrative Facts takes a collaged, poetic approach, depicting Black and white people in shifting space. Tomorrow's Promise, the longest film of the screening, is a 45-minute foray into vacantness, physicality, and the nature of existence.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13)

MUSIC

A Benefit for World Central Kitchen with Chris King & The Gutterballs, Guayaba, and Braxmatics

Californian Chris King and his band The Gutterballs imbue their indie rock with some smoky soul and a high-energy vintage sensibility. The trio will be joined by local experimental artist Guayaba, roots-funk rockers Braxmatics, and DJs Marvelette and Mamma Casserole to raise money for World Central Kitchen, a charity bringing fresh meals to Ukrainian families.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $15)

A Hard Day's Night Featuring General Mojos, Dain Norman and the Chrysalis Effect, Morgan Paris Lanza and More

Local bands including psych-pop outfit General Mojos, rock trio Dain Norman & The Chrysalis Effect, and singer-songwriter Morgan Paris Lanza will pay tribute to The Beatles, playing a selection of their classic hits for you to twist and shout along to.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Allied Forces Tour: Haunt, Screamer, Traveler, and Saber

Get a slice of raging heavy metal sounds from around the globe with California-based four-piece Haunt, rural Sweden-hailing metalheads Screamer, Canadian speed-demons Traveler, and LA thrashers Saber.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $12)

Ariel View, King Sheim, and Modern Daze

Ariel View is a Southern California-based pop-punk duo who take inspiration from Y2K emo and spin it into passionate indie-rock tunes about queer love and heartbreak. The pair will be joined by grungy punk project King Sheim and dancey pop-rock quartet Modern Daze.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $12-$15)

Balcony Bridge with Vanilla Abstract, Cooper Valentine, and Liv Victorino

Seattle-based four-piece Balcony Bridge will howl garage-rock and pop-punk anthems alongside indie-folk quartet Vanilla Abstract, psych-pop duo Cooper Valentine, and singer-songwriter Liv Victorino.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Brian Fergus + Rob Angus

Portland-based composer Brian Fergus will perform German composer Florian Fricke's soundtracks made for Werner Herzog’s iconic films Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Heart of Glass, and Nosferatu the Vampyre, fusing the ukulele with electronic sounds. Local electronic musician Rob Angus will join with his own compositions shaped with keyboard samples, loopers, and digital processing.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5-$15 donation at the door)

Bringing Music + Art Together at Seattle Drum School for Georgetown Art Attack

For this month’s Georgetown Art Attack, Seattle Drum School is joining the festivities with a series of music-related visual art including paintings by Charles Xavier-Moss, live interactive drawing with Naomi Jean Cooper, and handmade instruments from Mikel T. Rollins. The night will be soundtracked by local musicians Guinevere, Steve & Kristy Smith, and Exactly Different Jazz Consortium.

(Seattle Drum School Georgetown, Georgetown, free)

Cascade Symphony Orchestra: Chamber Music Concert

The Edmonds-based Cascade Symphony Orchestra will provide a delightful Saturday night of impressive chamber music.

(Maple Park Church, Lynnwood, $5-$15)

Dusty 45s and The Wrong Ones

Revel in the folksy rock 'n' roll sounds of Dusty 45s, who have shared the stage with an impressive list of names including Wanda Jackson, Adele, and the late, great John Prine. Local five-piece The Wrong Ones will throw some emo-infused Americana jams into the mix.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $15)

Dusty Rust

Kansas City-hailing singer-songwriter Dusty Rust brings his blend of classic country and roots to Seattle for a night of hootin' and hollerin'.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

ECSC Soul Nite - The International Edition

ECSC Soul Nite is back to fill your weekend with R&B, Latin, and classic & modern soul. Special guest DJs Keith McCafferty and Victoria Aguilar will join ECSC resident DJs for this night of deep cuts and deeper grooves.

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

GUSH with DJs Longstocking, Tony H, and Pam Sessions

Let the power of booming electronic music overtake you at this dance night with local DJs Longstocking, Tony H, and Pam Sessions on the decks.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, free)

Lady 'A' - "Welcome to the Porch"

Seattle-based vocal powerhouse Lady A will bring a night of blues, soul, and storytelling covering Black history as well as providing some insight behind her moving lyrics.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $15)

Live at the 'Shed: How Short

How Short, a swing band led by accordionist Josh Hou and guitarist Andy Short, will stop by with some old standards and maybe a few recent tunes as well.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, Free)

Live at the 'Shed: Ron Weinstein & Friends

Local favorite Ron Weinstein will charm you with his jazz tunes on piano/organ alongside some of Seattle's top players.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, Free)

Payge Turner, Jaiden Grayson, and Nathan Nzanga

Local songstress Payge Turner, who you may have seen wowing judges on The Voice, will play tracks from her debut album, Home, after vocalist/poet Jaiden Grayson and burgeoning Seattle hip-hop artist Nathan Nzanga.

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

School of Rock Presents: House Band Showcase

Check out the talent that’s been brewing here in the PNW during this showcase of students from School of Rock Seattle, Bellevue, and Lynnwood.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, free)

Sol - Yours Truly: 10 Year Anniversary Show with Ariana DeBoo + Don Grey

Local hero/rapper Sol will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album, Yours Truly, which he has just reissued, thanks to crowdfunding from fans.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $10-$15)

Wacken Metal Battle - Round 2

Bands across the country lay waste to the stage for the chance to represent the United States in the Wacken Open Air, which claims the title of "world’s largest outdoor metal festival." This round will include performances from contenders Materia Obscura, Pitch Black Mass, Veriteras, Splintered Throne, Inpathos, and Six Gun Quota, who will battle it out in their quest to become national champion.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $12)

DRAG

Art Haus: Spill Your Secrets

The voracious Art Haus Battle Royale is back for its seventh season, hosted by the fierce survivors of season six. Eight new groups of drag artists are battling it out for your votes, pushing them one step further toward the Art Haus inheritance. This week's "secrets" theme sees Haus Cat and Haus of Breakfast spilling the tea. (Kremwerk, Downtown, $11.20)

T4T: All Trans Drag Show

This by-trans, for-trans drag show spotlights the best trans drag artists around. Bee’Uh BombChelle hosts, and performers include Mx, Hashtag, Siren St. James, Solana Solstice, and more.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10-$15)

SHOPPING

Beacon Arts Street Fair

This open-air gathering encourages community connection with live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. Snag some botanical goodies from Black-owned holistic business Full Harvest, and fuel up with sustainably grown coffee beans from Café Che Che.

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

Evergreen Chrysanthemum Association Public Plant Sale

Plant starts will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis at this public sale put on by the Evergreen Chrysanthemum Association, who is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, free)

Georgetown Makers Market & Bar Hop

Hop between Jellyfish Brewing Company, Lowercase Brewing, Machine House Brewery, and Great Notion in Georgetown to peruse a collection of 40 makers. Handmade goods such as jewelry, knit goods, home decor, metalworking, prints, soap, paintings, and candles will all be for sale as you shop with a drink in hand.(Jellyfish Brewing Company, Georgetown, free)

NARGS Plant Sale

The Northwestern chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society (NARGS) promises "a great variety of unusual and alpine plants at great prices" at this plant sale.

(Bellevue Botanical Garden, Wilburton, free)

Spring Plant Sale

Seattle Audubon's spring plant sale is back, this year featuring local growers Botanica, Courting Frogs Nursery, Fancy Fronds Nursery, and Tadpole Haven. While you've got flora on the brain, you can take part in a scavenger hunt, which will have you on the lookout for over 40 species of native plants in the Audubon's demonstration garden.

(Seattle Audubon Society, Wedgwood, free)

VISUAL ART

EL SUEÑO Healing Day

Concurrent with the closing weekend of EL SUEÑO: The Flowers that Bloom , Healing Day will present meditative programming from Mexican-American artists and healers. Reflection, movement, journaling, and discussion will encourage further exploration into ancestral lineages and reckonings. Off The Rez will offer fry bread and other snacks between workshops, and the day will end with a panel discussion between filmmaker Devin Muñoz and EL SUEÑO director Alicia Mullikin.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

Unmasked: A Group Portrait Show

Unmasked compiles portraits in painting and sculpture by 22 eclectic artists, including larger-than-life charcoals by Mark Kang-O’Higgins, super-realistic close-ups by Austin Eddy, and expressive oil works by Aron Michael Johnston.

(Figure Ground Art Gallery, Pioneer Square, free; opening)

Winter Northwest Reception and Artist Talk

Sand Point Arts & Cultural Exchange (aka SPACE) hosts this free reception and artist talk. Meet wildlife photographer Mukul Soman and celebrate the Winter Northwest Collection, all for a good cause—a portion of exhibition sales will be donated to the Animal Welfare Institute and distributed to animal safety organizations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

(Magnuson Park Gallery, Northeast Seattle, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Off the Top: Improvised Comedy Slideshows

For this open mic, over a dozen comedians will perform stand-up sets using improvised PowerPoint presentations.

(ComedySportz Seattle, Fremont, $0-$15)

HOLIDAYS

Chabad of Mercer Island Passover Book Trail

Enjoy the natural beauty of Mercer Island and revisit the powerful story of Passover on this book trail. You'll find souvenirs along the path.

(Mercerdale Park, Mercer Island, free)

Passover Story Book Trail

Grab the family and get your steps in on this free Passover book trail. Along the way, you'll read the Biblical story of Exodus and collect fun tokens.

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

FILM

Trouble in Paradise

This sly, crooked romance starts with a meet-cute between thieves Gaston and Lily. The amorous pair decide to team up and rob their employer, a beautiful perfume executive, but things get complicated when Gaston falls in love with her instead. Trouble in Paradise embodies the "Lubitsch touch," a sophisticated, understated humor seen throughout Ernst Lubitsch's films.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MUSIC

Alec Shaw

Washington-born songsmith Alec Shaw, who KEXP DJ Marco Collins hailed as one of three PNW artists that he would "sign immediately,” will bring you a relaxed evening of soul-infused folk tunes.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $10)

Bill Horist, Caroline Kraabel, and Hell’s Bellows

Try something a little different this weekend with an evening of improvised music from composer/multi-instrumentalist Bill Horist, saxophonist Caroline Kraabel, and accordion quartet Hell's Bellows.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, Donation)

Foleada & DJ Irineu

Put on your dancing shoes for this high-energy Brazilian party soundtracked by local Forró group Foleda and DJ Irineu.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $15)

Scott H. Biram, J.D. Pinkus, James Hunnicutt, and Two For The Apocalypse

One-man band Scott H. Biram will play some punky blues and bluesy punk alongside former Butthole Surfers bassist J.D. Pinkus, singer-songwriter James Hunnicutt, and like-minded locals Two For The Apocalypse.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $15)

Sungazer with Galaxe

Brooklyn-based electrojazz duo Sungazer will play in support of their latest album, Perihelion, a blissful collection of textural EDM sounds. Portland composer and original member of Ghost-Note Nick Werth will get the ball rolling with his hip-hop solo project Galaxe.

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

The Cryptics with Some Rules

Thrash along to this lineup of hard-hitting punk with New Hampshire-hailing trio The Cryptics and local trio Some Rules.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

PERFORMANCE

Stage Reading with Playwright Camara Lundestad Joof

This stage reading of Norwegian-Gambian playwright Camara Lundestad Joof’s latest work closely follows a conversation between three women. Humor, susceptibility, and anger weave through the work, which touches on themes of racism, sexuality, and responsibility. A panel discussion led by Dr. Nikki Yeboah and including Dr. Nike Imoru, PhD, CSA will follow the performance.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

The brief, beloved flowers from cherry blossom trees signal the arrival of spring, but they also have an important cultural history. The Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Japanese culture and honors Prime Minister Takeo Miki's 1976 gift of 1,000 cherry trees to Seattle. This festival is the oldest in the Seattle Center Festál series, and includes performance, film, ikebana displays, Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations, and more.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Friday-Sunday)

2022 U District Cherry Blossom Festival

While you're in the U District to see the UW Cherry Blossoms , stop by local restaurants and shops for themed specials, or sign up for the Seattle Cherry Blossom Run.

(University District, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Atlantis

Set in Eastern Ukraine in 2025, Atlantis follows the aftermath of a war with Russia. The land has become an uninhabitable desert, water is a scarce commodity, and a border wall is in progress. When a shellshocked former soldier meets a woman while exhuming and identifying war casualties, the pair grasp at normalcy and the ability to love again. This sparse, inventive sci-fi is comprised of only 28 shots. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated directly to Ukrainian relief efforts.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Saturday-Sunday)

Cow

I was once licked gently on the hand by a baby cow, which endeared them to me forever. I expect this film will have a similar effect. Academy Award winner Andrea Arnold's Cow meditates on the beauty of the species while revealing their realities on dairy farms.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

The Happiness of the Katakuris

Takashi Miike's musical horror depicts the oddball Katakuri family, whose bed-and-breakfast endeavor is quickly soured by a dead body in the backyard. The disasters continue, the bodies begin to pile up, and the backyard becomes a bit more hectic than the Katakuris bargained for. The Happiness of the Katakuris blends Miike's outlandishly violent style with claymation, karaoke, and crime for a stand-alone experience.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson's stop-motion adventure is an underdog within the director's oeuvre, but the canine-centered story still has his signature detailed style and casual wit. When Megasaki City's dogs are exiled to Trash Island, tween Atari sets out to find his furry best friend, but winds up on a journey that will impact the prefecture's future. (Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Revolution of Our Times

Award-winning director Kiwi Chow is the brave voice behind this award-winning documentary following the 2019 Hong Kong protests. Chow tracks the battle of Hong Kong's protestors while drawing attention to current struggles against dictatorships worldwide. The UW Hong Kong Democracy and Human Rights Association and SEArious For HKG will table after each screening.

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

GEEK

Squatchcon 2022

Don't be fooled by the name—Squatchcon isn't just a hangout for Bigfoot believers with blurry photographs (although that sounds pretty cool, too). This comic and arts convention celebrates the Olympic Peninsula's weirdly wonderful culture and lore with a cosplay contest, tournaments, a panel series, and a pop-up market of local artisans.

(Port Angeles Wharf, free, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare and unique range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more. This weekend features River Rock Nursery.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

exhibits: an installation by Arianne True

Adrianne True's exhibits installation transforms the poet's written work into a museum installation, engaging with childhood trauma and the prolonged, traumatic history behind Native art in American museums. Visitors will "walk through" True's book as they would a typical museum space, discovering poems and background materials in real time.

(Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Lynn Whitford: Still Life

Artist Lynn Whitford's hammered metal sculptures and mixed media works describe a tumultuous body-mind conversation. Studying the relationship between objects and language, Whitford attempts to merge the verbal and the visual as she processes anxiety about our increasingly threatened climate and ecosystems.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, free, Friday-Saturday)

Marita Dingus: Re Soul

Seattle-based artist Marita Dingus investigates the confluences of spirituality, humanity, race, and identity through expressive figural sculpture, pulling material inspiration from African diasporic artifacts and legacies of enslavement and colonialism.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, free, Friday-Saturday)

Natasha Marin: Motherland

During her residency at the Burke Museum, artist, poet, and activist Natasha Marin collaborated with visitors to create Cloth Mother, a masquerade sculpture (a physical representation of spirits or ancestors). Created using raw cotton, cowry shells, tribal, kente, and Ankara fabrics, the sculpture on display for this exhibition was built to help resolve the "mother wound."

(Vermillion, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)