90 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 22-24, 2022

Parkour on the Waterfront, Royal Records' 1st Record Store Day, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15



Although Washington's statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

EARTH DAY

Black Earth Day 2022

Celebrate the vibrant history of Black agricultural and environmental justice work at this free event, and give your garden a little boost, too—there'll be free green cleaning kits and plant starts available, plus delicious snacks from Black vendors.

⁣(YES Farm, Yesler Terrace, free)

COMEDY

Who's High?

Put your skills of stoner perception to the test in this interactive improv set. A guest host will tell stories inspired by audience suggestions, and a clever cast of improvisers will try to act them out. The catch? Half of the performing comics will be high, and it's up to the audience to smoke out the stoners in the room.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15)

MUSIC

Arami Walker: Live at Spotlight on the Waterfront

Soak up the springtime weather at this outdoor waterfront concert with multi-talented musician Arami Walker, who will fill your afternoon with some smooth neo-soul, jazz, and conscious hip-hop-infused jams.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Battlestar Kalakala

Seattle's own masters of funk Battlestar Kalakala will take you to a new dimension with their big band delivery of rare soul/Afrobeat grooves and original tunes.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $15)

Bijoux, Scott Yoder, and Mt Fog with DJ Mister Sister

Get ready for a night of retro glitz and glam with electronic duo Bijoux, who will bring swirling sounds of Italo disco for you to move your booty. Joining them will be glam rock wizard Scott Yoder, art-pop singer-songwriter Mt Fog, and more danceable jams from DJ Mister Sister.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Blevin Blectum, Cruel Diagonals, and Dialing In

Seattle-based electronic musician and composer Blevin Blectum will play some of the cerebral electronic tunes that she's known for alongside kindred ethereal multimedia artist Cruel Diagonals and unpredictable sound artist Dialing In.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $12-$15)

Chip Parker

Longtime Seattle jazz vocalist Chip Parker will bring his signature embodiment of Mel Torme and Chet Baker to the stage for an evening of jazz standards, ballads, blues, and bossa nova.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $15)

Chris Acker, Desiree Cannon, and Dylan Earl

Country-folk soothsayer Chris Acker is known for confessional storytelling that bursts with honesty and clarity. He will support his latest album, Odd, Ordinary, & Otherwise, with help from Oakland singer-songwriter Desiree Cannon and alt-cowboy Dylan Earl.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $15)

Death By Overkill, Jack and The Dull Boy, and Jefferies Tube

Seattle quartet Death By Overkill describes their sound as "rock faux pas" because of their "fuck it" attitude. The rule-breaking jammers will be joined by heavy metal synth sorcerers Jack and The Dull Boy and hard rock outfit Jefferies Tube.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $12-$15)

Hi Crime, Lovely Colours, and Instant Crush

Hear the sparkly-bright indie-pop sounds of Seattle's own Hi Crime who will play alongside fellow indieheads Lovely Colours and the Y2K-inspired rock quintet Instant Crush.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Jake Bradley

South Arkansas-bornmusician Jake Bradley will play two consecutive evenings of his signature country/Southern roots sound infused with elements of pop and island beats.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Jeffrey Martin with Bob Sumner

Back in 2014, Portland Mercury senior editor Ned Lannamann described Jeffrey Martin as "the literate, forlorn folk of Portland-based songwriters" with a "honey-smoke voice and guitar." The indie-folk hero will play a hometown show alongside Vancouver-based country artist Bob Sumner.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $10-$15)

Jim O'Halloran Trio with Dean Schmidt & Jacques Willis

Local jazz mainstays the Jim O'Halloran Trio will get extra groovy thanks to accompaniment from bassist Dean Schmidt and drummer Jacques Willis. Plus, Greg Bem and Paul Nelson will read some poetry.

(Kezira Cafe, Rainier Valley, free)

Megasapien, Tomo Nakayama, and Assertion

Seattle duo Megasapien will bring all the nostalgic early 2000s rock vibes you could hope for, with Alternative Press naming them "one of the best unsigned bands" back in 2009. Considering that their last album came out nearly ten years ago, expect to hear a selection of tunes from their entire discography. Critically acclaimed folk-pop artist Tomo Nakayama will get the evening started along with hard-hitting cinematic rockers Assertion.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $15)

OAKK with Korra The Kid & Pressha

Calgary producer/DJ will spin an eclectic mix of infectious bass beats that will have your feet glued to the dance floor. Get your moves warmed up with opening sets from like-minded local DJs Korra The Kid and Pressha.

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

Obol + Peculiar Pretzelmen + Joe Hellmore

Enjoy Obol's locally sourced industrial and prog-rock stylings after opening sets from avant-Americana duo The Peculiar Pretzelmen blues-infused rock guitarist Joe Hellmore.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Prismia (EP Release) with Apology Wars, Midnight Movie, and Tio Nacho's House

Seattle-based alt-rock band Prismia, known for their powerful blues-infused vocals and dark lyricism, will celebrate the release of their new EP, Amongst the Emerald Mind. Electric indie outfit Apology Wars, pop-punk quartet Midnight Movie, and soulful rockers Tio Nacho's House will join the party.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Sonny Hess

Treat yourself to a night with local blues legend Sonny Hess who will dazzle you with his soulful vocals and sensual guitar style.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Toe Tag, Millhous, and 9lb Beaver

Seattle-based hardcore punk band Toe Tag was started by Blaine Cook, Alex Sibbald, and Steve 'O Ring' Nelson following their departure from pioneering thrash band The Accüsed. They will bring their lively grindcore sound to the stage along with local hardcore heroes Millhous and punk outfit 9lb Beaver.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Vocal Theatre Works: Vinkensport

Students of the UW Vocal Performance program will perform Vinkensport, a one-act comic opera with Daren Weissfisch conducting music by David T. Little.

(UW Meany Studio Theater, Northeast Seattle, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

2000's Dance Flashback

Party like it's the year 2000 and the world is about to end with a flashback dance night filled with wide-ranging hits from the likes of Britney Spears, OutKast, Beyoncé, and The Killers.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, $10)

CARAVAN - Ft. The Silk Road, Maksim K, and Lar Gibbons

This brand new dance night aims to "cultivate an intermingling of cultures through the medium of sound" by inviting genre-fluid global beat experts to soundtrack your Friday night. This week, the turntables will be handed off to world music DJs The Silk Road, Maksim K, and Lar Gibbons.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $10-$12)

The Crocodile X WeSlay.Net Presents: SLAY

Get in formation and head out to the latest installment of this hip-hop dance party geared toward LGBTQ+ and BIPOC folks.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Forevavicii with DJ HandZ

Dance all your worries away with DJ HandZ, who will spin a curated selection of EDM and house bangers featuring old and new tracks alike.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $5)

Space Yacht Open Air: Seattle

Experience the club outdoors with a night of rooftop revelry fueled by raging dance music supplied by DJs Ciszak, Tony H, Unknown ?layer, and The Wonder Twinz.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo, $7.38)

Sway & Swoon DJ Collective Presents Four Twenty Too Party

Celebrate the other green holiday with Sway & Swoon Collective DJs Stas Thee Boss, JusMoni, and Yaddy, who will set the mood with some thematic tunes. Stick around for live performances from Sub Pop-signed hip-hop artist Porter Ray and rapper Mafia D.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Fancy Cafeteria, A Tasty Improvised Musical

Part Broadway glamour, part disheveled improv experiment, Fancy Cafeteria devises a brand-new musical straight from audience suggestions, complete with song, dance, and a full cast. With no predetermined script or score, it's bound to be a bumpy, hilarious ride.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15)

SPRING

Washington State Parks Free Days

On certain days of the year, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission provides free admission to all of Washington's state parks, and Earth Day is one of those days! On Friday, visitors will not need a Discover Pass, which normally costs ten bucks, for day-use parking at any state park in Washington. If you are parking, you’re gonna want to get there at zero o’clock in the morning because lot space will almost certainly run out, especially at the more popular parks like Deception Pass or Mount Rainier. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Various locations, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole shebang. For this improv show, one brave (like, really brave) soul will share their dating profile with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

EARTH DAY

Town Green Day of Service 2022: Earth Day: Community in Action

Picking up trash, pulling weeds, mulching pathways—small actions make a big difference at the historic Danny Woo Community Garden, a one-and-a-half-acre space cultivated by Asian immigrant residents in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Join in on this service event with other dirt-loving Seattleites—Earth Day is the perfect time to show the garden a little extra care.

(Danny Woo Community Gardens, Seattle Chinatown-International District, free)

Kids Saturday in The Park: Plant Prints

Got kids? Bring 'em to the Sculpture Park for an "active park adventure" followed by a chance to make nature-inspired prints. Plus, you can't go wrong with that view.

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

FESTIVALS

Seattle International Children's Friendship Festival

This will surprise no one, but this weekend's children's friendship festival sounds very sweet and special. The by-kids, for-kids event, now in its 13th year, spotlights children of all nationalities with folk dancing, art, and musical performances. Facilitated by the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington, the festival is inspired by the Turkish tradition of “Children’s Day,” which dates back to 1920.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

Viking and Nordic Culture & Arts Festival

Gear up for The Northman with this authentic glimpse into Viking and Nordic culture. Strolling through a replicated Viking village, you'll find traditional forged tools, woodcarvers, silversmiths, and weavers, plus Nordic artists, Scandinavian music, and something called a "quern," which Google says is a grain-grinding mill. The more ya know!

(Karshner Museum, Puyallup, free)

FILM

VHS Uber Alles April ’22

For this month's VHS Uber Alles, three bucks will land you a ticket to a super-secret Canuxploitation screening straight out of Canada's "tax shelter era." I'm told the film features a fussy bad guy, an actual treasure chest, and plenty of explosions.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

Work in Progress screening: Pam's Kitchen

Opinionated film fans, here's your chance to put those Letterboxd review skills to the test. For this screening, local director David Gwynn will present Pam’s Kitchen, a short film-in-progress that contends with the mental health impacts of the pandemic through the lens of beloved local restaurant owner Pam Jacob. A post-screening discussion will help shape the project going forward.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Eckstein Middle School Band - Annual Rummage Sale

Help the Eckstein Music Program continue to thrive at this annual sale, which supports their off-campus music performances, instrument repairs, and student scholarships. Expect to rummage through gently used clothing, household items, books, music, furniture, and sporting goods for treasures.

(Eckstein Middle School Auditorium, Northeast Seattle, free)

MUSIC

Bad With Birds, Oh My Eyes!, and Greg Warns

Seattle-based hard-rock quartet Bad With Birds will bring down the house with their pulsing drums, gritty guitars, and mighty vocals after psych-rock surfers Oh My Eyes! and rock 'n' roller Greg Warns.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Benefit Concert ft. Quicknine

Rock out for a good cause with grungy post-punk four-piece Quicknine, who will donate all proceeds from tickets, food, and a raffle to Oligo Nation, a medical research fund for new and emerging treatments for oligodendroglioma.

(Salmon Bay Eagles, Ballard, $5-$15)

Coral Grief, Smoke Bellow, and Jeffrey Silverstein

Float through the evening with Seattle-based duo Coral Grief, who weaves together delay pedals, vocal melodies, and warm synths for their textured dream pop. Australian duo Smoke Bellow will start off the night with some experimental krautrock tunes along with free-form folkie Jeffrey Silverstein.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

Electric Finger, Fuzz Droner and Teen Cat

Psych-punks Electric Finger will take over this Friday-night bill with support from self-explanatory rockers Fuzz Droner and Seattle speed punks Teen Cat.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Funky to Death

Funky to Death will take a day off from their regular gig as Sea Monster Lounge's house band to bring their gritty funk, soul, and tight grooves to Rolling Bay Hall for a change.

(Rolling Bay Hall, Rollingbay, $10-$30)

Hailey Whitters with Kassi Valazza

Nashville-based country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters will play in support of her latest album, Raised, a landmark album in her ten-year career that throws away the glossy modern country standards and embraces rawness, imperfection, and vulnerability. Kindred spirit Kassi Valazza will get the ball rolling with some twangy folk-rock.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Hillside '77, Crooked Looks, and Cat Valley

Embrace the noise on this Saturday night with rock 'n' rollers Hillside '77, grungy alt-rockers Crooked Looks, and Bellingham indie-rock quartet Cat Valley.

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $10)

Lust for Glory, Trash Sound Conglomerate, and Cosmic Ranger

Spokane trio Lust for Glory return to the stage for a night of raw and lo-fi alt-rock after garage punks Trash Sound Conglomerate, and '90s influenced rockers Cosmic Ranger.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

mehro

Press materials insist that rising singer-songwriter and indie-pop artist mehro is an old soul, cut from the same cloth as legendary songsmiths like Elliott Smith, Jeff Buckley, and Rufus Wainwright. While this is quite the bold claim, there’s no arguing that he's gained fans of all ages with both a large social media following and features on NPR's All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk Concert series.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12)

Michelle from Upwell's Birthday Bash with Greenriver Thriller, Ball Bag, and Upwell

Noise-rock trio Greenriver Thrillers will turn up the volume alongside Wenatchee-born punks Ball Bag and rhythmic rock quartet Upwell in celebration of Upwell frontwoman Michelle Pavcovich's birthday.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Never Come Down with Pine Hearts

This pair of Pacific Northwest-based outfits will sprinkle a little bit of traditional Appalachian bluegrass, country, and freaky folk into your weekend.

(Ballard Homestead, Ballard, $10-$15)

PC&J and Friends

Hungry for some weekend tunes? PC&J (Pat Cole & Jamie Jenson) have got you covered with their complementary flavors of jazz, Americana, and blues. For this show, the pair will be accompanied by drummer Craig Cootsona, bassist Brendon Keenan, and saxophonist Brad Carter.

(Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard, $10)

Rob Joynes, Sister Fortune, and Crushing

Revel in a relaxing evening of acoustic sounds courtesy of singer-songwriter Rob Joynes alongside indie-folk artists Sister Fortune and Crushing.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Royal Records' 1st Record Store Day: Mike Nipper, Fatforehead, Reverend Dollars, Wizdumb, Rosetan, and Chris King & The Gutterballs

Join Royal Records in celebrating their very first Record Store Day with DJ sets from Mike Nipper, Fatforehead, and Reverend Dollars and live performances by rapper Wizdumb, acoustic indie trio Rosetan, and soulful rockers Chris King & The Gutterballs.

(Royal Records, Uptown, Free)

Scythe Fest: Scythe Gang 666, Designer Disguise, Hell Hound Militia, Sinizter, Original God, Not Til Tomorrow, and The Unforgiven

Scythe Gang 666 (pronounced "triple six") are a relatively recent yet highly successful four-piece out of Seattle that brings elements of dubstep and hip-hop into their scary-sounding scream-heavy nu-metal. The band is putting on their first Scythe Fest with performances from similarly minded bands Designer Disguise, Hell Hound Militia, Sinizter, Original God, Not Til Tomorrow, and The Unforgiven.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $15)

Surf the Pines, Desert Shame, and Doc Savage

Bob along to gritty pop-rock quartet Surf the Pines, who find inspiration in power-pop godfathers like Cheap Trick and Big Star. "Western-wave" four-piece Desert Shame and '80s hard rock cover band Doc Savage will get things started.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Timbre Room Presents: Nudity, Low Hums, and Appaloosa

Olympia-based psychedelic synth jammers Nudity will stop by on their West Coast tour to bring you some heavy-hitting krautrock. The evening will start off with kindred psych-rock spirits Low Hums and glam-punk duo Appaloosa.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10-$12)

Tunic with STAHV

Winnipeg noise-punk trio Tunic brings their dissonant and experimental sounds to the PNW on tour supporting their latest album, Quitter. Doom-gaze project STAHV will round out the bill.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $13)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Drunk in Love: Beyoncé vs Drake

Calling all Team Drizzy players and members of the Beyhive! Get down to Drake and Beyoncé's seemingly endless list of bangers at this high-energy dance party.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Train Car House Party (10 Year Anniversary)

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of one of Seattle's favorite free dance parties by dancing the night away inside an old train car. Expect a range of house music courtesy of DJs Won Love (Riz and Rob), Hyasynth, EOC, and Jeremy Linden, as well as some celebratory cupcakes to fuel your dance moves.

(Orient Express, SoDo, free)

PERFORMANCE

De Inga y Mandinga: A Diaspora Tale from Latin America

This free performance, discussion, and film premiere unveils the ongoing De Inga y Mandinga project, created under the artistic direction of "performance artivist" and African diaspora scholar Monica Rojas-Stewart. De Inga y Mandinga, which roughly translates to “of Indigenous and African heritage," envisions a multidisciplinary, bilingual theater experience that celebrates the diversity of Latin America while acknowledging its legacy of colonialism, migration, and blended cultures. Core artists featured in this production include the De Cajón Project music group, Milvia Pacheco, Lian Caspi, Reynaldo Ruiz, guest artists Antonio Gomez and Gus Denhard, and a youth ensemble.

(Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Making Spoken Word Speak with Rajnii Eddins

Spoken word poet and educator Rajnii Eddins will facilitate open sharing through writing prompts in this workshop, encouraging vulnerability and self-expression. Having begun his craft as the youngest member of the Afrikan American Writers Alliance at age 11, Eddins is a pro at developing explorative, celebratory spaces for writing.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free)

SHOPPING

32nd Annual Best of the Northwest Spring Show

The 32nd edition of this spring arts celebration features top talent in a variety of creative mediums, with handmade items for sale and artists present to discuss their work. Pilgrim Coffee will be on site with the caffeinated goods, and local food trucks like Seoul Bowl, Road Dawgs, and Sweet Wheel will dish up delicious grub.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $6 advance)

Handmade & Homegrown Seattle Spring Market and Plant Sale

This free, family-friendly market is the perfect spot to snag a Mother's Day gift, with local artists, crafters, and a variety of lush plant vendors.

(Second Use Building Materials, Industrial District, free)

Makers Art Market

This springy art market on the beach has something for everyone, featuring local painters, photographers, resin crafters, jewelry makers, and ceramic artists. Amantikir Coffee will keep the caffeine flowing, and artisans like Feral Jewelries and Cocoa Loves Grey will make sure you walk away with something sparkly.

(The Alki Bathhouse, Alki, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Parkour on the Waterfront

Skip the "hardcore parkour" and a trip to the hospital by getting some guidance from the pros at Parkour Visions. During these free movement classes, you'll learn the basics of the discipline, including balancing, locomotion, jumping, vaulting, and swinging. After making your way through different stations like falling safety, movement games, and individual skills, and you just might feel ready to audition for American Ninja Warrior.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Pokemon GO April Community Day

Pokémon GO to Seattle Center to meet, trade, and battle with other trainers during the game's Stufful (a Pokémon resembling a red panda) in-person community day. Niantic representatives will be onsite to answer questions and sling free merch. Gotta catch 'em all!

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

VISUAL ART

Nicho Workshop with Raquel García

Nichos are devotional, often quirky folk artworks found throughout Central and South America—reminiscent of dioramas, the snazzy decorative boxes reference everything from pop culture to Catholic saints. Learn to make your own at this free workshop led by local artist Raquel García.

(Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, South Delridge, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Inside Story: Adventures in Storytelling

Share a secret and watch improvisers act it out. In between these acts, storytellers will regale you with true-to-life experiences inspired by their "topic bowl" selection. "It's The Moth meets Whose Line Is It Anyway," say the organizers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $10)

Juan Forno

Seattle-based comic and self-described "taco activist" Juan Forno blends hot takes on today's world with tough emotional topics in a unique combination of personal and cultural observations.

(Club Comedy Seattle, Capitol Hill, $15)

Off the Top: Improvised Comedy Slideshows

For this open mic, over a dozen comedians will perform stand-up sets using improvised PowerPoint presentations.

(ComedySportz Seattle, Fremont)

MUSIC

2022 Best of the Blues Awards

Get a look at the vibrant Northwest blues scene with over 30 categories honoring local musicians and performances from "Best Blues Band" nominees Joe Cook Blues Band, CD Woodbury Trio, and Stacy Jones Band.

(Aurora Borealis, Meridian Park, $10)

Bad Tiger, Nat Lefkoff, and Special Guests

San Francisco-based indie-pop quartet Bad Tiger will stop by on their tour supporting their newest album, Sanctuary, which shies away from their former "bedroom lo-fi" sound and into upbeat bops fit for the dance floor. Singer-songwriter Nat Lefkoff promises to "pull at your heart until it surrenders" with his opening set of acoustic serenades.

(Timbre Room, Belltown, $10-$12)

Beatrix Sky, Null State, and High Romantics

Close up your weekend with some freaky tunes from darkwave/synthpop outfit Beatrix Sky, Olympia audio-visual dream-pop artist Null State, and songwriting duo High Romantics.

(The Factory Luxe, Industrial District, $12)

Bosque Brown, Divorce Care, and Nathan Reed

Seattle-via-Texas songsmith Mara Lee Miller makes acoustic folk rock under the moniker Bosque Brown, named after a river that runs through her hometown of Stephenville. The heartwarming tunes will begin with opening sets from local singer-songwriters Divorce Care and Nathan Reed.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Cam Cole with Arthur Buezo

London-based singer-songwriter and "new age traveler" Cam Cole will bring his one-man band to our neck of the woods for a blend of folk, blues, grunge, and rock 'n' roll after a set from self-proclaimed "savage folk" player Arthur Buezo.

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

Cello X

The all-cello rock group Cello X pushes the boundaries of the traditionally classical instrument with renditions of your favorite pop and rock tunes.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $5)

Earth Songs with The People's Echo

Join The People's Echo in a communal song circle to honor Earth Day with the opportunity to share and sing your favorite nature-centric songs. This celebration will be a chance to connect with the land, share the power of music, sightsee around the park, and clean up any trash you may come across.

(Seward Park, Seward Park, free)

Youth and Education Fundraiser for the South Hudson Music Project

This jazz showcase will feature performances from Roosevelt High School Jazz Band 2 directed by Michael van Bebber, JazzED New Works directed by Wayne Horvitz, and Ballard High School’s Ballard Brass band directed by Jay Gillespie and Mrs. Phelps.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, free)

VISUAL ART

Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day

A basic pinhole camera can be made with a shoebox and a few other commonplace supplies. If you've got access to a darkroom, this dreamy DIY method might lead to your next masterpiece. Pinhole photography is all about slowing down for longer exposures, so plan to bring a tripod along for this fun day dedicated to the craft.

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Isabel Hagen

Isabel Hagen turned to comedy after graduating from Juilliard, and as both a killer stand-up comic and a fancypants classical violist, she brings a touch of class to the stage. (Does she combine both practices? Sometimes!) We hope she brings her viola along for this performance, but we'll settle for some Juilliard goss.

(Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Drop Dead Gorgeous

It's time for Mount Rose, Minnesota's annual teen beauty pageant, and Amber Atkins (played by the incomparable Kirsten Dunst) is poised to steal the show. But a series of weird incidents and tragic "accidents" turn the event into a darkly hilarious bloodbath. The mockumentary boasts a killer cast including Denise Richards, Ellen Barkin, Allison Janney, and Amy Adams.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

The Girl and the Spider

When her roommate Lisa decides to move out, Mara reflects on the chasms that her absence will create, and secrets emerge around an ever-expanding cast of characters. This poetic, contemplative film by the Zürcher brothers is the second in a trilogy that delves into the pain in human relationships.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

Inland Empire

David Lynch's twisted freakout—the director's last feature film to date—has been newly remastered. The hallucinatory story follows Laura Dern as an actress involved in a sinister film production tinged with the supernatural. Lynch shot Inland Empire on a low-res Sony camcorder, heightening the film's murky, surreal feeling.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday-Sunday)

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

The first feature-length flick from nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun is a creepy foray into the world of online horror gaming, following one teenager's descent into an increasingly unsettling fantasy. We’re All Going to the World’s Fair stirred up positive reviews at Sundance last year, and Schoenbrun is certainly a name to watch—they've got an A24 thriller in the works.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. This week you'll find a unique range of plants from Cascadia Iris Gardens and Bonsai Akira plus food from KC Deez Barbeque.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Art in Bloom: Seattle's Garden Art and Studio Tour

Spring has sprung and all that jazz—time to celebrate with some cute new art additions for your garden. Pop around to several different local artist studios for a glimpse at their process and opportunities to purchase mosaics, metalwork, sculptural tiles, and more.

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Boren Banner Series: Stefan Gonzales

As part of Frye's ongoing Boren Banner Series, Seattle-based artist Stefan Gonzales compiled raw materials from construction sites for months, gathering and photographing samples of materials like quarry stone. The resulting collection of imagery is arranged on their Boren Banner as a form of archive—a "core sample" of Earth's enormous, ongoing material shift.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; opening)

Lynn Whitford: Still Life

Artist Lynn Whitford's hammered metal sculptures and mixed media works describe a tumultuous body-mind conversation. Studying the relationship between objects and language, Whitford attempts to merge the verbal and the visual as she processes anxiety about our increasingly threatened climate and ecosystems.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, free, Friday-Saturday)

Mariko Ando: Mischief

This exhibition of etchings by Mariko Ando highlights the Japanese artist's exceptional attention to detail and penchant for depicting creatures up to shenanigans. Aptly titled Mischief, the sepia-toned etchings are reminiscent of fables and fairytales of yore.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Marita Dingus: Re Soul

Seattle-based artist Marita Dingus investigates the confluences of spirituality, humanity, race, and identity through expressive figural sculpture, pulling material inspiration from African diasporic artifacts and legacies of enslavement and colonialism.

(Traver Gallery, Pike Place Market, free, Friday-Saturday)

Natasha Marin: Motherland

During her residency at the Burke Museum, artist, poet, and activist Natasha Marin collaborated with visitors to create Cloth Mother, a masquerade sculpture (a physical representation of spirits or ancestors). Created using raw cotton, cowry shells, tribal, kente, and Ankara fabrics, the sculpture on display for this exhibition was built to help resolve the "mother wound."

(Vermillion, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen: The War Years (1914-1918)

The War Years (1914-1918) highlights the themes for which Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen was best known: sociopolitical imagery, depictions of the struggling, and the hardships of war. The Swiss-born artist created art with the explicit intent of challenging hierarchies. Renowned for his lithographic posters, Steinlen created more than 600 lithographs, etchings, prints, paintings, and sculptures in his lifetime.

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

Unmasked: A Group Portrait Show

Unmasked compiles portraits in painting and sculpture by 22 eclectic artists, including larger-than-life charcoals by Mark Kang-O’Higgins, super-realistic close-ups by Austin Eddy, and expressive oil works by Aron Michael Johnston.

(Figure Ground Art Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)