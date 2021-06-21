Boozy Frozen Drinks To Try in Seattle For Summer 2021

In search of ice-cold refreshment during this week's heatwave? Luckily, there's no shortage of frosty ways to imbibe, including boozy slushies, frosé, and ice pops dunked in bubbly. Below, we've rounded up a selection of places where you can find the good kind of Seattle freeze. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Ba Bar
The Vietnamese restaurant and craft cocktail bar's South Lake Union location offers a variety of rotating slushy cocktail flavors, like coconut daiquiri and frosé.
South Lake Union
Bait Shop
The Capitol Hill watering hole is infamous for its frozen Painkiller cocktail, a heady blend of Havana Club rum, coconut, orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon, topped with a cocktail umbrella. They've also added a frozen Captain Morgan's passionfruit daiquiri to their new summer drinks menu.
Capitol Hill
Bar Harbor
During the summer, South Lake Union's Atlantic Northeast-themed bar's Back Deck serves refreshing slushies as well as "Cape Codder pops," their East Coast-inspired spin on Otter Pops.
South Lake Union
Barrio
The Northwest-inspired Mexican restaurant offers frosé made with rosé, singani, guava, and lemon, in addition to a new featured boozy slushy flavor every week.
Capitol Hill
Ben Paris
High-tail it to the downtown State Hotel restaurant's happy hour (Wednesday-Sunday, 4-5 pm) for $7 slushies.
Downtown
Bottlehouse
The Madrona wine bar Bottlehouse offers frosé (made with strawberry simple syrup, rosé, and lemon juice) on tap on their menu. They also serve a blueberry "frosecco" spritz with Prosecco, simple syrup, a blueberry purée float, and lime juice.
Madrona
Brownrigg Hard Cider
This small-batch urban cidery has been dispensing frosty slushies in flavors like red raspberry and pink guava.
SoDo
El Camino
This festive Fremont eatery's paloma slushie is made with Pueblo Viejo blanco, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, and pamplemousse liqueur.
Fremont
Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails
For a decidedly grown-up version of a nostalgic childhood treat, Motif Seattle's bar serves "Prosecco pops": local favorite Seattle Pops served dipped in bubbly. Other icy options include frosé (Absolut Watermelon, rosé, strawberry, lemon, simple syrup) and the "Superstar Martini" (Patrón Extra Añejo, vanilla, passionfruit, lime juice, Disaronno, and a side of champagne).
Downtown
Jude's Old Town
The family-friendly Rainier Beach neighborhood bar's resident slushy machine, which they've affectionately christened "Buffy the summertime slushy slayer," is responsible for specials like frozen pineapple slushies with your choice of booze.
Rainier Beach
La Dive
This chic natural wine bar on Capitol Hill serves up a rotating selection of frozen drinks, like frozen guava French 75s and "frojolais" (Beaujolais, raspberry, and Campari).
Capitol Hill
Linda's Tavern
Linda Derschang's beloved Western-themed tavern serves up frozen watermelon margaritas and other boozy slushies.
Capitol Hill
Lottie's Lounge
Stop by the Columbia City hangout's outdoor lemonade stand for pineapple-orange slushies and other frozen drinks. If you're hungry, snacks like their signature "Lottie dogs" are also available.
Columbia City
The Maple
There's always money in the banana stand, and there's always a selection of boozy slushies at the Maple's cheerful banana-shaped walk-up window, which offers flavors like white sangria and strawberry piña colada.
Maple Leaf
Marination Ma Kai and Super Six
Cool off with a fruity, boozy shave ice or an island take on frosé (made with strawberry purée, Liliko’i liquor and rosé) on the patio at the Hawaiian-Korean fusion chain Marination's beachy West Seattle outpost. The frosé is also available at Marination's Columbia City sibling restaurant Super Six.
West Seattle, Columbia City
Milk Drunk
Homer's fried chicken and soft-serve spinoff serves a rotation of seasonal boozy slushy flavors, such as watermelon margarita and piña colada.
Beacon Hill
Nacho Borracho
The ever-churning slushy machines at Capitol Hill's favorite kitschy dive dispense boozy libations like pink guava Moscow mules and avocado margaritas.
Capitol Hill
Rachel's Ginger Beer
The spicy-sweet Seattle staple is even better when swirled into frozen cocktails. Their pink guava Moscow mule is available at all RGB locations, while a rotation of additional frosty concoctions are on offer at Capitol Hill and University Village. If you'd like a little extra chill with your slushy, they also have a raspberry CBD slushy.
Various locations
Red Star Taco Bar
You can get margarita slushies in flavors like lime, mango, peach, strawberry, raspberry, and pomegranate alongside your street tacos at this Fremont bar.
Fremont
Ridgewood Bottle & Tap
This "draft-focused bottle shop" in Phinney churns out a selection of seasonal slushies, with options like frosé and a mango IPA-spiked mangonada.
Phinney Ridge
Southpaw
John Sundstrom's upscale pizza parlor serves a rotation of boozy slushies to slurp with a slice.
Capitol Hill
Supreme
The concept for restaurateur Mark Fuller's pizzeria is a winner: pizza pies and boozy slushy machines. Flavors include "Supreme-sicle," berry margarita, Negroni, banana piña colada, and Jungle Bird (gin, Campari, orange juice, ginger ale, pink guava, grenadine, and lemon juice).
West Seattle
Union Saloon
The beloved Wallingford neighborhood spot Union Saloon serves mojitos and palomas in slushy form. Hot tip: The palomas are discounted to $6 during happy hour.
Wallingford
