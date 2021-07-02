Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle: Fourth of July 2021 Edition

It's been a minute since there have been enough in-person events to warrant our Friday roundup of last-minute weekend activities that won't break the bank, but with the pandemic (hopefully) behind us, we're back with our picks for events close to town and under $20. Read on for concerts (like the Blue Moon Tavern's Grand Reopening), performances (like the BeautyBoiz Revival at the newly opened Supernova), Fourth of July festivities (like the Great Carnation 4th of July Celebration), and more things to do through Monday, and check out our complete guides to in-person events and live music for even more options. Happy long weekend!

Jump to: Fourth of July | Music & Performance | Food & Drink | Visual Art | Community

FOURTH OF JULY

Art Marble 21 Fourth of July Block Party

Not into fireworks? Create sparks with your dance moves instead at this all-day party with sets from country-rockers Beatdown Saints and dream-pop outfit La Fonda, plus DJs Fraze, Eric Nelson, and Indica Jones.

Art Marble 21, South Lake Union (Sunday)

Free

Bellevue 4th of July Fireworks

If you're on the Eastside for the Fourth, consider this annual family-friendly fireworks show in the park (or stay home and catch the livestream).

Bellevue Downtown Park (Sunday)

Free

An Edmonds Kind of 4th

Head north a little ways for a midday parade (no chairs allowed) and nighttime fireworks boasting 900 shells (a celebratory boost from the town's usual 500).

Edmonds Civic Field (Sunday)

Free

Everett's July Fourth

In addition to a festival in Legion Memorial Park with live music, kids' activities, and food trucks, Everett will bring back its annual Thunder on the Bay fireworks show at Port Gardner Bay when the sun goes down. Over in Boxcar Park, Nite Wave, Petty Thief, and Road Trip will head up 21+ festivities (which, full disclosure, exceeds the cheap & easy limit at $30).

Various locations, Everett (Sunday)

Free

Great Carnation 4th of July Celebration

A little under an hour east of Seattle, Carnation promises a parade (which starts at Carnation Elementary) and a concert (co-headlined by the Marshall Law Band and Garrett Hendricks), fireworks display, and food vendors at Tolt Commons.

Various locations, Carnation (Sunday)

Free-$10

Live Racing and Fireworks Spectacular

General admission tickets are still available for this live horse-racing event and fireworks display at Auburn's landmark track.

Emerald Downs, Auburn (Saturday)

$10

Mariners Grand Reopening Night

T-Mobile Park will be decked out in red, white, and blue bunting as the Mariners celebrate their first full-capacity game of the season against the Texas Rangers. Seattle Symphony will also serenade the field with an instrumental rendition of the National Anthem.

T-Mobile Park, Sodo (Friday)

$18

Red, White & Boom

Graze from food trucks and shop from local vendors while you wait for a fireworks show to light up the Snoqualmie sky.

Snoqualmie Community Park (Sunday)

Free

MUSIC & PERFORMANCE

BeautyBoiz REVIVAL

Head to this newly reopened Sodo nightclub to get down to house music curated by Cookie Couture, PAPI.WAV, and Alfonso Tan while a cast of go-go dancers, drag queens, and BeautyBoiz residents (R. Gatsby, Britt Brutality, Isis, Augusto Essence, and Sarah Kendall) dazzle you with performances.

Supernova, Sodo (Sunday)

$20+

The Blue Moon Tavern's Grand Reopening with The 350's & Moose Almighty

The classic U-District dive will mark its return with live music from its erstwhile regular headliners The 350's (an instrumental rock trio) and Moose Almighty (a jam-rock outfit with a penchant for "swampy funk").

Blue Moon Tavern, University District (Sunday)

Free

Flammable

This dance-party staple that claims the title of longest-running house music night on the West Coast will return with sets from Doza, Julie Herrera, Chloe Harris, and Brian Lyons.

Kremwerk, Belltown (Sunday)

$20 (at the door)

Kremwerk Grand Reopening

After a few Pride events last weekend, the beloved club will celebrate its official reopening with dance parties lasting until the wee hours across all three of its stages, featuring sets from DJ Houseplants, Meow Pals, Dos Leches, and others.

Kremwerk, Belltown (Friday)

$14 (at the door)

Safeword

Watch kinkster and vanilla comics incorporate random perversions into their routines in this sexy comedy game show, a brainchild of Claire Webber and Bobby Higley. As you might guess from the title, the audience enters into a "verbal contract" with the performers to ensure everyone's fun and safety. If the safeword is used, Claire and Bobby get spanked by someone who's shelled out to be in the "SplashZone"—these lucky folks also get to interact kinkily with the comics. Don't bring the kids, obviously, but there will be no nudity and no actual sex.

Kremwerk, Belltown (Friday)

$15-$20

SIN

This recurring DJ night at Kremwerk has fetish performances, drink specials, and dancing, with features by Seattle Shibari, professional photography by Jason Renek, and the talents of DJs Shane Augnst and Jasyn Bangert spinning the best of EBM and Industrial.

Kremwerk, Belltown (Saturday)

$15

FOOD & DRINK

Phinney Food Truck Fridays

Make your way to Phinney Ridge every Friday this summer for food offerings from mobile purveyors such as Sam Choy's Poke to the Max, Panda Dim Sum, Bumbu Truck, Bean Fish Taiyaki, Delfino's Pizza, Kiss My Grits, Falafel Salam, Seoul Bowl, and Off the Rez, who will be posted up in the parking lot.

Phinney Center (Friday)

Free

VISUAL ART

Dinner With Friends

Though ICE is responsible for maintaining nutritional food services in the immigrant detention facilities it operates, those being held at the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center (and no doubt elsewhere) have voiced that they receive expired, low quality, sometimes inedible food, with little access to fruits and vegetables. This group show highlights this injustice through work by Meg Hahn, Jeffry Mitchell, Nicholas Nyland, and Brendan Shea, plus some of the detainees themselves.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (Friday-Sunday)

Free

RhodZi & Church: Two Short Films By Charles Mudede

Appropriately screened in the Mudede Theater, MoM will show two back-to-back short films by The Stranger's resident filmmaker/philosopher Charles Mudede as part of his Planet C series, which is a part of e-flux’s Artist Cinema program. The first, "rhodZi" (June 17-July 15), is a collaboration between Mudede, director Adam Sekuler, and Tendai "Baba" Maraire of Shabazz Palaces.

Museum of Museums, First Hill (Friday-Sunday)

$10



Tip Toland: Fairy Tale

Distinguished sculptor Tip Toland shows hyperreal renderings of satirical and allegorical portraits.

Traver Gallery, Downtown (Friday-Saturday)

Free

COMMUNITY

First Caturday

Because even the laziest housecat is wild at heart, this monthly event is the perfect opportunity to treat your beloved feline to an outdoor adventure among other (leash-trained) kitties, whether they want to chase birds, eat bugs, or take a nap in the grass.

Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill (Saturday)

Free