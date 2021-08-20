Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 20-22, 2021

Just because you don't want to fork over a chunk of change, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of Seattle arts and culture to experience. Read on for all the spontaneous things you can do this weekend for under $10 such as CHOMP! 2021 and the World Rhythm Festival. Looking to tear up the dance floor to some of today’s best rappers? Neumos’s Ladies of Rap dance night will honor the work of Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Doja Cat, and more in what will be a night of dancing to some of the genre's best artists. Whatever your interest, you're sure to find something that strikes your fancy.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Pier 62 Beats & Eats

Propel your summer weekend on the pier by grooving to a live set by DJ Kennady Quille while grazing from local food trucks.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

FILM

August Movie Nights at Freeway Park

Unless you were one of those lucky kids whose parents had a TV screen in their mini-van back in the day, not many folks are able to say they've seen a movie while on the freeway. To add this distinction to your personal list of weird flexes (but ok), head to Freeway Park's Seneca Plaza Friday evening to see the dance documentary Cunningham on the big screen in the heart of the city. Early birds can enter a raffle, snag some popcorn, and see what surprises the hosts have in store.

Freeway Park, Downtown (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

FILM

cINeDIGENOUS Summer Film & Drive-In Series

Together with U.S.-based Indigenous rights nonprofit Nia Tero, SIFF presents two weekends of free drive-in screenings centering Indigenous-made films from around the world.

Various locations (free)

VISUAL ART

Contemporary Northwest Print Invitational 2021

There are bound to be many treasures at this showcase of contemporary fine art prints and works on paper at Davidson and Seattle Print Arts' invitational fair, featuring pieces by 67 artists.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

PERFORMANCE

Dacha Theatre's Dears in Headlights

Live acting takes on the drive-in-movie format with Dacha Theatre's love letter to classic cinema, which combines "pastiche, clowning, vignettes, and physical theatre" for a lively outdoor viewing experience, with or without cars.

Various locations (pay what you can)

FESTIVALS

World Rhythm Festival 2021

The Seattle World Percussion Society presents the 27th annual World Rhythm Festival, an event that never misses a beat in its mission to build community through rhythm. Bring the whole family to get down to multicultural drum and dance performances. Attendees can even get hands-on workshops for everyone from beginners to advanced drummers.

Rainier Arts Center, Columbia City (free)

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

Over 40 galleries are coming together for the second iteration of the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, which will take place across the city all month long. You can filter your experience by venue, or you can check out SDAA-hosted events.

Various locations (free)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

CHOMP! 2021

Enjoy an all-day lineup of food-centric festivities, including a farmers market, local food vendors, and live music by Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Caspar Babypants, Sundae & Mr. Goessl, Ben Hunter, Tekla Waterfield with Jeff Fielder, Jimmy James (The True Loves) with Tiffany Wilson, and Country Dave.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Dance Yourself Clean

Let the indie-pop beats of artists like Glass Animals, Oliver Tree, K.Flay, MØ, The 1975, SG Lewis, Elohim, and Broods cleanse you on the dance floor.

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill ($5 before 10 pm, $10 after)

Ladies of Rap - An All Female Hip Hop Dance Party

To honor the ladies of rap, Neumos will be playing bangers from Cardi B, Missy Elliott, Doja Cat, and more, promising a night of dancing to some of the genre's best artists.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience, including Jackie Brown and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle Design Festival Block Party

Design nerds, rejoice! This festival, which took to the internet last year to great success, is returning in the flesh for two days of built installations and pop-up experiences that explore how urbanism, architecture, and design can further justice, ecology, and community.

Lake Union Park, South Lake Union (free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Compline Choir

Take this excellent opportunity to lie on the floor while listening to choral music. The Stranger’s Rich Smith once wrote, "Something about the combination of the architecture, the fellowship, and the music gave me a little peek into the ineffable."

St. Mark's Cathedral, Capitol Hill (free)

In here

Have you ever noticed how a room gradually takes on different characteristics as you spend more time in it? This group show explores our subjective experiences of spaces with work by Molly Magai, Tessa O’Brien, Emil Robinson, Gail Spaien, and Jay Stern.

studio e, Georgetown (free)

In the Backspace: Holding Pattern by Forest Perrine

Forrest Perrine makes his SOIL member debut in a "waiting room dedicated to the people and things that help us in the waiting," as the gallery puts it. "The fleeting eye contact and head nod in an otherwise empty elevator, radio pledge drives on a crawling highway, a magazine article detailing famous people making sexy mistakes, a podcast of unsolved murder while cleaning dried teriyaki sauce, Bad Boys 2 seen at 10,000 feet in the middle seat, the meal dropped off by a friend when your body can’t swing it, the nurse spending a little extra time sitting to make sure the meds are working."

SOIL, Pioneer Square (free)