Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 27-29, 2021

This late summer weekend is ushering in a bunch of fun events that won't break the bank, from the Seattle JazzED block party to the Chinatown-International District food walk. If you're looking for something a little more lowkey, then perhaps a screening of the singular animated experience and Sundance hit Cryptozoo at the Grand Illusion Cinema is more your speed. For more ideas, take a peek at our top picks for the week.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Seattle JazzED Block Party

If you're looking to get your groove on, there is no better place to do it than this family-friendly block party. To accompany funky tunes courtesy of New York band Sammy Miller and the Congregation and JazzED student musicians, the event promises free hot dogs and cake, prizes, and some surprises.

JazzED, North Beacon (free)

FILM

Sponsored

August Movie Nights at Freeway Park

This physically elevated film screening wraps on Friday with the Danny Boyle comedy Yesterday, a film about a struggling singer-songwriter named Jack Malik whose world is turned upside down when he gets hit by a bus and hospitalized. When he wakes up, he finds he is the only one who can remember The Beatles and their music, leaving him with the immense power of being able to perform their songs for the world only under his name. Its a charming film with a good mix of humor and sentimentality that the whole family can enjoy.

Freeway Park, Downtown (free)

FOOD & DRINK

Phinney Food Truck Fridays

Stroll through Phinney Ridge for food offerings galore from some of the area's best mobile purveyors such as Sam Choy's Poke to the Max, Panda Dim Sum, Bumbu Truck, Bean Fish Taiyaki, Delfino's Pizza, Kiss My Grits, Falafel Salam, Seoul Bowl, and Off the Rez, who will be posted up in the parking lot.

Phinney Center, Seattle (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

FAIR

Contemporary Northwest Print Invitational 2021

Now is your last chance to see the many treasures at this showcase of contemporary fine art prints and works on paper at Davidson and Seattle Print Arts' invitational fair, featuring pieces by 67 artists.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free; closing)

ART

Anne Marie Nequette: Transitions

A project brought about by the the existential crisis of climate change, this exhibit is coming to a close on Saturday with an artist talk taking place at the Shift Gallery. For Nequette, it marks a moment where she will be "closing my art practice" in order "dedicate my time to furthering education, policy, and legislation to protect what we cannot afford to lose." She will be giving the farewell talk with artistic collaborator Ken Barnes.

Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square (free; closing)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Cryptozoo

Named one of The Stranger's best films of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Cryptozoo is a standout animated film from Dash Shaw and Jane Samborski. Chase Burns called it "an affectionate tribute to Earth's most mysterious beasts" that "follows cryptologists as they create a romantic zoo for cryptids." As things begin to go wrong in the Cryptozoo, the animation only gets more creative and eccentric. It's a trip you won't find anywhere else.

Grand Illusion, University District ($6-$11)

ART

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

The collaborative event involving over 50 galleries is winding to a close, though there is still a lot to experience on its last weekend. You can swing by From Typhoon between noon to 6 pm on Saturday to catch the closing reception of La Muda / The Mute, or learn about the method behind the art at different artist meet and greets.

Various locations (free)

Mineral Dive

Through biomorphic sculptures, site-specific murals, and pencil drawings, respectively, Colleen RJC Bratton, Amie Cunat, and Drew Miller invent lively forms using imagery "once removed from its sources." In addition to the large works on display, the artists have also collaborated on a zine and posters to flip through.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (free; closing)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

CID Food Walk Series: July & August

Your next (and last) chance at taking part in the Chinatown-International District food walk series is here! You can take a stroll through CID and enjoy affordable $2-$8 treats and other special deals from 40 beloved businesses from all over the neighborhood, including sari sari compost cookies and "piña co-lattes" from Hood Famous Cafe + Bar, veggie noodles and dumplings from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, iced coffee and pandan waffles from Phin, rock oolong or jasmine green milk tea with boba from Young Tea, mochi donuts from Dochi, and more.

Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District (free)

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Rally for Voters' Rights

This weekend marks the anniversary of the August 28, 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Coinciding with that historic march, 1,000 demonstrators marched from First AME Church to the Federal Courthouse in Seattle. On the same day, Seattle Public School District become the first major school system in the country to initiate a voluntary desegregation plan. In present day, the work continues—the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Committee is holding a rally for voting rights that they say is part of the "most significant August 28 since 1963." The event is organizing around putting a stop to voter supression laws taking hold across the country with special guest speakers, singers, spoken word, and more.

MLK JR. Park, Mount Baker (free)

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience, with this weekend's selection being Spike Lee’s legendary classic School Daze. “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)

SUNDAY

Kira Jane Buxton — Feral Creatures Book Signing

Third Place Books presents local author Kira Jane Buxton for their first in-person book signing event in over a year. Buxton has followed up her acclaimed post-apocalyptic fantasy Hollow Kingdom with a sequel called Feral Creatures.

Lake Forest Park Farmer's Market, Lake Forest Park (free)