Cheap & Easy Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: July 16-18, 2021

North Bend Film Festival, MoM and Pop-Up, and More Last-Minute Events Under $10

Planning your last-minute weekend itinerary but not flush with cash? Read on for a slew of things to do around town that won't cost you more than $10, from the Museum of Museum's MoM and Pop-Up to Welcome Back Week in Hing Hay Park, and from Will Rawls's Everlasting Stranger at the Henry Art Gallery to the Vashon Island Strawberry Festival. Plus, find even more options on our complete guides to in-person events and live music.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Bootie Mashup Seattle: Re-Bootied!

DJs Freddy, King of Pants, and Adriana A will make beautiful Frankenstein creations out of pop hits from the past and present.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($10)

Brian DiJulio & The Lovejacks with Atlantic City & Vertigo Zoo

Let father-son band The Love Jocks rock your world with their "hard-driving guitar-based" tunes. They'll share the stage with singer-songwriter Brian DiJulio, plus fellow Seattle rockers Atlantic City and Vertigo Zoo.

Tractor Tavern, Ballard ($10)

James Carr Band, Mattlock and The Keys and 4 & 20 Blackbirds

Skylark is so happy to be back in the live music circuit, they're putting on this show for free. Come by for a night of bluesy rock with James Carr Band, plus similar tunes from Mattlock and The Keys and 4 & 20 Blackbirds.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle (free)

Sponsored

People Music Presents: Open to Close W/ Crimes! Brittany from Earlier, Lotus Drops, Åse, Subduktion

Depend on Crimes!, Brittany from Earlier, Lotus Drops, Åse, and Subduktion to deliver the goods at this open-to-close dance party.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($10+)

FOOD & DRINK

Pier 62 Beats & Eats

Propel your summer weekends on the pier by grooving to live DJ sets from Reverend Dollars, Supreme La Rock, and other seasoned Seattle spinners while you graze from food trucks.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

Shake Ya A$$: 100% Twerk Music Dance Party

Practice your twerking skills (or admit defeat and admire the talents of others) while live DJs spin bops and only bops.

Neumos, Capitol Hill ($5)

Tennis Pro, Mike Votava and the Ding Dongs, Drea Marylin

Seasoned Seattle rockers Tennis Pro will bring their Cheap Trick/King Tuff–like tunes to the stage after opening sets from Mike Votava and the Ding Dongs and Drea Marylin.

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

PERFORMANCE

Animal Saints & Animal Sinners

Three storytellers consider the links between animals, saints, and sinners in 18th & Union's first in-person show in a long time (which will also be available to stream).

18th & Union, Central District ($5+)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Vashon Island Strawberry Festival

Despite its name, the Vashon Strawberry Festival brings a lot more than sweet red fruits. The 110-year-old community event is slightly pared down this year, but attendees can expect live sets in a grocery store parking lot (which will double as a beer garden) from the Cumbieros, Wild Rumours, and other local bands, plus a vehicle parade at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Various locations, Vashon Island (free)

FOOD & DRINK

Ignite - The NW Food Truck Festival

This inaugural food truck festival will bring in eight mobile food purveyors, eight additional food vendors, a handful of bands, and an extra 30 vendors, plus a beer garden. Vote on your favorites!

Kitsap County Fairgrounds, Bremerton ($10)

MUSIC

Dredge, Kitty Junk, I-90 Fiasco, Dogstrum

Seattle-bred rockers Dredge, Kitty Junk, I-90 Fiasco, and Dogstrum will rip it up in West Seattle.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($10)

Jazz About Town, presented by Jazz Night School

Rainier Valley's all-ages Jazz Night School will treat denizens of Columbia City to donation-based performances outside of neighborhood businesses.

Geraldine's Counter & Columbia City Bouquet, Columbia City (donation)

King Sheim, Trash Panda Go Kart, Maya Marie

Formed from Seattle School of Rock and Rain City Rock, King Sheim bill themselves as a "fun, upbeat, punk-pop" outfit. See what they're made of at this night out with Trash Panda Go Kart and Maya Marie.

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

SUNDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Companion Presents: Club Sandwich

Spend your Sunday having a nosh and tipple while you groove to the stylings of DJs Cria Cuervos and HouseOFF99.

Kremwerk, Belltown (free)

MUSIC

Fraktured - Hyphonetics - Ekb* - Zof - Paul Wheeler

Kremwerk's breakbeat night is back to lay waste to your Sunday scaries.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($5)

Monster Circus

Beach goths and other witchy summertime folks can get a taste of Halloween in July with this spooktacular night of live music, sideshow acts, burlesque, and more, hosted by Seattle Super Villainess Morgue Anne and featuring The Evenings and 2Libras.

Substation, Fremont ($10)

The Mrs. Bill Larsen’s, The Retromancers

Sate your undying yen for the doo-wop sounds of 1960s girl groups at this cover night with The Mrs. Bill Larsens.

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

SHOPPING

Pan Afrikan Market Place

Afua and Wa Na Wari will team up for a monthly market featuring local Black vendors selling their handmade products. Plus, enjoy a free meal from the Feed the People community kitchen while you shop.

Wa Na Wari, Central District (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

North Bend Film Festival

The hometown of many Twin Peaks shoots celebrates its fifth year with a new raft of strange, Northwest-themed movies. The event will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual screenings, though many of the biggest features in the festival (such as Todd Stephens's Swan Song, Carlson Young's debut The Blazing World, and Dash Shaw's surreal Cryptozoo) will be in-person.

North Bend Theatre and online ($10+)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (free)

SHOPPING

MoM and Pop-Up

Empty your pockets for affordable art from Seattle creatives at this free-to-enter, weekend-long pop-up market.

Museum of Museums, First Hill (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Welcome Back Week: Chinatown - International District

Head to the ID for martial arts demos, lion dances, and other cultural performances interspersed with live music from Chong the Nomad, Evan Flory-Barnes, Totem Star, and other hometown heroes. There will also be a vaccine pop-up offering J&J and Pfizer shots.

Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District (free)

VISUAL ART

Will Rawls: Everlasting Stranger

New York-based choreographer and writer Will Rawls explores the relationship between language, dance, and image through stop-motion animation. In this installation, a live, automated camera photographs the frame-by-frame actions of four dancers, slowing their movement into picture-like fragments.

Henry Art Gallery, University District (free)