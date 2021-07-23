Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: July 23-25, 2021

Another weekend of events is here to prove that you don't need a reserve of disposable income to go out on the town. See below for the latest batch of last-minute events under $10, from Welcome Back Week events in Occidental Square and Westlake Center to the Vashon Repertory Theatre Fest, and from Kubota Garden's Wandering and Wondering to Vera on YR Block. Plus, check out our guides to the best things to do this week and the best movies to watch this week for more options.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

FILM

Unstreamable Presents: 'Pink Floyd: The Wall'

The Stranger's Chase Burns and Jasmyne Keimig will take their weekly Unstreamable column—where they review movies viewable only in analog form—to Bellingham, where they'll present an outdoor screening of Pink Floyd: The Wall. There will also be "food, music, and good vibes" before the movie starts.

Pickford Film Center, Bellingham (free)

MUSIC

10th Annual Beat Masters

206 Zulu and Friends of Waterfront Seattle present the 10th Anniversary of Beat Masters, a beat battle and cypher showcase. This year’s event will be kicked off by an online panel featuring Sir Mix-a-Lot, Jake One, and Ski Beatz.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

Sponsored

Mysterious Ways – U2 Tribute Band

Rock the heck out to historically referential bangers from Irish legends U2, performed here by cover band Mysterious Ways.

Aurora Borealis, Shoreline (free)

Shaina Shepherd

Showing equal reverence for "gospel and garbage metal," local singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd (of BEARAXE) will treat you to an early afternoon set of her impressive vocal stylings.

Denny Park, South Lake Union (free)

READINGS & TALKS

Rabble Rousing Poets and Tattoos

Poets Oliver Amatist and Antonio Hopsin will display the art form's edgy side at this reading, where you can get inked on the spot and drink beer you brought from home.

Good Times Tattoo, Shoreline (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (free)

Vashon Repertory Theatre Fest

The lineup for Vashon Rep's inaugural theater fest, which will take place at various theaters and stages across the island, looks excellent. It includes Peter Glazer's musical Woody Guthrie’s American Song at Ober Park, Elizabeth Heffron's magical realist Bo-Nita at Vashon Center for the Arts, and classics like Shakespeare's The Tempest at Open Space.

Various locations (pay what you can)

VISUAL ART

Ursula Rose: A Body Alone

Seattle-based artist Ursula Rose shows nude drawings created over the past five years, along with a new series of work in color.

Museum of Museums, First Hill ($10)

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Seattle March for Medicare for All

Seattle will join over 30 cities across the country in demanding Medicare for all. Speakers include Councilmember Kshama Sawant, Stephanie Gallardo, and longtime local healthcare activists like Dr. Hugh Foy.

Westlake Park, Downtown (free)

COMMUNITY

Fairview Ave N Bridge Opening

The best days in a bridge’s life are the day that it opens and the day that it closes—that is, the days that cities often celebrate by allowing pedestrians to wander across the structure without the intrusion of cars. This weekend, the Fairview Ave N bridge will open to the public, with a day of celebration for the new waterfront structure along Lake Union. Come see the pleasant new bike lanes, the expanded sidewalk space, and the scenic overlook of the lake, and enjoy mingling with the kind of person who wakes up early on a weekend for a bridge dedication. (You know who you are.) Traffic jams are scheduled to begin Sunday morning with the opening of the bridge to motorized vehicles and they shall continue for the next fifty years. MATT BAUME

Fairview Ave N Bridge, South Lake Union (free)

The Great Green Sweep

Join Full Spectrum and Hempfest for a series of trash cleanups around town, starting on Capitol Hill. Their goal is to complete 30 cleanups by the time Hempfest rolls around in late August, so get ready to work up a sweat.

The AMP, Capitol Hill (free)

MUSIC

Dining Dead, King Sheim, Rat Paws

Seattle rockers Dining Dead bring a melancholy twang to the stage, which sounds just right coupled with lead singer Emma Hayes's fuzzy, Cat Power-esque voice. Hear them after opening sets from King Sheim and Rat Paws.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($10)

Jazz About Town, presented by Jazz Night School

Rainier Valley's all-ages Jazz Night School will treat denizens of Columbia City to donation-based performances outside of neighborhood businesses.

Geraldine's Counter, Columbia City (free)

Premonitions

If you had a boring week, let experimental electronic artists Aubrey Rachel Violet, Starvation Wages, and Larch Larix spice things up for you on the dance floor.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($8)

Soul Focus: Freakin' In The Woods

The Soul Focus FM crew will bring on three of its DJs for a night of freakin'.

Timbre Room, Belltown ($5-$10)

Unilaila Live! 007 feat. Carter Wilson, Skully Vega, Max Moodie, Kyle Kamppi, & ME$H

Carter Wilson, Skully Vega, Max Moodie, ME$H, and others will man the decks until a reasonable hour.

Kangaroo & Kiwi, Ballard (free)

PERFORMANCE

Wandering and Wondering

As you wander through the tranquil Japanese gardens, you'll find butoh (Japanese avant-garde dance) performers scattered around the landscape.

Kubota Garden, Rainier Beach (free)

SHOPPING

Periodic: A Pop-Up Shop’s One-Year Anniversary

The pop-up space will throw themselves a party to celebrate one year around the sun. Show up for ice cream from Shug's Soda Fountain, lawn games, and art by Chiara Mecozzi.

Periodic, South Lake Union (free)

Urban Craft Uprising: Edmonds Summer Fest

Let your crafty freak flag fly at this Urban Craft Uprising showcase boasting over 100 makers, plus food trucks.

Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds (free)

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Welcome Back Week: Pioneer Square & Westlake

After last week's kickoff in Chinatown-ID, the city's Welcome Back Week continues with free live concerts in Occidental Square (Sat) and Westlake Center (Sun). The first features live music from Shaina Shepherd, Shenandoah Davis, and The Black Tones, a "found fashion" exhibition from Path with Art, free screen printing from Party Hat, and a vaccine pop-up. The second features sidewalk sales, free face-painting and "Thriller" dance classes, and a "Halloween in July" event where kids can dress up and go trick-or-treating in Pacific Place.

Occidental Square & Westlake Center (free)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Madaraka Festival 2021

Madaraka is your one-stop shop for feasting your eyes on African fashion, your ears on music from local artists, and your literal feasting on African cuisine. Proceeds from the festival go to One Vibe Africa, which runs programs for youth in Kisumu, Kenya, and you can tune in online if you don't want to go out in a crowd.

Bellevue Youth Theatre (free)

MUSIC

Randy Weeks & His Band

Expect soul to meet swampy blues-rock in this live set from Seattle's Randy Weeks, whose approach has been lauded by country crooner Lucinda Williams as "very hip."

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($8)

Vera on YR Block

The Vera Project is teaming up with Friends of Waterfront Seattle for an eight-week music series centering up-and-coming artists from the PNW (like Supercoze), plus pop-up programs like screen-printing, civic engagement opportunities, and more.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)