Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: July 9-11, 2021

Another mild summer weekend has arrived, and with it comes a new spate of events charging less than what it costs to buy two 12-inch-long sandwiches at a certain corporate deli. From the revived Pony drag night Queen4Queen to Fantagraphics's Hot Off the Press Book Fair, and from the West Seattle Summer Fest to a meet-and-greet with The Paper Tigers director Tran Quoc Bao at Scarecrow Video, there's plenty of $10-and-under events that you can fit into your weekend itinerary without much planning. See them all below, and find even more options on our complete guides to in-person events and live music.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Actionesse, Mirrorgloss

Post-hardcore (or as they like to call it, "post-horncore") punk makers Actionesse will share a bill with Mirrorgloss, whose brassy vocals and punchy electronic backing earned them "Best New Band of 2014" from the Tacoma Weekly.

Drunky Two Shoes, White Center ($10)

Black Nite Crash, Jupe Jupe, The Pop Cycle

Get in on a night of shoegaze, post-punk, electric trip-hop, and psychedelic sounds with Black Nite Crash, plus a little minor-key New Wave rock from Jupe Jupe and a smattering of power bops from The Pop Cycle.

Lo-Fi Performance Gallery, Eastlake ($10)

The Kathy Moore Super Power Trio, hourglasses

A prog-punk ethic gets center stage with guitarist Kathy Moore's Super Power Trio. They'll get your weekend started after opening tunes from local "minimalist post-punk" outfit hourglasses.

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

Sponsored

Pier 62 Beats & Eats

Propel your summer weekends on the pier every Friday by grooving to live DJ sets from Reverend Dollars, Supreme La Rock, and other seasoned Seattle spinners while you graze from food trucks.

Pier 62, Downtown (free)

Silent Disco at Wa Na Wari

Grab a pair of provided (sanitized) headphones and choose your own dance party curated by either DJ Topspin or DJ SummerSoft. Erudite & Stone will provide boozy refreshments while you boogie silently on the lawn.

Wa Na Wari, Central District (free)

PERFORMANCE

Queen4Queen

Dance all night with an exquisite lineup of Seattle queens—including Cookie Couture, Butylene O'Kipple, Rowan Ruthless, and Ava Magnum—as they paint the night bigger than life.

Pony, Capitol Hill (free)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

SHOPPING

West Seattle Sidewalk Sales & Summer Fest

Spend some time shopping along California Ave, playing music trivia at Pegasus Books, and taking part in limited-capacity beer tastings at Elliott Bay Brewing and the Beer Junction.

Various locations, West Seattle (free)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Crane City Origami Pop-Up

Perhaps inspired by Sadako Sasaki—whose goal to fold 1,000 origami birds during her fight with leukemia was immortalized in the classic kids' book Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes—artist Brittani Anglin is on a mission to fold 7,000 of them for a large-scale installation, which she hopes will "bring together the Seattle community." Help her out by grabbing a snack and folding away using provided materials.

University Heights Center, University District (free)

FILM

In-Store Meet and Greet Tran Quoc Bao

The world's largest video library will host Tran Quoc Bao, the director of the new Seattle-set kung fu comedy The Paper Tigers, for a DVD signing and meet-and-greet. "In Bao's story, there is a master, and this master is killed by some great force of evil, and the students of the master must avenge the murder. But there is just one catch in The Paper Tigers: the students, three in all, are no longer young. They have to fight with forgotten skills and worn bodies," explains Charles Mudede.

Scarecrow Video, University District (free)

MUSIC

Jen Hodge & Albanie Falletta

Jazz musicians Jen Hodge and Albanie Falletta will play a garage-top terrace concert before heading home to New York City.

Lowdown Ballroom, Capitol Hill (free)

Sageseer, Fuzz Droner, Collin Curry

Formerly known as MedicineHead, Seattle's Sageseer will bring a "psychedelic acid rock deep blues experience" to Tim's, with support from the self-explanatory Fuzz Droner and a solo set from Collin Curry of Moonlight Remedy.

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

The Return of Lost

Get lost or found (dancer's choice) with DJs Alfonso Tan, Black Velveteen, Eric Allen, Gene Lee, Wesley Holmes, and the WonderTwinz.

Monkey Loft, Sodo ($10+)

SHOPPING

Hot Off the Press Book Fair

Seattle's world-renowned Fantagraphics Books, known for its boundary-pushing cartoons and graphic novels, will host their annual Hot Off the Press book fair, featuring appearances by guest artists like Jim Woodring, Jim Blanchard, Laura Knetzger, and Megan Kelso, plus reps from beloved local indie presses like Cold Cube, Emerald Comics Distro, and Paper Press Punch. Think of it as a mini Short Run!

Fantagraphics, Georgetown (free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Zella x Dance Church Live

Kate Wallich's wildly popular movement class that offers a "fun and inclusive approach to dancing" will return in person for the first time since the pandemic hit. Head to Seattle Center’s South Fountain Lawn for all-levels sessions throughout the morning at this pop-up, where you can also shop for items from Nordstrom's active brand, Zella, knowing that all proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Girls on the Run.

Seattle Center (free)

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Fraktured

Kremwerk's breakbeat night is back to lay waste to your Sunday scaries.

Kremwerk, Belltown ($5)

Randy Weeks

Expect soul to meet swampy blues-rock in this live set from Seattle's Randy Weeks, whose approach has been lauded by country crooner Lucinda Williams as "very hip."

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

SHOPPING

We Are Witchy Presents: The Basement Bazaar

Moving from its original locale at Dino's, this market will welcome witchy artists, artisans, and DJs to Fremont's appropriately dim Bar House for your shopping, dancing, and mingling pleasure.

Bar House, Fremont (free)